  Greece
  Municipality of Syros and Ermoupoli

New buildings for sale in Municipality of Syros and Ermoupoli

Residential complex Blue Lagoon Syros
Residential complex Blue Lagoon Syros
Galissas, Greece
Price on request
Number of floors 3
Property Overview: Syros Island Apartment Complex Location: Syros Island, Greece   Type: Apartment Complex   Total Units: 21 Apartments and Studios   Unit Sizes: Ranging from 20m² to 50m²   Price Range: €85,000 - €220,000   Description: Nestled on the picturesque island of Syros…
JP & Partners
