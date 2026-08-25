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New buildings for sale in Regional Unit of North Athens, Greece

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Municipality of Agia Paraskevi
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Municipality of Kifisia
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Commerce Independent Commercial Property 1,110 sq.m.
Commerce Independent Commercial Property 1,110 sq.m.
Commerce Independent Commercial Property 1,110 sq.m.
Commerce Independent Commercial Property 1,110 sq.m.
Municipality of Agia Paraskevi, Greece
from
$2,53M
VAT
Finishing options Finished
Number of floors 3
Independent Commercial Property 1,110 sq.m. for Sale – 490-492 Mesogeion Avenue, Agia Paraskevi Sale Price: €2,200,000 (Negotiable)   An excellent investment opportunity in one of the most prominent locations on Mesogeion Avenue, Athens, Greece. A standalone commercial property with a…
Developer
DC Constructions (DD.CO.DE)
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Developer
DC Constructions (DD.CO.DE)
Languages
English, Русский, Ελληνικά
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Apartment building Luxury residences in Kifisia, Athens
Apartment building Luxury residences in Kifisia, Athens
Apartment building Luxury residences in Kifisia, Athens
Apartment building Luxury residences in Kifisia, Athens
Apartment building Luxury residences in Kifisia, Athens
Show all Apartment building Luxury residences in Kifisia, Athens
Apartment building Luxury residences in Kifisia, Athens
Municipality of Kifisia, Greece
from
$834 543
Finishing options Finished
The year of construction 2027
Exclusive gated residential complex located in Kifisia — one of the most prestigious and green suburbs of Athens, known for its aristocratic atmosphere, historic mansions, quiet tree-lined streets and beautiful parks. The project consists of 10 premium residences in two boutique buildings…
Agency
Invest Cafe
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Residential complex New apartments for obtaining a rental income in Gounari project, Athens, Attica, Greece
Residential complex New apartments for obtaining a rental income in Gounari project, Athens, Attica, Greece
Residential complex New apartments for obtaining a rental income in Gounari project, Athens, Attica, Greece
Residential complex New apartments for obtaining a rental income in Gounari project, Athens, Attica, Greece
Residential complex New apartments for obtaining a rental income in Gounari project, Athens, Attica, Greece
Show all Residential complex New apartments for obtaining a rental income in Gounari project, Athens, Attica, Greece
Residential complex New apartments for obtaining a rental income in Gounari project, Athens, Attica, Greece
Municipality of Agia Paraskevi, Greece
from
$765 333
Gounari is a full renovation project of a residential building completed in 2024. Units of two 2-bedroom apartments are available in the project. They can be rented out with a guaranteed yield of 4.5%, managed by Blueground, a leading international property rental company. The apartments are…
Agency
TRANIO
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