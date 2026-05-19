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Short-term rental houses in Latvia

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1 property total found
2 room house in Jurmala, Latvia
2 room house
Jurmala, Latvia
Rooms 2
Area 42 m²
Floor 2/5
Courtyard house, Renovated building, closed territory, parking place, underground parking, w…
$8,239
per night
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