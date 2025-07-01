  1. Realting.com
  2. United Arab Emirates
  3. Business Bay
  4. Apartment in a new building Installment Flats in a High-Rise Tower in Dubai Business Bay

Apartment in a new building Installment Flats in a High-Rise Tower in Dubai Business Bay

Business Bay, United Arab Emirates
from
$739,299
;
29
Leave a request
ID: 27860
New building ID on Realting
Last update: 09/09/2025

Location

Show on map
  • Country
    United Arab Emirates
  • State
    Dubai
  • City
    Business Bay
  • Metro
    Business Bay (~ 500 m)

Property characteristics

Property parameters

  • The year of construction
    The year of construction
    2029
  • Number of floors
    Number of floors
    100

Exterior details

Parking features:

  • Parking

Exterior features:

  • Swimming pool
  • Elevator

About the complex

Luxurious City-View Flats in a High-Rise Tower in Business Bay Dubai

The 1 to 4-bedroom flats are situated in the most prestigious project in Business Bay, Dubai. This 122-storey tower with bright golden blends the traditional Emirates charm with contemporary amenities.

The flats for sale in Business Bay, Dubai are located within a 5-minute drive from the canal, a 10-minute drive from the health center, Dubai Downtown, and Mall of Dubai; a 15-minute drive from Dubai Opera and the international school, a 20-minute drive from Palm Jumeirah Island and Jumeirah Beach, and 25-minute drive from Dubai International Airport.

The project offers easy access to the landmarks, business centers, and entertainment centers in Dubai. The tower is surrounded by roof gardens, running trails, and top-notch fitness centers. The project orders a security and concierge service along with parking spaces. What's more, the tower includes a SPA, sauna, yoga and meditation areas, and other sports grounds. The project has a lush green rainforest (447 meters in size). In addition, it is home to the highest infinity pool in the world (431 meters long). What's more, the 439-meter-long restaurant introduces a new standard in fine-eating culture.

The high-quality materials, such as the Candy-branded appliances, guarantee a comfortable living environment. The penthouses boast Arabic, Chinese, Greek, and French-style designs.

The 1-storey flats include an open-plan kitchen, dining, and living spaces. They have an en-suite bathroom along with a bathroom and laundry section. The flats with 3 and 4 bedrooms have a maid's room.

The 2-storey flats feature a kitchen, living room, bedrooms, maid's room, laundry room, jacuzzi, and swimming pool downstairs. Upstairs, there are the bedrooms, bathroom, living room, and workspace.

This prestigious project is the second-highest tower in the world after Burj Khalifa. Its glass railings enable a premium lifestyle. Call us to benefit from the advantages it offers.


DXB-00114

Location on the map

Business Bay, United Arab Emirates
Education
Healthcare
Grocery stores
Food & Drink
Finance
Leisure

