  1. Realting.com
  2. Latvia
  3. A house, an apartment, a villa Bruņinieku 93c

A house, an apartment, a villa Bruņinieku 93c

Riga, Latvia
from
€9,000
;
20
Leave a request
Description Description
Params Params
Apartments Apartments
Address Address
Media Media
News News

About the complex

This new project is located in the courtyard at 93 Brivibas Street, in the center of Riga. It is a high-quality renovation of a former textile factory building complex, consisting of 12 well-appointed and energy-efficient loft apartments. The apartments feature large floor-to-ceiling windows, and in some apartments, the ceiling height reaches up to 4 meters, allowing the new residents to plan interesting furniture design solutions. Several apartments have access to terraces where one can enjoy summer evenings and experience the benefits of living in loft apartments in a quiet, bright, and green courtyard in the center of Riga. Energy efficiency: Taking into account the new requirements for building energy efficiency, insulation work has been carried out on the external walls, energy-efficient double-glazed windows have been installed, and each apartment has an individual heat meter. Each room is equipped with a ventilation system, and heating is provided by a Toshiba air/water heat pump. These investments are considered to be one of the most effective cost-saving solutions in multi-apartment buildings, allowing residents to receive small bills for their apartments. Finishing and interior: In this project, all apartments are fully finished, and we will be happy to assist with furniture design questions if needed. The apartments are functionally designed and finished with high-quality natural materials. There are stone resin baths, "Laufen" and "Grohe" sanitary ware, ceramic tiles, class 33 laminate flooring, and veneered doors chosen specifically for the comfort of the new residents. Quality - full renovation: The complete renovation of the building includes the installation of all utilities - electrical installations, water supply, and sewage systems. New partition walls have been built, and the apartments are equipped with exterior doors that comply with sound insulation and fire safety regulations. The facade has been renovated, and a new roof covering has been installed. As a result of the renovation, wide floor-to-ceiling windows and French balconies have been installed. A cement screed with underfloor heating pipes has been installed for heating, and electric underfloor heating is provided in the sanitary facilities. All construction works have been completed, and the building has been put into operation. It is also possible to purchase a garage for the 3 room apartment for 18’000€
Property Parametres
The year of construction
The year of construction
2023
New building location
Riga, Latvia

