Residential complex ParkView Athens

Municipality of Kallithea, Greece
4
Location

  • Country
    Greece
  • State
    Attica
  • Region
    Regional Unit of South Athens
  • City
    Municipality of Kallithea

Property characteristics

  • Type of new building construction
    Brick
  • The year of construction
    2026
  • Finishing options
    Finished
  • Number of floors
    4

About the complex

Parkview Athens is an exclusive residential enclave offering a modern Athenian living experience with panoramic views of the park and the city’s iconic skyline. Thoughtfully designed and elegantly finished, the development features 13 contemporary apartments ranging from 35 sqm to 53 sqm, including well-appointed studios1-bedroom, and 2-bedroom homes.

Each residence maximizes natural light and outdoor connection, with private balconies or garden areas depending on the apartment. Select units overlook lush green spaces, while others frame striking vistas of Athens’ urban landscape.

Convenience is built into the design, with 8 private parking spaces available on the premises. Whether for homeowners or investors, Parkview Athens blends comfort, style, and location into a truly desirable living environment.

Municipality of Kallithea, Greece
Similar complexes
Residential complex Serenity Vas Dom u Mora v Afinah
Municipality of Alimos, Greece
from
$824,430
Apart-hotel Laurel Apartments
Municipality of Dafni - Ymittos, Greece
from
$108,148
Residential complex SANTA BARBARA RESIDENCES
Municipality of Nea Smyrni, Greece
from
$307,296
Residential complex Bomo Nikiti Apartments
Nikiti, Greece
from
$193,286
Apartment building Lopes Residences
Municipality of Paiania, Greece
Price on request
Residential complex ParkView Athens
Municipality of Kallithea, Greece
Other complexes
Apartment building Bella Vista Golden Visa Residences – Athens, Greece
Apartment building Bella Vista Golden Visa Residences – Athens, Greece
Municipality of Kallithea, Greece
from
$267,047
Bella Vista Golden Visa Residences is a boutique residential complex ideally located in the vibrant neighborhood of Kallithea, just 10 minutes from the center of Athens and within walking distance of the Stavros Niarchos Foundation Cultural Center and the Athens Riviera. The project consi…
Apartment building DIAMOND
Municipality of Peristeri, Greece
from
$423,497
The DIAMOND apartment building, located in the heart of Peristeri in the western part of Athens, offers an excellent opportunity for both investment and family living.  The building is completed at the end of 2023, and has been carefully designed for maximum comfort and convenience. The c…
Residential quarter South Skra 8 Doiranis - Kallithea
Residential quarter South Skra 8 Doiranis - Kallithea
Municipality of Piraeus, Greece
from
$285,007
🏗 Description of the project under the Golden Visa📍 Location.Kallithea is a vibrant and vibrant area of Athens, combining a rich historical heritage and a modern urban atmosphere.Known for its thermal springs in the pastNow a cultural center with coastal views, cafes, museums and neoclassica…
Latest News in Greece
“Greece Overtakes Turkey and Cyprus.” Why Greek Real Estate Is Booming and How to Make Money On It
25.06.2025
“Greece Overtakes Turkey and Cyprus.” Why Greek Real Estate Is Booming and How to Make Money On It
What are the Residential Property Prices in Greece at the End of 2024? REALTING Analytics
03.02.2025
What are the Residential Property Prices in Greece at the End of 2024? REALTING Analytics
Top Perspective Cities in Greece for Permanent Residence
05.08.2024
Top Perspective Cities in Greece for Permanent Residence
Features of Life in Greece on the Mainland and on the Island
07.06.2024
Features of Life in Greece on the Mainland and on the Island
“Crete Golden Visa is still available for €250,000.” Realtor on why demand for Greek real estate is growing steadily
19.01.2024
“Crete Golden Visa is still available for €250,000.” Realtor on why demand for Greek real estate is growing steadily
How will Greece fight the labor shortage? The authorities have announced their plan
29.09.2023
How will Greece fight the labor shortage? The authorities have announced their plan
Greece declares war on climate change after summer fires and floods: action plan and support from the EU
22.09.2023
Greece declares war on climate change after summer fires and floods: action plan and support from the EU
Are all investors now in Greece? Greek real estate agent comments on price increases, the Golden Visa program's doubled threshold, and popular areas for home purchases
22.09.2023
Are all investors now in Greece? Greek real estate agent comments on price increases, the Golden Visa program's doubled threshold, and popular areas for home purchases
