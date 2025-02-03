Tourist complex Urban Oasis Piraeus -- investiciya v komfort i rost

A new residential complex in the heart of Piraeus, which changes the idea of urban life. The project combines modern architecture, ecological thinking and developed infrastructure, forming a unique point of attraction for both residents and investors.

📍 Perfect location

The complex is within walking distance of the metro, tram and the center of Piraeus, just 15 minutes from the main transport hubs and the commercial zone.

The proximity to the university and the industrial area makes the facility attractive for both students and business travelers.

🏙 Modern urban oasis

The project includes:

green public spaces and roof gardens,

Central square Urban Oasis Piraeus with local market and recreation areas

Considered zoning between residential and commercial spaces.

This zone becomes the social center of the district, open for events, meetings and recreation.

A mix of functionality and aesthetics

The complex combines residential, commercial and entertainment infrastructure, which revitalizes the area and makes it balanced and dynamic.

💰 Investment advantages

Fully managed investment project: full cycle from purchase to lease

Projected yield: the average income rate - more than 6% per annum

Available entry threshold: from 100,000 €

Stable Capital Growth: Athens Market Continues to Grow Strongly

Early bonuses: special conditions for first investors and flexible payment schemes

✅ Perfect for: