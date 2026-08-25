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New buildings for sale in Piraeus, Greece

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Apartment building Modern Apartment Near the Sea in Neo Faliro for Golden Visa
Apartment building Modern Apartment Near the Sea in Neo Faliro for Golden Visa
Apartment building Modern Apartment Near the Sea in Neo Faliro for Golden Visa
Apartment building Modern Apartment Near the Sea in Neo Faliro for Golden Visa
Apartment building Modern Apartment Near the Sea in Neo Faliro for Golden Visa
Show all Apartment building Modern Apartment Near the Sea in Neo Faliro for Golden Visa
Apartment building Modern Apartment Near the Sea in Neo Faliro for Golden Visa
Municipality of Piraeus, Greece
from
$422 802
Finishing options Finished
The year of construction 2027
Number of floors 7
🏡 Modern Apartment Near the Sea in Athens for Golden Visa A contemporary apartment in the prestigious Neo Faliro district, one of the most promising locations on the Athenian Riviera. The project combines modern architecture with the careful restoration of a historic 1897 landmark buildin…
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Apartment building Apartment in Athens for Golden Visa & Passive Income
Apartment building Apartment in Athens for Golden Visa & Passive Income
Apartment building Apartment in Athens for Golden Visa & Passive Income
Apartment building Apartment in Athens for Golden Visa & Passive Income
Apartment building Apartment in Athens for Golden Visa & Passive Income
Show all Apartment building Apartment in Athens for Golden Visa & Passive Income
Apartment building Apartment in Athens for Golden Visa & Passive Income
Municipality of Piraeus, Greece
from
$294 818
Finishing options Finished
Number of floors 6
🏡 Seafront Apartment in Piraeus | Golden Visa Greece 💰 Price: €258,000 📍 Location: Piraeus, Athens, Greece The complex is located on the first coastline, just a few steps from Greece’s largest passenger port. This is one of the most promising areas of the Athens Riviera, offering stro…
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Residential complex Apartments on the Athens Riviera for Golden Visa
Residential complex Apartments on the Athens Riviera for Golden Visa
Residential complex Apartments on the Athens Riviera for Golden Visa
Residential complex Apartments on the Athens Riviera for Golden Visa
Residential complex Apartments on the Athens Riviera for Golden Visa
Show all Residential complex Apartments on the Athens Riviera for Golden Visa
Residential complex Apartments on the Athens Riviera for Golden Visa
Municipality of Piraeus, Greece
from
$336 198
Finishing options Finished
Number of floors 7
Apartments on the Athens Riviera for Golden Visa Modern apartment in a premium residential complex on the first coastline of the Athens Riviera. An excellent option for holidays, investment, and obtaining a Greek residence permit through the Golden Visa program. Price 💰 from €290,00…
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TekceTekce
Apart-hotel Apartment in Piraeus for Golden Visa
Apart-hotel Apartment in Piraeus for Golden Visa
Apart-hotel Apartment in Piraeus for Golden Visa
Apart-hotel Apartment in Piraeus for Golden Visa
Apart-hotel Apartment in Piraeus for Golden Visa
Show all Apart-hotel Apartment in Piraeus for Golden Visa
Apart-hotel Apartment in Piraeus for Golden Visa
Municipality of Piraeus, Greece
from
$263 746
Finishing options Finished
The year of construction 2027
Number of floors 4
🏡 Apartment in Piraeus for Golden Visa 💰 Price: €272,000 Modern apartment located in Piraeus, one of the most promising districts of the Athens metropolitan area. The property is close to Piraeus Port, metro stations, the Athens Riviera, marinas, waterfront promenades, and the historic…
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Residential complex Entoliko 11 — Serviced Apartments in Piraeus | Greek Golden Visa
Residential complex Entoliko 11 — Serviced Apartments in Piraeus | Greek Golden Visa
Residential complex Entoliko 11 — Serviced Apartments in Piraeus | Greek Golden Visa
Residential complex Entoliko 11 — Serviced Apartments in Piraeus | Greek Golden Visa
Residential complex Entoliko 11 — Serviced Apartments in Piraeus | Greek Golden Visa
Show all Residential complex Entoliko 11 — Serviced Apartments in Piraeus | Greek Golden Visa
Residential complex Entoliko 11 — Serviced Apartments in Piraeus | Greek Golden Visa
Municipality of Piraeus, Greece
from
$286 554
VAT
Finishing options Finished
The year of construction 2027
Number of floors 8
Etolikou 11 — Serviced Apartments in Piraeus | Greek Golden Visa Etolikou 11 is a modern residential development of serviced apartments located just 170 meters from the port of Piraeus, one of the most dynamic investment areas in Greece. The project is a reconversion of an industrial b…
