  1. Realting.com
  2. Greece
  3. Regional Unit of South Athens

New buildings for sale in Regional Unit of South Athens, Greece

;
Municipality of Kallithea
3
Municipality of Alimos
3
Municipality of Glyfada
2
Municipality of Palaio Faliro
2
Show more
Search for new buildings
Hide
Search for new buildings
Extended search Compact search
Search parameters
Sort
On the map
Apartment building Bella Vista Golden Visa Residences – Athens, Greece
Apartment building Bella Vista Golden Visa Residences – Athens, Greece
Apartment building Bella Vista Golden Visa Residences – Athens, Greece
Apartment building Bella Vista Golden Visa Residences – Athens, Greece
Apartment building Bella Vista Golden Visa Residences – Athens, Greece
Show all Apartment building Bella Vista Golden Visa Residences – Athens, Greece
Apartment building Bella Vista Golden Visa Residences – Athens, Greece
Municipality of Kallithea, Greece
from
$263,630
Finishing options Finished
The year of construction 2026
Number of floors 5
Area 37–47 m²
2 real estate properties 2
Bella Vista Golden Visa Residences is a boutique residential complex ideally located in the vibrant neighborhood of Kallithea, just 10 minutes from the center of Athens and within walking distance of the Stavros Niarchos Foundation Cultural Center and the Athens Riviera. The project consi…
Property type
Area, m²
Cost, USD
Apartment 1 room
37.0 – 47.0
277,656 – 300,794
Agency
Invest Cafe
Leave a request
Residential complex FUSION innovacionnyj ziloj kompleks na Afinskoj Rivere pod Zolotuu Vizu
Residential complex FUSION innovacionnyj ziloj kompleks na Afinskoj Rivere pod Zolotuu Vizu
Residential complex FUSION innovacionnyj ziloj kompleks na Afinskoj Rivere pod Zolotuu Vizu
Residential complex FUSION innovacionnyj ziloj kompleks na Afinskoj Rivere pod Zolotuu Vizu
Residential complex FUSION innovacionnyj ziloj kompleks na Afinskoj Rivere pod Zolotuu Vizu
Show all Residential complex FUSION innovacionnyj ziloj kompleks na Afinskoj Rivere pod Zolotuu Vizu
Residential complex FUSION innovacionnyj ziloj kompleks na Afinskoj Rivere pod Zolotuu Vizu
Municipality of Palaio Faliro, Greece
from
$419,703
Finishing options Finished
The year of construction 2026
Fusion is a unique gated residential complex located in the Paleo Faliro district – a prestigious coastal quarter in the south of Athens, just 5 minutes from the beaches and 15 minutes from the city center. It is an ideal choice for those looking for a modern urban life by the sea with the c…
Agency
Invest Cafe
Leave a request
Residence Luxury Penthouse with Private Pool and Panoramic Sea View | Glyfada | Golden Visa
Residence Luxury Penthouse with Private Pool and Panoramic Sea View | Glyfada | Golden Visa
Residence Luxury Penthouse with Private Pool and Panoramic Sea View | Glyfada | Golden Visa
Residence Luxury Penthouse with Private Pool and Panoramic Sea View | Glyfada | Golden Visa
Residence Luxury Penthouse with Private Pool and Panoramic Sea View | Glyfada | Golden Visa
Show all Residence Luxury Penthouse with Private Pool and Panoramic Sea View | Glyfada | Golden Visa
Residence Luxury Penthouse with Private Pool and Panoramic Sea View | Glyfada | Golden Visa
Municipality of Glyfada, Greece
from
$2,69M
The year of construction 2027
Number of floors 5
Luxury Penthouse with Private Pool and Panoramic Sea View | Glyfada | Golden Visa An exclusive penthouse located in Glyfada, one of the most prestigious areas of the Athens Riviera. This spacious residence with a private swimming pool, panoramic sea views, and state-of-the-art technology …
Agency
Invest Cafe
Leave a request
IresIres
Residential complex Golden Visa 2+1 Apartment with Sea View
Residential complex Golden Visa 2+1 Apartment with Sea View
Residential complex Golden Visa 2+1 Apartment with Sea View
Residential complex Golden Visa 2+1 Apartment with Sea View
Residential complex Golden Visa 2+1 Apartment with Sea View
Residential complex Golden Visa 2+1 Apartment with Sea View
Residential complex Golden Visa 2+1 Apartment with Sea View
Municipality of Glyfada, Greece
from
$286,554
Finishing options Finished
Number of floors 4
Golden Visa 2+1 Apartment with Sea View  Located in the prestigious area of Glyfada on the Athens Riviera, this apartment offers an excellent opportunity for both comfortable living and investment. The property qualifies for the Greek Golden Visa Program, allowing foreign investors to obt…
