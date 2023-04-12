Show property on map Show properties list
Villas for sale in Italy

Lonato del Garda
31
Arzachena
23
Arona
17
Calabria
16
Emilia-Romagna
16
Sirmione
16
Florence
15
Salo
14
1 481 property total found
Villa 4 room villain Rapolano Terme, Italy
Villa 4 room villa
Rapolano Terme, Italy
8 Number of rooms 2 bath 20 250 m² Number of floors 2
€ 590,000
Stone farmhouse close to Hot Springs, Rapolano Terme, Siena, Toscana Charming stone farmh…
Villa 5 room villain Cesena, Italy
Villa 5 room villa
Cesena, Italy
9 Number of rooms 3 bath 5 319 m² Number of floors 1
€ 460,000
HILLSIDE STONE VILLA On the hills of Fratta Terme, we offer for sale a unique solution. …
Villa 5 room villain Desenzano del Garda, Italy
Villa 5 room villa
Desenzano del Garda, Italy
10 Number of rooms 4 bath 525 m²
€ 4,300,000
In a privileged and dominant position just a few steps from the Desenzano lakefront, we offe…
Villa 5 room villain Porto Cervo, Italy
Villa 5 room villa
Porto Cervo, Italy
8 Number of rooms 6 bath 300 m²
€ 3,570,000
The property is located in one of the most prestigious areas of Sardinia, the Costa Smeralda…
Villa 6 room villain San Felice del Benaco, Italy
Villa 6 room villa
San Felice del Benaco, Italy
16 Number of rooms 4 bath 565 m²
€ 6,500,000
San Felice del Benaco is about 35 kilometres east of Brescia. It is on the west coast of Lak…
Villa 6 room villain San Felice del Benaco, Italy
Villa 6 room villa
San Felice del Benaco, Italy
16 Number of rooms 4 bath 565 m²
€ 6,500,000
San Felice del Benaco is about 35 kilometres east of Brescia. It is on the west coast of Lak…
Villa 4 room villain Moniga del Garda, Italy
Villa 4 room villa
Moniga del Garda, Italy
7 Number of rooms 5 bath 400 m²
€ 3,700,000
Padenghe Sul Garda is undoubtedly one of the places in southern Garda most often chosen both…
Villa 4 room villain Manerba del Garda, Italy
Villa 4 room villa
Manerba del Garda, Italy
10 Number of rooms 4 bath 400 m²
€ 7,000,000
Garda Lake presents surprises at every turn, including the small but beautiful town of Maner…
Villa 3 room villain Villanuova sul Clisi, Italy
Villa 3 room villa
Villanuova sul Clisi, Italy
6 Number of rooms 3 bath 122 m²
€ 900,000
Just above the hills of Salò and only 10 minutes from the Lungolago, in the locality of Mezz…
Villa 2 room villain Cunettone, Italy
Villa 2 room villa
Cunettone, Italy
4 Number of rooms 2 bath 145 m²
€ 700,000
In a panoramic area on the hills surrounding Salò, with a 360° panorama of the Gulf, we offe…
Villa 4 room villain Porto Cervo, Italy
Villa 4 room villa
Porto Cervo, Italy
10 Number of rooms 4 bath 360 m²
€ 6,900,000
The charm of the traditional local architecture and the enchanting location make this proper…
Villa 5 room villain Porto Cervo, Italy
Villa 5 room villa
Porto Cervo, Italy
10 Number of rooms 6 bath 240 m²
€ 1,750,000
At Pantogia, within a condominium of only three units, recently renovated detached villa wit…
Villa 6 room villain Arzachena, Italy
Villa 6 room villa
Arzachena, Italy
11 Number of rooms 6 bath 270 m²
€ 12,000,000
The dream of the Costa Smeralda comes to life on the Celvia beach, a long stretch of light-c…
Villa 9 room villain Bardolino, Italy
Villa 9 room villa
Bardolino, Italy
16 Number of rooms 5 bath 451 m²
€ 1,890,000
Bardolino, single villa built on a plot of 539 sqm, surrounded by a garden of 317 sqm. The p…
Villa 9 room villain Montepulciano, Italy
