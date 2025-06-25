Apartment in a new building Bella Vista Golden Visa Residences – Athens, Greece

Bella Vista Golden Visa Residences is a boutique residential complex ideally located in the vibrant neighborhood of Kallithea, just 10 minutes from the center of Athens and within walking distance of the Stavros Niarchos Foundation Cultural Center and the Athens Riviera.

The project consists of 10 fully furnished designer apartments — studios and one-bedroom duplexes — each carefully crafted with modern aesthetics, natural light, and functionality in mind.

Residents enjoy access to a private gym, landscaped inner courtyard, and quick access to cafes, shops, metro, and parks.

✅ Golden Visa Eligible — investment from €235,000

✅ Completion: Q3 2026

✅ Turnkey delivery — fully equipped with furniture and appliances (LG, Bosch, Tefal)

✅ Guaranteed ROI 3% or 10% under management

✅ Quick deal: all documents ready, purchase within 1 month

With Athens International Airport just 40 minutes away and the beaches of the Riviera 15 minutes from your doorstep, Bella Vista offers the perfect blend of urban comfort and Mediterranean lifestyle.