New buildings for sale in Greece

Central Macedonia
6
Macedonia and Thrace
6
Chania Municipality
5
Regional Unit of West Athens
4
Piraeus
3
Regional Unit of Piraeus
3
5th Municipal Community of Athens
3
Peloponnese, Western Greece and the Ionian
3
Residential complex Bomo Nikiti Apartments
Residential complex Bomo Nikiti Apartments
€195,000
from
€195,000
For saleDuplex of 83 sq.meters in Sithonia, Chalkidiki The duplex is situated on the first floor and the second floor. The first floor consists of one bedroom, living room with kitchen, one shower WC. The second floor consists of one bedroom. A view of the city opens up from the windows. There are solar panels for water heating and air conditioning.The property boasts a shared swimming pool. Bomo Nikiti Apartments is a complex of 38 apartments located in the ecologically clean seaside resort of Greece, combining style and comfort! The project, located in the popular tourist village of Nikiti on the peninsula of Sithonia, Chalkidiki, consists of three buildings and offers 38 apartments of various sizes and layouts. Bomo Nikiti Apartments features a children's playground, pool and relaxation area. The apartments are decorated in light, calm colors, the layout is ergonomic and fully meets high standards. During the construction and decoration of apartments materials of high European quality are used. Nikiti is a popular resort on the peninsula of Chalkidiki. The village is located 37 km from the village of Nea Moudania. The distance from Thessaloniki Airport is 90 km. The main Nikiti beach stretches for 4 km, its width is 10-15 m. The sea here is almost always calm, and the entrance to it is very gentle and flat. Ideal for families. Due to its characteristics and excellent conditions, each year this beach is awarded the blue flag of the EU. In the village of Nikiti there is all the necessary infrastructure, which provides a comfortable stay and long-term accommodation all year round: shops, restaurants, cafes, taverns, recreation areas, pharmacies. Nikiti also has wonderful air. The village is surrounded on one side by coniferous forest, on the other by the sea, thanks to this a wonderful and useful microclimate is created for residents! Bomo Nikiti Apartments is a clever living space combining unrivaled comfort, sophisticated design and high technology. Purchasing a property in this complex is ideal for investment, for year-round accommodation, as well as for relaxing with the whole family. The complex offers additional services: development of an individual design interior and furnishing by Construction Department of Grekodom Development, as well as all the complex maintenance services from the Post-Sales Department of the company. Bomo Residence is a new investment construction company, established in 2019 which main scope is construction of residential complexes and development of real estate market in Greece. Bomo Residence concept: Design and construction of apartment complexes and villas throughout GreeceUsing only eco-friendly materials in constructionCreating a unified style for all complexes: high technology, high-quality design and attention to the smallest detailsFull comprehensive service of all company projectsCreating the optimal infrastructure of all complexes: swimming pools, recreation areas, playgrounds, parking, etc. Bomo Residence shall carry out the implementation of all residential complexes with the support of its exclusive partner, Grekodom Development of Mouzenidis Group. The first project of Bomo Residence is a complex of apartments Bomo Nikiti Apartments, located in the village of Nikiti, Sithonia, Chalkidiki. Additionally, Bomo Residence, in cooperation with the 'Bomo Hotels' hotel chain, will carry out the development of residential projects, in which it will be possible to rent our clients' apartments for both long and short term, under the management of the hotel chain.
Residential complex Complex of furnished apartments near the port, Pireus, Greece
Residential complex Complex of furnished apartments near the port, Pireus, Greece
€380,000
from
€380,000
Agency: TRANIO
We offer furnished and serviced apartments. The residence features an underground parking. Facilities and equipment in the house LED lighting Heat pump Aluminium double-glazed windows Kitchen cabinetry Fitted wardrobes Electric roller blinds Location and nearby infrastructure Pireus Port - 3 minutes Marina - 5 minutes Stadium - 34 minutes
Apart-hotel The Green
Apart-hotel The Green
€380,000
from
€380,000
Completion date: 2024
Developer: DKG Development
This magnificent modern 9-story building that meets high standards will be built with bioclimatic characteristics in accordance with international sustainability standards. "The Green" is located in Piraeus, one of the most significant and vibrant parts of the Greek capital since antiquity. Project delivery is expected in the last quarter of 2024.
Residential complex Modern residence with a parking in the popular area of Pangrati, Athens, Greece
Residential complex Modern residence with a parking in the popular area of Pangrati, Athens, Greece
€550,400
from
€550,400
Agency: TRANIO
We offer apartments with views of the Acropolis and Mount Lycabettus, parking spaces and storerooms. Facilities and equipment in the house Security door Solar water heaters LED lighting "Smart home" system Alarm Location and nearby infrastructure Supermarket - 130 meters Metro station - 750 meters Primary school - 170 meters Grove - 1.3 km
Residential complex New residence in a quiet area, 600 meters from a metro station, Korydallos, Greece
Residential complex New residence in a quiet area, 600 meters from a metro station, Korydallos, Greece
€225,000
from
€225,000
Agency: TRANIO
We offer apartments with balconies. Some flats have parking spaces. Completion - 1st quarter of 2025. Facilities and equipment in the house Heat pumps Grohe sanitary ware Italian kitchens Location and nearby infrastructure The property is located in a quiet area, in the southwest part of Athens, close to the Square of Eleftherias and a metro station. Metro station - 600 meters Square of Eleftherias - 180 meters Shops and restaurants - 100 meters School - 300 meters Airport - 43 km Hospital - 1 km
Residential complex Spacious residences for families with children's playground and swimming pools, in an ecologically clean area, Kifisia, Attica, Greece
Residential complex Spacious residences for families with children's playground and swimming pools, in an ecologically clean area, Kifisia, Attica, Greece
€1,56M
from
€1,56M
Agency: TRANIO
The project is a gated residential complex of luxury class. Includes 10 residences: flats, duplexes, triplexes and penthouses. Parking space, storage space, private garden and terrace, and jacuzzi are available for each flat. Some have private swimming pools and roof terrace access. The project is ideal for Athens residents and expats, as well as families with young children. It is a complex with leisure infrastructure and a monitored security system. The project has common spaces for parents and children such as a children's playground, gym and sauna. Various premium public schools and kindergartens can be found close to the complex. Features of the flats First building: 2 three storey ground floor flats with private swimming pools, 1 ground floor apartment with private pool, 1 apartment on the first floor, 1 penthouse with exclusive access to the roof terrace. Second building: 1 flat on the ground floor with private swimming pool, 2 flats on the 1st floor, 2 penthouses with exclusive access to the roof terrace. Location and nearby infrastructure Kifisia is a northern suburb of Athens. It is characterised by beautiful 19th century towers and mansions, eco-friendly and green areas with picturesque parks. Various amenities can be found within 15-20 minutes drive from the complex: Thanopoulos supermarket, children's park, wellness centre, forest, Syggrou park, sports grounds, international schools and kindergartens. Distance to other facilities (by car): Athens city centre - 30 min Port of Piraeus - 40 min Athens Riviera - 40 min Athens International Airport - 40 min
Residential complex Residence with an underground garage close to the sea, Glyfada, Greece
Residential complex Residence with an underground garage close to the sea, Glyfada, Greece
€2,40M
from
€2,40M
Agency: TRANIO
We offer a duplex penthouse with a view of the sea and the mountains, three parking spaces. The residence features an outdoor parking and an underground garage. Features of the flats Lower level: a living room with a kitchen, two bedrooms with bathrooms and dressing rooms, a laundry, two balconies, one of which has a jacuzzi. Upper level: two bedroom with bathrooms and dressing rooms. Facilities and equipment in the house Underfloor heating Location and nearby infrastructure Sea - 1 km Airport - 30 minutes
Residential complex New residence with a view of the sea, Glyfada, Greece
Residential complex New residence with a view of the sea, Glyfada, Greece
€900,000
from
€900,000
Agency: TRANIO
We offer sea view apartments with balconies, parking spaces, storerooms. Some flats have private swimming pools. Completion - 2025. Facilities and equipment in the house Underfloor heating Security door Air conditioning Solar water heaters Heat pump Location and nearby infrastructure Glyfada is the southern suburb of Athens, located 12 km from the center of the capital and 17 km from the international airport.
Residential complex Residence with an underground garage, Glyfada, Greece
Residential complex Residence with an underground garage, Glyfada, Greece
€610,000
from
€610,000
Agency: TRANIO
We offer apartments with balconies and storerooms. Some flats have parking spaces. The residence features an underground garage. Facilities and equipment in the house REHAU underfloor heating Electric fireplace Solar water heater Air conditioning Aluminium windows Electric shutters Security door Location and nearby infrastructure Sea – 2 km Airport – 30 minutes
Residential complex New residence near the beach, Voula, Greece
Residential complex New residence near the beach, Voula, Greece
€455,000
from
€455,000
Agency: TRANIO
We offer apartments with terraces and gardens, parking spaces and storerooms in a new luxury residential building. Facilities and equipment in the house Tile flooring Oak parquet Aluminium double-glazed windows Kitchen cabinetry Location and nearby infrastructure The property is located in the coastal tourist area of Voula, near all necessary infrastructure, restaurants and cafes, 5 minutes away from the beach.
Residential complex Residence with an underground parking at 300 meters from the sea, Vari, Greece
Residential complex Residence with an underground parking at 300 meters from the sea, Vari, Greece
€1,15M
from
€1,15M
Agency: TRANIO
We offer apartments with balconies and parking spaces. Some flats have private swimming pools. The residence features an underground parking. Facilities and equipment in the house Underfloor heating Fans Oak flooring Security door Air conditioning KItchen cabinetry Alarm Solar panels Location and nearby infrastructure Sea - 300 meters Airport - 25 minutes
