Apartment in a new building Exclusive Apartments with Burj Khalifa Views in Business Bay

Aquatic City-Style Complex with Flexible Payment Plans in Business Bay, Dubai

Business Bay is a dynamic and rapidly developing commercial and residential hub in the heart of Dubai. Known for its sleek, modern architecture and prime location, it offers a blend of luxury living and business opportunities. Surrounded by world-class amenities, fine dining, and retail outlets, Business Bay is a vibrant district that provides easy access to major landmarks such as the Burj Khalifa, Downtown Dubai, and the Dubai Canal. With its strategic location and exceptional infrastructure, Business Bay continues to be one of the most sought-after areas for both professionals and residents looking for a cosmopolitan lifestyle.

Apartments for sale in Business Bay, Dubai are just 5 minutes to Marasi Promenade, 9 minutes to Burj Khalifa and Dubai Mall, 10 minutes to The Dubai Fountain, 11 minutes to Dubai Opera and the Museum of the Future, 14 minutes to Coca-Cola Arena, 16 minutes to Dubai International Airport, 24 minutes to Jumeirah Beach Residence and Dubai Marina, and 35 minutes to Al Maktoum International Airport.

The project showcases a striking exterior design defined by sleek contemporary architecture, expansive glass facades, and dynamic lighting accents that emphasize its vertical elegance and urban sophistication. Rising 25 residential floors above a multi-level podium with mezzanine, rooftop, and three basement levels, the structure is crafted to capture breathtaking views and natural light throughout. Designed as an Aquatic City-Style Complex, the development delivers true 5-star resort vibes with standout amenities including an artificial beach, infinity pools, a basketball court, and a paddle court. Residents will enjoy over 2,500 sqm of leisure space, featuring a spacious adult pool on the 1st floor and a private lap pool on the 23rd floor measuring approximately 48 by 12 meters. The complex also includes premium retail areas, extra parking for sale, and select Royal Suites with private pools. Thoughtful landscaping, high-speed elevators, and generous floor-to-ceiling heights of up to 8.65 meters further elevate the lifestyle experience in this immersive waterfront-inspired sanctuary.

The project features thoughtfully designed interiors that blend elegance with everyday functionality, offering a refined urban living experience across a variety of layouts including studio, 1-bedroom, and 2-bedroom residences. Each unit is meticulously planned to maximize space, natural light, and comfort, with premium finishes and a modern aesthetic throughout. Residents will appreciate the inclusion of fitted wardrobes that enhance storage solutions while maintaining a sleek visual flow in the bedrooms. The kitchens come equipped with high-quality white goods, seamlessly integrated into stylish cabinetry that reflects both practicality and luxury. Floor-to-ceiling windows create bright, airy interiors, while contemporary flooring and sophisticated lighting further elevate the ambiance. Whether for personal living or investment, these interiors offer a smart blend of comfort, design, and functionality in a vibrant city setting.

DXB-00240