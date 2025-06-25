  1. Realting.com
  2. Greece
  3. Municipality of Palaio Faliro
  4. Residential complex FUSION innovacionnyj ziloj kompleks na Afinskoj Rivere pod Zolotuu Vizu

Residential complex FUSION innovacionnyj ziloj kompleks na Afinskoj Rivere pod Zolotuu Vizu

Municipality of Palaio Faliro, Greece
from
$419,494
BTC
4.9897962
ETH
261.5365518
USDT
414 747.0994468
* The price is for reference
according to the exchange rate 16/04/2025
;
9
Leave a request
Address Address
Params Params
Description Description
Media Media
ID: 27345
New building ID on Realting
Last update: 07/08/2025

Location

Show on map
  • Country
    Greece
  • State
    Attica
  • Region
    Regional Unit of South Athens
  • City
    Municipality of Palaio Faliro

Property characteristics

Property parameters

  • Class
    Class
    Premium class
  • The year of construction
    The year of construction
    2026
  • Finishing options
    Finishing options
    Finished

About the complex

Translate
Show original
Русский Русский

Fusion is a unique gated residential complex located in the Paleo Faliro district – a prestigious coastal quarter in the south of Athens, just 5 minutes from the beaches and 15 minutes from the city center. It is an ideal choice for those looking for a modern urban life by the sea with the comfort of a resort and opportunities to obtain a Greek Golden Visa.

📌 Main characteristics

  • 7-storey residential complex

  • Area: 3,207 m2

  • A total of 51 residences:

    • 38 apartments (from 3 to 5 bedrooms)

    • 8 duplexes (from 2 to 4 bedrooms)

    • 5 penthouses (from 3 to 5 bedrooms)

  • Spacious terraces, sea views and green areas

✨ Infrastructure and facilities

Private areas:

  • Own pools

  • Parking spaces

  • Warehouses

  • Spacious rooftop terraces

Common areas:

  • Fitness room

  • sauna

  • Playgrounds - internal and external

  • Rest area with barbecue and lounge space

Interior:

  • Warm floor system

  • Double glazing

  • Quality finishing of premium class

📍 Location: Paleo Faliro

  • Next to Flisvos Marina – the first luxury marina in Greece

  • Proximity to the Stavros Niarchos Foundation Cultural Centre, Ellinikon Park, beaches and promenade

  • 15 minutes to central Athens

  • 40 minutes to the airport

  • Area with promenade, restaurants, cafes, children's areas and the atmosphere of a year-round resort

👨‍👩‍👧‍👦 Perfect for:

  • Families with children who value safety, comfort and quality

  • Active parents who prefer a modern urban community

  • Investors and residents who want to get a Golden Visa through the purchase of real estate

  • Lovers of life by the sea with a high level of service

💶 Investment potential

  • Complies with the requirements of the Golden Visa Program

  • Possibility of long-term or short-term lease

  • High potential for value growth due to the prestigious location and large-scale urban projects

