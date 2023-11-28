  1. Realting.com
Zimeļblāzmas aleja
Zimeļblāzmas aleja
Riga, Latvia
from
€19,500
Completion date: 2019
The developer of the project is selling a 2-room apartment in a new project "Ziemelazmas alley" with a quality full finish, located in the park area next to the Baltic Sea Bay. 10 minutes to the center of Riga. Additional information There are 30 apartments of different layouts with an area from 17 m2 to 45 m2 Apartment complex "Ziemelazmas alley". Much attention is paid to the quality of the building, using quality construction and finishing materials. The apartments have good sound insulation. Apartments with full interior decoration, installed plumbing (Villeroy & Boch, Kerama Marazzi, Grohe ) Apartment complex: - Surveillance - Closed courtyard - Low utilities and management payments - Parking available in the yard - Children's playground Excellent infrastructure, near public transport stops, shops, schools, kindergartens, Baltic Sea Bay, Palace of Culture Northern Lights, Mezaparks. - Will help resolve legal issues related to the purchase of an apartment.
Apartment building BIWI BIG
Apartment building BIWI BIG
Salaspils pagasts, Latvia
from
€24,000
Completion date: 2023
Developer: Vithaus
BIWI BIG is a separate living box capable of providing a comfortable rest and workspace in any place. The equipped BIWI technology capsule accommodates two beds, a bathroom with a shower, a wardrobe, BIWI embedded software. Characteristics: BUILDING AREA: 13,80 m2 USEFUL AREA: 10,90 m2  DIMENSIONS (HxWxL): 2,3×2,9×6 m  WEIGHT OF MODULE FOR CONTAINER: up to 4000 kg  How to use BIWI: 1. During various sporting events, concerts, festivals, exhibitions. 2. International Airport: As there are often large gaps between flights to reduce the number of passengers who are temporarily delayed at the airport, an alternative recreation service can be offered to wait comfortably for their flights. 3. Organization of mini hotels near all places with sights of the state. 4. At the seaside: Near the main city beaches, for temporal recreation of tourists and vacationers on the seasides, for changing clothes, sleeping, going to the toilet, taking a shower, eating, relaxing or comfortable work during the heat of the day. 5. An additional sector for the hospitality industry: Install BIWI on the roofs of skyscrapers, for lovers of beautiful sunrises and sunsets. 6. Leisure activities – setting up specialized places for recreation with BIWI mini housing: a. Arrangement of specialized places for recreation with BIWI mini houses. b. National parks with their own ecosystem can use the BIWI autonomous home. c. Temporary accommodation for tourists who prefer hiking trails in the wild. d. Temporary accommodation for cross-country cycling athletes. e. In port cities in places where yachts are parked. f. For temporary accommodation of pilots of small aircraft on the territory of private mini airports. g. Equestrian clubs. h. A holiday home for fishermen. i. A hunter’s vacation home. 7. Domestic tourism: BIWI is perfect for comfortable domestic tourism of the native people of the country. BIWI houses can be placed anywhere, for example, near existing hotels, on the territory of specialized recreation centers, health care resorts and other tourist places. 8. Place BIWI around the world as a global travel company to support world tourism by filling all major tourist destinations with BIWI capsules. All BIWI are connected to the international booking system Booking.com and other similar platforms. 9. BIWI will help to solve the housing problem: a. In countries with emergency situations, as temporary housing for victims. b. In third world countries in extreme need of housing. c. As a reserve for any emergencies.   Equipment BIWI: Entrance door with double-glazed windows, aluminum profile. Stained glass in the sleeping area. The window is swivel-hinged in the bathroom, aluminum profile. 2 beds. Wardrobe for clothes and shoes with a mirror. The door to the bathroom is sliding, aluminum frame, tempered glass. Installation built into the wall with a suspended toilet. Shower with indoor drain. Electric boiler, accumulative, for 50l. Forced ventilation in the bathroom. The air ventilation system is a recuperator. Underfloor heating. LED lighting along the contour of the premises: room and bathroom. Smoke detector. Internet Wi-Fi.   Options included in "BIWI SMART": Entrance lock with QR code, for remote payment. Conditioner. Electric toning of the entrance door. Heating of stained glass. Quartz disinfection of the room. BIWI Smart Control System: Rent control; Control of residents; Automatic booking; Convenient forms of payment; BIWI cleaning service after use; other options.   The architecture of high-level embedded software (software) BIWI SMART provides the following features: Creation and editing of capsule placement regions. Create and edit individual settings for each capsule. Registration of users in the system by phone number. Accepting payments via Visa, Mastercard, American Express, Discover, UnionPay, JCB payment systems. User account with information about the current reservation and the possibility of its renewal. SMS notification of users about the approaching end of the reservation. Sending feedback about the service. Real-time monitoring of bookings and failures in the operation of all capsule subsystems. Automatic collection and unloading of user behavior statistics on the site and inside the capsule. Configuring the system parameters of the capsule control board via the WEB interface. Remote update of the capsule firmware. Control of the internal elements of the capsule:  Wi-Fi router; Lighting; With Sockets; Ventilation; Tinted door glass; With an electric lock; Emergency sound and light alarm system, advertising monitors (optional).  
Ģipša Fabrika
Ģipša Fabrika
Riga, Latvia
from
€225,000
Completion date: 2018
The unique building object "Plaster factory" (2nd round) in the pleasant green part of Ķīpsala on the banks of river Daugava. The project with the inner garden consists of 58 high-end apartments and 4 villas beach. Here is opening up great view on the old town, the passenger port and the Presidential Palace. Private dock to your motor boats and yachts under the apartment's windows. The value of the project is a great location-Pacific coastal Center of Riga, as well as top level architecture in combination with XXI century style and comfort. Round 2 of the building will be completed in early 2013. Prices: Apartment prices starting from 4000EUR/m2 to 6000EUR/m2. Prices depends on the type of floor and the apartment number.
Apartment building Lindenholma
Apartment building Lindenholma
Marupes novads, Latvia
from
€650
Completion date: 2021
Lindenholm is a new part of Riga on the border of Riga and Marupe, which offers premium class living space. A new residential quarter in the most demanded area of ​​Riga, where you can enjoy an ideal balance between the city's amenities and green outdoor space, movement and peace, excellent infrastructure. The environment Real homes for your life. Lindenholm's uniqueness is a metropolitan opportunity with a sense of private home, a green environment and ample private outdoor space. Lindenholm's advantage is a quarter free of cars. Cars can be parked in the above-ground car park around the block, and multi-storey car parks will be available in summer. The Lindenholm district consists of 3 five-storey buildings, 1 three-storey building and 2 three-storey townhouses, offering a total of 197 apartments and 12 suites. Apartments of various configurations are available, from studios to spacious 3-bedroom apartments, as well as exclusive apartments in town villas. We especially want to highlight the ground floor apartments with access to the backyard garden. Lindenholm's green courtyards are home to 102 trees between the ages of 20 and 25, and thousands of shrubs, ground cover and other plants create a cozy park atmosphere. The plant compositions are designed so that the garden is changeable in all seasons. Winding paths with a mixture of asphalt and granite rubble meander through Lindenholm's green courtyards. They are ideal for both leisurely walks and cycling or rollerblading. There are specially equipped active recreation areas with 4 playgrounds for children and young people, outdoor exercise machines, basketball and volleyball courts, tennis tables and a comfortable backyard for yoga or relaxation. Room Everything is ready to live here. The Vastint standard provides a comfortable and safe living environment, providing a complete, both indoor and outdoor environment. Every solution - from well-thought-out apartment layouts and excellent sound insulation to interior decoration and outdoor amenities - serves the comfort and well-being of the residents. Linedenholm quarter offers 107 modern rental apartments, where everything is ready for living - functional layouts, built-in kitchens, spacious balconies. Studio apartments 47.6 m2 1 bedroom apartments 47.8–60.8 m2 2 bedroom apartments 67.3–76.1 m2 3 bedroom apartments 86–90.5 m2 Apartments with access to the garden 60.6–90 m2. Including for rent are two three-storey town villas with 12 premium apartments. 8 functional two-storey apartments - 2 or 3 bedrooms, 2 terraces of 107.5–121.9 m2 with a real feeling of a private house. On both sides of the terrace house there is a spacious private outdoor space where you can enjoy the sun, fresh air and great company. 4 penthouse apartments - 2 bedrooms, study, terrace of 94.9–95 m2 in the upper floors of the city villas offer a magnificent panoramic view of the green landscape of Marupe. Location Everything is already here. In Lindenholm, everything is within easy reach. Kārļa Ulmaņa gatve easily connects the quarter with the center of Riga, the airport and Jūrmala. But everything important for a comfortable life is available here in Pardaugava and Marupe: international schools and kindergartens, modern private clinics, fitness halls and sports centers, supermarkets and service points. Quality Where the standards of comfort and living are equal to yours. The developer of the Lindenholm quarter, Vastint, is an international real estate company with more than 30 years of experience in the development and management of residential, commercial and hotel properties. Vastint's focus is on creating long-term value through socially, economically and environmentally responsible solutions. Each Vastint project not only creates a comfortable environment for its users, but also improves the environment. Lindenholm has been created in accordance with the Vastint standard, an international quality and sustainability program implemented in every country where Vastint projects are developed. This means that only tested, sustainable materials and solutions that have been tested have been used in construction and finishing. As Lindenholm and the adjacent Business Garden continue to develop, the neighborhood is becoming a new part of the city, offering a comfortable living, working and leisure environment with excellent infrastructure not only for residents and office workers, but also for residents and guests.
Jurmala Park House
Jurmala Park House
Jurmala, Latvia
from
€198,750
Completion date: 2019
Jurmala Park House - a modern house in the heart of Jurmala. Opposite is the Dzintari Forest Park, and a 10-minute walk from the Dzintari Concert Hall and the beach. Bright, spacious apartments with one, two and three bedrooms. Floor radiators and air conditioners are installed. Guarded territory, parking available. There is video surveillance. There is a free gym on the ground floor for all residents. On the top floor there is a shared terrace with sun loungers and great views of the trees and the sea.
LIEPLEJAS
LIEPLEJAS
Riga, Latvia
Surrounded by historical linden trees, the House in Ciekurkalns is the right place to stay, if you want to escape from the hustle and bustle of the city and call your own house, where design value, quality and functionality are combined with economic benefits. Ciekurkalns is still one of the most grateful districts of the capital to settle in – close to the center, but the peculiar street layout and historical breath allow you to disappear from the hustle and bustle of the city and breathe the peace of houses. You will definitely like the landscaped area, where Pines and other trees have been preserved, a playground for children has been created, and linden trees grow along the edge of the street, which take care of dizzying summer evenings. One of the most important trump cards of this project is maximum energy efficiency and sustainable technical solutions that ensure low utility payments. The geothermal ground heat pump, the operation of which is ensured by a monocrystalline solar panel power plant located on the roof of the building, takes care of an energy-efficient solution suitable for real consumption in the provision of apartment heating and hot water preparation. Reality the sun brings warmth to the residents of the house, allowing them not to worry about huge bills, because solar panels provide up to 100% of the energy needed to produce heating. Forget about radiators! All apartments are equipped with an underfloor heating system – heat is passed through the floors, which allows it to be distributed evenly, without creating dust. Efficient heat exchange in each room of the apartment is provided by a modern ventilation system – recuperation equipment, which does not dry the air and ensures uniform air exchange without losing energy for heating the incoming air. On the territory there are two identical buildings, in each of them 15 two -, three-and four-room apartments of modern and functional layout, located from 1. up to 3. standing. The apartments have high ceilings, on the attic floor as much as 4 m, and large, wide windows that extend to the ground. There will be no need to complain about the lack of light! For all 1. floor apartments fine terraces, 2. and 3. floor apartments balcony or terrace. From high-quality building and interior finishing materials, apartments have been fully finished, in addition, it is possible to purchase premium packages, which will allow you to choose higher-class materials for interior finishing. The closed area is designed so that it is pleasant to stay in the field for both adults and children. It contains a playground, a lockable bike area, parking for each apartment, and also provides for charging places for electric cars.
Business center T/c Domina-shopping
Business center T/c Domina-shopping
Riga, Latvia
from
€700
We know that office space in Domina is a valuable benefit for your business and your employees. You will appreciate the wide range of opportunities and benefits provided by the Domina business centre. Organizational culture has a proven impact on business performance, particularly revenue growth, productivity, employee creativity, and fostering loyalty.
Brīvības 224
Brīvības 224
Riga, Latvia
from
€225
Our business center is located in one of most sought after locations for an office in Riga. There are branches of biggest banks, cafes, restaurants, shops, insurance companies, auto repair shop and petrol station, all in less than 5 minute walking distance.
Business center Ferrum centrs
Business center Ferrum centrs
Riga, Latvia
from
€70,000
Ferrum Centre is located in Purvciems, the busiest real estate development area. The area in which the business centre is located is primarily formed as business, business institutions and residential area. Trading areas on the 1st floor of the Business centre 2. and 3. floor – is mainly for offices and small storage spaces. Premises in sector E is currently available. In the 1st and 2nd floor (on each floor the total area of 420m2). It is possible to divide space into smaller areas. 1. Floor space suitable for trading with the possibility of additional rent of part territory, the second floor can form one or more smaller offices. At the design stage, there is a project for the design of new glazed cabinets and windows both from the side of the railway street and from the inner courtyard
Art Luxury House
Art Luxury House
Riga, Latvia
from
€14,336
Completion date: 2015
Residential complex «Art Luxury House» - a worthy example of the best real estate in Europe for people who are accustomed to luxury and are not going to live differently! A private terrace with a Jacuzzi on the upper floors, exclusive neighborhood with the elite segments of society, exclusive layout and an area that is under the protection of UNESCO sensitive - it's all available now! Apartments in Riga "Luxe" in the LCD «Art Luxury House» are waiting for you! Erected near the complex, there are areas that are forbidden for building - Kronvald-Parks and Esplanade, water channel and embankment of the Daugava. Equipped park with paths for sport and sitting areas, will allow support in the form of health, and spend time with the whole family.
Apartment building BIWI MINI
Apartment building BIWI MINI
Salaspils pagasts, Latvia
from
€14,500
Completion date: 2023
Developer: Vithaus
BIWI MINI is a separate living box capable of providing a comfortable rest and workspace in any place. The equipped BIWI MINI technology capsule accommodates two beds, a bathroom with a shower, a wardrobe, BIWI embedded software. Characteristics: BUILDING AREA: 6,90 m2 USEFUL AREA: 5,20 m2  DIMENSIONS (HxWxL): 2,3×2,9×3 m  WEIGHT OF MODULE FOR CONTAINER: up to 2500 kg    How to use BIWI: 1. During various sporting events, concerts, festivals, exhibitions. 2. International Airport: As there are often large gaps between flights to reduce the number of passengers who are temporarily delayed at the airport, an alternative recreation service can be offered to wait comfortably for their flights. 3. Organization of mini hotels near all places with sights of the state. 4. At the seaside: Near the main city beaches, for temporal recreation of tourists and vacationers on the seasides, for changing clothes, sleeping, going to the toilet, taking a shower, eating, relaxing or comfortable work during the heat of the day. 5. An additional sector for the hospitality industry: Install BIWI on the roofs of skyscrapers, for lovers of beautiful sunrises and sunsets. 6. Leisure activities – setting up specialized places for recreation with BIWI mini housing: a. Arrangement of specialized places for recreation with BIWI mini houses. b. National parks with their own ecosystem can use the BIWI autonomous home. c. Temporary accommodation for tourists who prefer hiking trails in the wild. d. Temporary accommodation for cross-country cycling athletes. e. In port cities in places where yachts are parked. f. For temporary accommodation of pilots of small aircraft on the territory of private mini airports. g. Equestrian clubs. h. A holiday home for fishermen. i. A hunter’s vacation home. 7. Domestic tourism: BIWI is perfect for comfortable domestic tourism of the native people of the country. BIWI houses can be placed anywhere, for example, near existing hotels, on the territory of specialized recreation centers, health care resorts and other tourist places. 8. Place BIWI around the world as a global travel company to support world tourism by filling all major tourist destinations with BIWI capsules. All BIWI are connected to the international booking system Booking.com and other similar platforms. 9. BIWI will help to solve the housing problem: a. In countries with emergency situations, as temporary housing for victims. b. In third world countries in extreme need of housing. c. As a reserve for any emergencies.   Equipment BIWI: Entrance door with double-glazed windows, aluminum profile. Stained glass in the sleeping area. The window is swivel-hinged in the bathroom, aluminum profile. 2 beds. Wardrobe for clothes and shoes with a mirror. The door to the bathroom is sliding, aluminum frame, tempered glass. Installation built into the wall with a suspended toilet. Shower with indoor drain. Electric boiler, accumulative, for 50l. Forced ventilation in the bathroom. The air ventilation system is a recuperator. Underfloor heating. LED lighting along the contour of the premises: room and bathroom. Smoke detector. Internet Wi-Fi.   Options included in "BIWI SMART": Entrance lock with QR code, for remote payment. Conditioner. Electric toning of the entrance door. Heating of stained glass. Quartz disinfection of the room. BIWI Smart Control System: Rent control; Control of residents; Automatic booking; Convenient forms of payment; BIWI cleaning service after use; other options.   The architecture of high-level embedded software (software) BIWI SMART provides the following features: Creation and editing of capsule placement regions. Create and edit individual settings for each capsule. Registration of users in the system by phone number. Accepting payments via Visa, Mastercard, American Express, Discover, UnionPay, JCB payment systems. User account with information about the current reservation and the possibility of its renewal. SMS notification of users about the approaching end of the reservation. Sending feedback about the service. Real-time monitoring of bookings and failures in the operation of all capsule subsystems. Automatic collection and unloading of user behavior statistics on the site and inside the capsule. Configuring the system parameters of the capsule control board via the WEB interface. Remote update of the capsule firmware. Control of the internal elements of the capsule:  Wi-Fi router; Lighting; With Sockets; Ventilation; Tinted door glass; With an electric lock; Emergency sound and light alarm system, advertising monitors (optional).
Tallinas iela 91
Tallinas iela 91
Riga, Latvia
from
€350,000
Completion date: 2023
We are selling 1-3 room apartments in a fully renovated building in the center of Riga. Available apartments range from 24 m2 to 116 m2. Legal status - ownership of the apartment. Land - privately owned. Heating - new, local gas boiler house. Individual meters for water, electricity and heating. Each apartment has an intercom system installed. High-speed internet connection. The entire building has been additionally insulated and windows have been replaced. All communication systems - external and internal engineering networks, have been fully replaced. The apartments are offered with full finishing, quality plumbing fixtures, kitchen furniture and appliances, and built-in wardrobes. Closed territory with remotely controlled gates and perimeter video surveillance. Bicycle parking in the courtyard. It is possible to purchase a parking space in the courtyard of the building for an additional fee. Parking on the street is free of charge.
Apartment building Vaļņu iela 19
Apartment building Vaļņu iela 19
Riga, Latvia
from
€180,000
Completion date: 2003
Office and apartment building with cinema (1933-1935) arch. Alfred Carr, Kurt Betge, reconstructed in 2003, arch. Visvaldis Sarma, Jānis Norde. Former widescreen cinema "Aina". There were 547 seats in the auditorium. A "canonical" example of functionalism. The multifunctional building is located on a narrow street in Old Riga. However, the volume contrasting with the surrounding historical buildings fits well into the environmental context, echoing the nearby Latvian Joint Stock Bank building (Kaļķu Street No.13). The central part of the facade is highlighted by balcony strips blocked by glazed staircase bay windows. Artificial stone slabs are used for the facade decoration.
Bruņinieku 93c
Bruņinieku 93c
Riga, Latvia
from
€9,000
Completion date: 2023
This new project is located in the courtyard at 93 Brivibas Street, in the center of Riga. It is a high-quality renovation of a former textile factory building complex, consisting of 12 well-appointed and energy-efficient loft apartments. The apartments feature large floor-to-ceiling windows, and in some apartments, the ceiling height reaches up to 4 meters, allowing the new residents to plan interesting furniture design solutions. Several apartments have access to terraces where one can enjoy summer evenings and experience the benefits of living in loft apartments in a quiet, bright, and green courtyard in the center of Riga. Energy efficiency: Taking into account the new requirements for building energy efficiency, insulation work has been carried out on the external walls, energy-efficient double-glazed windows have been installed, and each apartment has an individual heat meter. Each room is equipped with a ventilation system, and heating is provided by a Toshiba air/water heat pump. These investments are considered to be one of the most effective cost-saving solutions in multi-apartment buildings, allowing residents to receive small bills for their apartments. Finishing and interior: In this project, all apartments are fully finished, and we will be happy to assist with furniture design questions if needed. The apartments are functionally designed and finished with high-quality natural materials. There are stone resin baths, "Laufen" and "Grohe" sanitary ware, ceramic tiles, class 33 laminate flooring, and veneered doors chosen specifically for the comfort of the new residents. Quality - full renovation: The complete renovation of the building includes the installation of all utilities - electrical installations, water supply, and sewage systems. New partition walls have been built, and the apartments are equipped with exterior doors that comply with sound insulation and fire safety regulations. The facade has been renovated, and a new roof covering has been installed. As a result of the renovation, wide floor-to-ceiling windows and French balconies have been installed. A cement screed with underfloor heating pipes has been installed for heating, and electric underfloor heating is provided in the sanitary facilities. All construction works have been completed, and the building has been put into operation. It is also possible to purchase a garage for the 3 room apartment for 18’000€
Apartment building Brīvības iela 100
Apartment building Brīvības iela 100
Riga, Latvia
from
€222,222
Completion date: 1910
Rental house with shops in Brivibas street no. 100 (four-storey house) built in 1895, architect G.Krons and rental house with store in Brivibas street no. 100 (five-storey house) built in 1910, architect K. J. Felsko, former property of industrialist Heinrich Gaabe. Rental house with shops in Brivibas street no. 102 built in 1902, architect technician I. Devendruss; former Radvila House, at the end of the 30s owner Jānis Gailis u. c. [source: R. Zalcmanis "Unknown Riga"].
Merķeļa 2
Merķeļa 2
Riga, Latvia
from
€1,52M
Completion date: 2022
Choose an apartment with a view of Vernon Gardens! It is possible to purchase apartments in the centre of Riga near the garden of Vernon itself. The house is fully renovated and an elevator is installed. Certainly a good investment in the future that will never lose its value. Stairwell - renovated, lift, code key Repairs and apartment planning - Residentials are offered with white finishing, small (50 km) two-room apartments are currently being developed, but are available on reserves in a variety of sizes, even large 4-room apartments with a terrace. The apartments are also available for payment on the owner's side, without bank and credit interest. The works planned to be completed in Q3 2022. Apartment prices are 30,00 000EUR/km
Business center Unimarine Business Center
Business center Unimarine Business Center
Riga, Latvia
from
€3,200
Unimarine Business Centre is the second successful business and shopping centre project implemented by Unimars on Duntes Street. The modern six-story building is characterized by a refined style and meets all international criteria for Class A office buildings. The new center is located next to the existing Unimars Marine Center. The total area of the building is 7000 square meters. On its ground floor there are conference rooms, a modern cafeteria and a restaurant where you can taste delicious meals in a pleasant atmosphere.Moderna Quite a unique feature of Unimarine Business Center is its spa-center, where the pool and baths will provide relaxation. On the other five floors of the building there are offices of various sizes with a possible area of 50 sq.m. up to 1500 sq.when creating the layout of the premises and choosing finishing materials, the wishes of the customer are taken into account, the offices are fully ready for immediate use. The underground garage of the building provides space for 40 tenant company management machines, but guests and employees can use the above-ground parking with 160 seats installed near the business center. The building has 3 high-speed elevators. Operating expenses: Operating expenses include round-the-clock physical security, technical service, management, cleaning of common areas, collection and removal of garbage and snow, cleaning of the territory (except for individually consumed utilities, payment for telephone and internet). Room decoration: Office space layout is adapted to the lessee. The lessor will perform the standard finishing of the premises in accordance with the building specification and the layout chosen by the lessee. The basic rental rate includes a standard finish. If the finish is more expensive, additional expenses are borne by the lessee. Location: Location-The Business Center is located in a fast-growing part of the city, in the north-west of the central part of the city just a 10-minute drive from the center. Nearby is the seaport of Riga. The advantageous location is characterized by a short distance from the large transport arteries (Duntes Street, Ganibu dam, Valdemara Street), which allows you to get to any place of the city or airport without effort and congestion. On Duntes Street next to Unimarine is the Sky & more complex. New residents are waiting for the apartment building Duntes Oaks. Branches of many banks are located nearby. In the future, the northern tunnel will pass through this area, connecting it with Pardaugava.
Rīdzenes Rezidence
Rīdzenes Rezidence
Riga, Latvia
from
€119,020
Completion date: 2014
«Rīdzenes Rezidence» is the residence of the highest quality real estate and construction used environmentally friendly natural building materials. «Rīdzen», and the outer wall of the residence is of brick with stone wool siltinājum and decorative plaster, the apartments have double floors sound insulation, high quality oak front door with special sound insulation, ceiling height of three metres. «Rīdzenes Rezidence» the residence building in the area is 15.5 thousand m2 land area: 3400 m². The House on the first floor will be a different brand shops and restaurants, and the second to the sixth floor, 72 spacious apartments (70 to 250 m2 in area). House occupants, will be offered the apartment cleaning, laundry and ironing service, security service, provided fire protection systems. Each apartment set in the water and heat consumption meter, central cooling system, installation of the fireplace. Underground parking for each apartment. The building housed the younger generation clean lift. House designed to fit the historic environment and preserve historical values found in archaeological research, such as the basement shows fragments of the wall. The project «Green Fund Ltd.», financed by Hansabanka. The construction cost is 20 million dollars. The project was developed by r. d. Schmidt architects Group (ACG), the façade of the Putrām Michael, Linda Start. Construction of the vault construction «piedalij», «House»
Business center Smilšu iela 8
Business center Smilšu iela 8
Riga, Latvia
from
€945
Completion date: 2019
Description: Widely high-class furnished office, located in the heart of Old Town near the Dome Square. Technical information: 6 storey office building The first floor was built retail space needs Building have a lift Each office closed with a code lock Code lock entrance of office building Daily video surveillance and alarm system Offices furnished if necessary Floor space of 100m2 Setting: Office space located in a renovated prewar building Office rooms and staircase made ​​overhaul Location: Located in the heart of Riga - Old Town next to the Dome Square Excellent pedestrian flow 250m away is large parking lot Eiroparks Price: Price starting from 7 EUR/m2 Office of the minimum lease term is 1 year. If you whant rent office for one year only, the price starting from 9 EUR/m2
Mežlīdes Berģi
Mežlīdes Berģi
Baltezers, Latvia
“Mežlīdes” Complex is located in a green area just 200 m away from the Riga ring road that connects the capitals of the Baltic States, which guarantees perfect communication with the centre of Riga and other cities in Latvia and the Baltic States. Offices — modern offices whose planning can be “built” by any customer based on his needs and requirements. — optical fibre cable for the Internet. — while working, employees observe a wonderful pinewood through windows of the building. Warehouses A lessee has a flexible choice of different sizes of premises that can be used as: — a warehouse — a compact modern production — a showroom
Club Central Residence II
Club Central Residence II
Riga, Latvia
Completion date: 2020
This is a unique rebirth project of the historical centre of Riga not only because of its ambition and architecture but also due to the fact that lately such projects corresponding to highest quality standards of real estate development have not been undertaken in the central part of the capital. Completion of historical rebirth of Baznicas street quarter results in the quarter aesthetically blending into existing environment and harmonising with nearby St.Gertrude church, Art Noveau buildings and new eclectic real estate development. Construction of the second building of Baznicas street quarter began in 2017. In the spring of 2019 the building was completed in the corner of Lacplesa and Baznicas Street, the architect and interior designer of which is “SZK/Z” Ltd. and its leading architect is Ugis Zabers (Uģis Zābers), who is also known for taking part in the development of other high quality exclusive properties. Ugis Zabers is an architect for the Legend quarter of exclusive buildings in Jurmala, Bulduri, which has received awards of as the best Latvian building and also author of many other publicly acclaimed projects. The facade of the building is matched both to the aesthetics of Baznicas Street and to that of the the first Club Central Residence building that has already been created within the project, using appropriate architectural solutions and tonality, glass, other environmentally friendly quality materials. The new building on Lacplesa street 11 has a total area of 3,990 m², it has seven floors and one basement where parking is located.
Apartment building Vilandes 14
Apartment building Vilandes 14
Riga, Latvia
from
€750
Completion date: 2020
The housing estate is located in a prestigious city centre. Quite a few diplomatic and consular services of various countries are concentrated in this quarter, nearby there is the World Trade Centre. The total area of the building after reconstruction makes up 2504.1 m2. On the ground floor there are the office and commercial premises, 11 fully finished apartments occupy 1st to 4th. All of the apartments are equipped with kitchen furniture with BOSCH home appliances. Bathroom fixtures from Ideal Standard and Villeroy & Boch. Finishing is performed in high-quality materials. Floors in all of the apartments are made from natural oak. Guard station providing 24/7 security service, video surveillance system. Installed 2 modern high-speed lifts. Car park is in the yard of the house.
Business center Upīša Gallery
Business center Upīša Gallery
Riga, Latvia
from
€1,150
Completion date: 2008
"Upīša Gallery" the residential complex with Office space, which consists of two 6-storey buildings. The one in the yard and locked the gallery that shows easy offices, but the building upstairs in the comfortable apartments. Buildings designed by the most modern technology. Elevator in each case (Kone); aukstumapgād system; ventilation; 24-hour security guards, and fire alarm with exit to the guard's control; access to the system. "Upīš Gallery" is located in the business part of the city, in the Centre of Riga, the city's central thoroughfares, near the central railway station, the Island Bridge, commercial centers and Stockmann and Origo eyes priecējoš in cultural objects. A five minute stroll and you are in the cinema vermanes garden Coca Cola Plaza or the Latvian National Opera. The old architecture, its theatres and museums, restaurants and cafes will not leave indifferent neither one, especially if all it is five minutes walk away from your place of work.
Green Park
Green Park
Terini, Latvia
from
€6,580
Ultra energy efficient premises; „Built to Suit” - all premises are adaptable to Customer’s needs (planning, number of docks, ramps, number of lateral nodes, etc.); Excellent location – the territory of the park borders on Riga International Airport. Closeness of public transport (bus stop at a distance of only 500 m). 15 minutes to the centre of Riga; SMART LED SENSOR lights – programmable, dimmable, iPad controlled, energy efficiency is by 30% higher than that of LED lamps, by 95% more energy efficient than incandescent bulbs; Wind turbines and solar panels will reduce the management costs of the premises even more; Access and time control have been installed, enabling the management of the company to receive reports on the time each employee spends at work and to control the access of each employee to the premises; Free advertising space on the facade of the building.
Rēdera Nami
Rēdera Nami
Riga, Latvia
from
€40,000
Completion date: 2020
"Roeder nami" is a renovated three-building complex on Maskavas Street 48. It is a fully renovated property on the Bank of the Daugava River with 78 apartments, a few minutes walk from the Old Town. Additional information Earlier 19. century end and 20. century at first, the profession – shipowners, shipbuilders and fleet owners – gained great prestige in Riga. Reeders along Daugavpils have purchased or built several rental houses, so in order to honor the brave boarders, we have completely renovated the House complex and given it the name Reeders houses. In buildings all communications – electrical wiring, water supply and sewerage networks have been replaced, a new gas heating unit has been installed, windows and doors have been replaced, the facade of the building has been renovated, new roofing has been laid, 1. a new “Shindler” elevator will be installed in the housing. In accordance with the requirements of the energy efficiency of the building, the outer walls of the apartments were warmed, the attic space insulation was carried out, an individual heat meter was installed for each apartment. Historical stairwells have been restored, space for easy parking of baby carriages and bicycles, possibility to charge electric scooter, storage facilities have been installed. Most apartments underwent full finishing. Functionally planned apartments can boast high-quality interiors made of natural finishing materials, high-quality 3-layer parquet, “Villeroy boch”, ”Laufen” and “Grohe” plumbing, stone tiles and veneered doors. Part of the apartments have a view of the Daugava River, on the last floor there are two-storey apartments with a terrace, for some apartments the apartment decoration and interior solutions will be implemented by the owners themselves. By separate agreement, the developer will gladly help to carry out repair work and solve interior design issues, as well as to pass the project documentation. In house No. 3 apartments are available for rent with a ransom. In the yard-the opportunity to buy or rent a parking lot. Especially thought about "green" thinking and bicycle parking options. The inner courtyard of the building complex is landscaped with greenery, wall painting, pergola, sandbox for children and swings. Provided waste sorting. New residents of the House are offered free of charge the opportunity to use the space for work and meetings, meetings, lectures and seminars.
Business center Forštate biroji
Business center Forštate biroji
Riga, Latvia
Moderna office building with excellent location-next to the central part of Riga and the transport artery-Krasta street, from which you can quickly and easily reach both the right and left part of Riga on the bank. A design office with all communications and a separate entrance only for your business employees and partners. A small but private office building will provide everything you need for your business. The building project is implemented so that each office has its own individual entrance to the office premises.
Business center ASTRA's offices
Business center ASTRA's offices
Riga, Latvia
Completion date: 2006
ASTRA's offices are located in one of the active in real estate development in the area. The complex is good from the district's main streets, a. deglava Street and dzelzavas Street. It is easily reachable both by private and public transport. On the building's facade and roof, it is possible to create an ad. The building's first floor is the Cafe right next to the building, as well as in various shops, cafes and restaurants. At this point, this building is available in the area from 100-1000 in sq.m. 3. Price: 8 euro/sq.m. + VAT 2 euro/sq.m. management -In addition to the rent and fees for the management of buildings, the tenant shall pay the charges for public utility services.
Apartment building Barona 76
Apartment building Barona 76
Riga, Latvia
from
€1,000,000
Completion date: 2019
High quality, elegant, historical house with an Art Nouveau touch in the very center of Riga. Amenities: Three wooden windows are installed, which ensures silence. An elevator is installed in the building. The apartments and the house have been qualitatively renovated, as a result of which the historical values of the building have been preserved - the facade, stairs, historical decor of the ceiling have been restored, and the elements of the old brick walls have been exposed as design elements. Ventilation system in the staircase, possibility to use bicycle storage. Territory: Everything is available within a minute or a few minutes walk - shops, restaurants, Ziedondarzs, shopping centers, markets, educational institutions, gyms, public transport runs in all directions. Highly developed infrastructure.
Business center Rietumu Capital Centre
Business center Rietumu Capital Centre
Riga, Latvia
Completion date: 2008
Rietumu Capital Centre AS Rietumu Banka is one of the largest banks in the Baltic region, specializing in providing services to large businesses and well-to-do private individuals. The central office of AS Rietumu Banka, Rietumu Capital Centre, is one of the most modern business centers in the Baltics, for which the architects' bureau Zenico projekts received the 2010 Annual Prize in Riga Architecture. This high-rise is the first office complex of the highest Class A+++ in Latvia. Rietumu Capital Centre is comprised of three interconnected towers of different heights and an indoor parking garage of several levels. The roof of the building has a helicopter landing pad and a large terrace with greenery.
S22
S22
Riga, Latvia
from
€58,000
Completion date: 2023
A positive environment awaits you in the project - the vast area near the building is well-lit and landscaped with walking paths, recreational benches, and children's playgrounds. It is richly planted with trees and flowering plants. S22 has a children's playground, the territory is closed, and the entrance is controlled with code keys and gate control. On the territory are planned 9 parking lots, 4 of which are under an open canopy. A pleasant environment is also in the neighborhood. Nearby are two parks-Peace Garden and a quiet garden, a total of 8.3 ha, where it is peaceful and beautiful in all seasons. These are the best parks in the city with children's playgrounds, a skate park, and places for both sports and relaxing walks. The project is located on Sadovnikova Street 22, near the center of Riga. FIRs Sadovnikov entered the history of the city as a very rich merchant, patron, and honorary citizen of Riga and St. Petersburg. S22 is close to the center of Riga, Old Town, Daugava embankment and promenade with a bicycle path, Central City Market – the largest market in Northern Europe. Here you will see how the sun rises and goes to the shower in the evening. Shopping Centers for all needs and tastes are located nearby. The project provides for 2 rounds in total. 1 layer-renovated stone 4-story apartment building with 15 apartments and one basement open space apartment with a total area of 60 m2 Round 2-renovated wooden 2-story building with 2 apartments and shop room from the street side The apartments will be offered with a quality full finish, Round 1 is planned to be put into operation by 2023.March Round 2 is planned to be put into operation by 2023.september
Apartment building Cēsu Terases (Cēsu iela 7)
Apartment building Cēsu Terases (Cēsu iela 7)
Riga, Latvia
Completion date: 2019
CĒSU TERRACES is an elegant building complex, which consists of 5 buildings situated on the two land plots – Cēsu St. 7 and Cēsu St. 9, Rīga. It is a completely new residential project, which have been set to the newest standards of comfort and urban living and offers the future tenants a comfortable and secure living space in the heart of the city. It is being developed by CITY STAR brand investors together with a team of professional world-famous architects and designers and is being built with the use of contemporary technologies. Architectural solutions feature modern tendencies: natural stone, wood, glass, concrete. Interiors represent soft colors, comfortable and aesthetic composition of furniture and other design elements. Project includes individually planned apartments with well-thought layouts and full finish. The development at Cēsu St. 7 consists of 2 buildings joined by an underground parking for 30 cars and an above ground parking for 6 cars. The buildings will have 32 apartments ranging from 56 m2 to 130 m2. All the apartments have spacious terraces or comfortable balconies. Total living area will amount to 2 400 m2 and 300 m² will be reserved for commercial premises. The development at, Cēsu St. 9 is in the construction phase. The 2 buildings consist of 67 apartments and ground floor commercial premises. The sizes of the apartments vary from 45 m2 cozy studios to spacious penthouses and duplexes on 6th and 7th floors of over 130 m2. Total living area of the building will constitute 4 294 m2. The 7-storey building has an underground parking and a nextdoor parking lot to supply at least one parking space for each apartment. CĒSU TERRACES has an impressive green and landscaped courtyard – an urban escape into quietness and piece. The project is in construction phase. Location Cēsu street is a quiet and calm street in Riga historical downtown off the main Brivibas street. At the same time it is very central and in close proximity to the city’s main streets, infrastructure, transportation and a numbr of sightseeing sites. Combination of these factors makes the area favorable for living and investing.
Business center Berzaunes 11a
Business center Berzaunes 11a
Riga, Latvia
Completion date: 2008
Office building in the capital in one of the reconstructed former VEF factory shells, which in the course of the renovation, in addition to the piebūvēt in 2 floors. Creating offices of great value on ergonomiskum, the functionality and naturalness. The building was equipped with fire and security alarm, gas heating, Elevator, fixed telephony and internet. In the area around the building and established annual Evergreen plantings with decorative stones design. The building is monitored 24-hour guard. The building's first two floors preserved historical value-brick walls, high ceilings with exposed communications – in conjunction with wood and glass. Also, the project successfully in the historic building of the territory of the factory VEF. Internal and external finishing successfully combined historical and modern materials. The price of 1kv. m. -the 15Eur The total area of the stalls were deserted-1154.10 sq.m.
MERĶEĻA 17
MERĶEĻA 17
Riga, Latvia
from
€99,500
Completion date: 2018
A step closer to your dream home. Beautiful and sunny apartments with spectacular view of the Vērmanes Garden. The completely renovated, restored building, built in 1872, by architect Janis Fridrihs Baumanis, has all the new communications in the house, and in October this year a major repair will be performed in the staircase. The location of the house is very good and convenient, because it is located in the very center of the city near the University of Latvia and the Vērmanes Garden, where next to shops, restaurants, Old Riga in a one-minute walk, the proximity of traffic will ease everyday troubles by getting from point A to point B. The layout of the apartments is very comfortable and thoughtful, from one room apartment up to three room apartment, a spacious kitchen area combined with a living room, wardrobe or pantry that can be fitted. The apartment has an original ceilings height and windows facing the street with a wide view of Vērmanes Dārzs and for the yard what makes its more quite and calm from daily city rush. The apartments is available with high-quality overhaul, three-packed wooden glass windows with high sound insulation, wooden doors, parquet flooring, tiled flooring in the bathroom, painted walls, central heating, new sewerage and heating system, new ventilation, as well as completely new plumbing. Choose a living arranged property with great added value. If in case of purchase of this property you will need additional financing, then in cooperation with the largest banks in Latvia we have created a special offer where you will be able to receive significant discounts not only for leasing, but also for other products offered by banks. As well as all documents processing is completely free of charge. For more information, feel free to call or make appointment to meet in the project!
City Home
City Home
Riga, Latvia
from
€76,000
Completion date: 2022
City Home From 48,000 EUR (monthly loan payment from 161.21 * EUR) From 24 to 106 m2 103 Miera Street, Riga The aim of the project is to offer a quality but affordable living environment for anyone who wants to build their own home - where they can live, relax and work - while maintaining all the amenities provided by the city center. The project has 68 apartments, which are divided into one-room, two-room, three-room and four-room apartments, as well as 26 surface parking lots and 63 warehouses. Only high-quality materials are used in the construction of the multi-apartment residential complex, guaranteeing thick enough walls to sleep peacefully at night and keep you warm in winter. When booking an apartment in the first stage of project construction, you have the opportunity to choose a variant of the apartment's finishing materials from the range offered by Interbaltija. More about the project: The City Home building is energy efficient, with a modern architecture that blends into the city’s historic buildings. The total area of ​​the land is 1836 m2, but the area of ​​all apartments is 3267 m2. Along with the apartments, the supposed parts of the land are also included in the property. The yard of the project is landscaped and green with decorative plantings. It has a large, beautiful ash, a children's playground and 26 parking spaces. A modern charging station for electric cars will be installed in the yard. The project is fully adapted to accommodate people with disabilities and mothers with prams. High-speed elevators will take you from the apartment to the basement. Security is guaranteed by good lighting in the yard and video surveillance cameras installed in the stairwells. Access to the stairwell is via secure RFID cards and intercoms. All apartments are fully finished and have a 2.85m high ceiling. Some apartments have a balcony. In the attic apartments you can enjoy the natural sunlight. Energy efficiency meets the highest standards today. This is ensured by high-quality masonry partitions, double glazing, individual water and heat meters, as well as a high-quality heating unit with automatic heat supply. The City Home building will be guaranteed low utility bills in both summer and winter. All apartments have the latest generation of high-speed optical internet.
Business center Ģertūdes 10/12
Business center Ģertūdes 10/12
Riga, Latvia
from
€510
Completion date: 2017
This building being unique in it's kind was designed by the architects Shells and Shafles and built as early as 1903 by order of a merchant K.Tupikov. The reconstruction of the house was by no means less grandiose arrangement. The front of the building has been fully restored, ceiling mouldings have been renovated, old-time mantelpieces, stained-glass windows and parquet have been put back into shape. The building has luckily retained its historical destination – on the lower floors of the house moderate-size sales premises from 40 to 100 m2 are situated, as well as offices from 70 to 180 m2, while on the upper floors and the attic apartments are available ranging from 50 to 120 m2. According to individual requests apartments may be furnished and equipped with household appliances. Some apartments may also boast balconies with fabulous views and mantelpieces. All offices are equipped with security alarm systems, video door phones, telephone and internet cables. Nearby a multistory parking place is situated. The building uses an independent heating system and modern high-speed elevators.
Business center Telegraph Offices
Business center Telegraph Offices
Riga, Latvia
from
€4,60M
FEATURES OF THE BUILDING Modern engineering solutions An autonomous ventilation and cooling system for each floor (with individual energy meters) A central heating system with temperature control for each room. A modern, high-speed (optical) computer network High-speed lifts A flexible layout and room decoration solutions, with the option to customise them for the needs of each tenant. Bright rooms with a high level of natural lighting Economic LED lighting in the premises Many openable windows, providing the option to use natural ventilation LOCATION Located next to the street with the most intensive flow of pedestrians and tourists in the Old Town of Riga. In the historic and business centre of the city. Excellent infrastructure and easily reachable by public transport. SERVICES Two separate entrances /from Audēju and Kalēju streets/ 24/7 access to the building for tenants A professional security service (24/7) and security cameras Business-class optical internet 2 high-speed lifts A well-equipped reception desk /for the Kalēju street entrance/ Showers on the 1st floor Cleaning service for offices Professional management of the building Bike storage (in the backyard) A cafe and a convenience store on the 1st floor of the building.
Apartment building Elizabetes 2A
Apartment building Elizabetes 2A
Riga, Latvia
from
€550
Completion date: 1879
Īres nams (1879.) arh. Gustavs Rūdolfs Vinklers. eklektisms, daudzdzīvokļu māja
Lidostas Parks
Lidostas Parks
Riga, Latvia
The Lidostas park is a modern complex of warehouses, production and office premises. The project was implemented by the leading developer, designer and builder of industrial parks SIA PICHE. Thanks to the innovative application of technology in construction, as well as maximum energy efficiency, this complex of premises provides a suitable working environment and reduces monthly costs. The excellent location, being nearby the Riga International Airport, is another plus for the park’s leaseholders. In order to ensure pleasant working conditions not only in the office, but also in its territory, a large parking lot, convenient access roads, pedestrian sidewalks were created. Also, the nearby public transport takes you to the center of Riga in just 15 minutes. Taking care of security, a modern security system was installed, not only for the building, but also for the territory. Since the premises are designed according to the BUILD TO SUIT principle, they are customized to the preferences of each client, providing them not only with an excellent working environment, but also full cycle landlording, maintaining the park territory in the current condition.
Dommo Park
Dommo Park
Olaines pagasts, Latvia
from
€78,000
Completion date: 2007
55ha Logistics & Industrial DOMMO PARK offers built-to-suit solutions and land plots with infrastructure and on the southern entranse of Riga, Latvija, crossroad of A8 highway and the A5 – Riga ring road. LOGISTICS Perfect location on A5/A8 and built-in infrastructure and domestic sewage networks makes DOMMO PARK ideal for logistic operations, distribution centres and/or regional supply-chain hubs. E-COMMERCE AND FULFILMENT CENTRES DommoPark is the right choice for those who are looking for development of huge regional handling/distribution hubs and fulfilment center serving e-commerce companies such as Amazon, Jingdong, Alibaba ,eBay, Rakuten, B2W, Zalando and others. MANUFACTURING DommoPark welcomes heavy and light manufacturing, test/repair center R&D with built-in office spaces and warehousing.
Business center Braslas Biznesa centrs
Business center Braslas Biznesa centrs
Riga, Latvia
from
€360
Brasla Business Centre is a contemporary and spacious business centre in Riga, Purvciems, with the total area of ~28,000 m2. Various office, production and warehouse premises with area from 17 m2 to 1,000 m2. We customize and repair the premises according to the tenant’s needs. There is a freight elevator with the lifting capacity of up to 2 t, high-voltage power supply (3 phases) and a ramp for unloading heavy freights. Convenient public transport and store infrastructure in the surroundings, a free parking lot is available. Video surveillance is performed along the building perimeter.
Sun Republic
Sun Republic
Saulkrasti, Latvia
from
€96,600
Completion date: 2011
The Sun Republic project is located in the sunniest of the Republic on the Baltic Sea coast, saulkrasti town, the Ķīšup estuary, 150 m away from the sea. Residential home designed to be in full harmony with the surrounding environment, the architecture created by the architect's Office ' Jay, Zāber and ash ". The territory of the Republic of the Sun shows a heart shape, which has 16 951 m2. It contains 7 buildings, together with the draft 124 apartments terraces DR. The housing area of 19.3 m2 up to 148.0 m2. Price: starting from EUR 73 555. You can also buy flats with full decoration. Public convenience built in underground parking, all the State-of-the-art communications, children's town, a restaurant, a sports centre, across the River, the bridge will be built, which not only will connect the Republic with the glorious sun Beach, but also give a romantic shade of the surrounding landscape. The variable terrain of the territory, which places reached 9 metres in height, allows you to enjoy the unique natural landscape from the apartment Windows throughout the building. Patron of the leisure activity of citizens, it may be either passive gulšņāšan the sun-warmed sand or lounge beside blooming Jasmine in the shadows and an active-swimming, surfing, fishing, gathering mushrooms and berries in the woods of nearby reading. While in winter-skiing and walking under a snow covered pine hats or fun rides on the roller coaster.
Apartment building Lāčplēša iela 18
Apartment building Lāčplēša iela 18
Riga, Latvia
from
€250
Completion date: 2019
Lacplesa Street 18 1906., John Alder One of the first buildings in Riga with language features of statenical Art Nouveau forms in facade architecture. The facade is decorated with exquisite decorative reliefs. The Gables are crowned by expressive figurative compositions with the figurative group of a woman and a man distributed in the decorative decoration of Art Nouveau buildings.
Apartment building Līvzemes 26b
Apartment building Līvzemes 26b
Salaspils, Latvia
from
€270
Completion date: 2021
The most modern and elegant one and two-room rental apartments in Salaspils are offered for rent. All apartments have built-in kitchens and cabinets, quality kitchen appliances. Finishing of apartments with very high-quality materials - wooden parquet, tiles in bathrooms, elegant design. There are 14 apartments on three floors, with different layouts. Each apartment has a floor water heating system, 2-chamber windows and ventilation system. The project is managed by the developer's company. When concluding a contract rent for the first month and a deposit of two months' rent. Project and surroundings Project - new building, surroundings tidy, private parking lots, well-groomed lawn, pond. Access by asphalt road. The house is ideally located - only 400 meters to Salaspils City Council and the nearest shop, 1 km from Salaspils railway station, National Botanical Garden. 1.5 km - Salaspils Health Center. The drive to Riga by car is only 20 minutes. House and house extras - a new project, all communications, all the amenities, closed stairwell, code key in the stairwell. Property and heating - individual heat meter, adjustable heating. Amenities - furnished, shower, parking Extras - intercom. Territory - well-groomed territory, free parking. Repairs and gradation of repairs - wooden parquet floor, heated floor, painted walls. Planning - kitchen combined with a room. Bathroom - bathroom combined with toilet, shower. Furniture - furnished, new furniture, furniture if needed, built-in kitchen, built-in cupboards. Equipment - all the necessary home appliances, refrigerator, oven, electric range, cooker hood, washing machine. Utilities payments - management fee 0.7 EUR per sq.m.
Safrāns
Safrāns
Riga, Latvia
from
€60,700
Completion date: 2022
New in Purvciems! The new project Safrāns is being built in nearby Purvciems, Žagatu Street 7. Additional information The nine-storey building will have 81 apartments. One, two, three and four-room comfort class apartments from 31 to 88 m2 with full finishing are available for purchase. The building will have two staircases, storage rooms in the basement. A new nine-storey residential building - Safrāns - is being built where three neighborhoods of Riga meet - Žagatu Street 7. We offer modern, functional 2 - 4 room apartments with full finishing. * The price of the set for each apartment includes a storage room in the basement of the building. * We offer to buy above-ground parking by buying a 3- and 4-room apartment.
Business center Kalpaka 7
Business center Kalpaka 7
Riga, Latvia
from
€255
KALPAKA PARK RESIDENCE at Kalpaka Blvd 7 is both an apartment house and an office building located in the so-called boulevard circle of Riga, which is characterized mainly by its art nouveau architecture. The building consists of two parts — the „old” building was designed by the well-known Latvian architect J. F. Baumanis in 1874-1879 in classic style. In 2004 reconstruction of the old building and construction of a new wing were completed. Today there are 34 apartments and offices for rent. A Concierge staff and variety of services are offered to ensure the comfort and well-being of our tanants.
Zundas Dārzi
Zundas Dārzi
Riga, Latvia
from
€225,000
Completion date: 2017
House "Zundas Gardens" would combine traditional architectural techniques and modern design. Internal space organized in such a way that the residents of the house, moving between rooms, see the excellent ecological constantly blooming garden, which will maximum preserved natural environment. This is the garden, which we remember from childhood - with apples and cherries, raspberry groves, currant bushes and wild strawberries, where you can relax from everyday worries alone with nature and to gladden the eyes of the entire season. Harmonious real nature and "grandmother's garden" of ecology and modern urbāniskas home "combination makes it possible to feel a variety of our life rhythms. Apartment area 70 to 150 m2. The ground floor apartments have a fenced terrace, from where one can get a green yard, while the upper floor of the apartment owners each have their own sunny balcony. In construction used only natural materials - wood, glass, metal and stone. the apartments are offered with complete interior decoration, equipped bathrooms and sanitary units in which is installed heated floors. the house is equipped with all modern communications, installed Schindler elevator. There is gas heating and electric power reserve. All apartments are offered with full interior decoration and modern fixtures. the garden has been designed landscape project with small architectural forms (benches, gazebos, garden for children, a barbecue). Around the area is ¼ OGS, there are 11 parking spaces. Near the house a great orientation of the light sides - garden and patio exit to the south-western side, which allows maximum use of sunlight apartments. Green thinking and "Zundas Gardens" high ecological criteria makes it possible to feel the satisfaction of living in harmony with nature.
KUBI
KUBI
Riga, Latvia
from
€227
KUBI is the newest business park of the Realto Group. The business park offers spacious retail, warehouse and production premises. Daugavgrīvas Street is located in a strategically advantageous place, near the Vanšu Bridge and it stretches through four districts of Riga – Āgenskalns, Dzirciems, Iļģuciems and Spilve. The rent on the first floor depends on the necessary adjustments to the premises. On the upper floors of the building there is a wide range of premises with price starting from 1 €/m2 The object development plan is based on sustainability and maximum efficient use of the building, realizing historical, economic and social potential. It is planned to develop the KUBI business park into a unifying center for the activities of tenants of various industries – with premises for light production, warehouses, trade and offices. Potential tenants have the opportunity to receive rooms individually adapted and in the required area. Currently, several rooms on the second floor of the building are already available for rent. The area, ceiling height and open – type layout are suitable for a wide variety of business specifics-showroom, warehouses or small production facilities with an office.
Artilērijas 65
Artilērijas 65
Riga, Latvia
from
€59,000
Completion date: 2023
ABOUT THE PROJECT: We have completed a full renovation of the building, which includes the installation of all new utilities - electrical wiring, plumbing, and sewage networks. New partition walls have been constructed, and apartment entrance doors have been installed, complying with sound insulation and fire safety regulations. The building's facade has been renovated and insulated, as well as the basement areas. The apartments are equipped with a ventilation system, and underfloor heating has been installed for heating. A new roof covering has also been built. As a result of the renovation, spacious double-glazed windows, French balconies, or doors leading to terraces have been installed. In the historically preserved and charming guardian's house, we have provided a place for residents to store bicycles and baby strollers. The basement spaces have been used to create storage rooms for each apartment. In this project, all apartments have been fully finished, and if necessary, we will be happy to assist with furniture design. Our functionally planned apartments boast high-quality interiors made from natural finishing materials. They feature solid surface bathtubs, "Laufen" and "Grohe" plumbing fixtures, ceramic tiles, Class 33 laminate or three-layer oak parquet, and veneered doors selected for the comfort of the new residents. Each apartment is equipped with an individual heat meter, as well as hot and cold water meters. Energy Efficiency: Taking into account the buyers' demands for energy-efficient and sustainable housing, we have carried out a building reconstruction to achieve Class A and A+ energy efficiency ratings. External insulation work has been done, energy-efficient double-glazed windows have been installed, and each apartment has an individual heat meter. A ventilation system has been installed in each room. Heating is provided by a Toshiba air/water heat pump. Solar panels have been installed on the roof. These investments are currently considered the most cost-effective solution for cost savings in multi-apartment buildings, allowing residents to receive low utility bills. PRIVACY IN THE CITY CENTER: The project consists of only 12 apartments located in a large, beautiful, and enclosed courtyard, and almost every apartment has its own terrace or balcony. ENERGY CLASS A AND A+: Projects offering Class A and A+ energy efficiency ratings are very rare in the center of Riga. Heating for the apartments is provided by a heat pump, and there is a ventilation system in the apartments, as well as solar panels on the roof. GREEN AND PROMISING AREA: The Grizinkalns district is part of the UNESCO cultural heritage with a historical feel and green recreation areas. Here, modern comfort meets the tranquility and charm of nature. MODERN LAYOUT AND STYLISH INTERIOR: The building previously served as a storage facility for props from Riga's film studios, so the interior of the apartments and the restored historical staircases emphasize the industrial character of the building. Green Environment and Sustainability: One of the advantages of Grizinkalns is the large, enclosed, and green courtyards. Our project has also found its home in such a courtyard, where many century-old trees grow, complemented by shrubs and evergreen plantings, as well as other thoughtful landscaping solutions. Almost every apartment is offered its own balcony or terrace, which, considering the small number of apartments, will ensure peace, quiet, and privacy in the center of Riga. Thinking about preserving our environment, waste sorting will be provided. In our project, each apartment has the opportunity to purchase its own covered parking space, and there is also the possibility to charge your electric car.
Juglas Residence
Juglas Residence
Riga, Latvia
from
€184,500
Completion date: 2020
New project in the very center of Jugla Thanks to its great location, JUGLAS RESIDENCE is the right home for families with children. The house has only 4 spacious two-storey apartments with private terraces in a quiet, green place, which will make you feel like in a private house. We offer customers to buy apartments with a gray finish, precisely because gray finish is not only an opportunity to create your dream home, but also the most advantageous way to buy an apartment - the landlord chooses materials and solutions that suit his capabilities, and does not pay for things he does not need. In addition, it is possible to change the existing layout in gray-finished apartments, for example, to build partitions. Thus, the landlord can choose the layout of the apartment down to the smallest detail, creating his dream home. Upon request, we can offer you the most suitable housing planning, design project development and finishing services. A special advantage of these apartments is the high ceilings (3.50m), high-quality REHAU PVC Windows, storage space, large terraces where you can enjoy delicious BBQ dishes with friends or family. Also, everyday well-being is improved by a tidy environment - a green courtyard, paved paths and a playground for children.
Apartment building Matīsa 52
Apartment building Matīsa 52
Riga, Latvia
from
€420
Completion date: 2017
The building has been put into operation after a full renovation. The house is located next to Ziedoņdārzs, a convenient public transport movement. Infrastructure - Developed with increasing value for the future, nearby shops, restaurants, sports clubs, etc. Finishes: final decoration, wooden windows Equipment: built-in kitchen, dish washer, oven, fridge, fitted bathroom, bath, towel dryer, washing machine house Parking: parking in the yard, car park in the courtyard Communications: gas heating with an individual meter, optical internet access, city water supply, urban sewerage Security: metal door, available alarm, code lock, locked staircase, closed courtyard Basement storage room. House and house extras - renovated building, windows face the yard, closed stairwell, elevator available. Territory - public transport, near the park, closed territory, parking place. Planning - functional and smart space design, two rooms separated, kitchen combined with a living room. Equipment - all the necessary home appliances, refridgerator, washing machine, oven, electric range, cooker hood, dish-washing machine. Extras - optical internet, video surveillance, intercom, air conditioner. Property and heating - attic, cellar, gas heating. Bathroom - two bathrooms, bidet, bath, shower. If this offer really addressed you, then I call for an apartment review. Submit your visit by email or by calling.
HOFFMANN REZIDENCE
HOFFMANN REZIDENCE
Riga, Latvia
Completion date: 2021
Premium apartments overlooking river Daugava and the Old town! offmann Rezidence at 13 Kugu str. is one of the most significant buildings in Riga designed by the famous Latvian architect-technician Wilhelm Hoffmann (1869–1945), which is designed in distinct Neo-Renaissance forms. The unique location opens a view of the Old Riga panorama, which will allow you to feel like a part of the heart of Riga, while the calm waters of the Daugava will soothe the tingling mind after a busy day. Additional information Hoffmann Rezidence embodies that special, inspiring state of peace provided by comfort and an environment that meets modern standards. This is a place with a unique view, where thoughts flow like yachts on the river Daugava on a warm summer afternoon. The project was launched in September 2019 and construction is expected to be completed in 2021. The development of the project foresees the reconstruction of this eclectic building built at the beginning of the 20th century. Hoffmann Residence is a 5-storey building, divided into 50 cozy apartments, 8 lofts and 7 exclusive penthouse apartments. There will be 6 private garages on the ground floor. The aim of this development project is to preserve the historical value of the building, while modernizing it with efficient engineering solutions. The comfortable 1 to 4 room apartments will have high ceilings, overlooking Daugava or the courtyard, and is only a 5-minute walk from the city center. Nevertheless, short distance to the Old Town and the city center, the area where the project is located has a convenient and developed infrastructure - convenient public transport, the National Library of Latvia, several parks and green areas for walking or outdoor sports, shopping is facilitated by convenient proximity to shops and shopping centers. For families with children, Hoffmann Rezidence is close to pre-school centers, kindergartens and schools.
Krāsotāju 13
Krāsotāju 13
Riga, Latvia
from
€40,800
Completion date: 2023
The apartments are sold in their current condition, allowing renovations to be carried out as they see fit. The apartment has preserved such authentic elements as wooden floors, old wooden doors. The building complex at Krāsotaju Street 13 is expected to be put into operation in the fall of 2022. Neighborhood Krāsotaiu iela is a quiet and old street that has historically been a part of Avotu and Grīziņkalns neighborhoods. Your own street got its name at the end of the 19th century, associating it with cloth dyers. At the end of the 19th century, the construction of the street was also started. The street is characterized by its excellent location, being in the center of the city, but at the same time separated from the main traffic and people flows. Nearby are two of the most beautiful city parks - Ziedondārzs and Grīziņkalns, offering recreational opportunities, sports activities and the presence of nature in the city center. The parks are very popular with families with children, young people engaged in sports activities, as well as pet owners who appreciate the dog walking areas created there. Become a resident of the neighborhood and make your home in a completely renovated and renovated building.
Bertrand kvartāls
Bertrand kvartāls
Riga, Latvia
from
€141,625
Completion date: 2023
The BERTRAND KVARTĀLS project on A. Čaka Street 123 is a fully renovated five-story building designed by architect E. Jakobsons in 1930. The five-story brick building is a testament to the functionalist architecture of the 1930s, reflected in the architectural features of the main facade and its characteristic austere decorative design. ABOUT THE APARTMENTS The fully renovated five-story building offers 16 cozy two-bedroom and three-bedroom apartments ranging in size from 51.5 sqm to 64.8 sqm. There are also commercial spaces available with large display windows facing A. Čaka Street, measuring 76 sqm and 108 sqm. The apartments feature thoughtful and functional layouts that provide comfort for the residents and meet all modern living requirements. The building has been renovated using high-quality finishing materials, efficient technical and engineering solutions. The apartments stand out with high-quality renovation and materials, comfort, excellent sound insulation, and a pleasant indoor microclimate. All apartments come with a quality full interior finish. Designer services are available to create a suitable and tasteful interior for your apartment. The walls, floors, and wooden interior doors are equipped with enhanced sound insulation. The rooms have high-quality Tarkett wooden flooring installed, and the ceilings are 2.80 meters high. The bathrooms are equipped with heated floors, electric towel warmers, mirrors, stone resin bathtubs, bright tiles, and high-quality Laufen and Villaroy Bosch sanitary ware. The apartments have access to all city utilities. For the convenience of residents, there is a spacious Schindler elevator. Next to the elevator, there is a room where baby strollers can be stored. The wide stairwells are adorned with brick walls leading to the street and a well-maintained courtyard. The premises and common areas are illuminated with LED lights. The basement has ample storage space for belongings and a secure bicycle storage area. The entrance doors to the building are equipped with video surveillance, and the apartments have video intercom systems. PARKING SPACES There is a closed above-ground parking area on the premises, accessible through electronically operated gates. The spacious parking area is intended for cars and bicycles, and each parking space is equipped with electric charging points. (Each parking space has its own charging point.) INNOVATIVE TECHNOLOGIES Heating system. We keep pace with modern technologies and costs, so we have chosen an innovative 4th generation centralized heating system. This means lower temperature parameters in the district heating network, which presents a new technical challenge for "RĪGAS SILTUMS" and is the largest low-temperature district heating project in Latvia. Low-temperature district heating projects have been successfully implemented in several Northern and Western European countries, such as Germany, Denmark, and Finland, and now in Latvia as well.
Business center P83 biroju centrs
Business center P83 biroju centrs
Riga, Latvia
from
€4,125
Completion date: 2018
P83 Office Building is a modern five-floor office complex with a total rentable area of 4,560m2. Throughout the design and construction process of the object special attention was paid to the quality of construction works and materials while using modern construction technologies, that provide additional comfort and reduce operating costs.
Abava Biznesa Parks
Abava Biznesa Parks
Riga, Latvia
from
€1,250
Abava Ltd. is owner and developer of the largest business park in Riga, with a total area of 18 hectares and buildings area of more than 60,000 square meters. Our company's main activity is the preparation and lease of infrastructure necessary for the entrepreneurship, providing the customers with a complete service for the successful development of their business. The proposed solution will always include specific for customers' business, functional, comfortable, and pleasant working spaces and environment. Business park ABAVA is located within 7 km from the center of Riga, with convenient transportation access routes from the Riga bypass. The direct railway branch owned by the park and the nearby harbor create additional advantages for organization of cargo movement. We will comprehend your needs and provide the environment for the implementation.
E. Birznieka Upīša iela 10
E. Birznieka Upīša iela 10
Riga, Latvia
from
€72,200
Completion date: 2020
Apartments are being sold in a renovated building at Ernesta Birznieka Street 10. The renovated Art Nouveau stone building was built in the beginning of the last century, in 1912,The renovated Art Nouveau stone building was built in the beginning of the last century, in 1912, after the project of the outstanding Latvian architect Martin August Nuksha The courtyard house consists of 33 apartments and 3 office premises. Offers a Studio-type apartment, two-room apartments, two-bedroom apartments and 6 double-storeyed apartments with mansard charm, on the last floor, with panoramic city views. The house has been completely renovated, including - new roofing, facade restoration, replaced intermediate floors, fully renovated communications, new engineering networks, new ventilation system, new Schindler company lifts, fire doors in each apartment, staircase entrance door code lock and intercom, high quality wooden windows. Apartments are sold with full furnishings. Flooring is made of oak or ash parquet flooring. Built-in kitchen with Bosch and Elektrolux home appliances - induction cooker, fridge, dishwasher, electric oven, hood and washing machine. Used in the German-made plumbing IDEAL standard. New high-speed optical internet and TVs have been created, sound insulation and insulation in the apartments, autonomous gas heating systems, heaters with thermostats and meters. Available for purchase also parking places, closed, arranged courtyard. Following the modern requirements, parking places for electric cars will be available. The house will be commissioned in March-April 2019. Apartments can be viewed and booked now!
Business center Brīvības 171
Business center Brīvības 171
Riga, Latvia
from
€2,775
Completion date: 2006
Area are closed parking on two levels: 33 62 cars in the basement level and 29 seats in the first-floor level. Throughout the building are provided with air conditioning and ventilation. Central heating, radiators with thermostat in all rooms. Each Office is provided with electricity and water consumption meters. The building is provided with 24/7 24-hour physical security and video surveillance of public spaces in and around the building's perimeter. Each tenant is secured into the Office with a magnetic card-key. And each tenant is a pieklūv kitchen and toilet facilities on each floor. Balconies and terraces are available in buildings 4, 5 and 6. The building's tenants and customers are provided by two high-speed elevators. Opening Windows to each floor. And each tenant is offered for custom and effective office design. "Freedom 171" is located at the liberty Street and Indrān Street, in the Centre of the city, five minutes away from the old town and close to the VEF Air Bridge. The building is located in an area with a well developed public transport network that makes it easy to get to the building from all sides of the City. Nearby is also a railway station on the Zemitān. Available in the area from 273.5 sq.m. -465 sq. m.
PARK ALLEY II
PARK ALLEY II
Riga, Latvia
from
€131,000
Completion date: 2020
PARK ALLEY Place and environment An innovative and modern residential area is located at 35, Pulkveza Brieza Street – in the historical centre of the city, which is included in the list of places of the world cultural and natural heritage of UNESCO. The main value of Park Alley is a person. The thoughtful infrastructure and location of the building provide peace, security and time savings. The Pulkveza Brieza Street is located in the Ziemelsky district of Riga, on the south side of the Petersala – Andrejsala district. It is surrounded by the quiet centre of the city, and there is Vecriga within walking distance, which is a port area. Convenient transportation infrastructure for access to the hubs of urban communications and bridges, schools and kindergartens. Building An apartment building built in the tradition of development of the historic centre of Riga. The street facade is characterized by a mixed composition of window openings, bay windows and mansard roof, which are typical for the construction of the early twentieth century. The inner facade is characterized by laconicism typical for the suburbs, in order to create a harmonious background for the yard filled with greenery. Each apartment has a terrace or a balcony. Entrance to the building from the yard and parking area side. Stairwells with an elevator, 100 apartments, 7 floors. 86 standard parking lots, 2 parking lots for people with movement disorders, 34 bike-stand spots. Apartment area from 57m2 to 203m2. Apartment prices from 162 000 € to 336 000 €. Interior decoration and design Laconic forms, warm colors and harmony of natural materials mean a style from which you do not get tired. The design of the building reflects cosiness, sunlight and tree energy. Inner finishing level - completed finishing, well-maintained building and closed territory. Engineering networks - central water supply, central sewerage, central (city) heating.
Valdemāra 37
Valdemāra 37
Riga, Latvia
from
€450
Completion date: 2018
Modern apartments in the nearby center, from 56.9 m2 to 129.1 m2. The apartments are located at Krišjāņa Valdemāra Street 37, formerly called Niedres House. The house was built in 1912, after the project of Art Nouveau in Latvia, the project of Eugen Laube. The house was completely renovated and put into operation in January 2016 and has 19 apartments. All apartments are fully finished and meet modern requirements - parquet floors, wooden windows, walnut doors, tiled tiles and equipped with Villeroy @ Boch plumbing. The building is equipped with a central code key and a completely new elevator. The building has a beautiful, completely renovated historic staircase.
VGP Park Kekava
VGP Park Kekava
kekavas novads, Latvia
from
€9,200
VGP Park Kekava Strategically located at the intersection of the important A7 highway (also known as the Via Baltica) and the A5 highway. Access: -direct access to and from the highway; -outstanding connectivity to main transport routes; -excellent connection to the centre of Riga. Production facilities and service: -plentiful workforce available; -all infrastructure on-site; -turnkey, custom-made solutions.
Business center Ģertrūdes centrs
Business center Ģertrūdes centrs
Riga, Latvia
from
€510
Completion date: 2017
The unity of glory and usability, fusion of Modern and the most up-to-date technologies. These descriptions give a true and fair view of what the new eight-storey center that has been built on Brīvības Street side is like. The principal architectural task was to combine comfortable, cozy offices and spacious premises with shop windows in one building. The premises with shop windows (870 m2) occupy three floors (basement, ground floor and first floor) and are united together by one staircase, for the comfort of the inhabitants and visitors a freight elevator is available. The planning and decoration are done according to individual suggestions. These premises are perfectly fit for shops, banks and other businesses. The floor space of the large and well illuminated office premises on 3 to 6 floors constitutes 120 and 340 m2. The versatile range of alternate planning choices will satisfy the wishes and needs of the most demanding customers. What impresses most is the ultra-modern style and exclusive planning of 7 to 8 floors, a wonderful view from the terraces of the upper floors, top-quality decoration, comfort of the premises. All offices are equipped with security alarm systems, video door phones, telephone and internet cables, for the comfort of people a high-speed elevator is available. The building is under twenty-four-hour security guard.
Mērsraga 9
Mērsraga 9
Riga, Latvia
from
€71,606
Completion date: 2022
The apartments are sold in the condition they are in at present, allowing the repairs to be carried out at their own discretion. Both the street and the courtyard buildings are pre-war brick buildings built in the functionalist style in the 1930s. The following renovations are currently taking place in the buildings: - facade renovation; - renovation of staircases and corridors, including the replacement of the external doors of all apartments with wooden doors; - restoration of the wooden exterior door of the building; - installation of new wiring up to the apartments; - installation of optical internet connection in apartments; - replacement of water supply and sewerage risers; - construction of storage rooms in the basement; - landscaping. There will be a possibility to park cars and bicycles in the courtyards of both buildings. The property is located between Kolkasrags and M. Nometņu streets, in a quiet and green private house, a block of flats. Nearby, 150m away Kobe Garden Park, 500m away Āgenskalns Market and Stradiņi Hospital, less than 2km away Māra pond. All renovations will be completed by autumn 2022.
Zasulauka 28
Zasulauka 28
Riga, Latvia
from
€29,000
Completion date: 2020
The unique apartment project is located in a closed, large, green area with its own apple orchard and children's playground. Additional information The layout of each apartment is individual and thought out to the smallest detail. The facade of the house and the staircase are decorated at a high level of design and quality. External wall thickness 1 m, very high level of energy efficiency, ceiling height from 3.2 m to 4.5 m. available parking spaces, both under the roof and open type. The project has implemented many different apartment types and layouts. Virtually all apartments on the ground floor have their own land area, approximately equal to the area of the apartment. The second floor apartments have very high ceilings, up to four meters, some of these apartments are built in LOFT style, with the possibility of installing a bedroom on the second floor. Most of the apartments are 3-room and some 4-room apartments suitable for families with children, each of which has two bathrooms, a carefully thought-out kitchen and cabinets for the best placement option. As well as in the project there is a large number of compact 1-room apartments, which are especially profitable for rent. For the decoration of these apartments are used special durable materials for everyday use, built-in kitchens and even attached curtains. The buyer so must purchase a sofa or bed and can put rental advertisements!
TAL RESIDENCE
TAL RESIDENCE
Riga, Latvia
from
€176,015
Completion date: 2015
In the most beautiful part of Riga’s “Quiet Centre”, surrounded by Jugendstil buildings included in the Culture Foundation of UNESCO, TAL RESIDENCE building appears – the future architectural monument of the 21 century. Exclusiveness of location and architectural solutions, as well as an underground parking lot – these are the unique advantages of the project. The openness and transparency of the building’s modern architecture allows its residents to enjoy an amazing view over the historical buildings of the neighborhood, all through the panoramic windows and vast terraces. TAL RESIDENCE – a tribute to the great genius, chess-player, citizen of Riga – Mikhail Tal, as well as to the traditions and history of the city of Riga. Adventurism, ultimatism in decision-making, inexhaustible optimism and energy, accompanying Mikhail Tal on the journey of his life, became the source of inspiration and helped finding a reflection in architectural solutions for the creators of TAL RESIDENCE.
RĪGAS 51
RĪGAS 51
Jurmala, Latvia
Completion date: 2018
LUXURY APARTMENTS IN A UNIQUE PROTECTED AREA OF JURMALA - IN A QUIET NEIGHBORHOOD, BUT NEAR THE NOISY JOMAS STREET. THE HOUSE IS SURROUNDED BY PINE TREES, IT IS CLOSE TO PARKS AND BETWEEN THE SANDY BEACHES OF RIGA GULF AND THE GENTLE WATERS OF RIVER LIELUPE. THE PROJECT IS LOCATED ONLY A COUPLE OF MINUTES WALK FROM THE RESORT CENTER AND IT PROVIDES ALL THE POSSIBLE ADVANTAGES OF CITY INFRASTRUCTURE. ALL OF THIS BECOMES AVAILABLE IN THE NEW RESIDENTIAL COMPLEX - RĪGAS 51. WE OFFER FULLY FINISHED TWO-ROOM AND THREE-ROOM APARTMENTS. NATURAL MATERIALS ARE USED IN THE FINISH OF THE BUILDING AND INTERIORS OF APARTMENTS - STONE TILES, TRAVERTINE TABLES, OAK PARQUET, OAK DOORS, AND EVEN THE FACADE IS DECORATED WITH NATURAL STONE AND LARCH PANELS. FOR THOSE LOOKING FOR MORE PERSONAL SPACE, WE CAN RECOMMEND A SEPARATE THREE-STORY HOUSE WITH A VIEW OF THE FOREST. THIS BUILDING IS ALSO A PART OF OUR RESIDENTIAL COMPLEX. THERE ARE MANY THINGS FOR YOUR COMFORT AND SAFETY IN THE COMPLEX - UNDERGROUND GARAGE WITH ELEVATOR, IN COMMON AREAS - LAMPS WITH PHOTOVOLTAICS, ILLUMINATED APARTMENT NUMBER SIGNS, FACADE AND TERRITORY LIGHTING, VIDEO INTERCOMS, VIDEO SURVEILLANCE OF THE TERRITORY AND COMMON AREAS, AS WELL AS PHYSICAL SECURITY 24/7. THE RESIDENTIAL COMPLEX WAS BUILT BY BALTIC INVESTMENT GROUP.
Kalnciema Biznesa parks
Kalnciema Biznesa parks
Riga, Latvia
Landscaped, fully customizable office space for your business needs 24-hour security and access control High-speed optical internet Spacious parking area for employees and guests of your company
Noliktavas un biroji, Buļļu iela 51b
Noliktavas un biroji, Buļļu iela 51b
Riga, Latvia
The warehouse complex at the intersection of Buļļu and Kleistu Streets is located on 2 ha of land with two warehouses and an office building with a total area of almost 6000 sq m, with expansion possibilities. This is a strategic location at a densely populated suburb of Riga nearby the Riga Ring Road and Riga International Airport.
Apartment building Ventspils loft (Ventspils iela 63c)
Apartment building Ventspils loft (Ventspils iela 63c)
Riga, Latvia
from
€600,000
Completion date: 2018
Are you looking for comfortable accommodation for rent in Riga? Pay attention to the apartments with designer repair in the apart-hotel "Ventspils Loft" located 3km from the center of the city and 5km from airport Riga. This is an excellent decision if you want to get all the advantages of living in the separate apartment and complex of hotel services for the affordable price. In the apart-hotel, it is possible to rent apartment for a long term or for a month. Why it is worth to rent the apartment in the apart hotel "Ventspils Loft"? As a rule, such apartments are 20% cheaper than analogues in block houses. This is an ideal option for the students as the University of Latvia, Riga Stradina University, Riga Technical University and the Graduate School of Business, Arts and Technology "RISEBA" are located in close proximity. The airport Riga is located nearby so the apartments are often used by its employees, pilots and flight attendants of AirBaltic. Complex is near the ‘Panarama Plaza’ living complex and a large shopping center ‘Spice’ with its restaurants, sport clubs, and supermarkets. The apart-hotel has its own guarded car parking with video surveillance system. Also there is public transport stop nearby. Do not miss the opportunity to rent the apartment in the apart-hotel of Riga for the affordable price.
Saulgoži
Saulgoži
kekavas novads, Latvia
Alfrēda apartamenti
Alfrēda apartamenti
Riga, Latvia
from
€101,200
Completion date: 2019
Luxury apartments of "Alfreda". Discover Northern Paris for yourself! Two steps away from historic center of Riga we have carefully restored one of objects of the world heritage of UNESCO and have turned him into a luxury club house. Now you can buy the elite apartment in one of the coziest corners of Northern Europe, in the city with centuries-old history and rich cultural traditions. 36 magnificent apartments of free planning with fireplaces and balconies already wait for the owners. These apartments will allow you to realize the idea of beauty and comfort, to realize any design plan. In the house everything is provided for your convenience and esthetic pleasure. On the streets and quarters surrounding the house of "Alfreda" the set of shops and restaurants, beauty shops and the sports centers, trade and entertaining institutions are open for you. In only 10 minutes from the house – historic center Old Riga, in 5 minutes – the central city station, and absolutely nearby – magnificent city parks, the Riga circus and the Latvian national opera. Are You looking for the place for quiet rest? In only 25 kilometers from Riga the seaside resort town of Jürmala with magnificent white beaches where it is possible to enjoy the nature is located, to restore health and to try all types of active leisure. Enjoy life in the heart of the quiet, noble city which will open for you a window to Europe and will present a set of new opportunities!
Business center Barons Kvartāls
Business center Barons Kvartāls
Riga, Latvia
from
€300
Completion date: 2012
Office and shop center "Barona Kvartals" is a complex with a total office and shop area of ​​more than 50,000 sqm, is located in the city center and has easy access to both public and private transport. For customer convenience "Barona Kvartals" complex of buildings constructed nine elevators, as well as the underground garage and surface parking lot, where you and your customers will be able to park free .Spatial can be customized according to customer needs. Autonomous gas heating, ventilation and air conditioning system.
Krasotāju iela 13
Krasotāju iela 13
Riga, Latvia
from
€119,350
Apartments are sold in the condition in which they are at the moment, respectively, allowing repair work to be carried out at its discretion. All three buildings are pre-war stone buildings, 20 were built. at the beginning of the century. As part of the renovation of the buildings, facades have been restored, windows have been replaced, as well as roofing, gutters and drains have been replaced. Inside the buildings, the construction of new engineering networks (water supply and sewerage, heating networks, electrical installation) is coming to an end, where heating and water supply networks in each apartment are equipped with individual meters with remote reading. In addition, work continues on the renovation works of the stairwells, giving them brightness and historical aura. In the near future, the buildings will be connected to district heating by constructing new heating units in each building. In the renovation works, the emphasis will be placed on the stairwells, where we want to preserve the historical mood, restoring the railing forgings and oshwood ribbons preserved from the moment of building construction, while we will create a warm and cozy atmosphere with light color tones. Wooden front doors with fire resistance class EI30 are already installed in the buildings. Also, the painting of the walls and ceiling will be restored. Also, the front door to the insulated metal door has been replaced for the stairwells. To ensure energy efficiency in buildings, windows on PVC windows with a high heat resistance coefficient (U=1.1 W/m2k) have been replaced in buildings, and attic insulation has also been carried out, where mineral wool is embedded in a thickness of 30cm. Landscaping has been almost completed on the territory, where new paving stones have already been laid, fencing of the territory has been built, play equipment has been installed and partial greening works have been carried out. In the spring, the landscaping of the territory will be supplemented with benches, bicycle racks, garbage cans and other elements of landscaping. Also, work will continue on the greening of courtyards, where various seedlings will be planted..
Tirgoņu iela 11
Tirgoņu iela 11
Riga, Latvia
from
€215,200
Completion date: 2019
The highest class residential building in Riga, Tirgoņu iela 11, is located in the Old Town, completely renovated in 2015, during which the appearance of the original façade of the building was fully preserved, while apartments and shop premises were built to the standards of quality and comfort. Additional information: The apartment building project at 11 Tirgoņu Street is located in the historical center of Riga, near the parks. The center of Riga is just a few minutes walk away. There are cozy cafés and restaurants, theaters and cinemas nearby. There is a fine shopping center "Galerija centrs", Riga Central Railway Station and International Bus Station nearby, Riga Airport is 15 minutes away. drive away. Old Riga, as the most prestigious part of Riga, was supplemented with the highest standards of quality and comfort in apartments. There is an elevator for the convenience of the population. The Old Town peace and quiet are complemented by a magnificent view of St. Peter's Church, the Dome Church and its square and the Riga City Hall. The apartments are fully compliant with modern functional requirements and are designed with thoughtful and rational planning. Buyers will be offered to buy housing with full interior decoration. Each apartment has meters that can be read remotely by the operator. The location of the building allows a five-minute walk to reach the most important public institutions and major banks, the Galerija Centrs shopping center, as well as popular Old Town restaurants and cafes.
Mārupe Smart Park
Mārupe Smart Park
Riga, Latvia
from
€2,280
Completion date: 2019
Marupe Smart Park is the first modern concept Business Centre in Latvia. The total area of the center is 6061 square meters and it is laid out on two floors. Near Riga, the newly built SmartPark offers office, warehouse and retail space rental in one place. The main goal of the new concept Business Center is to provide tenants with a functional set of rental premises in order to facilitate the efficient operation of a particular company and successful communication. The modern layout of the rooms is easily adapted to the needs of tenants and gives each group of rooms independent and individual access around the clock. Groups of rooms of 330 to 1023 square meters are available for rent. The location in Marupe attracts with its excellent infrastructure, as both Riga International Airport and the center of Riga are close.
A6 Logistics Park
A6 Logistics Park
Riga, Latvia
from
€126
Completion date: 2021
New A-class warehouse in Riga A-class energy efficiency certificate is a proof of smart power consumption solutions which ensure lower utility costs for the tenants. The buildings have received BREEAM certificate, which is a direct proof of its sustainability and energy efficiency. A few benefits to mention are the LED lights in the premises and at the territory, EV charging stations, bicycle parking with a roof and leisure area for the employees. Already at the construction stage, our specialists were open to the needs and wishes of the potential tenants in order to maximise suitability of the new warehouse for the business needs, starting from the office floor plan and up to number of ramps and their specifications.
Braslas industriālais parks
Braslas industriālais parks
Riga, Latvia
The spacious and modern industrial park Brasla is situated in a promising and strategic area not far from the center of Riga, in the closest proximity to Zemitani and Southern Bridges. From Brasla it is easy to get along Dzelzavas or Deglava Streets to Riga bypass, along Piedrujas Street – to Slavu circle and overpass, and to move further in the direction of Daugavpils, Bauska, Liepaja or Ventspils. The industrial park is located near the advantageous eastern highway. It includes diverse office, commercial, production and warehouse premises. Offices on the 3rd and 4th floors of the area from 10m2 are presently widely available. Commercial, warehouse, office premises on the 1st floor of the area of ~ 770m2 with direct access from Braslas Street are available as well.
Business center North Gate
Business center North Gate
Riga, Latvia
from
€432
Completion date: 2006
The project "Ziemļu Vārti" located in the high-end Office-high-end companies. Business Centre North Gate is a first class office complex, consisting of 2 buildings-Brivibas 149 and 151. North Gate meets all the requirements of leading companies typically put on the Office, is this: The Modern technology and communication * 24-hour security and CCTV system * Underground parking and parking in front of the building * The air conditioning system * Excellent sound insulation * The spacious atrium with a glass roof * The great view from the window * Location in the Centre of the city * Free space planning, Office space configurations according to customer's wishes * Easy access to public and private transport * Professional facilities management and managing * The price for the room quality Complex "Northern Gates" is situated on liberty and Washington street corner, in the heart of Riga's business district and only 10 minutes away from the old town. To building comfortable and easy access to both private and public transport.
Business center PEBO NAMI
Business center PEBO NAMI
Riga, Latvia
from
€423
The building located at 33 K.Valdemara Street is a modern rental office and flat complex with the total area of 12,000 m2. In 2012, we celebrated our 100th anniversary since the beginning of complex construction. This Art Nouveau rental house is included in the list of state protected cultural monuments and is located in the heart of the lively capital. Now it is adjusted to office needs, therefore significant part of its area is occupied by offices.
Blaumaņa residence
Blaumaņa residence
Riga, Latvia
from
€90,480
Completion date: 2020
We offer 1-4 room apartments in a completely renovated architectural monument, including the 2020 comfort level. In order to fully convey the spirit of the era in its original form, all the decorative elements on both the facade and the interior of the building were restored by hand. ARCHITECTURE "Blaumaņa residence" combines modern architectural elements with the historical value of the last era. The fusion of tradition and laconic, strong forms gives the building a special charm. During the renovation process, bright elements were added to the facade to expand its stylistic range, giving the classic design a modern look. LOCATION The residence fits perfectly into the architecture of the area around Blaumaņa Street, at the same time offering everything necessary for the comfort and refuge of future residents from the dynamic and urban environment of the city. The building is located in a quiet place, separated from the traffic flow. "Blaumaņa residence" is close to important cultural sites, parks, museums, waterfront, Old Riga, major universities, business and shopping centers, making your future home particularly attractive.
Business center Jaunā Teika
Business center Jaunā Teika
Riga, Latvia
Jaunā Teika is the largest modern business center in Latvia. There are four types of office buildings - Valters, Ausma, Teodors and Henrihs - which are complemented by a well-thought-out and specially adapted infrastructure to make the people who work here feel good every day. It is not for nothing that we are chosen by such international companies as Norwegian Air, Bombardier, Nokia, TIETO and others. Our newest office building Henrihs offers a wide range of office space from 300 to 1500 m2.
RUMBULA LOGISTICS PARK IN RIGA (RLP)
RUMBULA LOGISTICS PARK IN RIGA (RLP)
Riga, Latvia
from
€6,804
Rumbula Logistics Park is a modern A class industrial park built using energy efficient construction materials and methods, according to SIRIN Development’s highest standard specifications which include innovative engineering solutions that will create optimal working conditions and save the utility costs. All buildings have BREEAM certificate. Rumbula Logistics Park is being developed at a prime location with convenient connections with A4, A5, A6 and A7 national roads making it ideal for companies operating in the territories of both Latvia and other Baltic countries. Two first stages of the park are completed offering A class warehouses and office premises. The third stage is under construction and planned to be completed in summer 2023.
Business center Zunda Towers
Business center Zunda Towers
Riga, Latvia
from
€1,031
Completion date: 2022
A-class offices with floor to ceiling clear glass openable windows and state-of-the-art engineering solutions are adapted for your convenience and success. Take one of the seven high speed elevators to reach new heights or become a catalyst for activating the urban streetscape as part of revitalization of surrounding area. Location With over 1.1 million inhabitants in metropolitan area, Riga is one of the largest cities along the shores of the Baltic Sea and is the largest city and agglomeration in the Baltic States. Today Riga, founded in 1201, is a modern city recognized as a global heritage site by UNESCO. Since the medieval times, located on the brink between Europe and Russia, the Baltics have been facilitating business, trade and cultural connections between the east and the west and enjoying superior strategic position compared to land locked cities in the region. Conference Center Serviced offices Event space & Ballroom Co-working facilities Dining facilities inside and outside Fitness Center & Spa Open terraces Outside Park and rest area with sports and kids playground Beauty salon and Barber shop Flower shop and gifts Concierge services Underground Parking Valet Parking
Apartment building Balta Village
Apartment building Balta Village
Babites novads, Latvia
Completion date: 2014
Balta Village - a great, cozy, close to nature and quiet private house elite village in the heart of Pinki near Jurmala Outlet Village. Energoeffective houses were built in 2014 and will be ideal for large families with several children. There are 2, 3 and even 5 bedroom houses available. An international village with inhabitants from different countries: Latvia, Norway, England, America, France, Italy, Poland, Switzerland, Finland, Estonia, Kazakhstan. This place for life and business is chosen by medium and large business owners, top managers of European companies, IT specialists, diplomats, specialists from international schools, journalists and artists. Three key reasons why people chose to live here: tidy territory, security and the international community. Other people chose this place because it is relatively easy to get a residence permit in Europe. Some others wanted to live outside the city, but at the same time have a "civilized" environment so that they would not have to worry about repairing the boiler house, mowing the lawn, taking care of the huge garden and clearing the snow. in mornings. Here they got what they were looking for - a private house, a sunny terrace and a full set of services. Many families moved here because of children. Mothers with prams can take a walk in the fresh air through the parks or the beautiful forest paths. Guide older babies to children's playgrounds, feed ducks with bread or horses with carrots. School-age children have the opportunity to study at one of the three international schools located 1-2 kilometers from home. They can get to school by bike or scooter in 5 minutes, but most importantly they can sleep longer in the morning. After school, the children of the nearby streets gather together and the fun hits a high wave. Riding bicycles, roller skates and scooters, playing various games, throwing kites in the air. Parents can not worry about them, because there is not much traffic in the village, and there is still enough space here so that children do not want to go anywhere without the permission of adults. What are the other benefits of living in a multinational environment? Of course, the fact that you will quickly learn a foreign language without much effort, all you have to do is grab a pie and visit a foreigner next door, and you are almost French or English! Children who did not know English at all may be able to study the school program in English after a year. But how interesting in the evening to sit in nice company and listen to stories about unknown countries! This dinner will always last until night! A special electronic card is issued to club members. It provides access to children's playgrounds, park and Mežaparks areas. The card works as an electronic pass when entering and leaving at night. Balta Village partners offer cardholders discounts on goods and services in shops, restaurants and lounges. Full house maintenance is also performed. Balta Village helps its clients to solve various household issues and adapt more easily to life in Latvia.
ELIPSE BLC
ELIPSE BLC
Riga, Latvia
from
€400
ELIPSE BLC is a modern state-of-the art business and logistics centre built in 2009 on 4.6 hectares of land in a highly prominent location in the territory of the business park of International Airport "RIGA". Our objective is to provide our customers with modern warehousing and office premises and to support their businesses with flexible logistics solutions.
Ezerjugla
Ezerjugla
Riga, Latvia
from
€80,280
Completion date: 2022
Choose a house by Lake Jugla with two, three and four-room apartments from 44 to 102 m2. The Ezerjugla residential complex is scheduled to be commissioned in April 2022. The Ezerjugla complex borders the wide shore of Lake Jugla, where it is planned to install a well-maintained beach with changing cabins in the area of ​​2,500 m2. Excellent traffic, convenient infrastructure and only half an hour to the city center, but on the first floors of the buildings for the convenience of residents - small commercial areas for services and trade. Ezerjugla is an eight-storey building in a landscaped, safe area. There are two- and three-room apartments, most with spacious balconies. Your car will rest in one of the 535 surface or underground car parks after the trip. The apartments in Ezerjugla are offered with full finishing so that the residents can settle into the new home without any worries. All apartments have three double-glazed windows and 13.3 mm thick three-layer parquet with a 2.7 mm top layer - semi-matt oak Balticwood Oak Cottage. All doors are painted white, and the exterior doors are veneered. Bathrooms are equipped with Gustavsberg plumbing, Salsa Biston baths with front panel, and Austrian Eisl faucets and showers. The design of the walls and heated floors is permeated by Italian elegance with Italian-made Idea ceramica tiles in light, light tones. In the apartments, where there are two bathrooms, one of them is equipped, the other is built as a wardrobe with water and sewerage inlets. More than 600 m2 of active sports area with outdoor exercise machines, treadmills and skateboard fans awaits the lovers of a sporty lifestyle. And its own parking lot - even for the smallest ones: in several sections near the stairwells on the first floor there are trolley sheds.
Business center Elijas iela 17
Business center Elijas iela 17
Riga, Latvia
Common-use premises and the entry hub of the office building at 17 Elijas Street were renovated in full. For safety and convenience purposes lifts were installed. The facade was renovated and illuminated with additional lights to improve the appearance of the unit. Modern and ergonomic environment was created in accordance with the latest standards. The building sits in a convenient location – in the centre of Riga, with a private parking area available in the backyard.
Apartment building BIWI MEDIUM
Apartment building BIWI MEDIUM
Salaspils pagasts, Latvia
from
€17,700
Completion date: 2023
Developer: Vithaus
BIWI MEDIUM capsules are a modern hotel format. One capsule is a separate living box capable of providing a comfortable rest or workspace anywhere. The equipped BIWI  technology capsule accommodates two beds, a bathroom with a shower, a wardrobe, BIWI embedded software. Characteristics: BUILDING AREA: 9,20 m2 USEFUL AREA: 7,10 m2  DIMENSIONS (HxWxL): 2,3×2,9×4 m  WEIGHT OF MODULE FOR CONTAINER: up to 3000 kg  How to use BIWI: 1. During various sporting events, concerts, festivals, exhibitions. 2. International Airport: As there are often large gaps between flights to reduce the number of passengers who are temporarily delayed at the airport, an alternative recreation service can be offered to wait comfortably for their flights. 3. Organization of mini hotels near all places with sights of the state. 4. At the seaside: Near the main city beaches, for temporal recreation of tourists and vacationers on the seasides, for changing clothes, sleeping, going to the toilet, taking a shower, eating, relaxing or comfortable work during the heat of the day. 5. An additional sector for the hospitality industry: Install BIWI on the roofs of skyscrapers, for lovers of beautiful sunrises and sunsets. 6. Leisure activities – setting up specialized places for recreation with BIWI mini housing: a. Arrangement of specialized places for recreation with BIWI mini houses. b. National parks with their own ecosystem can use the BIWI autonomous home. c. Temporary accommodation for tourists who prefer hiking trails in the wild. d. Temporary accommodation for cross-country cycling athletes. e. In port cities in places where yachts are parked. f. For temporary accommodation of pilots of small aircraft on the territory of private mini airports. g. Equestrian clubs. h. A holiday home for fishermen. i. A hunter’s vacation home. 7. Domestic tourism: BIWI is perfect for comfortable domestic tourism of the native people of the country. BIWI houses can be placed anywhere, for example, near existing hotels, on the territory of specialized recreation centers, health care resorts and other tourist places. 8. Place BIWI around the world as a global travel company to support world tourism by filling all major tourist destinations with BIWI capsules. All BIWI are connected to the international booking system Booking.com and other similar platforms. 9. BIWI will help to solve the housing problem: a. In countries with emergency situations, as temporary housing for victims. b. In third world countries in extreme need of housing. c. As a reserve for any emergencies.   Equipment BIWI: Entrance door with double-glazed windows, aluminum profile. Stained glass in the sleeping area. The window is swivel-hinged in the bathroom, aluminum profile. 2 beds. Wardrobe for clothes and shoes with a mirror. The door to the bathroom is sliding, aluminum frame, tempered glass. Installation built into the wall with a suspended toilet. Shower with indoor drain. Electric boiler, accumulative, for 50l. Forced ventilation in the bathroom. The air ventilation system is a recuperator. Underfloor heating. LED lighting along the contour of the premises: room and bathroom. Smoke detector. Internet Wi-Fi.   Options included in "BIWI SMART": Entrance lock with QR code, for remote payment. Conditioner. Electric toning of the entrance door. Heating of stained glass. Quartz disinfection of the room. BIWI Smart Control System: Rent control; Control of residents; Automatic booking; Convenient forms of payment; BIWI cleaning service after use; other options.   The architecture of high-level embedded software (software) BIWI SMART provides the following features: Creation and editing of capsule placement regions. Create and edit individual settings for each capsule. Registration of users in the system by phone number. Accepting payments via Visa, Mastercard, American Express, Discover, UnionPay, JCB payment systems. User account with information about the current reservation and the possibility of its renewal. SMS notification of users about the approaching end of the reservation. Sending feedback about the service. Real-time monitoring of bookings and failures in the operation of all capsule subsystems. Automatic collection and unloading of user behavior statistics on the site and inside the capsule. Configuring the system parameters of the capsule control board via the WEB interface. Remote update of the capsule firmware. Control of the internal elements of the capsule:  Wi-Fi router; Lighting; With Sockets; Ventilation; Tinted door glass; With an electric lock; Emergency sound and light alarm system, advertising monitors (optional).  
Elizabetes Rezidence
Elizabetes Rezidence
Riga, Latvia
from
€109,000
Completion date: 2017
The project Elizabetes Rezidence is a unique combination of values of classical architecture and modern construction technologies, original design solutions, and maximum comfort. The building is located at Elizabetes 22, which is one of the most prestigious streets of the city. The house was built in 1899 based on the design of one of the greatest Latvian architects Konstantīns Pēkšēns. It is rightfully considered to be one of the most famous masterpieces of eclectic architecture in the near center of Riga. This ideal location will give future residents plenty of opportunities for arranging everyday life and leisure activities. The apartments have one, two or three separate bedrooms, a living room with kitchen, one or two bathrooms. The project uses plumbing from leading companies - Villeroy & Boch toilet basins, Balteco baths and shower trays, Eumar sinks and Hansgrohe faucets. Property and heating: high ceilings, painted walls, quality parquet flooring, new windows and heating (central), bathrooms - tiles. Extras - Internet, video surveillance, Wi-Fi. The owners of the apartments will own the land parts. House and house extras - renovated house, renovated house, street house, all communications, windows facing the back side, closed staircase, code lock in a stairwell, renovated staircase, clean staircase. Territory and surroundings: nearby public transport, shops, paid parking lots, developed infrastructure, near the park, playground. Entrance to the house from the street (two entrances), elevator, roof windows in the staircase, space for wheels and baby carriage. Some apartments have furniture, built-in wardrobes, wardrobes.
Matīsa iela 29
Matīsa iela 29
Riga, Latvia
from
€2,30M
Completion date: 2023
The developer is offering a new renovated project in the center of Riga - Matīsa Street 29. The property consists of 18 apartments located in a 5-story facade building and a 3-story courtyard building. Available are 2-5 room apartments ranging in size from 49.41 to 121.2 m2. It's possible to additionally purchase storage rooms and parking spaces in the courtyard with or without a canopy. Planned works within the project include: Division of the property into apartment ownership; Roof replacement; Restoration of building facades; Renovation of stairwells; Replacement of heating system; Installation of heating energy meters; Replacement of entrance doors to the buildings; Replacement of apartment exterior doors; Replacement of sewage riser; Replacement of cold water riser; Installation of hot water supply; Replacement of electrical installations; Courtyard landscaping; Creation of parking spaces; Renovation of basement premises and establishment of storage rooms; The facade building on Matīsa Street 29 was built in 1935 according to the design by architect Teodors Hermanovskis. T. Hermanovskis' architectural heritage is significant in the history of Latvian architecture. The architect is known as the founder of the functionalist style and the introducer of the ideas of the German Bauhaus functionalist design school. The building was constructed in the functionalist style as a brick rental house with shops on the 1st floor, and it has preserved its original volume and facade architecture up to our days.
TWENTY
TWENTY
Riga, Latvia
from
€178,500
Completion date: 2020
A small part of world heritage in the Quiet Centre of Riga. Apartments in the monument of Art Nouveau architecture With due attention to every detail We have conducted a large-scale architectural study, carefully restored the preserved elements of the original décor, accurately reproduced the design of the original windows and doors and entrusted the best craftsmen to recreate the exquisite finish of the communal facilities. Additional information Atrašanās vieta, kas neprasa komentārus Klusais centrs šī vārda vispatīkamākajā nozīmē. Antonijas iela – tā ir mierīga un skaista iela klusajā centrā – visprestižākajā Rīgas vēsturiskā centra daļā. Visas vēstniecību rajona priekšrocības ir tikai pāris minūšu gājiena attālumā. TWENTY iemītnieku rīcībā ir labiekārtots zaļais pagalms. Neparasts Rīgas jūgendstila paraugs Arhitektu Nikolaju Nordu iedvesmoja stingrais britu modernisms ar izteikti vertikālu ritmu Čārlza Renī Makintoša stilā. Vienlaikus namam ir gadsimtu mijā populārā neoklasicisma raksturīgās iezīmes. Viss ērtai un drošai dzīvei Mājai ir divas kāpņu telpas, un katra no tām ir aprīkota ar domofonu un videokamerām. Kāpņu telpās ir lifti un telpas bērnu ratiņu un velosipēdu novietošanai. Kopā ar dzīvokli iemītnieki var iegādāties arī stāvvietas automašīnām. Dzīvokļu plānojumu daudzveidība Jums ir liela ģimene, un katram tajā ir svarīga personiskā telpa? Vai arī jūs esat veiksmīgs jaunais profesionālis ar dinamisku dzīvesveidu? TWENTY atradīsiet mājokli katrai gaumei – no kompakta dzīvokļa ar platību 42 m2 līdz penthausam ar trīs guļamistabām ar platību 134 m2. Jūsu interjers TWENTY – arhitektūras piemineklis, kurā varat brīvi izveidot savu neatkārtojamo pasauli. Mēs piedāvājam dzīvokļus ar balto apdari, lai jūs varētu īstenot savu individuālo redzējumu. Mēs priecāsimies sniegt pieredzējušu dizaineru pakalpojumus, kuri pārvērtīs jūsu ieceres par realitāti. Brīva telpa jūsu iztēlei TWENTY piedāvā iespēju no nulles izveidot neatkārtojamu dzīvokļa stilu pagājušā gadsimta sākuma arhitektūras piemineklī. Rīgas klusajam centram tas ir īsts notikums – iespēja iegādāties īpašumu pilnībā renovētā vēsturiskā ēkā gadās ārkārtīgi reti.
THE PEARL
THE PEARL
Jurmala, Latvia
from
€191,000
Completion date: 2015
Enjoying your morning coffee on a sunny terrace…Breathing in fresh pine smell…Feeling cool lake breeze … Our greatest pleasure often hides in simple things. It is the serenity and uniqueness of this place that has inspired us to create a residence that in the first place bears respect to the surrounding landscape. Balanced architecture, clear lines and openness to the scenery were the main principles in the development of the residence. We have added lushness to the residence by bringing to you the best quality, exquisite design and multiple amenities to enhance your comfort. The Pearl hosts 65 apartments with various layouts with apartment areas ranging from 68 to 245 sq.m, as well as 80 underground and 30 overground parking places. The apartments are offered with full finish, with high quality ash and oak wooden floors, hardened concrete surfaces, decorative wallpaper and wood paneling. You will be able to choose from 3 different types of interior design, exactly matched by the project architect Juris Mitenbergs to the contemporary design of the building. In most apartments one can choose to set up fireplace or jacuzzi/pool on the apartment terrace. Thorough landscaping of project grounds serves both – functional and esthetic purpose: • private marina – personal mooring place for each resident • beach on the lake shore • children playground • common roof terrace with separate private zones • boat rent and repair services • rent of water sports equipment • illumination of building facade and territory • overground parking places • walk trails
KERN RESIDENCES
KERN RESIDENCES
Riga, Latvia
from
€180,000
Completion date: 2018
The Story Kern Residences are the epitome of reverence for one of the greatest love stories in the history of literature. It is a tale that began in Russia during poet Alexander Pushkin’s years in exile, but ended here in Riga’s Citadel, in a place from where his muse Anna Kern continued to send him letters for years, not realising that they were not destined to meet again. However, regardless of the brevity of this love story, it has still left an indelible imprint on the world’s cultural heritage, which nowadays we know as one of the most beautiful poems in the history of literature, “I still recall the wondrous moment”. Kern Residences are in a location, which has been historically imbued with captivating stories, and it is quite possible that one of your most beautiful stories will begin here too. Architecture The building boasts a high quality finish and a modern interior woven throughout its four floors, and is built with the deepest reverence for the historical heritage, which embraces the building. Management Building management standards are set very high so that every resident and visitor of the building would feel good and comfortable in public premises as well as in environment just outside the building. Offices The first floor is home to light and spacious sets of offices, which will be suitable for companies wishing to base themselves in the very heart of the city. Apartments On the second and third floor, there are variously planned apartments, which are suitable for families with or without children, as well as for investors and visitors of the city. Penthouse On the fourth floor, with a view over Republikas Square are elegant penthouse apartments with private elevator and spacious outdoor terraces. Car park The basement floor of the building features a car park with plenty of parking spaces that will meet every resident’s needs.
Katrīnas Pagalms
Katrīnas Pagalms
Riga, Latvia
Completion date: 2021
New project "Katrīnas Pagalms" in the quiet center, at the intersection of Katrīnas Dam and Piena Street, near Viesturdārzs. The new project consists of three buildings. The property is located in a very advantageous location, close to the Rimi shopping center, restaurants, cafes, and the elegant Viesturdārzs. It is only a 20-minute walk from the heart of the city. After the construction of the new apartments, they will be divided into separate property units. The advantages of the project are definitely its location, availability of parking spaces, which is certainly important, as well as the opportunity to purchase storage space for various belongings. • Renovated facade and roof of the building; • Fully renovated staircases; • Well-maintained, illuminated courtyard with paved walkways; • Replacement of all utilities; • Closed courtyard area with automatic gates; • Each apartment will have its own heat and water meters; • All apartments equipped with internet connections, installed water, ventilation, and electricity outlets for kitchen appliances; • Storage space and parking spaces will be available for an additional fee.
STABU 100
STABU 100
Riga, Latvia
from
€93,600
Completion date: 2020
Comfort and elegance in the city! Stabu 100 is located on the quiet, picturesque outskirts of the center of Riga. The house stands out with a monolithic concrete frame, high energy efficiency and stylish design. The modern design includes loggia and decorative concrete panels with a pattern reminiscent of champagne foam. Prices from 1,580 EUR / m². Flexible transaction conditions - we offer split payments or discounts. We pay for property valuation for banks. Additional information The building has seven floors, 33 apartments and two commercial premises with a total area of ​​243m². High-speed elevator. Starting from the 4th floor, on one side of the building there are great views of the Old Town, on the other side you can see the romantic roofs of the historical center of Riga. The project envisages cozy, one-room, two-room, three-room and four-room apartments with an area from 41 to 131 m2. Three-chamber double-glazed windows perfectly retain heat and protect from street noise. All apartments are offered fully finished. Natural materials are used to the maximum. The bathrooms have heated floors and high-quality plumbing. Internet communications drawn. Special electronic utility billing is provided for greater comfort of the population. The inner yard is fenced, well lit and green. In the landscaped area there is a children's playground, parking for cars and bicycles. Construction of the building started in 2018. The project has been put into operation!
Raņķa Dambis 31
Raņķa Dambis 31
Riga, Latvia
The beautiful Ranka Dambis 31 building was designed by renowned Riga architect Wilhelm Hofmanis. The building is built 20. the beginning of the century and is characterized by the means of artistic expressiveness of the Art Nouveau style, which appears in the decorative design of the facades of the building. The building will be completely renovated, but the apartments are sold in the condition in which they are currently, respectively, allowing repairs to be carried out at their discretion. The space and brightness of the apartments are created by the large windows, as well as the ceiling height characteristic of historical buildings - 3.5 m. ​​As part of the renovation of the building, its magnificent facade will be completely renovated and new facade lighting will be installed, as well as historical wooden windows with high heat transfer coefficient and sound insulation will be installed, which will make the building even more expressive. In the attic, insulation work will be carried out and the roofing will be covered with a protective layer. In turn, new engineering networks (water supply and sewerage, heating networks, electrical installation) will be built inside the building, a new heating unit and new ventilation ducts with an individual recuperation system for each apartment will be built. There will be a closed, landscaped area around the building, where it will be possible to park cars and bicycles, while a new video surveillance system will be installed for additional security.
LOFTS&ROSEGOLD
LOFTS&ROSEGOLD
Riga, Latvia
from
€121,001
Completion date: 2020
A place where time stands still Apartments hygge for enjoying life and inspiring space for business! Additional information Philosophy Being happy does not mean catching the latest trends and being ahead of everyone. The feeling when everyday things bring quiet, peaceful joy, people call differently. The Danes have a hygge, the Swedes call it lagom, but the Japanese follow every idea. Latvians also know how to combine current lifestyle trends with centuries of lasting connection and love for nature, and call it a warm name - living. Homes are a place to live with your own, according to your own rules, as you like. At home, there is a desire to create small moments of happiness for oneself and one's own and to experience them without haste. Accommodation is an evening with your own in the kitchen, where you smell like a freshly baked pie. Accommodation is to sit on the windowsill in the evening of June and watch the setting sunlight gradually creep into the room. Housing is to put your favorite pajamas in the suitcase to make you feel at home anywhere. Lofts & Rosegold - is a residential quarter, where lifestyle determines everything, where the form vividly reflects the content. More info about the project Lofts & Rosegold here >> Concept and architecture From time immemorial, people have combined gemstones and metals, believing that the frame is a vessel that stores the energy of the mineral, and if the gemstone has a suitable frame, such a duo will have a perfect sound, and it will endow the owner with great power. The Lofts & Rosegold residential quarter is a vivid example of the interaction of architectural art of two different eras, the interaction in which the old building is given the role of a gemstone, and the new - the role of a luxurious, Loft beauty-enhancing frame made of "pink gold". By creating examples of modern architecture that can become art monuments of the 21st century in the future, we treat the city's history with care, so we preserve the original appearance of the Loft building, which is designed in a solemn Neo-Renaissance style. The loft building with a brick facade, decorated with pilasters, semicircular arch windows and decorative niches, with a ceiling height of 5 and 6 meters in the apartments, in the quiet center of Riga will become the only example of a loft-style home in its pure form. For the frame, we chose exactly pink gold because it is a luxurious, warm metal that allows you to discover the mystical properties of the stone to which it is connected. The Rosegold residential building will house 70 apartments with terraces, balconies or with their own territory. The Rosegold building seems to protect the Lofts and highlights its beauty, the bay windows and the raised volumes of the upper floors gently frame the loft building. Interiors Modern design, brick-lined parts of the walls, background music, a mix of time and centuries, and the understanding that you don't want to go anywhere from here, and most importantly, you don't need to go anywhere, because you are at home - it will be the main gift for the residents of the quarter. . The main idea will permeate the interior: merging two buildings into one whole. The heart of Lofts & Rosegold will be the building's main lobby-hall with an area of ​​220 m2, a ceiling height of 4.20 meters, a 3-meter-long fireplace and, at the end, a glass roof. On cold winter evenings, summer starry nights in August, Rosegold in autumn or flowering spring, it will become a center of attraction and a focal point for the residents of the quarter. Location LOFTS & ROSEGOLD is located at Strelnieku Street 8, in the most respectable district of Riga, at the same time away from the tourist bustle. Within walking distance is the most beautiful part of the Pacific Center with the buildings included in the UNESCO Cultural Foundation, here a special cultural and artistic environment has been created, where beauty lovers can enjoy the pearls of Art Nouveau architecture. Museums, concert halls and theaters are a 5-minute walk away. Kronvalda, Esplanade and Viestura parks give special charm. The Old Town is only a 20-minute walk away. Project description The Lofts & Rosegold project is located in a landscaped area of ​​3955 square meters. The project consists of a new 7-storey apartment building and a four-storey building of an architectural monument, combined with a glass gallery. The new building has 75 apartments, ranging from 50.2 m2 to 171.4 m2, located on the 2nd to 7th floors. Ceiling height 2.96 m, on the 7th floor - 3.00 m. There are commercial areas on the first floor of the building. The 4-storey building deserves special attention - an architectural monument registered in the UNESCO heritage register. There are several layout concepts in this building. One of them is the division of apartments in LOFT style. It is also possible to make full use of the building for commercial space. Ceiling height from 3.11 m to 6.54 m.
Apartment building Stabu iela 13
Apartment building Stabu iela 13
Riga, Latvia
from
€4,00M
Completion date: 2007
The house was built in 1907 by architect Wilhelm Hofmann.
Magdelēnas kvartāls
Magdelēnas kvartāls
Riga, Latvia
Completion date: 2020
In Riga’s best neighbourhood, the Quiet Centre, bounded by Antonijas, Emiļa Melngaiļa and Strēlnieku streets, Magdelēnas kvartāls is emerging – a completely new kind of place for living and working, where everything is being done to make its residents feel good. The area is listed as a UNESCO World Heritage Site. Great restaurants, green parks, charming cafés, schools and colleges, shops and shopping centres, and favourite cultural hot-spots – everything is conveniently and quickly accessible. Additional information In the first stage of construction, two residential buildings have been built containing: 116 apartments, three commercial spaces of various size, a car park for 73 cars and six garages, and storage lockers for residents. When finished, the quarter will contain 300 apartments, 16 500 m2 of office space, and 4 500 m2 of commercial space. For the comfort of the residents, there is a 2000 m2 green, car-free courtyard between the two buildings. Building residents also have access to a playground and an area designated for more active recreation. Private outdoor spaces consist of balconies ranging in size from six to nine square metres, and terraces up to 23 m2 in size. The apartments themselves, ranging in size from 46 to 152 m2, are light and airy due to most units having large windows that open up to both sides of the building. 2.95 metre-high ceilings allow for the rooms to breathe and for thoughts to soar, and practical and proportional apartment layouts increase functionality by taking up less space. A first in the market – the Live-Work concept! These units have a work space on the first floor that is linked by stairs to the living area on the second floor. This cuts commuting time down to zero and maximises the time you spend with your loved ones! Seven of these Live-Work apartments are available. The first phase of construction of Magdelēnas kvartāls can now boast with having received three awards recognising its high quality and sustainability: - “Best Commercial Object” in the category “Most Sustainable Project in Latvia 2017”; - 1st place in the “Latvian Construction Industry Annual Awards 2018” competition in the category “New Residential Building”; and - 1st place in the “Best Structure in Latvia 2018” competition in the category “Best New Residential Building”.
Lāčplēša 36
Lāčplēša 36
Riga, Latvia
from
€84,000
Completion date: 2023
We offer you an exclusive opportunity to reserve apartments in the very center of Riga, where you will have access to excellent infrastructure and amenities. Nearby, you will find restaurants, entertainment venues, shops, bakeries, pharmacies, kindergartens, and schools. This is a new project consisting of two buildings - a facade building and a courtyard building. A comprehensive renovation will be carried out in the building to ensure your comfort and well-being: The roof will be renovated; The hot and cold water and sewage systems will be restored; Individual meters will be installed on the radiators, allowing you to control heat consumption; The facade of the building will be completely renovated, giving it a new look; The entrance doors will be replaced, providing security and a modern appearance; The courtyard will be landscaped and well-maintained, where you can enjoy relaxation and fresh air; A new elevator will be installed in the facade building, facilitating daily movement; Each apartment will be equipped with new doors, ensuring privacy and comfort; A video intercom system will be provided for additional security in your home; Internet connection from TET and BALTCOM will be available, keeping you connected to the digital world. The apartments will be sold as separate property units, allowing you to enjoy the benefits of real estate. Additionally, you will benefit from the intended portion of the land that accompanies the apartments. You will have a unique opportunity to carry out renovation works yourself, customizing the apartment to your personal preferences. The plan is to complete all the work within this year, providing you with a ready-made residence according to your wishes and standards. Don't miss out on the opportunity to purchase an apartment in the newest real estate project in Riga! Contact us to learn more and reserve your apartment now.
Business center Grēdu iela 4a
Business center Grēdu iela 4a
Riga, Latvia
Completion date: 2009
Grēdu street 4a are B + class offices starting from 42kv. m. We rent office and retail space in a new 8-story office building, which is located near Riga, krasta Street in the OPEL shop Centre and KIMK. The building is a forced ventilation and airconditioning, underground and surface parking. From the Windows of the building opens up a wonderful view of the river Daugava. Office area of 42 sq.m. Floor area 600 sq. m. Commercial space for rent-from 3 EUR/sq.m. + 1.80 EUR/sq.m. about service + VAT + utilities payments Office space for rent-from 6 EUR/sq.m. + 1.80 EUR/sq.m. about service + VAT + utilities payments
