Residential complex New high-rise residence One by Binghatti with swimming pools and a tennis court in the central area of Business Bay, Dubai, UAE

New high-rise residence One by Binghatti with swimming pools and a tennis court in the central area of Business Bay, Dubai, UAE

Dubai, United Arab Emirates
20
Address
Params
Description
Media Media
ID: 19903
New building ID on Realting
In CRM: 2376053
ID of the new building on the company website
Last update: 14/04/2025

Location

Show on map
  • Country
    United Arab Emirates
  • State
    Dubai
  • Metro
    Business Bay (~ 1000 m)

About the complex

One by Binghatti is a new residential project by the famous company Binghatti Developers. The facade of the building is framed with crystal glass. This complex offers a choice of modern residences, designed with due regard to modern urban life.

We offer studios and apartments with 1-4 bedrooms. Thw interior of all apartments is carefully designed: modern sanitary ware, premium materials (eco-friendly and high-quality), sophisticated finishing, high-end appliances, kitchen cabinetry and equipped bathroom. The residences are controlled by AI-based "Smart Home" system. The complex has around-the-clock security and concierge service for safety and convenience.

Features:

  • Gym and wellness club
  • Sauna, jacuzzi and steam bath
  • Adult swimming pool
  • Kids' pool
  • Tennis court
  • Basketball court
  • Jogging track
  • Viewpoint
  • Kids' playground
  • Barbecue area
  • "Smart Home" system
  • Fully equipped kitchen
  • Around-the-clock video surveillance and security
  • Concierge service

Instalments(70/30):

  • 20% - down payment
  • 50% - during construction (till September, 2026)
  • 30% - upon completion
Location and nearby infrastructure

The project is conveniently located:

  • Bay Avenue - 4 minutes
  • Safe Prk – 5 minutes
  • Metro station – 5 minutes
  • Dubai Mall – 6 minutes
  • Burj Khalifa– 5 minutes
  • Dubai International Financial Centre – 7 minutes
  • World Trade Center – 10 minutes
  • Dubai International Airport – 15 minutes

Moreover, the area is surrounded by numerous restaurants, shops and entertainment facilities, including luxury restaurants, exclusive shops and vibrant night clubs.

Location on the map

Dubai, United Arab Emirates

You are viewing
