  A house, an apartment, a villa Matīsa iela 29

A house, an apartment, a villa Matīsa iela 29

Riga, Latvia
from
€2,30M
;
14
About the complex

The developer is offering a new renovated project in the center of Riga - Matīsa Street 29. The property consists of 18 apartments located in a 5-story facade building and a 3-story courtyard building. Available are 2-5 room apartments ranging in size from 49.41 to 121.2 m2. It's possible to additionally purchase storage rooms and parking spaces in the courtyard with or without a canopy. Planned works within the project include: Division of the property into apartment ownership; Roof replacement; Restoration of building facades; Renovation of stairwells; Replacement of heating system; Installation of heating energy meters; Replacement of entrance doors to the buildings; Replacement of apartment exterior doors; Replacement of sewage riser; Replacement of cold water riser; Installation of hot water supply; Replacement of electrical installations; Courtyard landscaping; Creation of parking spaces; Renovation of basement premises and establishment of storage rooms; The facade building on Matīsa Street 29 was built in 1935 according to the design by architect Teodors Hermanovskis. T. Hermanovskis' architectural heritage is significant in the history of Latvian architecture. The architect is known as the founder of the functionalist style and the introducer of the ideas of the German Bauhaus functionalist design school. The building was constructed in the functionalist style as a brick rental house with shops on the 1st floor, and it has preserved its original volume and facade architecture up to our days.
Property Parametres
The year of construction
The year of construction
2023
New building location
Riga, Latvia