Location on the map

Municipality of Palaio Faliro, Greece

Mortgage calculator

Interest rate, %
Loan term, years
Property cost
Down payment, %
{{ initialPaymentCurrency }} USD
Please note! You changed the property cost parameter to {{ differentPrice }}%. This affects the relevance of the calculation of monthly payments for the current property. Return
Interest rate
{{ loanPercentValue.toLocaleString() }} %
Interest rate
Loan amount
{{ mortgageAmount }} USD
Loan amount
Period
{{ loanPeriodValue | pluralize("year", "years") }}
Period
Monthly payment
{{ paymentPerMonth }} USD
Monthly payment
Similar complexes
Apart-hotel Laurel Apartments
Municipality of Dafni - Ymittos, Greece
from
$108,148
Residential quarter South Skra 8 Doiranis - Kallithea
Municipality of Piraeus, Greece
from
$285,007
Residential complex MELISSIA OXYGEN
Municipality of Athens, Greece
from
$417,482
Residential complex SANTA BARBARA RESIDENCES
Municipality of Nea Smyrni, Greece
from
$307,296
Residential complex Beyond investicionnye apartamenty v 160 metrah ot plaza Alimos pod Zolotuu Vizu
Municipality of Alimos, Greece
from
$873,946
You are viewing
Residential complex FUSION innovacionnyj ziloj kompleks na Afinskoj Rivere pod Zolotuu Vizu
Municipality of Palaio Faliro, Greece
from
$419,494
Ask all your questions
Leave your request
Thank you! Your request has been accepted
I have interest in the property from your ad. I want more information about the property. What are the purchase conditions for foreigners? I would like to visit an apartment/house. I would like to be informed about the total price (incl. tax, agency fee, etc.). Is it possible to buy with a loan/mortgage?
Back Leave a request
Other complexes
Apartment building WHITE PEARL
Apartment building WHITE PEARL
Municipality of Ilion, Greece
from
$367,695
Finishing options Finished
The year of construction 2024
Number of floors 5
Area 109 m²
1 real estate property 1
This residential complex, located in the green surroundings of Ilion in Athens, offers an excellent opportunity for both investment and family living.  The building will be completed soon, namely in 2024, and has been carefully designed for maximum comfort and convenience. The complex is …
Developer
KEGHOLDINGS EE
Leave a request
Residential complex MELISSIA OXYGEN
Residential complex MELISSIA OXYGEN
Municipality of Athens, Greece
from
$417,482
The year of construction 2022
Number of floors 3
Our project “Melissia Oxygen” is sited in the North suburbs of the Greek capital. The municipality of Melissia is an area characterized by its dense vegetation. Although it belongs to the urban fabric of the city, it deceives you by offering you the "relaxing images" of a country resort. Lar…
Developer
VITRUVIUS DEVELOPMENT
Leave a request
Residential complex Serenity Vas Dom u Mora v Afinah
Residential complex Serenity Vas Dom u Mora v Afinah
Municipality of Alimos, Greece
Price on request
Finishing options Finished
The year of construction 2026
Number of floors 6
Serenity is a new boutique complex in the elite area of Alimos, just 3 minutes from the coast of the Athens Riviera. Panoramic sea views, exquisite architecture, terraces overlooking the sunset and a high standard of living make this project ideal for living, recreation and investment.📍 Loca…
Agency
Invest Cafe
Leave a request
Realting.com
Go
Latest News in Greece
“Greece Overtakes Turkey and Cyprus.” Why Greek Real Estate Is Booming and How to Make Money On It
25.06.2025
“Greece Overtakes Turkey and Cyprus.” Why Greek Real Estate Is Booming and How to Make Money On It
What are the Residential Property Prices in Greece at the End of 2024? REALTING Analytics
03.02.2025
What are the Residential Property Prices in Greece at the End of 2024? REALTING Analytics
Top Perspective Cities in Greece for Permanent Residence
05.08.2024
Top Perspective Cities in Greece for Permanent Residence
Features of Life in Greece on the Mainland and on the Island
07.06.2024
Features of Life in Greece on the Mainland and on the Island
“Crete Golden Visa is still available for €250,000.” Realtor on why demand for Greek real estate is growing steadily
19.01.2024
“Crete Golden Visa is still available for €250,000.” Realtor on why demand for Greek real estate is growing steadily
How will Greece fight the labor shortage? The authorities have announced their plan
29.09.2023
How will Greece fight the labor shortage? The authorities have announced their plan
Greece declares war on climate change after summer fires and floods: action plan and support from the EU
22.09.2023
Greece declares war on climate change after summer fires and floods: action plan and support from the EU
Are all investors now in Greece? Greek real estate agent comments on price increases, the Golden Visa program's doubled threshold, and popular areas for home purchases
22.09.2023
Are all investors now in Greece? Greek real estate agent comments on price increases, the Golden Visa program's doubled threshold, and popular areas for home purchases
Show all publications