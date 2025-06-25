  1. Realting.com
  2. Greece
  3. Municipality of Syros and Ermoupoli
  4. Residential complex Blue Lagoon Syros

Residential complex Blue Lagoon Syros

Galissas, Greece
Price on request
;
20
Leave a request
ID: 27486
New building ID on Realting
Last update: 26/08/2025

Location

Show on map
  • Country
    Greece
  • State
    Aegean
  • Region
    South Aegean
  • City
    Municipality of Syros and Ermoupoli
  • Village
    Galissas

Property characteristics

Property parameters

  • Number of floors
    Number of floors
    3

About the complex

Property Overview: Syros Island Apartment Complex

Location: Syros Island, Greece  
Type: Apartment Complex  
Total Units: 21 Apartments and Studios  
Unit Sizes: Ranging from 20m² to 50m²  
Price Range: €85,000 - €220,000  

Description:

Nestled on the picturesque island of Syros, this meticulously refurbished apartment complex offers a unique blend of modern living and Mediterranean charm. Originally designed as a hotel, the property has been thoughtfully transformed into a vibrant community featuring 22 diverse units, ranging from cozy studios to spacious apartments. With its prime location in a highly touristic area, the complex is surrounded by excellent destinations, including beautiful beaches, historic sites, and vibrant local markets, making it ideal for holiday-goers seeking both relaxation and adventure.

Layout

The complex is divided into two buildings, each designed to maximize comfort and aesthetic appeal.

The Ground Floor consists of Units G-01 to G-06, with six studios, including G-03 designated as a comfortable apartment. This floor provides direct access to the front yard, creating a welcoming environment for residents and guests alike.

The First Floor features Units F-01 to F-08, offering a mix of eight units, including two studios (F-04 and F-05) and six apartments, ensuring a variety of living options to cater to different lifestyles.

The Second Floor comprises Units S-01 to S-07, with breathtaking sea views. This level includes eight units, with two studios (S-04 and S-05) alongside six apartments, perfect for those seeking a serene and scenic living experience.

Amenities

The front yard is beautifully landscaped, providing a pleasant and inviting space for residents. The upper floors offer stunning views of the Aegean Sea, enhancing the overall appeal of the complex.

Prime Location

This property is perfectly positioned for short-term rentals, making it an attractive investment for those looking to capitalize on the booming vacation rental market. Each unit has been carefully refurbished to provide modern conveniences while preserving the island’s rich architectural heritage.

This apartment complex on Syros Island presents a unique opportunity for homeowners and investors alike. With its variety of unit types and desirable amenities, it is poised to become a sought-after destination for residents and visitors. Embrace the charm of island living and discover your new home in this enchanting Mediterranean setting.

