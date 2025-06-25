Residential complex FUSION innovacionnyj ziloj kompleks na Afinskoj Rivere pod Zolotuu Vizu

Fusion is a unique gated residential complex located in the Paleo Faliro district – a prestigious coastal quarter in the south of Athens, just 5 minutes from the beaches and 15 minutes from the city center. It is an ideal choice for those looking for a modern urban life by the sea with the comfort of a resort and opportunities to obtain a Greek Golden Visa.
📌 Main characteristics
7-storey residential complex
Area: 3,207 m2
A total of 51 residences:
38 apartments (from 3 to 5 bedrooms)
8 duplexes (from 2 to 4 bedrooms)
5 penthouses (from 3 to 5 bedrooms)
Spacious terraces, sea views and green areas
✨ Infrastructure and facilities
Private areas:
Own pools
Parking spaces
Warehouses
Spacious rooftop terraces
Common areas:
Fitness room
sauna
Playgrounds - internal and external
Rest area with barbecue and lounge space
Interior:
Warm floor system
Double glazing
Quality finishing of premium class
📍 Location: Paleo Faliro
Next to Flisvos Marina – the first luxury marina in Greece
Proximity to the Stavros Niarchos Foundation Cultural Centre, Ellinikon Park, beaches and promenade
15 minutes to central Athens
40 minutes to the airport
Area with promenade, restaurants, cafes, children's areas and the atmosphere of a year-round resort
👨👩👧👦 Perfect for:
Families with children who value safety, comfort and quality
Active parents who prefer a modern urban community
Investors and residents who want to get a Golden Visa through the purchase of real estate
Lovers of life by the sea with a high level of service
💶 Investment potential
Complies with the requirements of the Golden Visa Program
Possibility of long-term or short-term lease
High potential for value growth due to the prestigious location and large-scale urban projects