Mortgage calculator

Interest rate, %
Loan term, years
Property cost
Down payment, %
{{ initialPaymentCurrency }} EUR
Please note! You changed the property cost parameter to {{ differentPrice }}%. This affects the relevance of the calculation of monthly payments for the current property. Return
Interest rate
{{ loanPercentValue.toLocaleString() }} %
Interest rate
Loan amount
{{ mortgageAmount }} EUR
Loan amount
Period
{{ loanPeriodValue | pluralize("year", "years") }}
Period
Monthly payment
{{ paymentPerMonth }} EUR
Monthly payment
Similar complexes
LIEPLEJAS
Riga, Latvia
Zālīša 6
Riga, Latvia
from
€129,947
Zundas Dārzi
Riga, Latvia
from
€225,000
Rēdera Nami
Riga, Latvia
from
€40,000
BALTIJAS INDUSTRIĀLAIS PARKS
Riga, Latvia
from
€637
You are viewing
A house, an apartment, a villa Bruņinieku 93c
Riga, Latvia
from
€9,000
Ask all your questions
Leave your request
Thank you! Your request has been accepted.
I have interest in the property from your ad. I want more information about the property. What are the purchase conditions for foreigners? I would like to visit an apartment/house.. I would like to be informed about the total price (incl. tax, agency fee, etc.). Is it possible to buy with a loan/mortgage?
Back Leave a request
Other complexes
SKY GARDEN
SKY GARDEN
Jurmala, Latvia
from
€121,000
Completion date: 2014
The quiet part of Jurmala - Tears, Tears prospectus 53 - birch and pine trees surrounded by top complex "SKY GARDEN" first apartment building that will become the actual home 48 families. Green, cozy and modern apartment building is comfortable and modern construction with a comfortable and ergonomic housing design, build underground parking with each apartment will also be holding two bicycles, a wonderful roof garden and enclosed, landscaped courtyard to build a children's playground. Construction using natural and organic materials, energy-efficient technology in use. The first floor of each apartment will be constructed terrace area will be able to get home without stairs, on the second floor of each apartment will be built spacious and bright balcony and third floor apartments will each have their own rooftop garden - green and a sun terrace on the roof, where you are free to relax or grow what you liked so much - greens, vegetables, flowers or lawns. Green roof gardens will be created in the home and the environment unifying theme and will provide an opportunity for all the people sharing a home's roof terrace to hold a small, original private party, the green area in addition to the convenience of people on the roof will be installed in communal barbecue area with barbecue fireplace, a small equipped kitchenette and toilet facilities to-home residents and their guests feel most events free and comfortable. SKY GARDEN developers, thinking about the complex residents and neighbors as well as other holidaymakers planning to lease and upgrade of Jurmala municipality beach area between Expectation and Wind streets. For more information, plans and all other call or write.
MERĶEĻA 17
MERĶEĻA 17
Riga, Latvia
from
€99,500
Completion date: 2018
A step closer to your dream home. Beautiful and sunny apartments with spectacular view of the Vērmanes Garden. The completely renovated, restored building, built in 1872, by architect Janis Fridrihs Baumanis, has all the new communications in the house, and in October this year a major repair will be performed in the staircase. The location of the house is very good and convenient, because it is located in the very center of the city near the University of Latvia and the Vērmanes Garden, where next to shops, restaurants, Old Riga in a one-minute walk, the proximity of traffic will ease everyday troubles by getting from point A to point B. The layout of the apartments is very comfortable and thoughtful, from one room apartment up to three room apartment, a spacious kitchen area combined with a living room, wardrobe or pantry that can be fitted. The apartment has an original ceilings height and windows facing the street with a wide view of Vērmanes Dārzs and for the yard what makes its more quite and calm from daily city rush. The apartments is available with high-quality overhaul, three-packed wooden glass windows with high sound insulation, wooden doors, parquet flooring, tiled flooring in the bathroom, painted walls, central heating, new sewerage and heating system, new ventilation, as well as completely new plumbing. Choose a living arranged property with great added value. If in case of purchase of this property you will need additional financing, then in cooperation with the largest banks in Latvia we have created a special offer where you will be able to receive significant discounts not only for leasing, but also for other products offered by banks. As well as all documents processing is completely free of charge. For more information, feel free to call or make appointment to meet in the project!
Alfrēda apartamenti
Alfrēda apartamenti
Riga, Latvia
from
€101,200
Completion date: 2019
Luxury apartments of "Alfreda". Discover Northern Paris for yourself! Two steps away from historic center of Riga we have carefully restored one of objects of the world heritage of UNESCO and have turned him into a luxury club house. Now you can buy the elite apartment in one of the coziest corners of Northern Europe, in the city with centuries-old history and rich cultural traditions. 36 magnificent apartments of free planning with fireplaces and balconies already wait for the owners. These apartments will allow you to realize the idea of beauty and comfort, to realize any design plan. In the house everything is provided for your convenience and esthetic pleasure. On the streets and quarters surrounding the house of "Alfreda" the set of shops and restaurants, beauty shops and the sports centers, trade and entertaining institutions are open for you. In only 10 minutes from the house – historic center Old Riga, in 5 minutes – the central city station, and absolutely nearby – magnificent city parks, the Riga circus and the Latvian national opera. Are You looking for the place for quiet rest? In only 25 kilometers from Riga the seaside resort town of Jürmala with magnificent white beaches where it is possible to enjoy the nature is located, to restore health and to try all types of active leisure. Enjoy life in the heart of the quiet, noble city which will open for you a window to Europe and will present a set of new opportunities!
Realting.com
Go