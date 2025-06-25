  1. Realting.com
  Greece
  Municipality of Kallithea
  Apartment in a new building Bella Vista Golden Visa Residences – Athens, Greece

Apartment in a new building Bella Vista Golden Visa Residences – Athens, Greece

Municipality of Kallithea, Greece
$267,047
ID: 32652
Last update: 15/10/2025

Location

  • Country
    Greece
  • State
    Attica
  • Region
    Regional Unit of South Athens
  • City
    Municipality of Kallithea

Property characteristics

Property parameters

    Business class
    2026
    Finished
    5

About the complex

Bella Vista Golden Visa Residences is a boutique residential complex ideally located in the vibrant neighborhood of Kallithea, just 10 minutes from the center of Athens and within walking distance of the Stavros Niarchos Foundation Cultural Center and the Athens Riviera.

The project consists of 10 fully furnished designer apartments — studios and one-bedroom duplexes — each carefully crafted with modern aesthetics, natural light, and functionality in mind.
Residents enjoy access to a private gym, landscaped inner courtyard, and quick access to cafes, shops, metro, and parks.

Golden Visa Eligible — investment from €235,000
Completion: Q3 2026
Turnkey delivery — fully equipped with furniture and appliances (LG, Bosch, Tefal)
Guaranteed ROI 3% or 10% under management
Quick deal: all documents ready, purchase within 1 month

With Athens International Airport just 40 minutes away and the beaches of the Riviera 15 minutes from your doorstep, Bella Vista offers the perfect blend of urban comfort and Mediterranean lifestyle.

Units in the complex
Apartments
Area, m²
Price per m², USD
Apartment price, USD
Apartments 1 room
Area, m² 37.0 – 47.0
Price per m², USD 6,423 – 7,531
Apartment price, USD 278,658 – 301,879

Location on the map

Municipality of Kallithea, Greece
Education
Healthcare