Residential complex Townhouses in a beachfront residence, Chania, Greece
Residential complex Townhouses in a beachfront residence, Chania, Greece
€425,000
from
€425,000
Agency: TRANIO
We offer apartments with parking spaces, gardens, and terraces. The residence features a large swimming pool, a bar, a restaurant, a mini market and shops, landscaped gardens. Location and nearby infrastructure The residence is located directly on the sandy beach, a few minutes drive from the city of Chania and the airport, within walking distance of all necessary infrastructure. Nearest beach - 1 minute Chania - 20 minutes Harbour - 20 minutes International airport - 35 minutes Highway - 5 minutes
Residential complex New residence close to the port and a metro station, Piraeus, Greece
Residential complex New residence close to the port and a metro station, Piraeus, Greece
€265,000
from
€265,000
Agency: TRANIO
We offer sea view apartments with balconies. Completion - 4th quarter of 2025. Facilities and equipment in the house Heat pumps Grohe sanitary ware Italian kitchens Location and nearby infrastructure The property is located in a quiet area. Metro station - 1.8 km Port - 1.6 km Prk - 2.5 km Shops and restaurants - 400 meters School - 300 meters Airport - 41 km Hospital - 3.5 km
Residential complex Apartments with private swimming pools, Chalandri, Greece
Residential complex Apartments with private swimming pools, Chalandri, Greece
€787,694
from
€787,694
Agency: TRANIO
We offer duplex apartments with private gardens and swimming pools. Completion - autumn of 2023. Facilities and equipment in the house Security door LED lighting Underfloor heating Solar water heater Alarm Location and nearby infrastructure Pharmacy - 500 meters Supermarket - 1.4 km Primary school - 400 meters Park - 1.2 km
Cottage SEA GRACE LUXURY SUITES
Cottage SEA GRACE LUXURY SUITES
€455,000
from
€455,000
Area 118–124 m²
2 properties 2
Completion date: 2025
The villas in the modern residential complex « SEA GRACE » located in the quiet part of the resort town of Polichrono, the Halkidiki peninsula, have all the necessary infrastructure for a comfortable stay - shops, supermarkets, cafes, bars, restaurants, taverns, directly 400 meters from the sea. At a distance of 95 km from Thessaloniki, to the international airport - 85 km.  The complex « Sea Grace » consists of 30 two-level apartments and villas, with panoramic sea views, with private territory, pool, jacuzzi, individual parking space with the possibility of installing a charging station for electric cars.   Apartments of the complex with an area of 114 - 160 m2, fit the kitchen, living room, 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms At the start of sales, you have the opportunity to choose the best option, for your requests, worth from 455,000 euros. Additional amenities • Green design ( A + )  • Interior design in accordance with your personal needs and preferences at the initial stage. • Private parking • 24-hour residential complex security • Features of the program « Golden Visa » Limited offer with favorable conditions for buyers, when sales start. Contact us now for more information! />  
Residential complex Low-rise residence in a green and prestigious suburb of Athens, Greece
Residential complex Low-rise residence in a green and prestigious suburb of Athens, Greece
€590,000
from
€590,000
Agency: TRANIO
We offer apartments with large balconies, parking spaces, and storerooms. Facilities and equipment in the house Pre-installation for air conditioning Aluminium windows Security door Autonomous gas heating Electric roller blinds High-speed Internet Pre-installation for alarm Location and nearby infrastructure The property is located in the prestigious residential suburb of Athens - Melissia. Private schools - 1.3 km Shopping mall - 3.8 km Tennis club - 800 meters Hospital - 500 meters Athens - 15 km Pireus - 25 km Vouliagmeni - 36 km Airport - 25 km
Residential complex Complex of three-storey townhouses in Loutraki, Peloponnese, Greece
Residential complex Complex of three-storey townhouses in Loutraki, Peloponnese, Greece
€300,000
from
€300,000
Agency: TRANIO
Luxurious townhouses with an area from 200 m2 are located in one of the best areas of Loutraki. The aesthetics of the townhouses combined with the beautiful surroundings create a pleasant and relaxing living environment. Types of townhouses: 1. Townhouse area – 200 m2 Plot area – 220 m2 Year of construction – 2013 Price – 300.000 € 2. Townhouse area – 230 m2 Plot area – 350 m2 Year of construction – 2016 Price – 370.000 € 3. Townhouse area – 230 m2 Plot area – 350 m2 Year of construction – 2016 Price – 420.000 € Features of the flats Each townhouse consists of 4 bedrooms, 3 balconies, 2 living rooms, 2 kitchens, 2 bathrooms, 1 toilet, 2 internal stairs, closed garage (2 parking spaces), storage room, garden and barbecue area. Facilities and equipment in the house Townhouses have autonomous heating, high-quality tiles and plumbing, armored doors, aluminum frames, double-glazed windows and shutters. The quality of construction is excellent, the layout is fully functional, and the seismic protection is top notch. Location and nearby infrastructure The complex is located in an excellent location, within a radius of 500 meters from beach, Loutraki center and club-hotel-casino. The commuter rail is just 300 meters away, providing direct connections to Athens and Eleftherios Venizelos International Airport. The area around is formed by the municipality of Loutraki with the construction of roads, parks and recreation areas, which makes it especially attractive both from a residential and investment point of view.
Residential complex Beachfront villas with terraces, Trachilos, Greece
Residential complex Beachfront villas with terraces, Trachilos, Greece
€1,55M
from
€1,55M
Agency: TRANIO
We offer villas with a panoramic view of the Mediterranean Sea and gardens, terraces and parking spaces. It's possible to build swimming pools. Location and nearby infrastructure The property is located close to the port of Kissamos and the town centre, Blue-Flag beaches, bus stops and all necessary infrastructure, a few minutes drive from the city of Chania and the international airport. Beach — 10 minutes Kissamos Port — 2 minutes Town of Kissamos — 5 minutes International airport — 50 minutes City of Chania — 35 minutes
Residential complex Modern residence with an underground parking, Kallithea, Greece
Residential complex Modern residence with an underground parking, Kallithea, Greece
€339,360
from
€339,360
Agency: TRANIO
We offer apartments with parking spaces and storerooms. The residence features an underground parking. Facilities and equipment in the house Security door Solar water heater Alarm LED lighting "Smart home" system Location and nearby infrastructure The property is located in the city center and near the sea. Pharmacy - 230 meters Metro station - 700 meters Primary school - 500 meters Park - 700 meters
Residential complex New residence at 300 meters from the sea, Voula, Greece
Residential complex New residence at 300 meters from the sea, Voula, Greece
€1,20M
from
€1,20M
Agency: TRANIO
We offer apartments with balconies and parking spaces. Some flats have private swimming pools. Completion - 2024. Facilities and equipment in the house Underfloor heating Fans Oak flooring Security door Air conditioning KItchen cabinetry Alarm Solar panels Location and nearby infrastructure Sea - 300 meters Airport - 25 minutes
Residential complex New apartments in a residential complex with a parking, Alimos, Attica, Greece
Residential complex New apartments in a residential complex with a parking, Alimos, Attica, Greece
€616,000
from
€616,000
Agency: TRANIO
The new residential complex includes 9 apartments and 4 duplexes. The apartments have from 1 to 3 bedrooms, covered verandas, a storage room and a parking space on the basement floor. Facilities and equipment in the house panoramic windows with double glazing parquet floors equipped kitchen and bathrooms built-in wardrobes air ventilation system Location and nearby infrastructure Alimos is a prestigious coastal area with sandy beaches, numerous restaurants, bars and parks. Athens Airport can be reached in 40 minutes by car. The center of Athens can be reached by metro, tram, bus.
Residential complex MARINA RESIDENCES
Residential complex MARINA RESIDENCES
€255,000
from
€255,000
Area 68 m²
1 property 1
Completion date: 2022
Developer: V² DEVELOPMENT
V² DEVELOPMENT MARINA RESIDENCES is perfectly located in the heart of Mikrolimano in Piraeus. Lined with cafes, restaurants and bars, Mikrolimano is a popular destination, preferred by Athenians, locals and visitors looking for a charming and picturesque spot to spend free time. Mikrolimano (literally: “Small Port”) is a mesmerizing, picturesque natural gulf in Piraeus. Lined with cafes, restaurants and bars, Mikrolimano is a popular destination, preferred by Athenians, locals and visitors looking for a charming spot to spend free time. V² DEVELOPMENT is perfectly located in the heart of this beautiful location.
Residential complex Luxury residence with a swimming pool and gardens near the beach, Chania, Greece
Residential complex Luxury residence with a swimming pool and gardens near the beach, Chania, Greece
€405,000
from
€405,000
Agency: TRANIO
We offer apartments and townhouses with parking spaces and terraces. The residence features a large swimming pool, a bar, a restaurant, a mini market and shops, landscaped gardens. Location and nearby infrastructure The residence is located a few minutes drive from the city of Chania and the airport, within walking distance of all necessary infrastructure. Nearest beach - 1 minute Chania - 20 minutes Harbour - 20 minutes International airport - 35 minutes Highway - 5 minutes
Residential complex Modern residence in a quiet area, near a metro station, Glyfada, Greece
Residential complex Modern residence in a quiet area, near a metro station, Glyfada, Greece
€1,06M
from
€1,06M
Agency: TRANIO
We offer luminous apartments with terraces and swimming pools. Completion - spring of 2024. Facilities and equipment in the house Solar panels Underfloor heating "Smart home" system Hidden lighting Location and nearby infrastructure The property is located in a quiet area. Metro station - 850 meters Supermarket - 450 meters Hospital - 600 meters Bank - 950 meters Pharmacy - 280 meters School - 850 meters
Residential complex New snow-white residence near a metro station, Chalandri, Greece
Residential complex New snow-white residence near a metro station, Chalandri, Greece
€380,000
from
€380,000
Agency: TRANIO
We offer apartments with parking spaces and large balconies. The residence with a garden and a parking. Completion - 4th quarter of 2024. Facilities and equipment in the house Heat pump Grohe sanitary ware Italian kitchens Location and nearby infrastructure The property is located in a quiet area of the central part of Athens. Metro station - 650 meters Syntagma Square - 6 km Restaurants - 210 meters Public transport stops - 400 meters International school - 1.5 km Airport - 30 km Hospital - 1.5 km
Residential complex New residence in a quiet area, Drosia, Greece
Residential complex New residence in a quiet area, Drosia, Greece
€557,760
from
€557,760
Agency: TRANIO
We offer duplex apartments with private swimming pools and gardens, large windows and picturesque views. Completion - autumn of 2023. Facilities and equipment in the house Autonomous heat pump Solar water heater Alarm Central antenna Security door LED lighting "Smart home" system Automated lighting system Location and nearby infrastructure The property is located in a quiet and green area. Supermarket - 450 meters Pharmacy - 450 meters Primary school - 450 meters
Residential complex New apartments and duplexes in a residential complex with parking, Paleo Faliro, Attica, Greece
Residential complex New apartments and duplexes in a residential complex with parking, Paleo Faliro, Attica, Greece
€378,000
from
€378,000
Agency: TRANIO
The new residential complex includes 14 apartments with 2 bedrooms and 7 duplexes with 3 bedrooms. The apartments have covered verandas and a space in two-level parking lot. There are also 7 storage rooms in the building. Facilities and equipment in the house panoramic windows with double glazing parquet floors equipped kitchen and bathrooms built-in wardrobes air ventilation system Location and nearby infrastructure Paleo Faliro is one of the most modern areas of the capital with numberless influences from different cultures. Located within 8 km from the center of Athens, the recently rebuilt Marina Flisvos is the first high standard marina in Greece with the ability to serve a large number of mega — yachts. Apart from hosting private luxury yachts, Marina Flisvos is the home to a number of restaurants, café, bars that are daily full of people of all ages who enjoy the view of the boats and Kastella in the background, as Piraeus is only 7 km away. Only a few meters away is located the park of Flisvos, a lush green area full of playgrounds, paths for walking and of course an open air cinema for romantic summer nights. One of the biggest advantages of living in Paleo Faliro lies in the unique combination of proximity to the city center and the resort atmosphere of the area, as the famous beaches of Mpatis, Flisvos and Eden are in just few minutes’ walk away. The access to the area is extremely easy because it is served by a variety of bus lines and of course by the historic tram. Moreover, there is direct access from the international airport ”Venizelos“ (which is 35 km away) via the express bus line X95.
Residential complex New residence in a green area, Nea Ionia, Greece
Residential complex New residence in a green area, Nea Ionia, Greece
€335,000
from
€335,000
Agency: TRANIO
The residence features a green area. Apartments on the ground flor have private gardens. Completion - summer of 2024. Facilities and equipment in the house Security door Solar panels Alarm Autonomous heat pump LED lighting "Smart home" system Automated lighting system Central antenna Location and nearby infrastructure The property is located in a traditional green area. Primary school - 400 meters Pharmacy - 180 meters Open-air cinema - 550 meters Heraklion Station - 1 km Supermarket - 260 meters
Residential complex New residence close to the coast and the center of Glyfada, Greece
Residential complex New residence close to the coast and the center of Glyfada, Greece
€285,000
from
€285,000
Agency: TRANIO
We offer apartments in a residence with a garden and a parking. Some flats have a view of the sea. Completion - 1st quarter of 2025. Facilities and equipment in the house Heat pump Grohe sanitary ware Italian kitchens Solar panels Location and nearby infrastructure The property is located in a quiet residential area, in southern Athens. Center of Glyfada - 4.2 km Coast - 5 km Shops and restaurants - 300 meters Public transport stops - 150 meters School - 250 meters Airport - 27 km Hospital - 3.2 km
Residential complex Modern residence near a park, Glyfada, Greece
Residential complex Modern residence near a park, Glyfada, Greece
€581,550
from
€581,550
Agency: TRANIO
We offer apartments with private swimming pools and roof-top gardens. Completion - summer of 2024. Facilities and equipment in the house Solar panels Underfloor heating "Smart home" system Hidden lighting Alarm Location and nearby infrastructure Pharmacy - 170 meters Kindergarten - 400 meters Primary school - 900 meters Supermarket - 250 meters Park - 650 meters
Residential complex Residence with an underground parking in the green area of Galatsi, Greece
Residential complex Residence with an underground parking in the green area of Galatsi, Greece
€480,000
from
€480,000
Agency: TRANIO
We offer apartments with large terraces and a panoramic view, parking spaces and storerooms. The residence features an underground parking. Facilities and equipment in the house Solar water heaters LED lighting "Smart Home" system Alarm Fireplace Location and nearby infrastructure The property is located in one of the greenest areas of Athens. School - 20 meters Supermarket - 300 meters Grove - 560 meters
Residential complex New residence with a parking close to the center of Glyfada, Greece
Residential complex New residence with a parking close to the center of Glyfada, Greece
€500,000
from
€500,000
Agency: TRANIO
We offer apartments with balconies and parking spaces. Some flats have a view of the sea. Completion - 3rd quarter of 2025. Facilities and equipment in the house Heat pumps Grohe sanitary ware Italian kitchens Location and nearby infrastructure The property is located in a quiet area, in the southern part of Athens. Metro station - 1.2 km Center of Peristeri - 3 km Shops and restaurants - 150 meters School - 200 meters Airport - 26.5 km Hospital - 1 km
Residential complex Residence with twi swimming pools at 70 meters from the sea, Vouliagmeni, Greece
Residential complex Residence with twi swimming pools at 70 meters from the sea, Vouliagmeni, Greece
€1,000,000
from
€1,000,000
Agency: TRANIO
The residence features spacious gardens, two swimming pools, a parking, and a barbecue area. Location and nearby infrastructure The property is located in a prestigious area, 70 meters from the sea.
Residential complex Sea view complex of Full-service apartments, Pireus, Greece
Residential complex Sea view complex of Full-service apartments, Pireus, Greece
€1,95M
from
€1,95M
Agency: TRANIO
We offer serviced apartments with a panoramic view of the sea. The residence features a parking for 15 cars and a gym. Facilities and equipment in the house LED lighting Heat pump Aluminium double-glazed windows Kitchen cabinetry Fitted wardrobes Electric roller blinds Location and nearby infrastructure Historic center of Athens - 12 km Athens International Airport - 49 km
Residential complex Modern residence in Agia Paraskevi, Greece
Residential complex Modern residence in Agia Paraskevi, Greece
€543,000
from
€543,000
Agency: TRANIO
We offer apartments with swimming pools and gardens. Completion - autumn of 2023. Facilities and equipment in the house Aluminium windows "Smart Home' system Indoor and outdoor hidden lighting Location and nearby infrastructure Metro station - 900 meters Supermarket - 750 meters Bank - 700 meters Pharmacy - 750 meters Primary school - 220 meters
Residential complex Beachfront residence with gardens close to a highway, Chania, Greece
Residential complex Beachfront residence with gardens close to a highway, Chania, Greece
€400,500
from
€400,500
Agency: TRANIO
We offer apartments with parking spaces and terraces. The residence features a large swimming pool, a bar, a restaurant, a mini market and shops, landscaped gardens. Location and nearby infrastructure The residence is located directly on the sandy beach, a few minutes drive from the city of Chania and the airport, within walking distance of all necessary infrastructure. Nearest beach - 1 minute Chania - 20 minutes Harbour - 20 minutes International airport - 35 minutes Highway - 5 minutes
Residential complex Low-rise residence in the heart of Athens, Greece
Residential complex Low-rise residence in the heart of Athens, Greece
€215,000
from
€215,000
Agency: TRANIO
We offer serviced apartments and a duplex penthouse. The residence features a parking for 4 cars. Facilities and equipment in the house LED lighting Heat pump Aluminium double-glazed windows Electric roller blinds Location and nearby infrastructure The property is located a few steps from Parthenon and Acropolis, within walking distance of a metro station and the museum. Acropolis - 1 km Plaka - 1.5 km Metro station - 650 meters Syntagma Square - 2.1 km
Residential complex Gated residence with a beach and golf courses, Peloponnesus, Greece
Residential complex Gated residence with a beach and golf courses, Peloponnesus, Greece
€660,000
from
€660,000
Agency: TRANIO
We offer furnished apartments with a view of the sea. The residence features 5-star services, 2 golf courses, kids' playgrounds, a spa center, restaurants, bars and cafes, concierge service, a sandy beach. Advantages Guaranteed rental income of 3.5% within first 5 or 9 years. Location and nearby infrastructure Peloponnesus Peninsula, washed by Aegean and Ionic Seas, ans its resorts are popular among tourists from all over the world.
Residential complex Complex of furnished apartments at 750 meters from the port, in the center of Piraeus, Greece
Residential complex Complex of furnished apartments at 750 meters from the port, in the center of Piraeus, Greece
€122,000
from
€122,000
Agency: TRANIO
We offer furnished studios. The residence features a laundry and a gym. Facilities and equipment in the house LED lighting Aluminium double-glazed windows Electric roller blinds Location and nearby infrastructure The property is located in the center of Piraeus, a couple of steps from a metro station. Theatre - 240 meters Metro station - 250 meters University - 550 meters Shops - 100 meters Port - 750 meters
Residential complex Modern complex of villas close to the beach, Ermioni, Greece
Residential complex Modern complex of villas close to the beach, Ermioni, Greece
€760,500
from
€760,500
Agency: TRANIO
We offer luminous villas with private swimming pools, gardens and panoramic views of the sea and green surroundings. Facilities and equipment in the house Hidden lighting Heat pump "Smart home" system Solar panels Location and nearby infrastructure The property is located a few steps away from Petrothalassa Beach. Supermarket - 6.8 km Primary school - 7.3 km Medical center - 8 km
Residential complex New apartments in a residential complex with a swimming pool, a garden and a parking, Kallithea, Attica, Greece
Residential complex New apartments in a residential complex with a swimming pool, a garden and a parking, Kallithea, Attica, Greece
€190,000
from
€190,000
Agency: TRANIO
