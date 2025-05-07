  1. Realting.com
  2. Greece
  3. Municipal Unit of Dafni

New buildings for sale in Municipal Unit of Dafni

Apart-hotel Laurel Apartments
Municipality of Dafni - Ymittos, Greece
from
$108,148
Finishing options Finished
The year of construction 2025
Number of floors 3
Area 21 m²
The unique project "Laurel" serviced apartments in the center of Athens. Three floors of 19 units each with a fixed price of 100,000 euros per studio. Serviced apartments are flexible accommodations that are fully furnished and equipped with the latest in design trends, they come with …
DKG Development
