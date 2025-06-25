  1. Realting.com
  2. Greece
  3. Municipality of Alimos
  4. Residential complex Beyond investicionnye apartamenty v 160 metrah ot plaza Alimos pod Zolotuu Vizu

Residential complex Beyond investicionnye apartamenty v 160 metrah ot plaza Alimos pod Zolotuu Vizu

Municipality of Alimos, Greece
from
$873,946
BTC
10.3954087
ETH
544.8678143
USDT
864 056.4538853
* The price is for reference
according to the exchange rate 16/04/2025
;
6
Leave a request
Address Address
Params Params
Description Description
Media Media
ID: 27344
New building ID on Realting
Last update: 07/08/2025

Location

Show on map
  • Country
    Greece
  • State
    Attica
  • Region
    Regional Unit of South Athens
  • City
    Municipality of Alimos

Property characteristics

Property parameters

  • Class
    Class
    Premium class
  • The year of construction
    The year of construction
    2026
  • Finishing options
    Finishing options
    Finished

About the complex

Translate
Show original
Русский Русский

:Beyond is a premium residential complex located on the famous Athens Riviera, just 160 meters from the sandy beach and next to Alimos Marina, one of the largest marinas in the region. The project is ideal for those who appreciate the marine lifestyle, aesthetics, comfort and invest in obtaining a residence permit through the purchase of real estate in Greece.

🏗 About the project

  • Modern 6-storey residential complex

  • A total of 14 residences: from 2 to 5 bedrooms

  • Spacious living rooms and wide verandas for tanning

  • Sea view, private terraces and parking

  • High-quality materials, warm floor, double glazing

  • Infrastructure for year-round living

📍 Location: Alimos, southern suburb of Athens, near:

  • Ellinikon Experience Park (one of the largest urban projects in Europe)

  • Stavros Niarchos Cultural Centre (SNFCC)

  • Beaches, shops, playgrounds and fitness zones

  • Centre of Athens - 20 minutes

  • Airport - 35 minutes

  • Porto Piraeus - 15 minutes

💶 Perfect for the Greek Golden Visa

To obtain a golden visa, you need to invest from 800,000 euros in real estate in Athens, and :Beyond fully meets the requirements of the program:

  • ✅ The cost of apartments - from 750 000 euros and above

  • ✅ Coastal real estate is one of the most stable market segments

  • ✅ Possibility of short- and long-term lease

  • ✅ Suitable for family living and recreation

  • ✅ Guaranteed liquidity and future value growth

🛋 Perfect for:

  • Foreigners and expats wishing to live by the sea

  • Families who value comfort, aesthetics and proximity to nature

  • Investors looking for a quality object for rent and residence permit

  • Lovers of the marine lifestyle and luxury real estate

📞 Contacts for booking:

The project is already on sale - early-bird offers are available.
Contact us for plans, price list and advice on the Golden Visa program in Greece.

