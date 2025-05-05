Residential complex New high-rise residence One by Binghatti with swimming pools and a tennis court in the central area of Business Bay, Dubai, UAE

One by Binghatti is a new residential project by the famous company Binghatti Developers. The facade of the building is framed with crystal glass. This complex offers a choice of modern residences, designed with due regard to modern urban life.

We offer studios and apartments with 1-4 bedrooms. Thw interior of all apartments is carefully designed: modern sanitary ware, premium materials (eco-friendly and high-quality), sophisticated finishing, high-end appliances, kitchen cabinetry and equipped bathroom. The residences are controlled by AI-based "Smart Home" system. The complex has around-the-clock security and concierge service for safety and convenience.

Features:

Gym and wellness club

Sauna, jacuzzi and steam bath

Adult swimming pool

Kids' pool

Tennis court

Basketball court

Jogging track

Viewpoint

Kids' playground

Barbecue area

"Smart Home" system

Fully equipped kitchen

Around-the-clock video surveillance and security

Concierge service

Instalments(70/30):

20% - down payment

50% - during construction (till September, 2026)

30% - upon completion

Location and nearby infrastructure

The project is conveniently located:

Bay Avenue - 4 minutes

Safe Prk – 5 minutes

Metro station – 5 minutes

Dubai Mall – 6 minutes

Burj Khalifa– 5 minutes

Dubai International Financial Centre – 7 minutes

World Trade Center – 10 minutes

Dubai International Airport – 15 minutes

Moreover, the area is surrounded by numerous restaurants, shops and entertainment facilities, including luxury restaurants, exclusive shops and vibrant night clubs.