Apartment in a new building KALLITHEA VEERDEE dla Zolotoj Vizy

About the project

KALLITHEA VEERDEE is a modern residential complex of 8 apartments created in accordance with the latest standards of comfort and functionality. Spacious layouts, modern finishing materials and thoughtful design solutions provide a high standard of living suitable for professionals, couples and small families.

Location - Kallifea district

Live in peace and seclusion on a quiet street, just minutes from the Stavros Niarchos Foundation Cultural Center and Kallithea Metro Station. In walking distance there are shops, cafes and all the services necessary for life.

Architecture

Author: Alexander Sverdlov, co-founder of the Dutch architectural bureau SVESMI (Rotterdam).

The project harmoniously combines modern design with the natural surroundings of the area. Simple forms and natural materials create an atmosphere of comfort and privacy, while apartments remain as functional as possible and open to interaction with the environment.

Interiors

Author: Karen Karapetyan, founder of Alexander Tischler design studio.

The interiors are designed with an emphasis on comfort and ease of use. Each space is created for people to meet their daily needs and bring joy through thoughtful planning and concise aesthetics.

Affordable apartments

Lilac - 68.47 m2, 1 bedroom, €300,000, ROI 2.5%, 2nd floor (MF)

Yellow - 36.61 m2, 1 bedroom, €250,000, ROI 2.7%, 1st floor (GF)

Property management

Full range of management services for results-oriented investors: