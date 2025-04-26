  1. Realting.com
  2. Greece
  3. Municipality of Piraeus

New buildings for sale in Municipality of Piraeus

Piraeus
3
Residential complex MARINA RESIDENCES
Residential complex MARINA RESIDENCES
Municipality of Piraeus, Greece
from
$289,001
The year of construction 2022
Number of floors 3
Area 68 m²
1 real estate object 1
V² DEVELOPMENT MARINA RESIDENCES is perfectly located in the heart of Mikrolimano in Piraeus. Lined with cafes, restaurants and bars, Mikrolimano is a popular destination, preferred by Athenians, locals and visitors looking for a charming and picturesque spot to spend free time. Mikrolima…
Developer
V² DEVELOPMENT
Residential complex Skyway Residences -- komfort investicii i stil zhizni v Piree
Residential complex Skyway Residences -- komfort investicii i stil zhizni v Piree
Municipality of Piraeus, Greece
from
$147,956
Finishing options Finished
The year of construction 2026
Area 45 m²
1 real estate object 1
Skyway is a modern residential complex as part of the flagship project Piraeus Gate, the largest multifunctional development project in Greece with an area of more than 85,000 m2.📍 Address: Gr. Lambraki 24–26, Piraeus, Athens🏙 What is Skyway?14-storey building with 44 residences (from studio…
Agency
Invest Cafe
Residential quarter South Skra 8 Doiranis - Kallithea
Residential quarter South Skra 8 Doiranis - Kallithea
Municipality of Piraeus, Greece
from
$273,984
Finishing options Finished
The year of construction 2027
Number of floors 6
Area 52 m²
1 real estate object 1
🏗 Description of the project under the Golden Visa📍 Location.Kallithea is a vibrant and vibrant area of Athens, combining a rich historical heritage and a modern urban atmosphere.Known for its thermal springs in the pastNow a cultural center with coastal views, cafes, museums and neoclassica…
Agency
Invest Cafe