The complex consists of 38 apartments ranging in size from 30 to 68 m2. Residents will be able to enjoy more than 200 days of sunshine a year by relaxing next to the amazing swimming pool that will be built in the communal garden. The house includes 6 covered parking spaces, 24 underground parking spaces, 12 storage rooms in the basement. Features of the flats New LED technology lighting Heating pump Aluminum joinery with double glass Moisture insulation, thermal insulation, thermal facade Installing interior cabinets/wardrobes, new interior doors and kitchen installation New mechanical, wiring, plumbing and drainage systems installation Electric roller shutters Installation of sanitary wares and tile Modern interior design New elevator with release system Location and nearby infrastructure 100 m - Kallithea metro station 650 m - Davaki square 1 km - Charokopeion University 4 km - Syntagma square 5 km - Piraeus
Residential complex New complex of apartments with private swimming pools, Gerakas, Attica, Greece
Residential complex New complex of apartments with private swimming pools, Gerakas, Attica, Greece
€518,767
from
€518,767
Agency: TRANIO
We offer apartments with private gardens and swimming pools. Completion - spring of 2024. Facilities and equipment in the house Security door Solar water heater Alarm Central antenna LED lighting Location and nearby infrastructure The property is located in a green and quiet area, close to the center of Athens. Park - 350 meters Supermarket - 1 km Primary school - 500 meters Pharmacy - 450 meters
Residential complex SANTA BARBARA RESIDENCES
Residential complex SANTA BARBARA RESIDENCES
€278,000
from
€278,000
Completion date: 2022
Developer: V² DEVELOPMENT
Traversed by tram line that connects it to Athens center and the riviera, Nea Smirni is developed around its popular square, providing an amazing selection of options for entertainment, sports, dining and shopping! Nea Smirni is one of the most vibrant residential suburbs and the 7 apartments in Santa Barbara Residences mark your new home in Athens! 
Residential complex Modern residence with a parking, Evosmos, Greece
Residential complex Modern residence with a parking, Evosmos, Greece
€333,200
from
€333,200
Agency: TRANIO
We offer luminous minimalist apartments with parking spaces. Facilities and equipment in the house Heat pump Solar panels Solar water heaters LED lighting Aluminium windows Security door "Smart Home" system Alarm Modern kitchen Location and nearby infrastructure The property is located in a popular area near the centre of Thessaloniki. Bank - 550 meters Pharmacy - 210 meters Supermarket - 500 meters Primary schools - 350 meters Kids' playground - 220 meters
Residential complex Hillside residence with a panoramic view, Kastelli, Greece
Residential complex Hillside residence with a panoramic view, Kastelli, Greece
€450,000
from
€450,000
Agency: TRANIO
We offer villas with a panoramic view of the Mediterranean Sea and gardens, roof-top terraces and parking spaces. It's possible to build swimming pools. Location and nearby infrastructure The property is located close to the port of Kissamos and the town centre, Blue-Flag beaches, bus stops and all necessary infrastructure, a few minutes drive from the city of Chania and the international airport. Beach - 10 minutes Kissamos Port - 2 minutes Town - 5 minutes International airport - 50 minutes City of Chania - 35 minutes
Residential complex New low-rise residence with gardens in the quiet and green area of Kryoneri, Attica, Greece
Residential complex New low-rise residence with gardens in the quiet and green area of Kryoneri, Attica, Greece
€659,380
from
€659,380
Agency: TRANIO
We offer luminous and functional apartments with a panoramic view of green surroundings. The flats on the ground floor have private gardens and swimming pools. The residence features gardens. Completion - winter of 2025. Facilities and equipment in the house Security door Solar water heater "Smart Home" system Alarm Central antenna Location and nearby infrastructure The property is located in one of the most quiet area of Attica Kryoneri. Pharmacy - 850 meters Grove - 550 meters Supermarket - 800 meters Primary school - 1.2 km
Residential complex New residential complex in Voula, Greece
Residential complex New residential complex in Voula, Greece
€3,00M
from
€3,00M
Agency: TRANIO
We offer apartments with terraces. The three-level apartment on the ground floor have a private garden and a swimming pool. The duplex penthouse has a swimming pool. Location and nearby infrastructure Voula is a southern suburb of Athens, located 16 km from the city center and 20 km from the international airport.
Residential complex New buy-to-let apartments and studios with yield up to 6,5%, in a quiet and clean area in central Athens
Residential complex New buy-to-let apartments and studios with yield up to 6,5%, in a quiet and clean area in central Athens
€137,200
from
€137,200
Agency: TRANIO
The Tranio team has bought a construction site in a quiet, clean area in the centre of Athens and is completing a 6-storey apartment building. It will be a modern building with elevator and commercial space on the ground floor. The apartments and studios are delivered with finishing, bathroom fittings and kitchen furniture. Advantages High demand: studios and 1-bedroom apartments are the most sought-after offers in the area. Beautiful views: of the school park, Athens and Mount Likavitos. The good view is rare in Athens. More often the houses stand near each other. Low energy consumption: energy efficiency class B will allow residents not to overpay for electricity. In older buildings, electricity is more expensive. Good location: close to a busy avenue. Two metro stations in walking distance. The area is clean, quiet, and green. Well-to-do middle class is here. Remote transaction: if desired, it can be done through a lawyer and does not require a flight to Greece. Transfer of funds: you can buy in instalments and pay in dollars or euros. Estimated yield: before fees and taxes 4.5-6% per annum. Managed by Tranio: we find tenants ourselves and handle all household matters. Location and nearby infrastructure Ambelokipi is a clean residential area in the centre of Athens. Its name translates to "vineyards". It is located to the northeast of the Acropolis. The Acropolis is 15 minutes by metro. The Ampelokipi and Panormou metro stations are about 7-10 minutes away. Other popular places are not far from the project: Alexandros Avenue is 400 m away from the house. Interesting points: the Hellenic Ministry of Interior, the main judicial department, bank offices and branches, two large hospitals, the Athens University of Economics, small and medium sized businesses. Likavitos mountain: wooded area, 800 m away from the complex. On the opposite side of Alexandros avenue. The mountain has beautiful views of Athens and there are walking trails, vantage points and cafes. Ares Park is the largest one in Athens. One kilometre from house, 20 minutes walk or 5 minutes by car. Decorated with fountains, sculptures and flower beds.
Residential complex BEL AIR RESIDENCES
Residential complex BEL AIR RESIDENCES
€255,000
from
€255,000
Completion date: 2022
Developer: V² DEVELOPMENT
Bel Air Residences are located in Elliniko, an upscale suburb, situated the enchanting Athenian riviera. The area is being transformed by an ongoing €8 Βillion pioneering project for Athens, with great emphasis on the creation of a world-class metropolitan park, as well as the enhancement of the coastal front, fully accessible to the public.
Apartment building Allure Business Condos
Apartment building Allure Business Condos
€145,000
from
€145,000
Area 76 m²
1 property 1
Completion date: 2024
Developer: DKG Development
Urban and stylish « Allure Business Condos » – is an 8-story building of 38 apartments in the Caliphaea area.  This residential project stands out from neighboring buildings with its snow-white facade with metal trellised fences on balconies. These small architectural forms serve as the basis for additional landscaping. Spacious backyard with pool and sun loungers will provide an opportunity to enjoy a mild Mediterranean climate of almost 200 days a year.  The project is presented in double, single apartments and studios. All living spaces « Allure Business Condos » are attractive for both personal use and rental. Target tenants of apartments – students, business tourists, young couples and families.  The Caliphaeus district is located between the southern regions of the Athens Riviera and the center of the capital, and about 5 km from the port of Piraeus. Caliphhea – a dynamic place with developed infrastructure, just a few minutes and you are already in the historical center of Athens. Within walking distance from the project « ABC » there are bus stops, and at 100 m – metro station « Calfey ».  650 meters from the apartments is the central square of the district – Davaki. Famous Greek universities « Pantheon » and « Charocopeo » and newfangled place – « Cultural Center named after. Stavrosa Niarchos », which includes the National Library, National Opera, Cultural and Educational Park, embankment and yacht parking. Next to « ABC » there are various shops, sports clubs, diagnostic and wellness centers, cafes, educational institutions, etc. All of the above forms his investment attractiveness.
Residential complex Low-rise residence with swimming pools, Voula, Greece
Residential complex Low-rise residence with swimming pools, Voula, Greece
€1,21M
from
€1,21M
Agency: TRANIO
We offer apartments with storerooms. The residence features swimming pools and an underground parking. Facilities and equipment in the house "Smart home" system Solar panels Underfloor heating Oak floors Daikin heat pump Daikin air conditioning Alarm Location and nearby infrastructure Voula is the southern suburb of Athens, located on the coast and 16 km from the city center.
Residential complex New residence in a suburb of Athens, Heraklion, Greece
Residential complex New residence in a suburb of Athens, Heraklion, Greece
€310,000
from
€310,000
Agency: TRANIO
We offer an apartment with private swimming pools. Facilities and equipment in the house Solar panels "Smart home" system Alarm Autonomous heat pump Hidden lighting Location and nearby infrastructure The property is located in the green suburb of Athens - Neo Irakleio. Supermarket - 270 meters Kids' playground - 450 meters School - 550 meters Pharmacy - 300 meters Park - 950 meters
Residential complex Stylish residence close to the sea and the center of Athens, Greece
Residential complex Stylish residence close to the sea and the center of Athens, Greece
€497,000
from
€497,000
Agency: TRANIO
We offer luxury apartments with verandas. The residence features a parking. Location and nearby infrastructure The property is located in one of the most vibrant and developing areas of Athens. Center of Athens - 6 km Piraeus Port - 15 minutes International school - 12 minutes Acropolis - 15 minutes Shopping mall - 8 minutes Golf club - 18 minutes Metro station - 9 minutes walk Tram station - 1.3 km
Residential complex Beautiful residence at 200 meters from the beach, Santorini, Greece
Residential complex Beautiful residence at 200 meters from the beach, Santorini, Greece
€428,000
from
€428,000
Agency: TRANIO
