  2. Greece
  3. Municipality of Alimos

New buildings for sale in Municipality of Alimos

Residential complex Serenity Vas Dom u Mora v Afinah
Municipality of Alimos, Greece
Price on request
Finishing options Finished
The year of construction 2026
Number of floors 6
Serenity is a new boutique complex in the elite area of Alimos, just 3 minutes from the coast of the Athens Riviera. Panoramic sea views, exquisite architecture, terraces overlooking the sunset and a high standard of living make this project ideal for living, recreation and investment.📍 Loca…
Municipality of Alimos, Greece
from
$874,381
Finishing options Finished
The year of construction 2026
:Beyond is a premium residential complex located on the famous Athens Riviera, just 160 meters from the sandy beach and next to Alimos Marina, one of the largest marinas in the region. The project is ideal for those who appreciate the marine lifestyle, aesthetics, comfort and invest in obtai…
