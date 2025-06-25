  1. Realting.com
  2. Greece
  3. Municipality of Kallithea
  4. Apartment in a new building KALLITHEA VEERDEE dla Zolotoj Vizy

Apartment in a new building KALLITHEA VEERDEE dla Zolotoj Vizy

Municipality of Kallithea, Greece
from
$291,311
BTC
3.4650878
ETH
181.6200652
USDT
288 014.7907202
* The price is for reference
according to the exchange rate 16/04/2025
;
9
Leave a request
ID: 27428
New building ID on Realting
Last update: 15/08/2025

Location

Show on map
  • Country
    Greece
  • State
    Attica
  • Region
    Regional Unit of South Athens
  • City
    Municipality of Kallithea

Property characteristics

Property parameters

  • Class
    Class
    Business class
  • The year of construction
    The year of construction
    2026

Exterior details

Parking features:

  • Parking

Exterior features:

  • Elevator

Additionally

  • Management company
  • Granting a residence permit
  • Remote transaction

About the complex

Translate
Show original
Русский Русский

About the project

KALLITHEA VEERDEE is a modern residential complex of 8 apartments created in accordance with the latest standards of comfort and functionality. Spacious layouts, modern finishing materials and thoughtful design solutions provide a high standard of living suitable for professionals, couples and small families.

Location - Kallifea district

Live in peace and seclusion on a quiet street, just minutes from the Stavros Niarchos Foundation Cultural Center and Kallithea Metro Station. In walking distance there are shops, cafes and all the services necessary for life.

Architecture

Author: Alexander Sverdlov, co-founder of the Dutch architectural bureau SVESMI (Rotterdam).
The project harmoniously combines modern design with the natural surroundings of the area. Simple forms and natural materials create an atmosphere of comfort and privacy, while apartments remain as functional as possible and open to interaction with the environment.

Interiors

Author: Karen Karapetyan, founder of Alexander Tischler design studio.
The interiors are designed with an emphasis on comfort and ease of use. Each space is created for people to meet their daily needs and bring joy through thoughtful planning and concise aesthetics.

Affordable apartments

  • Lilac - 68.47 m2, 1 bedroom, €300,000, ROI 2.5%, 2nd floor (MF)

  • Yellow - 36.61 m2, 1 bedroom, €250,000, ROI 2.7%, 1st floor (GF)

Property management

Full range of management services for results-oriented investors:

  • dynamic pricing

  • review-management

  • Professional cleaning (rated 9.34 on Booking.com)

  • transparent monthly reports

Units in the complex
Apartments
Area, m²
Price per m², USD
Apartment price, USD
Apartments 1 room
Area, m² 41.0 – 63.0
Price per m², USD 4,809 – 7,105
Apartment price, USD 291,311 – 302,964