We offer furnished villas and cottages in a residence with landscaped gardens. Advantages Guaranteed rental income of 3% per year for 3 years. Location and nearby infrastructure The property is located within walking distance of the beach and the marina, near all necessary infrastructure. Blue-Flag sandy beach - less than 200 meters Thera - 10 minutes International airport - 5 minutes drive Pyrgos - 10 minutes
Residential complex New residence with a parking near a metro station, Egaleo, Greece
Residential complex New residence with a parking near a metro station, Egaleo, Greece
€250,000
from
€250,000
Agency: TRANIO
We offer apartments with balconies and parking spaces. Completion - 1st quarter of 2025. Facilities and equipment in the house Heat pumps Grohe sanitary ware Italian kitchens Location and nearby infrastructure The property is located in southwestern Athens, in a quiet area, close to a metro sation. Metro station - 1 km University - 700 meters Shops and restaurants - 1 km School - 1 km Airport - 43 km
Residential complex New residence close to the center of Peristeri, Greece
Residential complex New residence close to the center of Peristeri, Greece
€245,000
from
€245,000
Agency: TRANIO
We offer apartments with balconies. Some flats have parking spaces. Completion - 3rd quarter of 2025. Facilities and equipment in the house Heat pumps Grohe sanitary ware Italian kitchens Location and nearby infrastructure The property is located in the southwest part of Athens, close to the center of Peristeri and a metro station. Metro station - 800 meters Center of Peristeri - 350 meters Shops and restaurants - 200 meters School - 200 meters Airport - 37 km Hospital - 1.1 km
Residential complex New residence close to the port, Keratsini, Greece
Residential complex New residence close to the port, Keratsini, Greece
€319,000
from
€319,000
Agency: TRANIO
We offer luminous apartments in a new residence. Completion - summer, 2024. Facilities and equipment in the house Security door Solar water heater Alarm Modern kitchen Air conditioning "Smart home" system Autonomous lighting LED lighting Location and nearby infrastructure The property is located close to the port of Pireus. Supermarket - 140 meters School - 400 meters Pharmacy - 71 meters Sports park - 600 meters
Villa Avra
Villa Avra
€1,40M
from
€1,40M
Completion date: 2023
Developer: Marina Villas
Villa Aura in Chanioti is a great opportunity to live with your family near the best beaches of the Aegean Sea in Greece. They have been awarded with blue flags for their cleanliness. The residence itself is built on a hill and has a large private area. The windows overlook the turquoise sea of the Toroneos Gulf and Mount Athos. The excellent villa is located away from the noise, so here you can relax from the city, recover and gain strength. In walking and car accessibility, just 1.5 km, all the necessary infrastructure and the center of the town are located. The international airport and the city of Thessaloniki are only an hour away. Possibility of walking and cycling. The villa has a modern minimalist aesthetic and is built in a Mediterranean style with modern technical solutions. Some of the buildings are decorated with natural stone, travertine. The anodized metal composition is an architectural solution that well emphasizes the modern style. Thanks to these solutions, the villa will look relevant even ten years later, and the price will only increase! The area of the villa is 250 m2, and the area of the plot around it is 3000 m2. The house consists of three levels, it has 5 bedrooms and 4 bathrooms - it is convenient to accommodate a large family here and live all year round! There is also a place for guests. The area of the site has a flat and practical surface, an economical automatic irrigation system has been created, ornamental plants have been planted, among which you can find secluded areas for recreation. Family swings and a sports station allow you to relax and play sports without leaving the villa. Covered parking easily accommodates four cars. A lighting system has been designed on the street, which favorably highlights the silhouette of the house, and thanks to this, it will be comfortable and safe to be on the street in the evening. This 250 sq. m. furnished Villa is on the Ground floor and features 5 Bedrooms, an open-plan kitchen/living room, 4 Bathrooms The property also boasts Smarthome system, Heating system: Individual - Electric, tiled floor, floor heating, unobstructed view, Window frames: Aluminium, Security door, parking space, a storage unit , garden, fireplace, air condition, alarm system, appliances, double glazed windows, entrance stairs, BBQ, playroom, οpen space, Internal staircase, balcony: 50 τ.μ. sq.m.. The building was constructed in 2023 . Building Energy Rating: A+ Distance from sea 1000 μ. meters.
Residential complex MALIBU RESIDENCES
Residential complex MALIBU RESIDENCES
€298,000
from
€298,000
Completion date: 2022
Developer: V² DEVELOPMENT
MALIBU RESIDENCES is the new residential project located in the lush suburb of Elliniko, right on the Athenian Riviera. Featuring 6 beautiful 2 bedroom apartments, one 4 bedroom Maisonette and built with our high construction standards, MALIBU Residences are a unique opportunity to secure access to this fantastic location, right next to The Ellinikon Metropolitan Park. Elliniko is an upscale suburb, situated in the enchanting Athenian riviera. The area is being transformed by an ongoing 8 illion pioneering project for Athens, with great emphasis on the creation of a world-class metropolitan park, as well as the enhancement of the coastal front, fully accessible to the public. A privileged spot next to the Ellinikon Metropolitan Park and in the heart of the Athenian Riviera!
Residential complex New residence close to a metro station and the center of Peristeri, Greece
Residential complex New residence close to a metro station and the center of Peristeri, Greece
€220,000
from
€220,000
Agency: TRANIO
We offer apartments with balconies. Some flats have parking spaces. Completion - 3rd quarter of 2025. Facilities and equipment in the house Heat pumps Grohe sanitary ware Italian kitchens Location and nearby infrastructure The property is located in a quiet area, in the southwest part of Athens, close to Bournazi area and a metro station. Metro station - 800 meters Center of Peristeri - 1 km Bournazi Square - 250 meters Shops and restaurants - 200 meters School - 250 meters Airport - 37 km Hospital - 1.4 km
Residential complex New residence near the park and the center of Gerakas, Greece
Residential complex New residence near the park and the center of Gerakas, Greece
€283,000
from
€283,000
Agency: TRANIO
We offer stylish and functional apartments with balconies. The flats on the ground floor have private gardens. The residence features a parking. Completion - 2025. Location and nearby infrastructure The property is located in the popular residential area, in the northeastern suburb of Athens, close to the historic city center. Park - 20 meters Center of Gerakas - 1.3 km Metro station - 2.3 km International school - 5.5 km Syntagma Square - 14 km Athens International Airport - 13 km Aegean Sea - 15 km Pireus Port - 23 km
Residential complex New apartments for obtaining a residence permit and rental income in Athens, Attica, Greece
Residential complex New apartments for obtaining a residence permit and rental income in Athens, Attica, Greece
€532,466
from
€532,466
Agency: TRANIO
The project involves major repairs with the replacement of all utilities, elevator replacement, roof repair, remodeling, repair of the facade and the entrance group, and landscaping of the courtyard. The plot has a parking lot. The cost of parking space is included in the purchase price. We offer 22 comfortable apartments after renovation. Each apartment has fitted kitchen and individual gas heating. Renovation completion - end of 2023. Facilities and equipment in the house Apartments have individual gas heating, armored doors, thermal break aluminum windows, exterior wall insulation, eco-friendly materials, and electric water heater. Advantages The warranty for the repair - 2 years. At the investor's request, we can furnish and equip the apartment. The amount of surcharge will be 7–12 thousand euros on average, depending on the area. Local Tranio team can help you rent out your apartment on a long-term basis and organize the management of the property. Location and nearby infrastructure The building is located in Agia Paraskevi, north of Athens. It is a popular district among Greeks and foreigners: well-developed transport infrastructure, cafes, stores and restaurants. Agia Paraskevi Square, the center of the neighborhood with street cafes and a park, is a 10-minute walk away from the property. Next to it is a street with many restaurants and stores. Close to the square is the House of Radio, the headquarters of the Hellenic Broadcasting Corporation. The nearest supermarket is 100 meters from the building. A significant advantage of the district is the number of schools, including schools for international students. Agia Paraskevi is home to the LFH, a French international school, and the American College. In addition, there are 13 kindergartens and 25 public schools of all educational levels. There are 3 metro stations within 1.5 km (15 minutes walk) from the building, and the center of Athens can be reached in 30 minutes. It takes 20 minutes by car to reach the airport.
Residential complex Two-bedroom apartments in a new residential complex, Egaleo, Attica, Greece
Residential complex Two-bedroom apartments in a new residential complex, Egaleo, Attica, Greece
€297,000
from
€297,000
Agency: TRANIO
Nestled in a verdant location, residential project offers a peaceful escape from the city center while still being conveniently located. Developed with quality and comfort residence guarantees to provide a relaxed lifestyle in this rising suburb of Athens. The new building consists of five levels: 1 - storage rooms, technical room 2-4 - each floor occupies 2 apartments 5 – shared roof garden Two apartments on the top floor have a view of the Acropolis, one of the apartments on the ground floor includes a piece of land. The price of the apartment includes a storage room in the basement. Features of the flats Each apartment consists of a living/dining room with a kitchen, 2 bedrooms, a bathroom, 2 balconies. Location and nearby infrastructure Shopping center - 150 m Estavronenos square - 450 m Metro station Egaleo - 450 m Municipal pool & sports facilities - 480 m Sports center - 900 m Baroutadiko park - 900 m Egaleo football stadium - 1 km IKEA - 1.3 km University of West Attica - 1.5 km River West shopping mall - 1.4 km Hospital - 1.9 km Allou! Fun Park - 2.3 km Village Park shopping mall - 2.4 km Diomidous botanical garden - 4.4 km Piraeus port - 6.2 km Athens center - 7.5 km Athens international airport - 26 km
Residential complex Residence near the university, in the heart of Pireus, Greece
Residential complex Residence near the university, in the heart of Pireus, Greece
€500,000
from
€500,000
Agency: TRANIO