Agency
Invest Cafe
Leave a request
Residential complex Serenity Vas Dom u Mora v Afinah
Residential complex Serenity Vas Dom u Mora v Afinah
Residential complex Serenity Vas Dom u Mora v Afinah
Residential complex Serenity Vas Dom u Mora v Afinah
Residential complex Serenity Vas Dom u Mora v Afinah
Show all Residential complex Serenity Vas Dom u Mora v Afinah
Residential complex Serenity Vas Dom u Mora v Afinah
Municipality of Alimos, Greece
from
$824,430
Finishing options Finished
The year of construction 2026
Number of floors 6
Serenity is a new boutique complex in the elite area of Alimos, just 3 minutes from the coast of the Athens Riviera. Panoramic sea views, exquisite architecture, terraces overlooking the sunset and a high standard of living make this project ideal for living, recreation and investment.📍 Loca…
Agency
Invest Cafe
Leave a request
Residential complex AURA RESIDENCE
Residential complex AURA RESIDENCE
Residential complex AURA RESIDENCE
Residential complex AURA RESIDENCE
Residential complex AURA RESIDENCE
Residential complex AURA RESIDENCE
Municipality of Agios Dimitrios, Greece
Price on request
Finishing options Finished
The year of construction 2026
Number of floors 5
Area 31–40 m²
3 real estate properties 3
Project Overview The Aura Residence is a boutique development consisting of 19 residential units. It includes 9 dedicated parking spaces to accommodate residents. Apartment sizes range from approx. 35 m² to 65 m², offering compact and comfortable living options. …
Property type
Area, m²
Cost, USD
Apartment 1 room
31.0 – 40.0
248,733 – 266,087
Apartment 2 rooms
40.0
266,087
Developer
Limar Homes
Leave a request
Show contacts
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Developer
Limar Homes
Languages
English, Ελληνικά
Apartment building Modern apartments near the sea in Palaio Faliro, Athens
Apartment building Modern apartments near the sea in Palaio Faliro, Athens
Apartment building Modern apartments near the sea in Palaio Faliro, Athens
Apartment building Modern apartments near the sea in Palaio Faliro, Athens
Apartment building Modern apartments near the sea in Palaio Faliro, Athens
Show all Apartment building Modern apartments near the sea in Palaio Faliro, Athens
Apartment building Modern apartments near the sea in Palaio Faliro, Athens
Municipality of Palaio Faliro, Greece
from
$487,199
The year of construction 2027
Contemporary residential development located in Palaio Faliro — one of the most sought-after coastal districts of Athens, just minutes from the Athenian Riviera, beaches and marinas. The project is currently under construction and features a 7-storey modern building with 21 residences, of…
Agency
Invest Cafe
Leave a request
Residential complex ParkView Athens
Residential complex ParkView Athens
Residential complex ParkView Athens
Residential complex ParkView Athens
Residential complex ParkView Athens
Municipality of Kallithea, Greece
Price on request
Finishing options Finished
The year of construction 2026
Number of floors 4
Parkview Athens is an exclusive residential enclave offering a modern Athenian living experience with panoramic views of the park and the city’s iconic skyline. Thoughtfully designed and elegantly finished, the development features 13 contemporary apartments ranging from 35 sqm to 53 sqm, in…
Developer
Limar Homes
Leave a request
Show contacts
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Developer
Limar Homes
Languages
English, Ελληνικά
Residential complex Beyond investicionnye apartamenty v 160 metrah ot plaza Alimos pod Zolotuu Vizu
Residential complex Beyond investicionnye apartamenty v 160 metrah ot plaza Alimos pod Zolotuu Vizu
Residential complex Beyond investicionnye apartamenty v 160 metrah ot plaza Alimos pod Zolotuu Vizu
Residential complex Beyond investicionnye apartamenty v 160 metrah ot plaza Alimos pod Zolotuu Vizu
Residential complex Beyond investicionnye apartamenty v 160 metrah ot plaza Alimos pod Zolotuu Vizu
Residential complex Beyond investicionnye apartamenty v 160 metrah ot plaza Alimos pod Zolotuu Vizu
Residential complex Beyond investicionnye apartamenty v 160 metrah ot plaza Alimos pod Zolotuu Vizu