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Apartment building Duplex Maisonette Eligible for Golden Visa in Mikrolimano
Apartment building Duplex Maisonette Eligible for Golden Visa in Mikrolimano
Apartment building Duplex Maisonette Eligible for Golden Visa in Mikrolimano
Apartment building Duplex Maisonette Eligible for Golden Visa in Mikrolimano
Apartment building Duplex Maisonette Eligible for Golden Visa in Mikrolimano
Show all Apartment building Duplex Maisonette Eligible for Golden Visa in Mikrolimano
Apartment building Duplex Maisonette Eligible for Golden Visa in Mikrolimano
Municipality of Piraeus, Greece
from
$389 713
Finishing options Finished
Number of floors 4
Duplex Maisonette Eligible for Golden Visa in Mikrolimano 💰 Price: €340,000 📍 Location: Mikrolimano / Kastella, Piraeus (Athens), Greece 📄 Status: Eligible for the Greek Golden Visa Program 🏠 Property Details Unit: Maisonette M3 Property Type: Duplex Maisonette (Levels…
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Residential complex Portside Residence in Pireaus
Residential complex Portside Residence in Pireaus
Residential complex Portside Residence in Pireaus
Residential complex Portside Residence in Pireaus
Residential complex Portside Residence in Pireaus
Show all Residential complex Portside Residence in Pireaus
Residential complex Portside Residence in Pireaus
Municipality of Piraeus, Greece
Price on request
Finishing options Finished
The year of construction 2026
Area 23–50 m²
8 real estate properties 8
Portside Residence – Premium Investment Opportunity in Piraeus Unlock the potential of prime real estate just steps from the Aegean. Presenting Portside Residence — a rare opportunity to own a fully operational, high-yield rental property in the heart of Piraeus, just 100 meters from t…
Property type
Area, m²
Cost, USD
Apartment 1 room
23.0 – 50.0
186 704 – 350 069
Apartment 2 rooms
33.0 – 44.0
256 718 – 350 069
Developer
Limar Homes
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Developer
Limar Homes
Languages
English, Ελληνικά
Residential complex MARINA RESIDENCES
Residential complex MARINA RESIDENCES
Residential complex MARINA RESIDENCES
Residential complex MARINA RESIDENCES
Residential complex MARINA RESIDENCES
Residential complex MARINA RESIDENCES
Municipality of Piraeus, Greece
from
$289 001
The year of construction 2022
Number of floors 3
Area 68 m²
1 real estate property 1
V² DEVELOPMENT MARINA RESIDENCES is perfectly located in the heart of Mikrolimano in Piraeus. Lined with cafes, restaurants and bars, Mikrolimano is a popular destination, preferred by Athenians, locals and visitors looking for a charming and picturesque spot to spend free time. Mikrolima…
Property type
Area, m²
Cost, USD
Apartment 1 room
68.0
303 393
Developer
V² DEVELOPMENT
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Residential complex Skyway Residences -- komfort investicii i stil zhizni v Piree
Residential complex Skyway Residences -- komfort investicii i stil zhizni v Piree
Residential complex Skyway Residences -- komfort investicii i stil zhizni v Piree
Residential complex Skyway Residences -- komfort investicii i stil zhizni v Piree
Municipality of Piraeus, Greece
from
$276 530
Finishing options Finished
The year of construction 2026
Area 45 m²
1 real estate property 1
Skiway is a modern residential complex as part of the flagship project Piraeus Greate, the largest multifunctional development project in Greece with an area of more than 85,000 m2.🏙 What is Skiway?14-storey building with 44 residences (from studios to 2+1)2 levels of commercial premisesSpac…
Property type
Area, m²
Cost, USD
Apartment 1 room
45.0
320 897
Agency
Invest Cafe
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Residential quarter South Skra 8 Doiranis - Kallithea
Residential quarter South Skra 8 Doiranis - Kallithea
Residential quarter South Skra 8 Doiranis - Kallithea
Residential quarter South Skra 8 Doiranis - Kallithea
Residential quarter South Skra 8 Doiranis - Kallithea
Show all Residential quarter South Skra 8 Doiranis - Kallithea
Residential quarter South Skra 8 Doiranis - Kallithea
Municipality of Piraeus, Greece
from
$285 007
Finishing options Finished
The year of construction 2027
Number of floors 6
Area 52 m²
1 real estate property 1
🏗 Description of the project under the Golden Visa📍 Location.Kallithea is a vibrant and vibrant area of Athens, combining a rich historical heritage and a modern urban atmosphere.Known for its thermal springs in the pastNow a cultural center with coastal views, cafes, museums and neoclassica…
Property type
Area, m²
Cost, USD
Apartment 1 room
52.0
373 407
Agency
Invest Cafe
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