We offer serviced studios. Facilities and equipment in the house LED lighting Air conditioning Aluminium double-glazed windows Kitchen cabinetry Fitted wardrobes Electric roller blinds Location and nearby infrastructure The property is located in the heart of Pireus, 500 meters from the university. Pireus Port - 1 km Metro station - 350 meters Tram stop - 500 meters Shops - 100 meters
Residential complex New residence in a quiet and green area, Pefki, Greece
Residential complex New residence in a quiet and green area, Pefki, Greece
€561,971
from
€561,971
Agency: TRANIO
We offer functional apartments with large windows in a residence with a roof-top garden. Completion - 4th quarter of 2023. Facilities and equipment in the house Solar water heater Alarm Central antenna Security door LED lighting "Smart Home" system Location and nearby infrastructure Pharmacy - 400 meters School - 110 meters Supermarket - 600 meters Grove - 800 meters Stadium - 1.1 km
Villa Villa Grace
Villa Villa Grace
€1,60M
from
€1,60M
Completion date: 2023
Developer: Marina Villas
A great opportunity to become the owner of a modern villa in Greece in the prestigious suburbs of Thessaloniki in Panorama! The use of advanced technologies and compliance with modern construction standards, high quality of the object. Location of Villa Grace The villa is located away from the road, in an ecologically clean and calm place. This is a great solution for families with children and people who prefer quietness to a noisy city. Large panoramic windows offer a magnificent view of the Thermaikos Gulf and the city of Thessaloniki itself. All the necessary infrastructure is within walking and car accessibility. The international airport is only 15-20 minutes away. There is a kindergarten next to the villa, international schools,colleges and universities 10 minutes away. DESIGN The main idea of the housing is the design of a single harmonious space of the inner and outer parts of the house on a flat surface. Creation of outdoor large functional terraces, balconies and verandas to maximize the benefits and comfort of living in a mild Mediterranean climate. Practicality, convenience and comfort are carefully thought out and incorporated in the design of the object. ARCHITECTURE The laconic architecture of the villa is expressed in the spirit of modern Mediterranean minimalism. Clear straight lines, calm and soft palette of colors create psychological comfort. Thanks to this, the object will be appreciated and give joy for a long time. LAYOUT The layout is comfortable and functional. The area of the house has the maximum usable area for a family with children and is 300 m2. It has five bedrooms and four bathrooms, so even a large family will feel comfortable here: everyone will find their own cozy corner and at the same time everyone will feel the unity. SECURITY Special attention is paid to even the smallest details: non-slip surfaces, no sharp corners that could harm a child, and strong fences make the villa safe for all family members. THREE-LEVEL HOUSE FOR TRUE COMFORT. The three floors of the house offer private, common and guest areas. On the ground floor, with an area of ​​100m2, there is a living room, a dining area and a kitchen area. The functional and ergonomic kitchen is equipped with appliances and fittings from renowned brands. Designer furniture brings aesthetics and enhances comfort. The modern Piazetta fireplace adds coziness and warmth to the interior. There is also one living room on the main floor, which can serve as an office or a guest room and a bathroom. On the second floor of 100m2, you can find three bedrooms and two bathrooms. The Master bedroom has access to a separate ensuite bathroom and a large wardrobe. There is also a 16 m2 balcony, which can be used as an additional space for work, rest or sports. The floor of the bedrooms is made of oak parquet. All bedrooms have panoramic windows that offer stunning sea views. Ground floor – can serve as a full-fledged separate living space. It resembles a studio apartment. The basement area is 100 m2, there is a separate entrance from the street. This floor can be used for receiving guests or as a playroom for children. There is also a bathroom, laundry and technical rooms. For increased comfort, a large number of modern engineering solutions are included in the house project, including for energy efficiency and environmental friendliness. So, the climate in the house is provided by the automatic Daikin system with duct air conditioning. Warm floors and a fireplace create a comfortable temperature in the house. All this is controlled by the “smart home” system. Drinking and industrial water is purified by a modern water purification system. The whole house has high-quality heating and waterproofing necessary for such a climate. Three lighting scenarios create optimal light depending on the time of day: main light, soft lighting and decorative lamps. IMPROVEMENT OF THE TERRITORY Villa Grace is located on a flat surface. The area of the plot is as much as 2500 m2. A lawn has been sown on the plot, ornamental plants and trees have been planted and an automatic irrigation system has been created. A separate area with a swimming pool is another comfortable place to relax. The heated pool can be used at any time of the year! Pool size 9/5 = 45 m2. The pool area is covered with non-slip porcelain stoneware. For recreation with children and sports, there is a large family swing and a sports station. Villa Grace in Panorama is an opportunity to give your family a bright holiday in an amazing Mediterranean location! It is enough to take only personal belongings into the house – everything else is already there! And most importantly, by purchasing a house, in addition to a heavenly place on earth, you get a guarantee, support and a residence permit in a European country for all family members as a gift !!
Residential complex New residence in the quiet area of Peristeri, Greece
Residential complex New residence in the quiet area of Peristeri, Greece
€339,000
from
€339,000
Agency: TRANIO
We offer apartments with balconies. Some flats have parking spaces. Completion - 3rd quarter of 2024. Facilities and equipment in the house Heat pumps Grohe sanitary ware Italian kitchens Location and nearby infrastructure The property is located in the southwest part of Athens, close to Bournazi area and a metro station. Metro station - 1.3 km Bournazi Square - 700 meters Shops and restaurants - 200 meters School - 300 meters Airport - 39 km Hospital - 1.4 km
Residential complex New residence with a swimming pool and a panoramic view in a prestigious area of Athens, Greece
Residential complex New residence with a swimming pool and a panoramic view in a prestigious area of Athens, Greece
€689,000
from
€689,000
Agency: TRANIO
We offer apartments with parking spaces and views of the sea and Acropolis. The residence with a panoramic view, a swimming pool, a garden and a parking. Facilities and equipment in the house Heat pump Grohe sanitary ware Italian kitchens Location and nearby infrastructure The property is located in one of the most prestigious areas of Athens. Metro station - 1.3 km Acropolis - 5 km Coast - 11.5 km Public transport stops - 300 meters School - 5.5 km Airport - 23 km Hospital - 4.4 km
Residential complex New residence with a garden close to metro stations, Egaleo, Greece
Residential complex New residence with a garden close to metro stations, Egaleo, Greece
€226,800
from
€226,800
Agency: TRANIO
We offer luminous and comfortabel apartments with parking spaces and storerooms. The residence features a garden and a parking. Facilities and equipment in the house Security door Large windows Solar water heaters LED lighting "Smart home" system Alarm Modern kitchen Central antenna Location and nearby infrastructure The property is located close to highways and 3 metro stations. Metro station - 965 meters Primary school - 310 meters Supermarket - 350 meters Pharmacy - 200 meters
Residential complex Modern residence in the historic and vibrant area of Kolonos, Athens, Greece
Residential complex Modern residence in the historic and vibrant area of Kolonos, Athens, Greece
€188,496
from
€188,496
Agency: TRANIO
We offer luminous and functional apartments with balconies. Facilities and equipment in the house Security door Solar water heater LED lighting "Smart home" system Alarm Location and nearby infrastructure The property is located close to metro and railway stations. Primary school - 350 meters Supermarket - 600 meters
Residential complex Spacious apartments in a new residential complex, Piraeus, Attica, Greece
Residential complex Spacious apartments in a new residential complex, Piraeus, Attica, Greece
€162,000
from
€162,000
Agency: TRANIO
A new apartment complex with units are a suitable solution for both long term and short term stay. With a walking distance of not more than 15 minutes from all the main infostructure of the area. The fresh design of the building combined with its prime location in Piraeus give a great solution for anybody who is in need of an accommodation in the area. Close to the University and the industrial area of Piraeus its suitable for both students or business travellers. Features of the flats New LED technology lighting Heating pump Aluminum joinery with double glass Moisture insulation, thermal insulation, thermal facade New elevator with release system New mechanical, wiring, plumbing and drainage systems installation Electric roller shutters Installation of sanitary wares and tile Modern interior design Installing interior cabinets/wardrobes, new interior doors and kitchen installation Location and nearby infrastructure Piraeus is much more than just a port. It’s a city in its own right. Yet most visitors rashly pass through on their way to the Greek islands or their Mediterranean cruises and see little beyond of the ferry terminal. If someone decides to explore the city, he will be amazed of the archaeological sights, the stunning sea views and the beauty of the graphical streets. 250 m - Tram Station 1 km - Metro station 1 km - Theater of Piraeus 1,5 km - Port of Piraeus 2 km - Stadium of Peace and Friendship
Residential complex Low-rise residence near a park and a metro station, Egaleo, Greece
Residential complex Low-rise residence near a park and a metro station, Egaleo, Greece
€93,600
from
€93,600
Agency: TRANIO
We offer studios with balconies. Some flats have private small gardens. Advantages Guaranteed rental income of 5%. Location and nearby infrastructure The property is located in a quiet residential area, near a large park, international schools and universities. Park - 400 meters Theatre - 300 meters Supermarket - 200 meters Metro station - 300 meters Center of Athens - 5 km (12 minutes) Piraeus Port - 10.4 km (19 minutes) Airport - 40.5 km (36 minutes)
Residential complex Luxury residence at 250 meters from the sea, Aegina, Greece
Residential complex Luxury residence at 250 meters from the sea, Aegina, Greece
€204,320
from
€204,320
Agency: TRANIO