Location on the map

Municipality of Alimos, Greece

Mortgage calculator

Interest rate, %
Loan term, years
Property cost
Down payment, %
{{ initialPaymentCurrency }} USD
Please note! You changed the property cost parameter to {{ differentPrice }}%. This affects the relevance of the calculation of monthly payments for the current property. Return
Interest rate
{{ loanPercentValue.toLocaleString() }} %
Interest rate
Loan amount
{{ mortgageAmount }} USD
Loan amount
Period
{{ loanPeriodValue | pluralize("year", "years") }}
Period
Monthly payment
{{ paymentPerMonth }} USD
Monthly payment
Similar complexes
Residential complex Skyway Residences -- komfort investicii i stil zhizni v Piree
Municipality of Piraeus, Greece
from
$276,530
Residential complex Bomo Nikiti Apartments
Nikiti, Greece
from
$193,286
Apartment building DIAMOND
Municipality of Peristeri, Greece
from
$423,497
Apart-hotel Laurel Apartments
Municipality of Dafni - Ymittos, Greece
from
$108,148
Apartment building WHITE PEARL
Municipality of Ilion, Greece
from
$367,695
You are viewing
Residential complex Beyond investicionnye apartamenty v 160 metrah ot plaza Alimos pod Zolotuu Vizu
Municipality of Alimos, Greece
from
$873,946
Ask all your questions
Leave your request
Thank you! Your request has been accepted
I have interest in the property from your ad. I want more information about the property. What are the purchase conditions for foreigners? I would like to visit an apartment/house. I would like to be informed about the total price (incl. tax, agency fee, etc.). Is it possible to buy with a loan/mortgage?
Back Leave a request
Other complexes
Residential complex FUSION innovacionnyj ziloj kompleks na Afinskoj Rivere pod Zolotuu Vizu
Residential complex FUSION innovacionnyj ziloj kompleks na Afinskoj Rivere pod Zolotuu Vizu
Municipality of Palaio Faliro, Greece
from
$419,494
Finishing options Finished
The year of construction 2026
Fusion is a unique gated residential complex located in the Paleo Faliro district – a prestigious coastal quarter in the south of Athens, just 5 minutes from the beaches and 15 minutes from the city center. It is an ideal choice for those looking for a modern urban life by the sea with the c…
Agency
Invest Cafe
Leave a request
Residential complex MARINA RESIDENCES
Residential complex MARINA RESIDENCES
Municipality of Piraeus, Greece
from
$289,001
The year of construction 2022
Number of floors 3
Area 68 m²
1 real estate property 1
V² DEVELOPMENT MARINA RESIDENCES is perfectly located in the heart of Mikrolimano in Piraeus. Lined with cafes, restaurants and bars, Mikrolimano is a popular destination, preferred by Athenians, locals and visitors looking for a charming and picturesque spot to spend free time. Mikrolima…
Property type
Area, m²
Cost, USD
Apartment 1 room
68.0
302,968
Developer
V² DEVELOPMENT
Leave a request
Apartment building Allure Business Condos
Apartment building Allure Business Condos
Municipality of Kallithea, Greece
from
$148,162
Finishing options Finished
The year of construction 2024
Number of floors 8
Discover Allure Business Condos - Your Gateway to Modern Living! Introducing the brand-new Allure Business Condos, where sophistication meets convenience in the heart of Athens. Nestled in a prime location near the metro station, this prestigious development offers unparalleled amenities …
Developer
DKG Development
Leave a request
Realting.com
Go
Latest News in Greece
“Greece Overtakes Turkey and Cyprus.” Why Greek Real Estate Is Booming and How to Make Money On It
25.06.2025
“Greece Overtakes Turkey and Cyprus.” Why Greek Real Estate Is Booming and How to Make Money On It
What are the Residential Property Prices in Greece at the End of 2024? REALTING Analytics
03.02.2025
What are the Residential Property Prices in Greece at the End of 2024? REALTING Analytics
Top Perspective Cities in Greece for Permanent Residence
05.08.2024
Top Perspective Cities in Greece for Permanent Residence
Features of Life in Greece on the Mainland and on the Island
07.06.2024
Features of Life in Greece on the Mainland and on the Island
“Crete Golden Visa is still available for €250,000.” Realtor on why demand for Greek real estate is growing steadily
19.01.2024
“Crete Golden Visa is still available for €250,000.” Realtor on why demand for Greek real estate is growing steadily
How will Greece fight the labor shortage? The authorities have announced their plan
29.09.2023
How will Greece fight the labor shortage? The authorities have announced their plan
Greece declares war on climate change after summer fires and floods: action plan and support from the EU
22.09.2023
Greece declares war on climate change after summer fires and floods: action plan and support from the EU
Are all investors now in Greece? Greek real estate agent comments on price increases, the Golden Visa program's doubled threshold, and popular areas for home purchases
22.09.2023
Are all investors now in Greece? Greek real estate agent comments on price increases, the Golden Visa program's doubled threshold, and popular areas for home purchases
Show all publications