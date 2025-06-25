  1. Realting.com
Apartment in a new building Lopes Residences

Municipality of Paiania, Greece
Price on request
;
43
ID: 32948
New building ID on Realting
Last update: 27/11/2025

Location

  • Country
    Greece
  • State
    Attica
  • Region
    Regional Unit of East Attica
  • City
    Municipality of Paiania

Property characteristics

Property parameters

  • Class
    Class
    Comfort class
  • Type of new building construction
    Type of new building construction
    Brick
  • The year of construction
    The year of construction
    2027
  • Number of floors
    Number of floors
    2

Exterior details

Parking features:

  • Parking

Exterior features:

  • Swimming pool
  • Elevator

Additionally

  • Granting a residence permit
  • Remote transaction

About the complex

Save Thousands! Boost your Income!
An exceptional opportunity for investors, Lopes Residences comes with three years of complimentary management and communal charges —saving you thousands while providing peace of mind from day one. Nestled in the tranquil yet well-connected suburb of Paiania, just a short drive from Athens International Airport and close to a full range of everyday amenities, Lopes Residences presents a modern, energy-efficient living experience in one of Attica’s most promising areas. Rated with Energy Efficiency A, the project combines smart design with sustainable comfort—making it an appealing choice for both homeowners and investors alike.

Comprising a total of eleven thoughtfully designed apartments—five 1-bedroom apartments and six studio apartments—the building is arranged over three levels, each offering a blend of style, functionality, and privacy. The ground floor features three residences: a 1-bedroom and two studio apartments, all enjoying the privilege of private gardens. One of the studio apartments offers a unique layout, where a guest room is located on the lower floor, where the building also houses the dedicated storage rooms for all units.

On the first and second floors, the layout is mirrored, with two 1-bedroom apartments and two studio apartments on each level. Every residence is designed to maximize natural light and provide comfortable, contemporary interiors with clean lines and practical layouts.

Completing the lifestyle offering is a beautifully roof garden, where residents can take in 360-degree open views, ideal for relaxation or casual gatherings. On the ground floor, each apartment is assigned its own private parking space, and residents can enjoy access to a communal BBQ area in a beautifully landscaped garden with a communal swimming pool, adding a warm and refreshing, social dimension to the living environment.

Lopes Residences is more than just a well-built structure—it is a considered residential development that balances privacy, community, and convenience, in a location that connects easily to the city while offering the calm of suburban living.

Location on the map

Municipality of Paiania, Greece
Education
Healthcare
Grocery stores
Food & Drink
Finance

Mortgage calculator

Interest rate, %
Loan term, years
Property cost
Down payment, %
{{ initialPaymentCurrency }} USD
Please note! You changed the property cost parameter to {{ differentPrice }}%. This affects the relevance of the calculation of monthly payments for the current property. Return
Interest rate
{{ loanPercentValue.toLocaleString() }} %
Interest rate
Loan amount
{{ mortgageAmount }} USD
Loan amount
Period
{{ loanPeriodValue | pluralize("year", "years") }}
Period
Monthly payment
{{ paymentPerMonth }} USD
Monthly payment