Location on the map

Galissas, Greece

Mortgage calculator

Interest rate, %
Loan term, years
Property cost
Down payment, %
{{ initialPaymentCurrency }} USD
Please note! You changed the property cost parameter to {{ differentPrice }}%. This affects the relevance of the calculation of monthly payments for the current property. Return
Interest rate
{{ loanPercentValue.toLocaleString() }} %
Interest rate
Loan amount
{{ mortgageAmount }} USD
Loan amount
Period
{{ loanPeriodValue | pluralize("year", "years") }}
Period
Monthly payment
{{ paymentPerMonth }} USD
Monthly payment
Similar complexes
Residential complex Skyway Residences -- komfort investicii i stil zhizni v Piree
Municipality of Piraeus, Greece
from
$276,530
Residential complex Beyond investicionnye apartamenty v 160 metrah ot plaza Alimos pod Zolotuu Vizu
Municipality of Alimos, Greece
from
$874,381
Apart-hotel Laurel Apartments
Municipality of Dafni - Ymittos, Greece
from
$108,148
Residential complex MARINA RESIDENCES
Municipality of Piraeus, Greece
from
$289,001
Residential complex MALIBU RESIDENCES
Municipality of Elliniko - Argyroupoli, Greece
from
$337,734
You are viewing
Residential complex Blue Lagoon Syros
Galissas, Greece
Price on request
Ask all your questions
Leave your request
Thank you! Your request has been accepted
I have interest in the property from your ad. I want more information about the property. What are the purchase conditions for foreigners? I would like to visit an apartment/house. I would like to be informed about the total price (incl. tax, agency fee, etc.). Is it possible to buy with a loan/mortgage?
Back Leave a request
Other complexes
Apartment building WHITE PEARL
Apartment building WHITE PEARL
Apartment building WHITE PEARL
Apartment building WHITE PEARL
Apartment building WHITE PEARL
Show all Apartment building WHITE PEARL
Apartment building WHITE PEARL
Municipality of Ilion, Greece
from
$367,695
Finishing options Finished
The year of construction 2024
Number of floors 5
Area 109 m²
1 real estate property 1
This residential complex, located in the green surroundings of Ilion in Athens, offers an excellent opportunity for both investment and family living.  The building will be completed soon, namely in 2024, and has been carefully designed for maximum comfort and convenience. The complex is …
Developer
KEGHOLDINGS EE
Leave a request
Residential complex New apartments for rent with yields up to 3.8%, in a quiet and clean area in the center of Athens
Residential complex New apartments for rent with yields up to 3.8%, in a quiet and clean area in the center of Athens
Residential complex New apartments for rent with yields up to 3.8%, in a quiet and clean area in the center of Athens
Residential complex New apartments for rent with yields up to 3.8%, in a quiet and clean area in the center of Athens
Residential complex New apartments for rent with yields up to 3.8%, in a quiet and clean area in the center of Athens
Show all Residential complex New apartments for rent with yields up to 3.8%, in a quiet and clean area in the center of Athens
Residential complex New apartments for rent with yields up to 3.8%, in a quiet and clean area in the center of Athens
Municipality of Athens, Greece
from
$184,652
The Tranio team has bought a construction site in a quiet, clean area in the centre of Athens and is completing a 6-storey apartment building. It will be a modern building with elevator and commercial space on the ground floor. 11 apartments and studios are delivered with finishing, bathroom…
Agency
TRANIO
Leave a request
Residential quarter ARTEMIS
Residential quarter ARTEMIS
Residential quarter ARTEMIS
Residential quarter ARTEMIS
Residential quarter ARTEMIS
Show all Residential quarter ARTEMIS
Residential quarter ARTEMIS
Municipality of Spata - Artemida, Greece
from
$157,985
Number of floors 1
AGIOS NIKOLAOS ARTEMIDA, PLOT 355 SQ.M. WITH AN OLD DETACHED HOUSE OF 55 SQ.M. AMENITIES WITHIN THE PLOT AND CAN BE RENOVATED FOR A HOLIDAY HOME. IT IS ALSO A VALUABLE PLOT FOR A NEW HOME IN THE BEST AREA OF ARTEMIDA WITH A VERY GOOD DEVELOPMENT PROSPECT OF ALL INFRASTRUCTURES. IT COULD ALSO…
Agency
Akinita-kapelli
Leave a request
Realting.com
Go
Latest News in Greece
“Greece Overtakes Turkey and Cyprus.” Why Greek Real Estate Is Booming and How to Make Money On It
25.06.2025
“Greece Overtakes Turkey and Cyprus.” Why Greek Real Estate Is Booming and How to Make Money On It
What are the Residential Property Prices in Greece at the End of 2024? REALTING Analytics
03.02.2025
What are the Residential Property Prices in Greece at the End of 2024? REALTING Analytics
Top Perspective Cities in Greece for Permanent Residence
05.08.2024
Top Perspective Cities in Greece for Permanent Residence
Features of Life in Greece on the Mainland and on the Island
07.06.2024
Features of Life in Greece on the Mainland and on the Island
“Crete Golden Visa is still available for €250,000.” Realtor on why demand for Greek real estate is growing steadily
19.01.2024
“Crete Golden Visa is still available for €250,000.” Realtor on why demand for Greek real estate is growing steadily
How will Greece fight the labor shortage? The authorities have announced their plan
29.09.2023
How will Greece fight the labor shortage? The authorities have announced their plan
Greece declares war on climate change after summer fires and floods: action plan and support from the EU
22.09.2023
Greece declares war on climate change after summer fires and floods: action plan and support from the EU
Are all investors now in Greece? Greek real estate agent comments on price increases, the Golden Visa program's doubled threshold, and popular areas for home purchases
22.09.2023
Are all investors now in Greece? Greek real estate agent comments on price increases, the Golden Visa program's doubled threshold, and popular areas for home purchases
Show all publications