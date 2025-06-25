Residential complex Beyond investicionnye apartamenty v 160 metrah ot plaza Alimos pod Zolotuu Vizu

:Beyond is a premium residential complex located on the famous Athens Riviera, just 160 meters from the sandy beach and next to Alimos Marina, one of the largest marinas in the region. The project is ideal for those who appreciate the marine lifestyle, aesthetics, comfort and invest in obtaining a residence permit through the purchase of real estate in Greece.

🏗 About the project

Modern 6-storey residential complex

A total of 14 residences: from 2 to 5 bedrooms

Spacious living rooms and wide verandas for tanning

Sea view, private terraces and parking

High-quality materials, warm floor, double glazing

Infrastructure for year-round living

📍 Location: Alimos, southern suburb of Athens, near:

Ellinikon Experience Park (one of the largest urban projects in Europe)

Stavros Niarchos Cultural Centre (SNFCC)

Beaches, shops, playgrounds and fitness zones

Centre of Athens - 20 minutes

Airport - 35 minutes

Porto Piraeus - 15 minutes

💶 Perfect for the Greek Golden Visa

To obtain a golden visa, you need to invest from 800,000 euros in real estate in Athens, and :Beyond fully meets the requirements of the program:

✅ The cost of apartments - from 750 000 euros and above

✅ Coastal real estate is one of the most stable market segments

✅ Possibility of short- and long-term lease

✅ Suitable for family living and recreation

✅ Guaranteed liquidity and future value growth

🛋 Perfect for:

Foreigners and expats wishing to live by the sea

Families who value comfort, aesthetics and proximity to nature

Investors looking for a quality object for rent and residence permit

Lovers of the marine lifestyle and luxury real estate

📞 Contacts for booking:

The project is already on sale - early-bird offers are available.

Contact us for plans, price list and advice on the Golden Visa program in Greece.