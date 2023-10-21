Guardamar del Segura, Spain

from €1,60M

Completion date: 2023

A great opportunity to become the owner of a modern villa in Greece in the prestigious suburbs of Thessaloniki in Panorama! The use of advanced technologies and compliance with modern construction standards, high quality of the object. Location of Villa Grace The villa is located away from the road, in an ecologically clean and calm place. This is a great solution for families with children and people who prefer quietness to a noisy city. Large panoramic windows offer a magnificent view of the Thermaikos Gulf and the city of Thessaloniki itself. All the necessary infrastructure is within walking and car accessibility. The international airport is only 15-20 minutes away. There is a kindergarten next to the villa, international schools,colleges and universities 10 minutes away. DESIGN The main idea of the housing is the design of a single harmonious space of the inner and outer parts of the house on a flat surface. Creation of outdoor large functional terraces, balconies and verandas to maximize the benefits and comfort of living in a mild Mediterranean climate. Practicality, convenience and comfort are carefully thought out and incorporated in the design of the object. ARCHITECTURE The laconic architecture of the villa is expressed in the spirit of modern Mediterranean minimalism. Clear straight lines, calm and soft palette of colors create psychological comfort. Thanks to this, the object will be appreciated and give joy for a long time. LAYOUT The layout is comfortable and functional. The area of the house has the maximum usable area for a family with children and is 300 m2. It has five bedrooms and four bathrooms, so even a large family will feel comfortable here: everyone will find their own cozy corner and at the same time everyone will feel the unity. SECURITY Special attention is paid to even the smallest details: non-slip surfaces, no sharp corners that could harm a child, and strong fences make the villa safe for all family members. THREE-LEVEL HOUSE FOR TRUE COMFORT. The three floors of the house offer private, common and guest areas. On the ground floor, with an area of ​​100m2, there is a living room, a dining area and a kitchen area. The functional and ergonomic kitchen is equipped with appliances and fittings from renowned brands. Designer furniture brings aesthetics and enhances comfort. The modern Piazetta fireplace adds coziness and warmth to the interior. There is also one living room on the main floor, which can serve as an office or a guest room and a bathroom. On the second floor of 100m2, you can find three bedrooms and two bathrooms. The Master bedroom has access to a separate ensuite bathroom and a large wardrobe. There is also a 16 m2 balcony, which can be used as an additional space for work, rest or sports. The floor of the bedrooms is made of oak parquet. All bedrooms have panoramic windows that offer stunning sea views. Ground floor – can serve as a full-fledged separate living space. It resembles a studio apartment. The basement area is 100 m2, there is a separate entrance from the street. This floor can be used for receiving guests or as a playroom for children. There is also a bathroom, laundry and technical rooms. For increased comfort, a large number of modern engineering solutions are included in the house project, including for energy efficiency and environmental friendliness. So, the climate in the house is provided by the automatic Daikin system with duct air conditioning. Warm floors and a fireplace create a comfortable temperature in the house. All this is controlled by the “smart home” system. Drinking and industrial water is purified by a modern water purification system. The whole house has high-quality heating and waterproofing necessary for such a climate. Three lighting scenarios create optimal light depending on the time of day: main light, soft lighting and decorative lamps. IMPROVEMENT OF THE TERRITORY Villa Grace is located on a flat surface. The area of the plot is as much as 2500 m2. A lawn has been sown on the plot, ornamental plants and trees have been planted and an automatic irrigation system has been created. A separate area with a swimming pool is another comfortable place to relax. The heated pool can be used at any time of the year! Pool size 9/5 = 45 m2. The pool area is covered with non-slip porcelain stoneware. For recreation with children and sports, there is a large family swing and a sports station. Villa Grace in Panorama is an opportunity to give your family a bright holiday in an amazing Mediterranean location! It is enough to take only personal belongings into the house – everything else is already there! And most importantly, by purchasing a house, in addition to a heavenly place on earth, you get a guarantee, support and a residence permit in a European country for all family members as a gift !!