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New buildings for sale in Macedonia and Thrace, Greece

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Central Macedonia
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Kassandra Municipality
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Residential complex Bomo Nikiti Apartments
Residential complex Bomo Nikiti Apartments
Residential complex Bomo Nikiti Apartments
Residential complex Bomo Nikiti Apartments
Residential complex Bomo Nikiti Apartments
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Residential complex Bomo Nikiti Apartments
Nikiti, Greece
from
$193,286
Number of floors 1
For saleDuplex of 83 sq.meters in Sithonia, Chalkidiki The duplex is situated on the first floor and the second floor. The first floor consists of one bedroom, living room with kitchen, one shower WC. The second floor consists of one bedroom. A view of the city opens up from the windows. The…
Agency
Grekodom Development
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
Villa Avra
Villa Avra
Villa Avra
Villa Avra
Villa Avra
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Villa Avra
Chaniotis, Greece
from
$1,54M
Finishing options Finished
The year of construction 2023
Number of floors 3
Villa Aura in Chanioti is a great opportunity to live with your family near the best beaches of the Aegean Sea in Greece. They have been awarded with blue flags for their cleanliness. The residence itself is built on a hill and has a large private area. The windows overlook the turquoise sea…
Developer
Marina Villas
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Villa Villa Grace
Villa Villa Grace
Villa Villa Grace
Villa Villa Grace
Villa Villa Grace
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Villa Villa Grace
Municipality of Pylaia - Chortiatis, Greece
from
$1,76M
Finishing options Finished
The year of construction 2023
Number of floors 3
A great opportunity to become the owner of a modern villa in Greece in the prestigious suburbs of Thessaloniki in Panorama! The use of advanced technologies and compliance with modern construction standards, high quality of the object. Location of Villa Grace The villa is located aw…
Developer
Marina Villas
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TekceTekce
Cottage SEA GRACE LUXURY SUITES
Cottage SEA GRACE LUXURY SUITES
Cottage SEA GRACE LUXURY SUITES
Cottage SEA GRACE LUXURY SUITES
Cottage SEA GRACE LUXURY SUITES
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Cottage SEA GRACE LUXURY SUITES
Polychrono, Greece
from
$482,623
Finishing options Finished
The year of construction 2025
Area 118–124 m²
2 real estate properties 2
The villas in the modern residential complex « SEA GRACE » located in the quiet part of the resort town of Polichrono, the Halkidiki peninsula, have all the necessary infrastructure for a comfortable stay - shops, supermarkets, cafes, bars, restaurants, taverns, directly 400 meters from the …
Developer
GRACE TOURIST&CONSTRUCTION P.C.
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