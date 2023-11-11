Nikiti, Greece

from €195,000

For saleDuplex of 83 sq.meters in Sithonia, Chalkidiki The duplex is situated on the first floor and the second floor. The first floor consists of one bedroom, living room with kitchen, one shower WC. The second floor consists of one bedroom. A view of the city opens up from the windows. There are solar panels for water heating and air conditioning.The property boasts a shared swimming pool. Bomo Nikiti Apartments is a complex of 38 apartments located in the ecologically clean seaside resort of Greece, combining style and comfort! The project, located in the popular tourist village of Nikiti on the peninsula of Sithonia, Chalkidiki, consists of three buildings and offers 38 apartments of various sizes and layouts. Bomo Nikiti Apartments features a children's playground, pool and relaxation area. The apartments are decorated in light, calm colors, the layout is ergonomic and fully meets high standards. During the construction and decoration of apartments materials of high European quality are used. Nikiti is a popular resort on the peninsula of Chalkidiki. The village is located 37 km from the village of Nea Moudania. The distance from Thessaloniki Airport is 90 km. The main Nikiti beach stretches for 4 km, its width is 10-15 m. The sea here is almost always calm, and the entrance to it is very gentle and flat. Ideal for families. Due to its characteristics and excellent conditions, each year this beach is awarded the blue flag of the EU. In the village of Nikiti there is all the necessary infrastructure, which provides a comfortable stay and long-term accommodation all year round: shops, restaurants, cafes, taverns, recreation areas, pharmacies. Nikiti also has wonderful air. The village is surrounded on one side by coniferous forest, on the other by the sea, thanks to this a wonderful and useful microclimate is created for residents! Bomo Nikiti Apartments is a clever living space combining unrivaled comfort, sophisticated design and high technology. Purchasing a property in this complex is ideal for investment, for year-round accommodation, as well as for relaxing with the whole family. The complex offers additional services: development of an individual design interior and furnishing by Construction Department of Grekodom Development, as well as all the complex maintenance services from the Post-Sales Department of the company. Bomo Residence is a new investment construction company, established in 2019 which main scope is construction of residential complexes and development of real estate market in Greece. Bomo Residence concept: Design and construction of apartment complexes and villas throughout GreeceUsing only eco-friendly materials in constructionCreating a unified style for all complexes: high technology, high-quality design and attention to the smallest detailsFull comprehensive service of all company projectsCreating the optimal infrastructure of all complexes: swimming pools, recreation areas, playgrounds, parking, etc. Bomo Residence shall carry out the implementation of all residential complexes with the support of its exclusive partner, Grekodom Development of Mouzenidis Group. The first project of Bomo Residence is a complex of apartments Bomo Nikiti Apartments, located in the village of Nikiti, Sithonia, Chalkidiki. Additionally, Bomo Residence, in cooperation with the 'Bomo Hotels' hotel chain, will carry out the development of residential projects, in which it will be possible to rent our clients' apartments for both long and short term, under the management of the hotel chain.