Municipality of Alimos, Greece
from
$874,381
Finishing options Finished
The year of construction 2026
:Beyond is a premium residential complex located on the famous Athens Riviera, just 160 meters from the sandy beach and next to Alimos Marina, one of the largest marinas in the region. The project is ideal for those who appreciate the marine lifestyle, aesthetics, comfort and invest in obtai…
Agency
Invest Cafe
Leave a request
Apartment building Luxury apartments near the sea in Alimos, Athens
Apartment building Luxury apartments near the sea in Alimos, Athens
Apartment building Luxury apartments near the sea in Alimos, Athens
Apartment building Luxury apartments near the sea in Alimos, Athens
Apartment building Luxury apartments near the sea in Alimos, Athens
Municipality of Alimos, Greece
from
$855,177
Finishing options Finished
The year of construction 2027
Modern residential development located in Alimos — one of the most attractive coastal districts of Athens and part of the Athenian Riviera, just 850 meters from the sea and sandy beaches. The project is currently under construction and features a 6-storey residential building with 13 excl…
Agency
Invest Cafe
Leave a request
Residential complex SANTA BARBARA RESIDENCES
Residential complex SANTA BARBARA RESIDENCES
Residential complex SANTA BARBARA RESIDENCES
Residential complex SANTA BARBARA RESIDENCES
Residential complex SANTA BARBARA RESIDENCES
Residential complex SANTA BARBARA RESIDENCES
Residential complex SANTA BARBARA RESIDENCES
Municipality of Nea Smyrni, Greece
from
$307,296
The year of construction 2022
Number of floors 4
Traversed by tram line that connects it to Athens center and the riviera, Nea Smirni is developed around its popular square, providing an amazing selection of options for entertainment, sports, dining and shopping! Nea Smirni is one of the most vibrant residential suburbs and the 7 apartment…
Developer
V² DEVELOPMENT
Leave a request
Residential complex MALIBU RESIDENCES
Residential complex MALIBU RESIDENCES
Residential complex MALIBU RESIDENCES
Residential complex MALIBU RESIDENCES
Residential complex MALIBU RESIDENCES
Residential complex MALIBU RESIDENCES
Residential complex MALIBU RESIDENCES
Municipality of Elliniko - Argyroupoli, Greece
from
$337,734
The year of construction 2022
Number of floors 5
MALIBU RESIDENCES is the new residential project located in the lush suburb of Elliniko, right on the Athenian Riviera. Featuring 6 beautiful 2 bedroom apartments, one 4 bedroom Maisonette and built with our high construction standards, MALIBU Residences are a unique opportunity to secure ac…
Developer
V² DEVELOPMENT
Leave a request
Apartment building KALLITHEA VEERDEE dla Zolotoj Vizy
Apartment building KALLITHEA VEERDEE dla Zolotoj Vizy
Apartment building KALLITHEA VEERDEE dla Zolotoj Vizy
Apartment building KALLITHEA VEERDEE dla Zolotoj Vizy
Apartment building KALLITHEA VEERDEE dla Zolotoj Vizy
Show all Apartment building KALLITHEA VEERDEE dla Zolotoj Vizy
Apartment building KALLITHEA VEERDEE dla Zolotoj Vizy
Municipality of Kallithea, Greece
from
$291,311
The year of construction 2026
Area 41–63 m²
4 real estate properties 4
About the projectKALLITHEA VEERDEE is a modern residential complex of 8 apartments created in accordance with the latest standards of comfort and functionality. Spacious layouts, modern finishing materials and thoughtful design solutions provide a high standard of living suitable for profess…
Property type
Area, m²
Cost, USD
Apartment 1 room
41.0 – 63.0
289,225 – 300,794
Agency
Invest Cafe
Leave a request
Residential complex BEL AIR RESIDENCES
Residential complex BEL AIR RESIDENCES
Residential complex BEL AIR RESIDENCES
Residential complex BEL AIR RESIDENCES
Residential complex BEL AIR RESIDENCES
Residential complex BEL AIR RESIDENCES
Municipality of Elliniko - Argyroupoli, Greece
from
$289,001
The year of construction 2022
Number of floors 4
Bel Air Residences are located in Elliniko, an upscale suburb, situated the enchanting Athenian riviera. The area is being transformed by an ongoing €8 Βillion pioneering project for Athens, with great emphasis on the creation of a world-class metropolitan park, as well as the enhancement of…
Developer
V² DEVELOPMENT
Leave a request
On the map
Realting.com
Go