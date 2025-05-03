Show property on map Show properties list
Monthly rent of commercial properties in Latvia

577 properties total found
Commercial property 134 m² in Riga, Latvia
Commercial property 134 m²
Riga, Latvia
Rooms 1
Area 134 m²
Floor 1/5
Courtyard house, closed territory, parking place, guarded yard, entrance from both the yard …
$1,381
per month
Commercial property 70 m² in Riga, Latvia
Commercial property 70 m²
Riga, Latvia
Rooms 2
Area 70 m²
Floor 4/4
House and house extras - renovated building, security guard, windows face the street. Territ…
$433
per month
Commercial property 119 m² in Riga, Latvia
Commercial property 119 m²
Riga, Latvia
Rooms 2
Area 119 m²
Floor 2/2
$1,001
per month
Commercial property 55 m² in Riga, Latvia
Commercial property 55 m²
Riga, Latvia
Rooms 2
Area 55 m²
Floor 3/6
House and house extras - renovated house, front building, security guard, all communications…
$538
per month
Commercial property 244 m² in Riga, Latvia
Commercial property 244 m²
Riga, Latvia
Rooms 7
Area 244 m²
Floor 1/5
House and house extras - Art Nouveau the facade of the building, renovated building, front b…
$2,629
per month
Commercial property 570 m² in Riga, Latvia
Commercial property 570 m²
Riga, Latvia
Area 570 m²
Floor 1/1
$2,697
per month
Commercial property 481 m² in Riga, Latvia
Commercial property 481 m²
Riga, Latvia
Area 481 m²
Floor 6/7
House - renovated building. Territory - public transport, close to markets, parking place, p…
$4,956
per month
Commercial property 433 m² in Riga, Latvia
Commercial property 433 m²
Riga, Latvia
Area 433 m²
Floor 1/1
$2,276
per month
Commercial property 60 m² in Riga, Latvia
Commercial property 60 m²
Riga, Latvia
Rooms 3
Area 60 m²
Floor 3/5
House and house extras - new project, courtyard house, all communications. Territory - devel…
$569
per month
Commercial property 329 m² in Marupe, Latvia
Commercial property 329 m²
Marupe, Latvia
Area 329 m²
$2,397
per month
Commercial property 240 m² in Krustini, Latvia
Commercial property 240 m²
Krustini, Latvia
Rooms 6
Area 240 m²
Number of floors 2
House and house extras - guest house, all the amenities, all communications, bathouse, windo…
$1,262
per month
Commercial property 983 m² in Riga, Latvia
Commercial property 983 m²
Riga, Latvia
Rooms 1
Area 983 m²
Floor 1/1
$3,411
per month
Commercial property 140 m² in Riga, Latvia
Commercial property 140 m²
Riga, Latvia
Rooms 5
Area 140 m²
Floor 5/5
House and house extras - new project, security guard, all communications, elevator available…
$736
per month
Commercial property 200 m² in Riga, Latvia
Commercial property 200 m²
Riga, Latvia
Area 200 m²
Floor 7/7
Rent Exclusive Office Spaces in the Center of Riga After Full Renovation! Attic-type office…
$2,473
per month
Commercial property 21 m² in Riga, Latvia
Commercial property 21 m²
Riga, Latvia
Rooms 1
Area 21 m²
Floor 3/3
Street house, parking place, guarded yard, entrance from both the yard and the street, windo…
$98
per month
Office 3 350 m² in Riga, Latvia
Office 3 350 m²
Riga, Latvia
Area 3 350 m²
Floor 1
Price on request
Commercial property 834 m² in Riga, Latvia
Commercial property 834 m²
Riga, Latvia
Area 834 m²
$5,258
per month
Commercial property 308 m² in Riga, Latvia
Commercial property 308 m²
Riga, Latvia
Rooms 6
Area 308 m²
Floor 3/6
Street house, underground parking, elevator available, windows in both sides of the house, f…
$3,867
per month
Commercial property 335 m² in Riga, Latvia
Commercial property 335 m²
Riga, Latvia
Rooms 3
Area 335 m²
Floor 6/6
$3,346
per month
Commercial property 170 m² in Riga, Latvia
Commercial property 170 m²
Riga, Latvia
Rooms 2
Area 170 m²
Floor 1/3
$536
per month
Commercial property 360 m² in Riga, Latvia
Commercial property 360 m²
Riga, Latvia
Rooms 2
Area 360 m²
Floor 1/2
Courtyard house, closed territory, parking place, separate bathroom- toilet, high ceiling, i…
$556
per month
Commercial property 580 m² in Riga, Latvia
Commercial property 580 m²
Riga, Latvia
Rooms 2
Area 580 m²
Floor 3/3
$2,440
per month
Commercial property 245 m² in Riga, Latvia
Commercial property 245 m²
Riga, Latvia
Rooms 3
Area 245 m²
Floor 1/6
$5,258
per month
Commercial property 957 m² in Riga, Latvia
Commercial property 957 m²
Riga, Latvia
Area 957 m²
Floor 1/1
House and house extras - security guard. Territory - developed infrastructure, public transp…
$2,213
per month
Commercial property 700 m² in Marupe, Latvia
Commercial property 700 m²
Marupe, Latvia
Area 700 m²
Floor 4
We offer for rent office space in a new complex of high-class office buildings Business Gard…
Price on request
Revenue house in Riga, Latvia
Revenue house
Riga, Latvia
Rooms 79
Floor 1/6
For rent is a building located on Peldu Street - in the very center of the historical develo…
$22,813
per month
Commercial property 60 m² in Riga, Latvia
Commercial property 60 m²
Riga, Latvia
Rooms 1
Area 60 m²
Floor 5/8
Rented out offices in Ganību dambis ''Office and shopping center''. Front building, parking …
$371
per month
Commercial property 643 m² in Riga, Latvia
Commercial property 643 m²
Riga, Latvia
Rooms 1
Area 643 m²
Floor 5/7
House - renovated building. Territory - public transport, close to markets, parking place, p…
$6,626
per month
Commercial property 190 m² in Riga, Latvia
Commercial property 190 m²
Riga, Latvia
Rooms 6
Area 190 m²
Floor 1/5
House and house extras - Art Nouveau the facade of the building, renovated house, front buil…
$1,598
per month
Commercial property 223 m² in Riga, Latvia
Commercial property 223 m²
Riga, Latvia
Rooms 7
Area 223 m²
Floor 2/6
$3,048
per month