We offer luxury apartments with a panoramic view of the sea and the mountains. The residence features a garden and a roof-top swimming pool. Facilities and equipment in the house Security door LED lighting Alarm Central antenna Location and nearby infrastructure The property is located 250 meters from the picturesque coast, near the port and 1 hour away from Athens. Port - 500 meters Beach - 450 meters Kindergarten - 900 meters Supermarket - 87 meters Square - 140 meters Pharmacy - 220 meters
Residential complex New complex of villas near beaches, Chalkidiki, Greece
Residential complex New complex of villas near beaches, Chalkidiki, Greece
€2,20M
from
€2,20M
Agency: TRANIO
We offer villas with swimming pools of 70 m2, lounge and barbecue areas, parking spaces. Completion - 2023. Location and nearby infrastructure The property is located near beaches, 10 km from Agios Nikolaos and 120 km from the airport of Thessaloniki.
Residential complex New apartments for obtaining a residence permit and rental income, central area of Athens — Kato Patisia, Greece
Residential complex New apartments for obtaining a residence permit and rental income, central area of Athens — Kato Patisia, Greece
€303,800
from
€303,800
Agency: TRANIO
Construction of a residential building in the center of Athens - 40% of the construction work has already been completed. It will be a modern building with an elevator and parking on the ground floor, 6 new apartments for rent. Apartments on floors 2-5 with an area of 100 m2 can be divided into 2 units to increase profitability. Apartments come with a fine finish, plumbing and kitchen. Photos show an example of a completed Tranio project. Advantages You can purchase property remotely with a lawyer, you do not need to fly to Greece. Estimated rental yield before commission and taxes is 3.3–4.1% per annum. Tranio team will help to find tenants and deals with all household issues. Repair warranty - 2 years. Infrastructure Within walking distance from the building there are supermarkets, hospitals, schools and kindergartens, cafes and restaurants. Location and nearby infrastructure The building is located north of the historic center in the area of Kato Patisia. This is a densely populated area with developed infrastructure, popular among Greeks and expats. The main advantage of the location is the green area in front of the house. The balconies of the apartments overlook the park. There will be no cars under the windows: the road leading to the house is pedestrian. 300 meters from the house, Acharnon Street is the central avenue of the district with cafes, restaurants and shops. Metro station 4 minutes walk away. Monastiraki is a 10-minute drive away. A 15-minute walk is the Grava School Complex, where 24 educational institutions of all levels are located. This is one of the largest complexes in Greece.
Residential complex Duplex penthouse with a private garden and a swimming pool, Glyfada, Greece
Residential complex Duplex penthouse with a private garden and a swimming pool, Glyfada, Greece
€2,41M
from
€2,41M
Agency: TRANIO
We offer a spacious penthouse with a panoramic sea view, a swimming pool of 21 m2, two parking spaces, a roof-top garden and large terraces. Features of the flats Lower floor: large double bedroom with a bathroom and a spacious dressing area, two large double bedrooms with a shared bathroom, an open-plan living-dining area with an L-shaped kitchen with a cooker island and a breakfast bar, a balcony, a guest toilet. Upper floor: a separate apartment consisting of a large double bedroom and a living room with kitchenette, opening onto the roof-top garden with extensive terraces and a swimming pool, a spacious dressing room and a bathroom, a storeroom. Facilities and equipment in the house Security door Video intercom Suspended ceilings Hidden lighting Air conditioning Solar panels "Smart Home" system Location and nearby infrastructure The property is located in the prestigious suburb of Athens, 250 meters from the sea and the marinas, near a golf course.
Residential complex New residence near the sea and the marina, Neo Faliro, Greece
Residential complex New residence near the sea and the marina, Neo Faliro, Greece
€269,000
from
€269,000
Agency: TRANIO
Apartments on the Athens Riviera in a residential complex with parking and garden. Neo Faliro - a coastal area of Athens with developed infrastructure and convenient transport links (8 km to the center of Athens by direct road). Infrastructure Within walking distance from the complex: One of the largest and most prestigious marinas in the country - Flisvos. Port of Piraeus, from where ferries depart to all the Greek islands. Stadium of the Olympiacos football club. A modern cultural center with a large landscaped park Stavros Niarchos. Location and nearby infrastructure Stadium - 800 meters Metro station - 450 meters Marina - 1.2 km Hospital - 700 meters Railway station - 1.8 km Syntagma Square - 7.6 km Airport - 34 km Aegean Sea - 1 km Pireus Port - 2.3 km
Residential complex New residence with a garden and a parking, Peristeri, Greece
Residential complex New residence with a garden and a parking, Peristeri, Greece
€446,880
from
€446,880
Agency: TRANIO
We offer luminous and functional apartments with large terraces, parking spaces, storerooms. The residence features a garden and an underground parking. Facilities and equipment in the house Solar water heaters LED lighting "Smart Home" system Alarm Location and nearby infrastructure Metro station - 1.1 km Supermarket - 1 km Stadium - 900 meters Grove - 1.8 km
Residential complex Complex of furnished villas with swimming pools at 500 meters from the beach, Akrotiri, Crete, Greece
Residential complex Complex of furnished villas with swimming pools at 500 meters from the beach, Akrotiri, Crete, Greece
€5,50M
from
€5,50M
Agency: TRANIO
We offer high-quality and stylish villas with swimming pools, landscaped gardens and barbecue areas, views of the sea and the mountains. The residence features a tennis court. Facilities and equipment in the house Aluminium double-glazed windows Wooden interior doors Marble floors Fireplace Air conditioning Solar panels Security system High-speed Internet Location and nearby infrastructure Beach - 500 meters Chania center - 9.6 km Airport - 7.1 km
Residential quarter ARTEMIS
Residential quarter ARTEMIS
€190,000
from
€190,000
AGIOS NIKOLAOS ARTEMIDA, PLOT 355 SQ.M. WITH AN OLD DETACHED HOUSE OF 55 SQ.M. AMENITIES WITHIN THE PLOT AND CAN BE RENOVATED FOR A HOLIDAY HOME. IT IS ALSO A VALUABLE PLOT FOR A NEW HOME IN THE BEST AREA OF ARTEMIDA WITH A VERY GOOD DEVELOPMENT PROSPECT OF ALL INFRASTRUCTURES. IT COULD ALSO BECOME A PROFESSIONAL ROOF BECAUSE OF ITS LOCATION ON THE CENTRAL ROAD JOINING ARTEMIDA AND RAFI TO ASPHALT. WITH SD 0.4 AND SC 70%LEGALIZATION 300 METERS FROM THE SEA.AGIOS NIKOLAOS ARTEMIDAS, PLOT 355 SQ.M. WITH AN OLD DETACHED HOUSE OF 55 SQ.M. AMENITIES WITHIN THE PLOT AND CAN BE RENOVATED FOR A HOLIDAY HOME. IT IS ALSO A VALUABLE PLOT FOR A NEW HOME IN THE BEST AREA OF ARTEMIDA WITH A VERY GOOD DEVELOPMENT PROSPECT OF ALL INFRASTRUCTURES. IT COULD ALSO BECOME A PROFESSIONAL ROOF BECAUSE OF ITS LOCATION ON THE CENTRAL ROAD JOINING ARTEMIDA AND RAFI TO ASPHALT. WITH SD 0.4 AND SC 70%LEGALIZATION 300 METERS FROM THE SEA.
Residential complex New residence in the center of Athens, Greece
Residential complex New residence in the center of Athens, Greece
€534,020
from
€534,020
Agency: TRANIO
We offer apartments with large windows and terraces. Completion - spring of 2024. Facilities and equipment in the house LED lighting Alarm Security door "Smart Home" system Central antenna Location and nearby infrastructure The property is located in the central area of Gizi, near a metro station. Supermarket - 240 meters Cinema - 700 meters Primary school - 750 meters Hospital - 900 meters
Residential complex Beachfront residence with a swimming pool and a restaurant, Chania, Greece
Residential complex Beachfront residence with a swimming pool and a restaurant, Chania, Greece
€250,000
from
€250,000
Agency: TRANIO
We offer apartments with parking spaces and terraces. The residence features a large swimming pool, a bar, a restaurant, a mini market and shops, landscaped gardens. Location and nearby infrastructure The residence is located directly on the sandy beach, a few minutes drive from the city of Chania and the airport, within walking distance of all necessary infrastructure. Nearest beach - 1 minute Chania - 20 minutes Harbour - 20 minutes International airport - 35 minutes Highway - 5 minutes
Residential complex Low-rise residence close to the center of Athens, Agios Dimitrios, Greece
Residential complex Low-rise residence close to the center of Athens, Agios Dimitrios, Greece
€310,000
from
€310,000
Agency: TRANIO
We offer apartments with balconies. Location and nearby infrastructure The property is located in the southern suburb of Athens, 5 km from the center of the capital and 4 km from Saronic Gulf.
Residential complex MELISSIA OXYGEN
Residential complex MELISSIA OXYGEN
€395,000
from
€395,000
Area 113–138 m²
3 properties 3
Completion date: 2022
Our project “Melissia Oxygen” is sited in the North suburbs of the Greek capital. The municipality of Melissia is an area characterized by its dense vegetation. Although it belongs to the urban fabric of the city, it deceives you by offering you the "relaxing images" of a country resort. Large parks, broad streets, spacious houses and “short” apartment buildings are what one will come across with in the area. Beyond what you can attest visually, what you will surely feel is the high social and educational level of the inhabitants. Traditionally, Melissia has loyal patrons who are either Greeks of high social background that live in the area for many generations and could not easily reconcile with an area that offers them less or foreigners who work in the many  embassies, consulates and multinational companies that consciously choose to have the center of their activities in such a high quality area.   Our company, Vitruvius Investments, with exceptional respect for the character of the area and the high standards that must be met by any project done there, chose to develop “Melissia Oxygen”. It is a complex of 6 spacious and luxurious apartments located in a three-storey building, on a plot that offers unique facilities to the residents, such as: beautiful garden, seating areas, kids’ playground and a modern gym. All the aforementioned coexist creating the beautiful image of a complete project, worthy of the area. In addition, the location of the plot is worth mentioning as it is located in a place that ensures to the residents a quiet living but at the same time so close to the center of the area, the amazing restaurants and all the shops.
Residential complex New residence on the outskirts of Athens, Greece
Residential complex New residence on the outskirts of Athens, Greece
€356,832
from
€356,832
Agency: TRANIO
We offer apartments with private gardens and swimming pools. Completion - 4th quarter of 2023. Facilities and equipment in the house Security door Solar water heater LED lighting "Smart Home" system Alarm Central antenna Location and nearby infrastructure Pharmacy - 200 meters Supermarket - 19 meters Primary school - 750 meters Kids' playground - 700 meters Main square of Petroupoli - 900 meters

