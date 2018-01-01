A house, an apartment, a villa Magdelēnas kvartāls

  1. Realting.com
About the complex

In Riga’s best neighbourhood, the Quiet Centre, bounded by Antonijas, Emiļa Melngaiļa and Strēlnieku streets, Magdelēnas kvartāls is emerging – a completely new kind of place for living and working, where everything is being done to make its residents feel good. The area is listed as a UNESCO World Heritage Site. Great restaurants, green parks, charming cafés, schools and colleges, shops and shopping centres, and favourite cultural hot-spots – everything is conveniently and quickly accessible. Additional information In the first stage of construction, two residential buildings have been built containing: 116 apartments, three commercial spaces of various size, a car park for 73 cars and six garages, and storage lockers for residents. When finished, the quarter will contain 300 apartments, 16 500 m2 of office space, and 4 500 m2 of commercial space. For the comfort of the residents, there is a 2000 m2 green, car-free courtyard between the two buildings. Building residents also have access to a playground and an area designated for more active recreation. Private outdoor spaces consist of balconies ranging in size from six to nine square metres, and terraces up to 23 m2 in size. The apartments themselves, ranging in size from 46 to 152 m2, are light and airy due to most units having large windows that open up to both sides of the building. 2.95 metre-high ceilings allow for the rooms to breathe and for thoughts to soar, and practical and proportional apartment layouts increase functionality by taking up less space. A first in the market – the Live-Work concept! These units have a work space on the first floor that is linked by stairs to the living area on the second floor. This cuts commuting time down to zero and maximises the time you spend with your loved ones! Seven of these Live-Work apartments are available. The first phase of construction of Magdelēnas kvartāls can now boast with having received three awards recognising its high quality and sustainability: - “Best Commercial Object” in the category “Most Sustainable Project in Latvia 2017”; - 1st place in the “Latvian Construction Industry Annual Awards 2018” competition in the category “New Residential Building”; and - 1st place in the “Best Structure in Latvia 2018” competition in the category “Best New Residential Building”.
2020
New building location
Riga, Latvia
