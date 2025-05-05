Residential complex New high-rise residence One by Binghatti with swimming pools and a tennis court in the central area of Business Bay, Dubai, UAE

One by Binghatti is a new residential project by the famous company Binghatti Developers. The facade of the building is framed with crystal glass. This complex offers a choice of modern residences, designed with due regard to modern urban life.
We offer studios and apartments with 1-4 bedrooms. Thw interior of all apartments is carefully designed: modern sanitary ware, premium materials (eco-friendly and high-quality), sophisticated finishing, high-end appliances, kitchen cabinetry and equipped bathroom. The residences are controlled by AI-based "Smart Home" system. The complex has around-the-clock security and concierge service for safety and convenience.
Features:
Instalments(70/30):
The project is conveniently located:
Moreover, the area is surrounded by numerous restaurants, shops and entertainment facilities, including luxury restaurants, exclusive shops and vibrant night clubs.