New building Greece: flats and houses, key advantages of buying real estate

Greece is a small but very picturesque country in southern Europe. In its territory, the old buildings erected before our era alternate with new residential complexes and shopping centers in a surprisingly harmonious way. The country is also famous for its resorts located near the Mediterranean Sea.

The real estate market

In Greece you can find all types of accommodation, from small studio apartments to huge villas and cottages. Many of them were built in the last century, but the most popular among buyers is traditionally new real estate built over the past few years. It is sought after by Greeks and foreigners alike, who see new housing in Greece as an ideal option for capital investment.

Especially often on the Realting.com platform, foreign investors seek apartments in new buildings. Such housing is the fastest growing in price (on average by 7-10% annually) — this allows owners to resell their property profitably after 2-3 years. In addition, apartments in new buildings in Greece are the best to rent out. There is an especially high demand for them during the bathing season (in the period from April to October), when thousands of tourists come to the country.

Other advantages of buying housing in new buildings in Greece

Foreigners actively acquire Greek real estate not only because of its financial profitability. They are also attracted by the possibility of living in Greece and a number of favorable conditions:

  • low prices for goods and services in comparison with other European countries;
  • a clean ecology, especially in resort cities;
  • a favorable climate — the temperature stays above zero all 12 months of the year in Greece;
  • a large number of clean and well-equipped beach areas;
  • a good-natured and hospitable population;
  • the issuance of a residence permit for a period of 5 years for the purchase of real estate from 250 thousand euros. 

New buildings in Greece: where to buy housing

The capital of the country, Athens, is well suited for moving for permanent residence. It is a large European metropolis where you can quickly find employment in almost any specialty. Here you will find some of the best residential complexes in Athens, Greece, with luxury apartments of different sizes are on sale. They are located in the central parts of the city and on its outskirts.

In addition to Athens, you can consider buying accommodation in popular resorts like Santorini and Crete. They are known all over the world for their high level of service and convenient beaches with clean water. Mainly villas and private houses are offered for potential buyers in resort cities.

Frequently Asked Questions about New Buildings in Greece

How much on average does a square meter of new housing in Greece cost?

Apartments in new buildings in Greece for sale are 10-20% more expensive than in the old stock. On average, a square meter of Greece new build property in central parts of cities usually costs 3000-4000 euros. If the property is located on the coast, prices can be higher by 10-15%.

Which areas are most in demand among people who buy new real estate from the developer in Greece?

Attica is in particular demand. This is a densely populated area, where the country's capital (Athens) and a large number of picturesque resorts are situated. Here you can buy an apartment in a new building in Greece for permanent residence or lease.
The top 3 most popular areas also include Halkidiki and Crete. In these resort areas, housing is purchased mainly for recreation.

Can foreigners buy square meters in the new residential projects in Greece?

Yes, all foreigners have such rights. Any number of units may be purchased.

Which Greek new buildings are in the highest demand?

Buyers often choose premium-class housing, built on the principle of "city in the city". New country villas and townhouses are also very popular.