Mortgage calculator

Interest rate, %
Loan term, years
Property cost
Down payment, %
{{ initialPaymentCurrency }} EUR
Please note! You changed the property cost parameter to {{ differentPrice }}%. This affects the relevance of the calculation of monthly payments for the current property.
Interest rate
{{ loanPercentValue.toLocaleString() }} %
Interest rate
Loan amount
{{ mortgageAmount }} EUR
Loan amount
Period
{{ loanPeriodValue | pluralize("year", "years") }}
Period
Monthly payment
{{ paymentPerMonth }} EUR
Monthly payment
Similar complexes
Kvartāls 5/26
Riga, Latvia
from
€57,378
KUBI
Riga, Latvia
from
€227
HOFT
Riga, Latvia
from
€279,140
Jaunā Mežaparka 34
Riga, Latvia
E. Birznieka Upīša iela 10
Riga, Latvia
from
€72,200
Other complexes
S22
S22
Riga, Latvia
from
€58,000
Completion date: 2023
A positive environment awaits you in the project - the vast area near the building is well-lit and landscaped with walking paths, recreational benches, and children's playgrounds. It is richly planted with trees and flowering plants. S22 has a children's playground, the territory is closed, and the entrance is controlled with code keys and gate control. On the territory are planned 9 parking lots, 4 of which are under an open canopy. A pleasant environment is also in the neighborhood. Nearby are two parks-Peace Garden and a quiet garden, a total of 8.3 ha, where it is peaceful and beautiful in all seasons. These are the best parks in the city with children's playgrounds, a skate park, and places for both sports and relaxing walks. The project is located on Sadovnikova Street 22, near the center of Riga. FIRs Sadovnikov entered the history of the city as a very rich merchant, patron, and honorary citizen of Riga and St. Petersburg. S22 is close to the center of Riga, Old Town, Daugava embankment and promenade with a bicycle path, Central City Market – the largest market in Northern Europe. Here you will see how the sun rises and goes to the shower in the evening. Shopping Centers for all needs and tastes are located nearby. The project provides for 2 rounds in total. 1 layer-renovated stone 4-story apartment building with 15 apartments and one basement open space apartment with a total area of 60 m2 Round 2-renovated wooden 2-story building with 2 apartments and shop room from the street side The apartments will be offered with a quality full finish, Round 1 is planned to be put into operation by 2023.March Round 2 is planned to be put into operation by 2023.september
Dignājas 4
Dignājas 4
Riga, Latvia
from
€550
Completion date: 2023
Project 4 from the development company HouseNet – is a new, smart and energy efficient class A house with an excellent location in Riga, Ziepniekkalns district. Choosing an apartment in our new project, you acquire a qualitatively new level of residence in an exclusive apartment building of club type, in which you will find peace, because the house has only 15 apartments. The building is put into operation and ready for settlement. Apartments with complete interior decoration of high quality are offered for sale. The height of the ceilings of apartments is 2, 7 meters. Technical characteristics of the building, apartment and territory: 1. GasO heat supply 2. Power supply Sadales Tīkls 3. Digital television and Internet Balticom 4. Sewerage and water supply Rīgas Ūdens 5. Video surveillance HouseNet. 6. External walls - gas block (300 mm), insulated with polystyrene foam and cotton wool (150 mm), covered with reinforcing layer and decorative plaster 7. Internal bearing walls - gas block (300 mm), covered with plaster (20 mm) on both sides, 2 layers of paint Caparol 8. Internal partitions - gas block (200 mm), covered with plaster (20 mm) on both sides, 2 layers of paint Caparol 9. Interfloor ceiling – monolithic reinforced concrete, covered with a heat-sound insulation layer with a thickness of 50 mm, sound insulation film with a thickness of 10 mm and light concrete 50mm. 10. Roof - monolithic reinforced concrete - insulated with polystyrene foam (400 mm) and stone wool (50 mm), covered with 2 layers of ruberoid 11. Windows - plastic, 6-chamber windows Gealan, with the 3rd layer double-glazed unit 12. Entrance door to the building – aluminum door Ponzio with 3rd layer double-glazed unit equipped with IP intercom FERMAX 13. Internal doors: a) entrance door of the apartment - fire (EI-30), soundproofing (37dB), wooden door b) room doors - wooden 14. Staircase - monolithic reinforced concrete structures. 15. Floor coverings: a) in the bathrooms - floor tiles made of stone mass b) in the remaining rooms – 10 mm laminate 33 class Kronotex c 5 mm lining 16. Ventilation: a) conclusions for the installation of exhaust fans in all bathrooms b) conclusions for the installation of kitchen hoods in) in all windows are installed valves of forced ventilation (Aereco) 17. Energy supply: a) wiring under sockets + installed sockets (manufacturer AVV) b) wiring under lighting + installed switches (manufacturer ABB) in) wiring under external lighting + installed switches (manufacturer ABB)+ installed external lamps (na balconies) g) cable wiring for the installation of electric cookstoves and other kitchen appliances 18. Weak networks: a) network LAN (Internet) b) digital television b) smoke detectors 19. Heating: a) gas condensate boiler BOSCH b) all rooms are heated by radiators in) heating of each room – individually adjustable thermostat on the radiator, at the request of the buyer it is also possible to install an electronic thermostat, which is programmed and managed over the Internet (access through a special application on the mobile phone) and allows to significantly optimize the amount of heat consumed 20. Territory: a) landscaped area (asphalted paths, playground, area with led lighting, etc. ) b) parking lot taking into account the number of apartments in the house b) entrance gate with automatic control g) wicket d) IP intercom system FERMAX MEET is controlled via the Internet (access through a special application on the mobile phone), video call comes to you on the phone, you can answer and/or open the door of the entrance e) video surveillance Hikvision 21. Plumbing: a) mixers - HANSGROHE b) bath - KALDEWEI in) shells - LAUFEN PRO g) toilet - LAUFEN PRO All counters installed in the building are smart with remote reading (heating, cold and hot water, electricity). To reduce the consumption of municipal (general) electricity, a solar battery system is installed on the roof of the building, which will significantly reduce your costs. Service company – SIA “Selectum Home” Residents of the house have the opportunity to get the latest service and order the installation of a car electric charging station near their parking (the number is limited). When buying an apartment, it is possible to order the manufacture and installation of kitchen furniture and equipment, as well as compartment cabinets and other furniture. Residents of the house have the opportunity to order the installation of an individual air recovery system. In addition to the apartment, it is also possible to purchase a parking space and utility room. Nearby there is a bus stop, school, kindergarten, electric car charging station, cafes and restaurants, Wash and Drive car wash, Promo Cash and Carry shopping center
P5 loģistika (Piche)
P5 loģistika (Piche)
Riga, Latvia
A newly-built A-Class logistics and industrial park consisting of two multi-let and multifunctional buildings, located close to Riga International Airport, 10 km from city center, with direct access to all main city transport corridors and national highways.
