Residential complex Blue Lagoon Syros

Property Overview: Syros Island Apartment Complex

Location: Syros Island, Greece

Type: Apartment Complex

Total Units: 21 Apartments and Studios

Unit Sizes: Ranging from 20m² to 50m²

Price Range: €85,000 - €220,000

Description:

Nestled on the picturesque island of Syros, this meticulously refurbished apartment complex offers a unique blend of modern living and Mediterranean charm. Originally designed as a hotel, the property has been thoughtfully transformed into a vibrant community featuring 22 diverse units, ranging from cozy studios to spacious apartments. With its prime location in a highly touristic area, the complex is surrounded by excellent destinations, including beautiful beaches, historic sites, and vibrant local markets, making it ideal for holiday-goers seeking both relaxation and adventure.

Layout

The complex is divided into two buildings, each designed to maximize comfort and aesthetic appeal.

The Ground Floor consists of Units G-01 to G-06, with six studios, including G-03 designated as a comfortable apartment. This floor provides direct access to the front yard, creating a welcoming environment for residents and guests alike.

The First Floor features Units F-01 to F-08, offering a mix of eight units, including two studios (F-04 and F-05) and six apartments, ensuring a variety of living options to cater to different lifestyles.

The Second Floor comprises Units S-01 to S-07, with breathtaking sea views. This level includes eight units, with two studios (S-04 and S-05) alongside six apartments, perfect for those seeking a serene and scenic living experience.

Amenities

The front yard is beautifully landscaped, providing a pleasant and inviting space for residents. The upper floors offer stunning views of the Aegean Sea, enhancing the overall appeal of the complex.

Prime Location

This property is perfectly positioned for short-term rentals, making it an attractive investment for those looking to capitalize on the booming vacation rental market. Each unit has been carefully refurbished to provide modern conveniences while preserving the island’s rich architectural heritage.

This apartment complex on Syros Island presents a unique opportunity for homeowners and investors alike. With its variety of unit types and desirable amenities, it is poised to become a sought-after destination for residents and visitors. Embrace the charm of island living and discover your new home in this enchanting Mediterranean setting.