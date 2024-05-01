Business center Elizabetes 45

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Office space is available at Elizabetes Street 45/47, located in the center of Riga. These office premises are fully equipped with modern air ventilation and conditioning systems, providing employees with a comfortable working environment. The historical staircase is adorned with elegant stained glass windows, adding a special charm.
The building is equipped with all necessary amenities and communications. Video surveillance is conducted to ensure security and peace of mind. The staircase is not only representative but also aesthetically pleasing.
Tenants are provided with full access to the office premises even during the night. Paid parking spaces are available near the building - both near the Congress House and in the vicinity of Zaļā Street, as well as near the Skonto Stadium.
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Riga, Latvia
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