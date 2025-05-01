  1. Realting.com
  2. Greece
  3. Northern Aegean

New buildings for sale in Northern Aegean

Lesbos Regional Unit
1
Municipality of Mytilene
1
Plomari
1
Search for new buildings
Hide
Search for new buildings
Extended search Compact search
Search parameters
Sort
On the map
Tourist complex Urban Oasis Piraeus -- investiciya v komfort i rost
Tourist complex Urban Oasis Piraeus -- investiciya v komfort i rost
Plomari, Greece
from
$109,597
Finishing options Finished
The year of construction 2026
Number of floors 7
A new residential complex in the heart of Piraeus, which changes the idea of urban life. The project combines modern architecture, ecological thinking and developed infrastructure, forming a unique point of attraction for both residents and investors.📍 Perfect locationThe complex is within w…
Agency
Invest Cafe
Leave a request
On the map
Realting.com
Go