A house, an apartment, a villa Matīsa iela 29

Riga, Latvia

from €550

Completion date: 2023

Project 4 from the development company HouseNet – is a new, smart and energy efficient class A house with an excellent location in Riga, Ziepniekkalns district. Choosing an apartment in our new project, you acquire a qualitatively new level of residence in an exclusive apartment building of club type, in which you will find peace, because the house has only 15 apartments. The building is put into operation and ready for settlement. Apartments with complete interior decoration of high quality are offered for sale. The height of the ceilings of apartments is 2, 7 meters. Technical characteristics of the building, apartment and territory: 1. GasO heat supply 2. Power supply Sadales Tīkls 3. Digital television and Internet Balticom 4. Sewerage and water supply Rīgas Ūdens 5. Video surveillance HouseNet. 6. External walls - gas block (300 mm), insulated with polystyrene foam and cotton wool (150 mm), covered with reinforcing layer and decorative plaster 7. Internal bearing walls - gas block (300 mm), covered with plaster (20 mm) on both sides, 2 layers of paint Caparol 8. Internal partitions - gas block (200 mm), covered with plaster (20 mm) on both sides, 2 layers of paint Caparol 9. Interfloor ceiling – monolithic reinforced concrete, covered with a heat-sound insulation layer with a thickness of 50 mm, sound insulation film with a thickness of 10 mm and light concrete 50mm. 10. Roof - monolithic reinforced concrete - insulated with polystyrene foam (400 mm) and stone wool (50 mm), covered with 2 layers of ruberoid 11. Windows - plastic, 6-chamber windows Gealan, with the 3rd layer double-glazed unit 12. Entrance door to the building – aluminum door Ponzio with 3rd layer double-glazed unit equipped with IP intercom FERMAX 13. Internal doors: a) entrance door of the apartment - fire (EI-30), soundproofing (37dB), wooden door b) room doors - wooden 14. Staircase - monolithic reinforced concrete structures. 15. Floor coverings: a) in the bathrooms - floor tiles made of stone mass b) in the remaining rooms – 10 mm laminate 33 class Kronotex c 5 mm lining 16. Ventilation: a) conclusions for the installation of exhaust fans in all bathrooms b) conclusions for the installation of kitchen hoods in) in all windows are installed valves of forced ventilation (Aereco) 17. Energy supply: a) wiring under sockets + installed sockets (manufacturer AVV) b) wiring under lighting + installed switches (manufacturer ABB) in) wiring under external lighting + installed switches (manufacturer ABB)+ installed external lamps (na balconies) g) cable wiring for the installation of electric cookstoves and other kitchen appliances 18. Weak networks: a) network LAN (Internet) b) digital television b) smoke detectors 19. Heating: a) gas condensate boiler BOSCH b) all rooms are heated by radiators in) heating of each room – individually adjustable thermostat on the radiator, at the request of the buyer it is also possible to install an electronic thermostat, which is programmed and managed over the Internet (access through a special application on the mobile phone) and allows to significantly optimize the amount of heat consumed 20. Territory: a) landscaped area (asphalted paths, playground, area with led lighting, etc. ) b) parking lot taking into account the number of apartments in the house b) entrance gate with automatic control g) wicket d) IP intercom system FERMAX MEET is controlled via the Internet (access through a special application on the mobile phone), video call comes to you on the phone, you can answer and/or open the door of the entrance e) video surveillance Hikvision 21. Plumbing: a) mixers - HANSGROHE b) bath - KALDEWEI in) shells - LAUFEN PRO g) toilet - LAUFEN PRO All counters installed in the building are smart with remote reading (heating, cold and hot water, electricity). To reduce the consumption of municipal (general) electricity, a solar battery system is installed on the roof of the building, which will significantly reduce your costs. Service company – SIA “Selectum Home” Residents of the house have the opportunity to get the latest service and order the installation of a car electric charging station near their parking (the number is limited). When buying an apartment, it is possible to order the manufacture and installation of kitchen furniture and equipment, as well as compartment cabinets and other furniture. Residents of the house have the opportunity to order the installation of an individual air recovery system. In addition to the apartment, it is also possible to purchase a parking space and utility room. Nearby there is a bus stop, school, kindergarten, electric car charging station, cafes and restaurants, Wash and Drive car wash, Promo Cash and Carry shopping center