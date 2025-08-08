  1. Realting.com
  2. Greece
  3. Municipality of Palaio Faliro

New buildings for sale in Municipality of Palaio Faliro

Residential complex FUSION innovacionnyj ziloj kompleks na Afinskoj Rivere pod Zolotuu Vizu
Municipality of Palaio Faliro, Greece
from
$419,494
Finishing options Finished
The year of construction 2026
Fusion is a unique gated residential complex located in the Paleo Faliro district – a prestigious coastal quarter in the south of Athens, just 5 minutes from the beaches and 15 minutes from the city center. It is an ideal choice for those looking for a modern urban life by the sea with the c…
Agency
Invest Cafe