Villa 9 room villa
Montepulciano, Italy
25 Number of rooms 6 bath 1 138 m²
€ 1,800,000
In the municipality of Montepulciano, world-famous for the integrity of its historical and c…
Villa 3 room villain Brescia, Italy
Villa 3 room villa
Brescia, Italy
4 Number of rooms 2 bath 125 m²
€ 490,000
In Roè Volciano, in the beautiful hamlet of Volciano, surrounded by olive groves and vineyar…
Villa 3 room villain Padenghe sul Garda, Italy
Villa 3 room villa
Padenghe sul Garda, Italy
15 Number of rooms 5 bath 400 m²
€ 850,000
In a beautiful hilly area Garda Haus Padenghe offers for sale a beautiful plot of land with …
Villa Villain Desenzano del Garda, Italy
Villa Villa
Desenzano del Garda, Italy
1 Number of rooms 552 m²
€ 365,000
In the centre of Desenzano del Garda we offer 4 plots of building land in a strategic positi…
Villa Villa 8 roomsin Padenghe sul Garda, Italy
Villa Villa 8 rooms
Padenghe sul Garda, Italy
8 Number of rooms 5 bath 350 m²
€ 450,000
In a beautiful hilly area Garda Haus Padenghe offers for sale a beautiful plot with approved…
Villa 9 room villain Terni, Italy
Villa 9 room villa
Terni, Italy
14 Number of rooms 600 m²
Price on request
Villa to be completed within a park of 2,500 m2. Surface with accessories for over 600 squar…
Villa 9 room villain Poggibonsi, Italy
Villa 9 room villa
Poggibonsi, Italy
25 Number of rooms 8 bath 1 250 000 m²
€ 15,000,000
Poggibonsi, like many Tuscan towns, was born of an ancient history that culturally marked th…
Villa 3 room villain Desenzano del Garda, Italy
Villa 3 room villa
Desenzano del Garda, Italy
10 Number of rooms 3 bath 350 m²
€ 950,000
In a central area, just a stone's throw from the main services and conveniences that Desenza…
Villa 3 room villain Valsolda, Italy
Villa 3 room villa
Valsolda, Italy
7 Number of rooms 3 bath 250 m²
€ 1,700,000
Situated near the border of Switzerland on Lake Lugano, at just a few minutes from the cente…
Villa 4 room villain Lonato del Garda, Italy
Villa 4 room villa
Lonato del Garda, Italy
13 Number of rooms 4 bath 473 m²
€ 1,590,000
In the most prestigious area of the city of Lonato del Garda within a prestigious context of…
Villa 4 room villain Polpenazze del Garda, Italy
Villa 4 room villa
Polpenazze del Garda, Italy
6 Number of rooms 3 bath 147 m²
€ 780,000
In Polpenazze del Garda in the characteristic suburb of Picedo, GardaHaus Padenghe offers a …
Villa 3 room villain Lonato del Garda, Italy
Villa 3 room villa
Lonato del Garda, Italy
8 Number of rooms 3 bath 195 m²
€ 525,000
Lonato del Garda, in residential area close to the centre ELEGANT SINGLE VILLA of large dime…
Villa 3 room villain Manerba del Garda, Italy
Villa 3 room villa
Manerba del Garda, Italy
7 Number of rooms 2 bath 270 m²
€ 1,800,000
Garda Haus Padenghe sul Garda offers an exclusive villa under construction with unique lake …
Villa 3 room villain Porto Cervo, Italy
Villa 3 room villa
Porto Cervo, Italy
8 Number of rooms 2 bath 271 m²
€ 3,600,000
Located on the renowned and prestigious hill of Pantogia, a single villa with a wonderful vi…
Villa 4 room villain Porto Cervo, Italy
Villa 4 room villa
Porto Cervo, Italy
9 Number of rooms 5 bath 300 m²
€ 3,500,000
Beautiful newly built sea view villa in Cala del Faro with private pool. The house consists …
Villa 6 room villain Porto Cervo, Italy
Villa 6 room villa
Porto Cervo, Italy
11 Number of rooms 7 bath 550 m²
€ 12,000,000
Exclusive villa overlooking the sea at Cala Granu, surrounded by a garden full of plants and…

