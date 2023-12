Attica, Greece

from €298,000

Completion date: 2022

MALIBU RESIDENCES is the new residential project located in the lush suburb of Elliniko, right on the Athenian Riviera. Featuring 6 beautiful 2 bedroom apartments, one 4 bedroom Maisonette and built with our high construction standards, MALIBU Residences are a unique opportunity to secure access to this fantastic location, right next to The Ellinikon Metropolitan Park. Elliniko is an upscale suburb, situated in the enchanting Athenian riviera. The area is being transformed by an ongoing 8 illion pioneering project for Athens, with great emphasis on the creation of a world-class metropolitan park, as well as the enhancement of the coastal front, fully accessible to the public. A privileged spot next to the Ellinikon Metropolitan Park and in the heart of the Athenian Riviera!