Mortgage calculator

Interest rate, %
Loan term, years
Property cost
Down payment, %
{{ initialPaymentCurrency }} USD
Please note! You changed the property cost parameter to {{ differentPrice }}%. This affects the relevance of the calculation of monthly payments for the current property. Return
Interest rate
{{ loanPercentValue.toLocaleString() }} %
Interest rate
Loan amount
{{ mortgageAmount }} USD
Loan amount
Period
{{ loanPeriodValue | pluralize("year", "years") }}
Period
Monthly payment
{{ paymentPerMonth }} USD
Monthly payment
Similar complexes
Apartment building Creek views 1
Dubai, United Arab Emirates
Price on request
Residential complex Binghatti Royale
Dubai, United Arab Emirates
from
$376,712
Residential complex Bay 2 by Cavalli — new luxury residence by DAMAC at 150 meters from the sea in Dubai Harbour
Dubai, United Arab Emirates
from
$1,48M
Residential complex New Luzora Residences with a swimming pool and golf carts for transportation about the island, 3 minutes from the beach, Dubai Islands, UAE
Dubai, United Arab Emirates
from
$406,278
Residential complex First-class residential and hotel complex The Heart of Europe by Kleindienst Group on the islands, The World Islands, Dubai, UAE
Dubai, United Arab Emirates
from
$4,92M
You are viewing
Apartment in a new building Installment Flats in a High-Rise Tower in Dubai Business Bay
Business Bay, United Arab Emirates
from
$739,299
Ask all your questions
Leave your request
Thank you! Your request has been accepted
I have interest in the property from your ad. I want more information about the property. What are the purchase conditions for foreigners? I would like to visit an apartment/house. I would like to be informed about the total price (incl. tax, agency fee, etc.). Is it possible to buy with a loan/mortgage?
Back Leave a request
Other complexes
Residential complex Trillionaire Residences
Residential complex Trillionaire Residences
Residential complex Trillionaire Residences
Residential complex Trillionaire Residences
Residential complex Trillionaire Residences
Show all Residential complex Trillionaire Residences
Residential complex Trillionaire Residences
Dubai, United Arab Emirates
from
$1,23M
Finishing options Finished
The year of construction 2024
Number of floors 25
Area 125 m²
1 real estate property 1
Trillionaire Residences Location - Business Bay, Dubai End of construction - III 2024 Trillionaire Residences — is a premium complex of 25 floors, offers residences with 1-2 bedrooms, studios and shopping facilities. This residential complex will be located right on the waterfront o…
Property type
Area, m²
Cost, USD
Apartment 2 rooms
125.0
1,23M
Agency
Rieltor bez granic
Leave a request
Residential complex MBL Signature
Residential complex MBL Signature
Residential complex MBL Signature
Residential complex MBL Signature
Residential complex MBL Signature
Show all Residential complex MBL Signature
Residential complex MBL Signature
Dubai, United Arab Emirates
from
$316,259
Finishing options Finished
The year of construction 2026
Number of floors 35
Apartments in the residential complex MBL Signature in one of the most sought-after areas of Dubai Jumeirah Lake Towers (JLT)! Ideal location, close to the metro! Many amenities for a comfortable life! Premium finishing! A great option for life and investment! We will select housing with a f…
Agency
DDA Real Estate
Leave a request
Apartment building Empire Suites
Apartment building Empire Suites
Apartment building Empire Suites
Apartment building Empire Suites
Apartment building Empire Suites
Show all Apartment building Empire Suites
Apartment building Empire Suites
Dubai, United Arab Emirates
from
$245,333
Finishing options Finished
The year of construction 2025
Number of floors 14
Area 77–259 m²
2 real estate properties 2
Have you been interested in investments for a long time? Invest immediately with the GUARANTY of INCOME in the UAE real estate! - Guaranteed rental income on average 11%. - Favorable tax climate 0% for ownership and rental. - Protection of investors by the supervisory authorities of RERA …
Property type
Area, m²
Cost, USD
Apartment 1 room
77.0
353,336
Villa
259.0
1,64M
Agency
DDA Real Estate
Leave a request
Realting.com
Go
Latest News in United Arab Emirates
How to Sell an Apartment in the UAE: A Step-by-Step Guide for Individuals
01.07.2025
How to Sell an Apartment in the UAE: A Step-by-Step Guide for Individuals
Dubai Launches Prypco Mint Real Estate Tokenization Platform on XRP Blockchain
03.06.2025
Dubai Launches Prypco Mint Real Estate Tokenization Platform on XRP Blockchain
UAE Real Estate Investments: 5 Promising New Developments Across the Country
20.05.2025
UAE Real Estate Investments: 5 Promising New Developments Across the Country
From Rent to Groceries. How Much Does It Cost to Live in Dubai
05.05.2025
From Rent to Groceries. How Much Does It Cost to Live in Dubai
How to Refund Tax Free in the UAE — All the Nuances and Current Conditions
21.03.2025
How to Refund Tax Free in the UAE — All the Nuances and Current Conditions
Sharjah Overtaking Dubai? The Number of Real Estate Transactions in This Emirate Up 102% in a Year
26.02.2025
Sharjah Overtaking Dubai? The Number of Real Estate Transactions in This Emirate Up 102% in a Year
Why is Dubai Building a Specialised Crypto Skyscraper?
30.01.2025
Why is Dubai Building a Specialised Crypto Skyscraper?
457 Plots in Dubai Converted to Freehold: Conditions And Process
29.01.2025
457 Plots in Dubai Converted to Freehold: Conditions And Process
Show all publications