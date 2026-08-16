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New buildings for sale in Municipality of Athens, Greece

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Residential complex Athinum 9 (Golden Visa Premium Redevelopment in Pagrati)
Residential complex Athinum 9 (Golden Visa Premium Redevelopment in Pagrati)
Residential complex Athinum 9 (Golden Visa Premium Redevelopment in Pagrati)
Residential complex Athinum 9 (Golden Visa Premium Redevelopment in Pagrati)
Residential complex Athinum 9 (Golden Visa Premium Redevelopment in Pagrati)
Show all Residential complex Athinum 9 (Golden Visa Premium Redevelopment in Pagrati)
Residential complex Athinum 9 (Golden Visa Premium Redevelopment in Pagrati)
Municipality of Athens, Greece
from
$445,656
Finishing options Finished
The year of construction 2027
Number of floors 5
Project Overview Location: Filolaou 168, Pangrati, one of Athens' most prestigious and vibrant residential districts. Accessibility: 1-minute walk to the nearest bus stop, 14 minutes to Aghios Ioannis Metro Station, 8 minutes to Varnava Square, and approximately 25 minutes on foot to t…
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Apartment building Apartment in Central Athens for Golden Visa
Apartment building Apartment in Central Athens for Golden Visa
Apartment building Apartment in Central Athens for Golden Visa
Apartment building Apartment in Central Athens for Golden Visa
Apartment building Apartment in Central Athens for Golden Visa
Show all Apartment building Apartment in Central Athens for Golden Visa
Apartment building Apartment in Central Athens for Golden Visa
Municipality of Athens, Greece
from
$298,016
Finishing options Finished
The year of construction 2026
Number of floors 6
🏡 Apartment in Central Athens for Golden Visa Modern 1-bedroom apartment in a new residential development located in one of the most promising areas of Athens. The project combines a prime location, high-quality finishes, and excellent investment potential. 📍 Location Central Ath…
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Residential complex MELISSIA OXYGEN
Residential complex MELISSIA OXYGEN
Residential complex MELISSIA OXYGEN
Residential complex MELISSIA OXYGEN
Residential complex MELISSIA OXYGEN
Show all Residential complex MELISSIA OXYGEN
Residential complex MELISSIA OXYGEN
Municipality of Athens, Greece
from
$417,482
The year of construction 2022
Number of floors 3
Our project “Melissia Oxygen” is sited in the North suburbs of the Greek capital. The municipality of Melissia is an area characterized by its dense vegetation. Although it belongs to the urban fabric of the city, it deceives you by offering you the "relaxing images" of a country resort. Lar…
Developer
VITRUVIUS DEVELOPMENT
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IresIres
Residential complex New apartments for rent with yields up to 3.8%, in a quiet and clean area in the center of Athens
Residential complex New apartments for rent with yields up to 3.8%, in a quiet and clean area in the center of Athens
Residential complex New apartments for rent with yields up to 3.8%, in a quiet and clean area in the center of Athens
Residential complex New apartments for rent with yields up to 3.8%, in a quiet and clean area in the center of Athens
Residential complex New apartments for rent with yields up to 3.8%, in a quiet and clean area in the center of Athens
Show all Residential complex New apartments for rent with yields up to 3.8%, in a quiet and clean area in the center of Athens
Residential complex New apartments for rent with yields up to 3.8%, in a quiet and clean area in the center of Athens
Municipality of Athens, Greece
from
$184,652
The Tranio team has bought a construction site in a quiet, clean area in the centre of Athens and is completing a 6-storey apartment building. It will be a modern building with elevator and commercial space on the ground floor. 11 apartments and studios are delivered with finishing, bathroom…
Agency
TRANIO
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