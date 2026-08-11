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Residential complex Blue Lagoon Syros
Residential complex Blue Lagoon Syros
Residential complex Blue Lagoon Syros
Residential complex Blue Lagoon Syros
Residential complex Blue Lagoon Syros
Show all Residential complex Blue Lagoon Syros
Residential complex Blue Lagoon Syros
Galissas, Greece
Price on request
Number of floors 3
Property Overview: Syros Island Apartment Complex Location: Syros Island, Greece   Type: Apartment Complex   Total Units: 21 Apartments and Studios   Unit Sizes: Ranging from 20m² to 50m²   Price Range: €85,000 - €220,000   Description: Nestled on the picturesque island of Syros…
Agency
JP & Partners
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Tourist complex Urban Oasis Piraeus -- investiciya v komfort i rost
Tourist complex Urban Oasis Piraeus -- investiciya v komfort i rost
Tourist complex Urban Oasis Piraeus -- investiciya v komfort i rost
Tourist complex Urban Oasis Piraeus -- investiciya v komfort i rost
Tourist complex Urban Oasis Piraeus -- investiciya v komfort i rost
Tourist complex Urban Oasis Piraeus -- investiciya v komfort i rost
Plomari, Greece
from
$114,003
Finishing options Finished
The year of construction 2026
Number of floors 7
A new residential complex in the heart of Piraeus, which changes the idea of urban life. The project combines modern architecture, ecological thinking and developed infrastructure, forming a unique point of attraction for both residents and investors.📍 Perfect locationThe complex is within w…
Agency
Invest Cafe
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