  1. Realting.com
  2. Latvia
  3. Riga
  4. Business center Elizabetes 45

Business center Elizabetes 45

Riga, Latvia
Price on request
;
3
Leave a request
ID: 15856
New building ID on Realting
In CRM: 671
ID of the new building on the company website
Last update: 29/04/2026

Location

Show on map
  • Country
    Latvia
  • City
    Riga
  • Address
    Elizabetes iela, 45 47 Kitija Paukina

About the complex

Office space is available at Elizabetes Street 45/47, located in the center of Riga. These office premises are fully equipped with modern air ventilation and conditioning systems, providing employees with a comfortable working environment. The historical staircase is adorned with elegant stained glass windows, adding a special charm. The building is equipped with all necessary amenities and communications. Video surveillance is conducted to ensure security and peace of mind. The staircase is not only representative but also aesthetically pleasing. Tenants are provided with full access to the office premises even during the night. Paid parking spaces are available near the building - both near the Congress House and in the vicinity of Zaļā Street, as well as near the Skonto Stadium.

Location on the map

Riga, Latvia
Education

Mortgage calculator

Interest rate, %
Loan term, years
Property cost
Down payment, %
{{ initialPaymentCurrency }} USD
Please note! You changed the property cost parameter to {{ differentPrice }}%. This affects the relevance of the calculation of monthly payments for the current property. Return
Interest rate
{{ loanPercentValue.toLocaleString() }} %
Interest rate
Loan amount
{{ mortgageAmount }} USD
Loan amount
Period
{{ loanPeriodValue | pluralize("year", "years") }}
Period
Monthly payment
{{ paymentPerMonth }} USD
Monthly payment
Similar complexes
Business center M4A (Mednieku iela 4A)
Riga, Latvia
from
$1,579
Business center Forštate biroji
Riga, Latvia
Price on request
Business center Preses Nama Kvartāls
Riga, Latvia
Price on request
Business center Unimarine Business Center
Riga, Latvia
from
$3,349
Business center Dzirnavu street 57
Riga, Latvia
from
$266
You are viewing
Business center Elizabetes 45
Riga, Latvia
Price on request
Ask all your questions
Leave your request
Thank you! Your request has been accepted
I have interest in the property from your ad. I want more information about the property. What are the purchase conditions for foreigners? I would like to visit an apartment/house. I would like to be informed about the total price (incl. tax, agency fee, etc.). Is it possible to buy with a loan/mortgage?
Back Leave a request
Other complexes
Business center DĀRZCIEMA BIROJI
Business center DĀRZCIEMA BIROJI
Business center DĀRZCIEMA BIROJI
Business center DĀRZCIEMA BIROJI
Business center DĀRZCIEMA BIROJI
Show all Business center DĀRZCIEMA BIROJI
Business center DĀRZCIEMA BIROJI
Riga, Latvia
from
$146
The Class B office and commercial premises complex covers 5800 square meters and is spread over three floors. "Darzciems offices" has 95 rooms of different area, as well as 155 parking spaces. The complex is easily accessible not only by private, but also by public transport, both from the c…
Agency
REALAT real estate
Leave a request
Business center Zunda Towers
Business center Zunda Towers
Business center Zunda Towers
Business center Zunda Towers
Business center Zunda Towers
Show all Business center Zunda Towers
Business center Zunda Towers
Riga, Latvia
from
$1,200
The year of construction 2022
A-class offices with floor to ceiling clear glass openable windows and state-of-the-art engineering solutions are adapted for your convenience and success. Take one of the seven high speed elevators to reach new heights or become a catalyst for activating the urban streetscape as part of re…
Agency
REALAT real estate
Leave a request
Business center Terbatas Center
Business center Terbatas Center
Business center Terbatas Center
Business center Terbatas Center
Business center Terbatas Center
Show all Business center Terbatas Center
Business center Terbatas Center
Riga, Latvia
from
$11,02M
The year of construction 2008
Exclusive office building. Facilities are located on the main Ashford Street and terbatas Street. The building is equipped with underground and surface parking lots, each room is equipped with air conditioner, 2 lifts, as well as the building is being guarded by video surveillance and physic…
Agency
REALAT real estate
Leave a request
Realting.com
Go
Latest News in Latvia
What is Happening in the Latvian Real Estate Market. Interview with an Expert
01.05.2024
What is Happening in the Latvian Real Estate Market. Interview with an Expert
How much does land in Latvia cost? A selection of houses with turnkey plots
20.02.2023
How much does land in Latvia cost? A selection of houses with turnkey plots
It has become easier to move to Latvia: visa applications for remote employees open
17.06.2022
It has become easier to move to Latvia: visa applications for remote employees open
A two-room apartment is for sale in the center of Riga for €109,000. Why is this such a profitable option?
27.01.2022
A two-room apartment is for sale in the center of Riga for €109,000. Why is this such a profitable option?
Prime Minister of Latvia calls to cancel the issuance of a residence permit for real estate investing
31.03.2021
Prime Minister of Latvia calls to cancel the issuance of a residence permit for real estate investing
Show all publications