Location on the map

Municipality of Kallithea, Greece

Mortgage calculator

Interest rate, %
Loan term, years
Property cost
Down payment, %
{{ initialPaymentCurrency }} USD
Please note! You changed the property cost parameter to {{ differentPrice }}%. This affects the relevance of the calculation of monthly payments for the current property. Return
Interest rate
{{ loanPercentValue.toLocaleString() }} %
Interest rate
Loan amount
{{ mortgageAmount }} USD
Loan amount
Period
{{ loanPeriodValue | pluralize("year", "years") }}
Period
Monthly payment
{{ paymentPerMonth }} USD
Monthly payment
Similar complexes
Residential complex Beyond investicionnye apartamenty v 160 metrah ot plaza Alimos pod Zolotuu Vizu
Municipality of Alimos, Greece
from
$873,946
Apart-hotel Moschato Hive (Golden Visa)
Municipality of Moschato-Tavros, Greece
from
$177,436
Residential complex MALIBU RESIDENCES
Municipality of Elliniko - Argyroupoli, Greece
from
$337,734
Residential complex FUSION innovacionnyj ziloj kompleks na Afinskoj Rivere pod Zolotuu Vizu
Municipality of Palaio Faliro, Greece
from
$419,494
Residential complex MARINA RESIDENCES
Municipality of Piraeus, Greece
from
$289,001
You are viewing
Apartment in a new building KALLITHEA VEERDEE dla Zolotoj Vizy
Municipality of Kallithea, Greece
from
$291,311
Ask all your questions
Leave your request
Thank you! Your request has been accepted
I have interest in the property from your ad. I want more information about the property. What are the purchase conditions for foreigners? I would like to visit an apartment/house. I would like to be informed about the total price (incl. tax, agency fee, etc.). Is it possible to buy with a loan/mortgage?
Back Leave a request
Other complexes
Apart-hotel Moschato Hive (Golden Visa)
Apart-hotel Moschato Hive (Golden Visa)
Municipality of Moschato-Tavros, Greece
from
$177,436
Finishing options Finished
The year of construction 2025
Number of floors 3
Area 59 m²
1 real estate property 1
🐝 Project Overview  Moschato Hive is an exclusive project that transforms the status of the land from industrial to residential, opening new opportunities for investors and residents alike. This development combines modern architectural concepts with high standards of comfort and convenienc…
Property type
Area, m²
Cost, USD
Apartment 2 rooms
59.0
337,921
Developer
DKG Development
Leave a request
Apartment building WHITE PEARL
Apartment building WHITE PEARL
Municipality of Ilion, Greece
from
$367,695
Finishing options Finished
The year of construction 2024
Number of floors 5
Area 109 m²
1 real estate property 1
This residential complex, located in the green surroundings of Ilion in Athens, offers an excellent opportunity for both investment and family living.  The building will be completed soon, namely in 2024, and has been carefully designed for maximum comfort and convenience. The complex is …
Developer
KEGHOLDINGS EE
Leave a request
Residential complex MELISSIA OXYGEN
Residential complex MELISSIA OXYGEN
Municipality of Athens, Greece
from
$417,482
The year of construction 2022
Number of floors 3
Our project “Melissia Oxygen” is sited in the North suburbs of the Greek capital. The municipality of Melissia is an area characterized by its dense vegetation. Although it belongs to the urban fabric of the city, it deceives you by offering you the "relaxing images" of a country resort. Lar…
Developer
VITRUVIUS DEVELOPMENT
Leave a request
Realting.com
Go
Latest News in Greece
“Greece Overtakes Turkey and Cyprus.” Why Greek Real Estate Is Booming and How to Make Money On It
25.06.2025
“Greece Overtakes Turkey and Cyprus.” Why Greek Real Estate Is Booming and How to Make Money On It
What are the Residential Property Prices in Greece at the End of 2024? REALTING Analytics
03.02.2025
What are the Residential Property Prices in Greece at the End of 2024? REALTING Analytics
Top Perspective Cities in Greece for Permanent Residence
05.08.2024
Top Perspective Cities in Greece for Permanent Residence
Features of Life in Greece on the Mainland and on the Island
07.06.2024
Features of Life in Greece on the Mainland and on the Island
“Crete Golden Visa is still available for €250,000.” Realtor on why demand for Greek real estate is growing steadily
19.01.2024
“Crete Golden Visa is still available for €250,000.” Realtor on why demand for Greek real estate is growing steadily
How will Greece fight the labor shortage? The authorities have announced their plan
29.09.2023
How will Greece fight the labor shortage? The authorities have announced their plan
Greece declares war on climate change after summer fires and floods: action plan and support from the EU
22.09.2023
Greece declares war on climate change after summer fires and floods: action plan and support from the EU
Are all investors now in Greece? Greek real estate agent comments on price increases, the Golden Visa program's doubled threshold, and popular areas for home purchases
22.09.2023
Are all investors now in Greece? Greek real estate agent comments on price increases, the Golden Visa program's doubled threshold, and popular areas for home purchases
Show all publications