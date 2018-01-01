Vaļņu iela 19

  1. Realting.com
About the complex

Office and apartment building with cinema (1933-1935) arch. Alfred Carr, Kurt Betge, reconstructed in 2003, arch. Visvaldis Sarma, Jānis Norde. Former widescreen cinema "Aina". There were 547 seats in the auditorium. A "canonical" example of functionalism. The multifunctional building is located on a narrow street in Old Riga. However, the volume contrasting with the surrounding historical buildings fits well into the environmental context, echoing the nearby Latvian Joint Stock Bank building (Kaļķu Street No.13). The central part of the facade is highlighted by balcony strips blocked by glazed staircase bay windows. Artificial stone slabs are used for the facade decoration.
Property Parametres
The year of construction
The year of construction
2003
New building location
Riga, Latvia

Mortgage calculator

Interest rate, %
Loan term, years
Property cost
Down payment, %
{{ initialPaymentCurrency }} EUR
Please note! You changed the property cost parameter to {{ differentPrice }}%. This affects the relevance of the calculation of monthly payments for the current property. Return
Interest rate
{{ loanPercentValue.toLocaleString() }} %
Interest rate
Loan amount
{{ mortgageAmount }} EUR
Loan amount
Period
{{ loanPeriodValue | pluralize("year", "years") }}
Period
Monthly payment
{{ paymentPerMonth }} EUR
Monthly payment
Similar complexes
Apartment building Cēsu iela 9
Riga, Latvia
from
€580
Apartment building Vilandes 14
Riga, Latvia
from
€750
Apartment building Stabu iela 13
Riga, Latvia
from
€4,00M
Apartment building Brīvības iela 100
Riga, Latvia
from
€222,222
Apartment building Lindenholma
Marupes novads, Latvia
from
€650
Other complexes
Apartment building Elizabetes 2A
Apartment building Elizabetes 2A
Riga, Latvia
from
€550
Completion date: 1879
Īres nams (1879.) arh. Gustavs Rūdolfs Vinklers. eklektisms, daudzdzīvokļu māja
Apartment building Ventspils loft (Ventspils iela 63c)
Apartment building Ventspils loft (Ventspils iela 63c)
Riga, Latvia
from
€600,000
Completion date: 2018
Are you looking for comfortable accommodation for rent in Riga? Pay attention to the apartments with designer repair in the apart-hotel "Ventspils Loft" located 3km from the center of the city and 5km from airport Riga. This is an excellent decision if you want to get all the advantages of living in the separate apartment and complex of hotel services for the affordable price. In the apart-hotel, it is possible to rent apartment for a long term or for a month. Why it is worth to rent the apartment in the apart hotel "Ventspils Loft"? As a rule, such apartments are 20% cheaper than analogues in block houses. This is an ideal option for the students as the University of Latvia, Riga Stradina University, Riga Technical University and the Graduate School of Business, Arts and Technology "RISEBA" are located in close proximity. The airport Riga is located nearby so the apartments are often used by its employees, pilots and flight attendants of AirBaltic. Complex is near the ‘Panarama Plaza’ living complex and a large shopping center ‘Spice’ with its restaurants, sport clubs, and supermarkets. The apart-hotel has its own guarded car parking with video surveillance system. Also there is public transport stop nearby. Do not miss the opportunity to rent the apartment in the apart-hotel of Riga for the affordable price.
Apartment building Līvzemes 26b
Apartment building Līvzemes 26b
Salaspils, Latvia
from
€270
Completion date: 2021
The most modern and elegant one and two-room rental apartments in Salaspils are offered for rent. All apartments have built-in kitchens and cabinets, quality kitchen appliances. Finishing of apartments with very high-quality materials - wooden parquet, tiles in bathrooms, elegant design. There are 14 apartments on three floors, with different layouts. Each apartment has a floor water heating system, 2-chamber windows and ventilation system. The project is managed by the developer's company. When concluding a contract rent for the first month and a deposit of two months' rent. Project and surroundings Project - new building, surroundings tidy, private parking lots, well-groomed lawn, pond. Access by asphalt road. The house is ideally located - only 400 meters to Salaspils City Council and the nearest shop, 1 km from Salaspils railway station, National Botanical Garden. 1.5 km - Salaspils Health Center. The drive to Riga by car is only 20 minutes. House and house extras - a new project, all communications, all the amenities, closed stairwell, code key in the stairwell. Property and heating - individual heat meter, adjustable heating. Amenities - furnished, shower, parking Extras - intercom. Territory - well-groomed territory, free parking. Repairs and gradation of repairs - wooden parquet floor, heated floor, painted walls. Planning - kitchen combined with a room. Bathroom - bathroom combined with toilet, shower. Furniture - furnished, new furniture, furniture if needed, built-in kitchen, built-in cupboards. Equipment - all the necessary home appliances, refrigerator, oven, electric range, cooker hood, washing machine. Utilities payments - management fee 0.7 EUR per sq.m.
