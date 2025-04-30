  1. Realting.com
  Greece
  Municipality of Kallithea

New buildings for sale in Municipality of Kallithea

Apartment building Allure Business Condos
Municipality of Kallithea, Greece
from
$148,162
Finishing options Finished
The year of construction 2024
Number of floors 8
Discover Allure Business Condos - Your Gateway to Modern Living! Introducing the brand-new Allure Business Condos, where sophistication meets convenience in the heart of Athens. Nestled in a prime location near the metro station, this prestigious development offers unparalleled amenities …
DKG Development
