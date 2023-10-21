New building Greece: flats and houses, key advantages of buying real estate
Greece is a small but very picturesque country in southern Europe. In its territory, the old buildings erected before our era alternate with new residential complexes and shopping centers in a surprisingly harmonious way. The country is also famous for its resorts located near the Mediterranean Sea.
The real estate market
In Greece you can find all types of accommodation, from small studio apartments to huge villas and cottages. Many of them were built in the last century, but the most popular among buyers is traditionally new real estate built over the past few years. It is sought after by Greeks and foreigners alike, who see new housing in Greece as an ideal option for capital investment.
Especially often on the Realting.com platform, foreign investors seek apartments in new buildings. Such housing is the fastest growing in price (on average by 7-10% annually) — this allows owners to resell their property profitably after 2-3 years. In addition, apartments in new buildings in Greece are the best to rent out. There is an especially high demand for them during the bathing season (in the period from April to October), when thousands of tourists come to the country.
Other advantages of buying housing in new buildings in Greece
Foreigners actively acquire Greek real estate not only because of its financial profitability. They are also attracted by the possibility of living in Greece and a number of favorable conditions:
- low prices for goods and services in comparison with other European countries;
- a clean ecology, especially in resort cities;
- a favorable climate — the temperature stays above zero all 12 months of the year in Greece;
- a large number of clean and well-equipped beach areas;
- a good-natured and hospitable population;
- the issuance of a residence permit for a period of 5 years for the purchase of real estate from 250 thousand euros.
New buildings in Greece: where to buy housing
The capital of the country, Athens, is well suited for moving for permanent residence. It is a large European metropolis where you can quickly find employment in almost any specialty. Here you will find some of the best residential complexes in Athens, Greece, with luxury apartments of different sizes are on sale. They are located in the central parts of the city and on its outskirts.
In addition to Athens, you can consider buying accommodation in popular resorts like Santorini and Crete. They are known all over the world for their high level of service and convenient beaches with clean water. Mainly villas and private houses are offered for potential buyers in resort cities.
Frequently Asked Questions about New Buildings in Greece
How much on average does a square meter of new housing in Greece cost?
Which areas are most in demand among people who buy new real estate from the developer in Greece?
The top 3 most popular areas also include Halkidiki and Crete. In these resort areas, housing is purchased mainly for recreation.