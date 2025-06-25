Residential complex ParkView Athens

Parkview Athens is an exclusive residential enclave offering a modern Athenian living experience with panoramic views of the park and the city’s iconic skyline. Thoughtfully designed and elegantly finished, the development features 13 contemporary apartments ranging from 35 sqm to 53 sqm, including well-appointed studios, 1-bedroom, and 2-bedroom homes.

Each residence maximizes natural light and outdoor connection, with private balconies or garden areas depending on the apartment. Select units overlook lush green spaces, while others frame striking vistas of Athens’ urban landscape.

Convenience is built into the design, with 8 private parking spaces available on the premises. Whether for homeowners or investors, Parkview Athens blends comfort, style, and location into a truly desirable living environment.