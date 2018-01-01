  1. Realting.com
Cēsu Terases (Cēsu iela 7)

Riga, Latvia
About the complex

CĒSU TERRACES is an elegant building complex, which consists of 5 buildings situated on the two land plots – Cēsu St. 7 and Cēsu St. 9, Rīga. It is a completely new residential project, which have been set to the newest standards of comfort and urban living and offers the future tenants a comfortable and secure living space in the heart of the city. It is being developed by CITY STAR brand investors together with a team of professional world-famous architects and designers and is being built with the use of contemporary technologies. Architectural solutions feature modern tendencies: natural stone, wood, glass, concrete. Interiors represent soft colors, comfortable and aesthetic composition of furniture and other design elements. Project includes individually planned apartments with well-thought layouts and full finish. The development at Cēsu St. 7 consists of 2 buildings joined by an underground parking for 30 cars and an above ground parking for 6 cars. The buildings will have 32 apartments ranging from 56 m2 to 130 m2. All the apartments have spacious terraces or comfortable balconies. Total living area will amount to 2 400 m2 and 300 m² will be reserved for commercial premises. The development at, Cēsu St. 9 is in the construction phase. The 2 buildings consist of 67 apartments and ground floor commercial premises. The sizes of the apartments vary from 45 m2 cozy studios to spacious penthouses and duplexes on 6th and 7th floors of over 130 m2. Total living area of the building will constitute 4 294 m2. The 7-storey building has an underground parking and a nextdoor parking lot to supply at least one parking space for each apartment. CĒSU TERRACES has an impressive green and landscaped courtyard – an urban escape into quietness and piece. The project is in construction phase. Location Cēsu street is a quiet and calm street in Riga historical downtown off the main Brivibas street. At the same time it is very central and in close proximity to the city’s main streets, infrastructure, transportation and a numbr of sightseeing sites. Combination of these factors makes the area favorable for living and investing.
Property Parametres
The year of construction
The year of construction
2019
New building location
Riga, Latvia
Similar complexes
Apartment building Senču iela 5
Riga, Latvia
from
€1
Apartment building Čaka iela 83/85
Riga, Latvia
from
€1
Apartment building Vaļņu iela 19
Riga, Latvia
from
€180,000
Apartment building Brīvības iela 100
Riga, Latvia
from
€222,222
Apartment building Lāčplēša iela 18
Riga, Latvia
from
€250
Cēsu Terases (Cēsu iela 7)
Riga, Latvia
Other complexes
Apartment building Līvzemes 26b
Apartment building Līvzemes 26b
Salaspils, Latvia
from
€270
Completion date: 2021
The most modern and elegant one and two-room rental apartments in Salaspils are offered for rent. All apartments have built-in kitchens and cabinets, quality kitchen appliances. Finishing of apartments with very high-quality materials - wooden parquet, tiles in bathrooms, elegant design. There are 14 apartments on three floors, with different layouts. Each apartment has a floor water heating system, 2-chamber windows and ventilation system. The project is managed by the developer's company. When concluding a contract rent for the first month and a deposit of two months' rent. Project and surroundings Project - new building, surroundings tidy, private parking lots, well-groomed lawn, pond. Access by asphalt road. The house is ideally located - only 400 meters to Salaspils City Council and the nearest shop, 1 km from Salaspils railway station, National Botanical Garden. 1.5 km - Salaspils Health Center. The drive to Riga by car is only 20 minutes. House and house extras - a new project, all communications, all the amenities, closed stairwell, code key in the stairwell. Property and heating - individual heat meter, adjustable heating. Amenities - furnished, shower, parking Extras - intercom. Territory - well-groomed territory, free parking. Repairs and gradation of repairs - wooden parquet floor, heated floor, painted walls. Planning - kitchen combined with a room. Bathroom - bathroom combined with toilet, shower. Furniture - furnished, new furniture, furniture if needed, built-in kitchen, built-in cupboards. Equipment - all the necessary home appliances, refrigerator, oven, electric range, cooker hood, washing machine. Utilities payments - management fee 0.7 EUR per sq.m.
Apartment building Matīsa 52
Apartment building Matīsa 52
Riga, Latvia
from
€420
Completion date: 2017
The building has been put into operation after a full renovation. The house is located next to Ziedoņdārzs, a convenient public transport movement. Infrastructure - Developed with increasing value for the future, nearby shops, restaurants, sports clubs, etc. Finishes: final decoration, wooden windows Equipment: built-in kitchen, dish washer, oven, fridge, fitted bathroom, bath, towel dryer, washing machine house Parking: parking in the yard, car park in the courtyard Communications: gas heating with an individual meter, optical internet access, city water supply, urban sewerage Security: metal door, available alarm, code lock, locked staircase, closed courtyard Basement storage room. House and house extras - renovated building, windows face the yard, closed stairwell, elevator available. Territory - public transport, near the park, closed territory, parking place. Planning - functional and smart space design, two rooms separated, kitchen combined with a living room. Equipment - all the necessary home appliances, refridgerator, washing machine, oven, electric range, cooker hood, dish-washing machine. Extras - optical internet, video surveillance, intercom, air conditioner. Property and heating - attic, cellar, gas heating. Bathroom - two bathrooms, bidet, bath, shower. If this offer really addressed you, then I call for an apartment review. Submit your visit by email or by calling.
Apartment building BIWI MEDIUM
Apartment building BIWI MEDIUM
Salaspils pagasts, Latvia
from
€17,700
Completion date: 2023
Developer: Vithaus
BIWI MEDIUM capsules are a modern hotel format. One capsule is a separate living box capable of providing a comfortable rest or workspace anywhere. The equipped BIWI  technology capsule accommodates two beds, a bathroom with a shower, a wardrobe, BIWI embedded software. Characteristics: BUILDING AREA: 9,20 m2 USEFUL AREA: 7,10 m2  DIMENSIONS (HxWxL): 2,3×2,9×4 m  WEIGHT OF MODULE FOR CONTAINER: up to 3000 kg  How to use BIWI: 1. During various sporting events, concerts, festivals, exhibitions. 2. International Airport: As there are often large gaps between flights to reduce the number of passengers who are temporarily delayed at the airport, an alternative recreation service can be offered to wait comfortably for their flights. 3. Organization of mini hotels near all places with sights of the state. 4. At the seaside: Near the main city beaches, for temporal recreation of tourists and vacationers on the seasides, for changing clothes, sleeping, going to the toilet, taking a shower, eating, relaxing or comfortable work during the heat of the day. 5. An additional sector for the hospitality industry: Install BIWI on the roofs of skyscrapers, for lovers of beautiful sunrises and sunsets. 6. Leisure activities – setting up specialized places for recreation with BIWI mini housing: a. Arrangement of specialized places for recreation with BIWI mini houses. b. National parks with their own ecosystem can use the BIWI autonomous home. c. Temporary accommodation for tourists who prefer hiking trails in the wild. d. Temporary accommodation for cross-country cycling athletes. e. In port cities in places where yachts are parked. f. For temporary accommodation of pilots of small aircraft on the territory of private mini airports. g. Equestrian clubs. h. A holiday home for fishermen. i. A hunter’s vacation home. 7. Domestic tourism: BIWI is perfect for comfortable domestic tourism of the native people of the country. BIWI houses can be placed anywhere, for example, near existing hotels, on the territory of specialized recreation centers, health care resorts and other tourist places. 8. Place BIWI around the world as a global travel company to support world tourism by filling all major tourist destinations with BIWI capsules. All BIWI are connected to the international booking system Booking.com and other similar platforms. 9. BIWI will help to solve the housing problem: a. In countries with emergency situations, as temporary housing for victims. b. In third world countries in extreme need of housing. c. As a reserve for any emergencies.   Equipment BIWI: Entrance door with double-glazed windows, aluminum profile. Stained glass in the sleeping area. The window is swivel-hinged in the bathroom, aluminum profile. 2 beds. Wardrobe for clothes and shoes with a mirror. The door to the bathroom is sliding, aluminum frame, tempered glass. Installation built into the wall with a suspended toilet. Shower with indoor drain. Electric boiler, accumulative, for 50l. Forced ventilation in the bathroom. The air ventilation system is a recuperator. Underfloor heating. LED lighting along the contour of the premises: room and bathroom. Smoke detector. Internet Wi-Fi.   Options included in "BIWI SMART": Entrance lock with QR code, for remote payment. Conditioner. Electric toning of the entrance door. Heating of stained glass. Quartz disinfection of the room. BIWI Smart Control System: Rent control; Control of residents; Automatic booking; Convenient forms of payment; BIWI cleaning service after use; other options.   The architecture of high-level embedded software (software) BIWI SMART provides the following features: Creation and editing of capsule placement regions. Create and edit individual settings for each capsule. Registration of users in the system by phone number. Accepting payments via Visa, Mastercard, American Express, Discover, UnionPay, JCB payment systems. User account with information about the current reservation and the possibility of its renewal. SMS notification of users about the approaching end of the reservation. Sending feedback about the service. Real-time monitoring of bookings and failures in the operation of all capsule subsystems. Automatic collection and unloading of user behavior statistics on the site and inside the capsule. Configuring the system parameters of the capsule control board via the WEB interface. Remote update of the capsule firmware. Control of the internal elements of the capsule:  Wi-Fi router; Lighting; With Sockets; Ventilation; Tinted door glass; With an electric lock; Emergency sound and light alarm system, advertising monitors (optional).  
