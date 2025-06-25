  1. Realting.com
Residential complex Portside Residence in Pireaus

Municipality of Piraeus, Greece
Price on request
ID: 32686
New building ID on Realting
Last update: 22/10/2025

Location

  • Country
    Greece
  • State
    Attica
  • Region
    Regional Unit of Piraeus
  • City
    Municipality of Piraeus
  • Metro
    Dimotiko Theatro (~ 700 m)
  • Metro
    Piraeus (~ 200 m)

Property characteristics

Property parameters

  • Type of new building construction
    Type of new building construction
    Brick
  • The year of construction
    The year of construction
    2026
  • Finishing options
    Finishing options
    Finished

About the complex

Portside Residence – Premium Investment Opportunity in Piraeus

Unlock the potential of prime real estate just steps from the Aegean.

Presenting Portside Residence — a rare opportunity to own a fully operational, high-yield rental property in the heart of Piraeus, just 100 meters from the port where millions of travelers pass through each year en route to the iconic Greek islands.

This modern building features 11 turnkey units, including 2 stunning penthouses, all fully furnished and equipped with top-quality white goods. Designed for both short and long-term stays, this property is ideal for tapping into the booming tourism and business travel markets.

Unbeatable location:

  • 100 meters from the Port of Piraeus – Greece’s busiest passenger port

  • 100 meters from the Metro – with direct access to Athens International Airport

  • Surrounded by hotels, shops, cafes, and restaurants in a thriving, cosmopolitan neighborhood

Piraeus is more than just a port – it’s a destination in its own right, with a constant flow of tourists, professionals, and locals. With high occupancy potential year-round, Portside Residence is perfectly positioned for stable income and capital appreciation.

Whether you're looking to expand your real estate portfolio or secure a foothold in one of Greece’s most strategic locations, this is the investment that delivers.

Location. Demand. Turnkey setup. Portside Residence has it all.

Municipality of Piraeus, Greece
Similar complexes
Apartment building KALLITHEA VEERDEE dla Zolotoj Vizy
Municipality of Kallithea, Greece
from
$291,311
Residential complex BEL AIR RESIDENCES
Municipality of Elliniko - Argyroupoli, Greece
from
$289,001
Residential complex MARINA RESIDENCES
Municipality of Piraeus, Greece
from
$289,001
Residential complex Skyway Residences -- komfort investicii i stil zhizni v Piree
Municipality of Piraeus, Greece
from
$276,530
Apart-hotel Laurel Apartments
Municipality of Dafni - Ymittos, Greece
from
$108,148
Residential complex Portside Residence in Pireaus
Municipality of Piraeus, Greece
Price on request
Other complexes
Apart-hotel Moschato Hive (Golden Visa)
Apart-hotel Moschato Hive (Golden Visa)
Apart-hotel Moschato Hive (Golden Visa)
Apart-hotel Moschato Hive (Golden Visa)
Apart-hotel Moschato Hive (Golden Visa)
Apart-hotel Moschato Hive (Golden Visa)
Municipality of Moschato-Tavros, Greece
from
$177,436
Finishing options Finished
The year of construction 2025
Number of floors 3
Area 59 m²
1 real estate property 1
🐝 Project Overview  Moschato Hive is an exclusive project that transforms the status of the land from industrial to residential, opening new opportunities for investors and residents alike. This development combines modern architectural concepts with high standards of comfort and convenienc…
Property type
Area, m²
Cost, USD
Apartment 2 rooms
59.0
336,542
Developer
DKG Development
Residential complex MELISSIA OXYGEN
Residential complex MELISSIA OXYGEN
Residential complex MELISSIA OXYGEN
Residential complex MELISSIA OXYGEN
Residential complex MELISSIA OXYGEN
Residential complex MELISSIA OXYGEN
Municipality of Athens, Greece
from
$417,482
The year of construction 2022
Number of floors 3
Our project “Melissia Oxygen” is sited in the North suburbs of the Greek capital. The municipality of Melissia is an area characterized by its dense vegetation. Although it belongs to the urban fabric of the city, it deceives you by offering you the "relaxing images" of a country resort. Lar…
Developer
VITRUVIUS DEVELOPMENT
Residential complex SANTA BARBARA RESIDENCES
Residential complex SANTA BARBARA RESIDENCES
Residential complex SANTA BARBARA RESIDENCES
Residential complex SANTA BARBARA RESIDENCES
Residential complex SANTA BARBARA RESIDENCES
Residential complex SANTA BARBARA RESIDENCES
Residential complex SANTA BARBARA RESIDENCES
Municipality of Nea Smyrni, Greece
from
$307,296
The year of construction 2022
Number of floors 4
Traversed by tram line that connects it to Athens center and the riviera, Nea Smirni is developed around its popular square, providing an amazing selection of options for entertainment, sports, dining and shopping! Nea Smirni is one of the most vibrant residential suburbs and the 7 apartment…
Developer
V² DEVELOPMENT
Latest News in Greece
“Greece Overtakes Turkey and Cyprus.” Why Greek Real Estate Is Booming and How to Make Money On It
25.06.2025
“Greece Overtakes Turkey and Cyprus.” Why Greek Real Estate Is Booming and How to Make Money On It
What are the Residential Property Prices in Greece at the End of 2024? REALTING Analytics
03.02.2025
What are the Residential Property Prices in Greece at the End of 2024? REALTING Analytics
Top Perspective Cities in Greece for Permanent Residence
05.08.2024
Top Perspective Cities in Greece for Permanent Residence
Features of Life in Greece on the Mainland and on the Island
07.06.2024
Features of Life in Greece on the Mainland and on the Island
“Crete Golden Visa is still available for €250,000.” Realtor on why demand for Greek real estate is growing steadily
19.01.2024
“Crete Golden Visa is still available for €250,000.” Realtor on why demand for Greek real estate is growing steadily
How will Greece fight the labor shortage? The authorities have announced their plan
29.09.2023
How will Greece fight the labor shortage? The authorities have announced their plan
Greece declares war on climate change after summer fires and floods: action plan and support from the EU
22.09.2023
Greece declares war on climate change after summer fires and floods: action plan and support from the EU
Are all investors now in Greece? Greek real estate agent comments on price increases, the Golden Visa program's doubled threshold, and popular areas for home purchases
22.09.2023
Are all investors now in Greece? Greek real estate agent comments on price increases, the Golden Visa program's doubled threshold, and popular areas for home purchases
