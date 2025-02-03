  1. Realting.com
  2. Greece
  3. Municipality of Mytilene
  4. Tourist complex Urban Oasis Piraeus -- investiciya v komfort i rost

Tourist complex Urban Oasis Piraeus -- investiciya v komfort i rost

Plomari, Greece
from
$109,597
from
$3,623/m²
BTC
1.3036313
ETH
68.3288892
USDT
108 356.5888407
* The price is for reference
according to the exchange rate 16/04/2025
;
5 1
Leave a request
Address Address
Params Params
Description Description
Media Media
ID: 25679
New building ID on Realting
Last update: 06/04/2025

Location

Show on map
  • Country
    Greece
  • State
    Aegean
  • Region
    Northern Aegean
  • City
    Municipality of Mytilene
  • Town
    Plomari

Property characteristics

Property parameters

  • Class
    Class
    Business class
  • The year of construction
    The year of construction
    2026
  • Finishing options
    Finishing options
    Finished
  • Number of floors
    Number of floors
    7

About the complex

Translate
Show original
Русский Русский

A new residential complex in the heart of Piraeus, which changes the idea of urban life. The project combines modern architecture, ecological thinking and developed infrastructure, forming a unique point of attraction for both residents and investors.

📍 Perfect location

The complex is within walking distance of the metro, tram and the center of Piraeus, just 15 minutes from the main transport hubs and the commercial zone.
The proximity to the university and the industrial area makes the facility attractive for both students and business travelers.

🏙 Modern urban oasis

The project includes:

  • green public spaces and roof gardens,

  • Central square Urban Oasis Piraeus with local market and recreation areas

  • Considered zoning between residential and commercial spaces.

This zone becomes the social center of the district, open for events, meetings and recreation.

A mix of functionality and aesthetics

The complex combines residential, commercial and entertainment infrastructure, which revitalizes the area and makes it balanced and dynamic.

💰 Investment advantages

  • Fully managed investment project: full cycle from purchase to lease

  • Projected yield: the average income rate - more than 6% per annum

  • Available entry threshold: from 100,000 €

  • Stable Capital Growth: Athens Market Continues to Grow Strongly

  • Early bonuses: special conditions for first investors and flexible payment schemes

✅ Perfect for:

  • Long-term leases

  • Short-term rental (tourists, students, digital nomads)

  • Comfortable accommodation

  • Diversification of the investment portfolio

    Write to me for a complete presentation of the project in ZOOM

Location on the map

Plomari, Greece

Video Review of tourist complex Urban Oasis Piraeus -- investiciya v komfort i rost

Mortgage calculator

Interest rate, %
Loan term, years
Property cost
Down payment, %
{{ initialPaymentCurrency }} USD
Please note! You changed the property cost parameter to {{ differentPrice }}%. This affects the relevance of the calculation of monthly payments for the current property. Return
Interest rate
{{ loanPercentValue.toLocaleString() }} %
Interest rate
Loan amount
{{ mortgageAmount }} USD
Loan amount
Period
{{ loanPeriodValue | pluralize("year", "years") }}
Period
Monthly payment
{{ paymentPerMonth }} USD
Monthly payment
You are viewing
Tourist complex Urban Oasis Piraeus -- investiciya v komfort i rost
Plomari, Greece
from
$109,597
Ask all your questions
Leave your request
Thank you! Your request has been accepted
I have interest in the property from your ad. I want more information about the property. What are the purchase conditions for foreigners? I would like to visit an apartment/house. I would like to be informed about the total price (incl. tax, agency fee, etc.). Is it possible to buy with a loan/mortgage?
Back Leave a request
Other complexes
No similar complexes in Greece were found. Use extended search
Realting.com
Go
Latest News in Greece
What are the Residential Property Prices in Greece at the End of 2024? REALTING Analytics
03.02.2025
What are the Residential Property Prices in Greece at the End of 2024? REALTING Analytics
Top Perspective Cities in Greece for Permanent Residence
05.08.2024
Top Perspective Cities in Greece for Permanent Residence
Features of Life in Greece on the Mainland and on the Island
07.06.2024
Features of Life in Greece on the Mainland and on the Island
“Crete Golden Visa is still available for €250,000.” Realtor on why demand for Greek real estate is growing steadily
19.01.2024
“Crete Golden Visa is still available for €250,000.” Realtor on why demand for Greek real estate is growing steadily
How will Greece fight the labor shortage? The authorities have announced their plan
29.09.2023
How will Greece fight the labor shortage? The authorities have announced their plan
Greece declares war on climate change after summer fires and floods: action plan and support from the EU
22.09.2023
Greece declares war on climate change after summer fires and floods: action plan and support from the EU
Are all investors now in Greece? Greek real estate agent comments on price increases, the Golden Visa program's doubled threshold, and popular areas for home purchases
22.09.2023
Are all investors now in Greece? Greek real estate agent comments on price increases, the Golden Visa program's doubled threshold, and popular areas for home purchases
A step-by-step guide to buying real estate in Greece 
24.08.2023
A step-by-step guide to buying real estate in Greece 
Show all publications