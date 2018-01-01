Vaļņu iela 19

Riga, Latvia

from €600,000

Completion date: 2018

Are you looking for comfortable accommodation for rent in Riga? Pay attention to the apartments with designer repair in the apart-hotel "Ventspils Loft" located 3km from the center of the city and 5km from airport Riga. This is an excellent decision if you want to get all the advantages of living in the separate apartment and complex of hotel services for the affordable price. In the apart-hotel, it is possible to rent apartment for a long term or for a month. Why it is worth to rent the apartment in the apart hotel "Ventspils Loft"? As a rule, such apartments are 20% cheaper than analogues in block houses. This is an ideal option for the students as the University of Latvia, Riga Stradina University, Riga Technical University and the Graduate School of Business, Arts and Technology "RISEBA" are located in close proximity. The airport Riga is located nearby so the apartments are often used by its employees, pilots and flight attendants of AirBaltic. Complex is near the ‘Panarama Plaza’ living complex and a large shopping center ‘Spice’ with its restaurants, sport clubs, and supermarkets. The apart-hotel has its own guarded car parking with video surveillance system. Also there is public transport stop nearby. Do not miss the opportunity to rent the apartment in the apart-hotel of Riga for the affordable price.