New buildings for sale in Municipality of Moschato-Tavros

Apart-hotel Moschato Hive (Golden Visa)
Apart-hotel Moschato Hive (Golden Visa)
Municipality of Moschato-Tavros, Greece
from
$177,436
Finishing options Finished
The year of construction 2025
Number of floors 3
Area 59 m²
1 real estate object 1
🐝 Project Overview  Moschato Hive is an exclusive project that transforms the status of the land from industrial to residential, opening new opportunities for investors and residents alike. This development combines modern architectural concepts with high standards of comfort and convenienc…
Developer
DKG Development
