  3. A house, an apartment, a villa Rīdzenes Rezidence

Riga, Latvia
€119,020
About the complex

«Rīdzenes Rezidence» is the residence of the highest quality real estate and construction used environmentally friendly natural building materials. «Rīdzen», and the outer wall of the residence is of brick with stone wool siltinājum and decorative plaster, the apartments have double floors sound insulation, high quality oak front door with special sound insulation, ceiling height of three metres. «Rīdzenes Rezidence» the residence building in the area is 15.5 thousand m2 land area: 3400 m². The House on the first floor will be a different brand shops and restaurants, and the second to the sixth floor, 72 spacious apartments (70 to 250 m2 in area). House occupants, will be offered the apartment cleaning, laundry and ironing service, security service, provided fire protection systems. Each apartment set in the water and heat consumption meter, central cooling system, installation of the fireplace. Underground parking for each apartment. The building housed the younger generation clean lift. House designed to fit the historic environment and preserve historical values found in archaeological research, such as the basement shows fragments of the wall. The project «Green Fund Ltd.», financed by Hansabanka. The construction cost is 20 million dollars. The project was developed by r. d. Schmidt architects Group (ACG), the façade of the Putrām Michael, Linda Start. Construction of the vault construction «piedalij», «House»
Property Parametres
2014
New building location
Riga, Latvia

Mortgage calculator

Interest rate, %
Loan term, years
Property cost
Down payment, %
{{ initialPaymentCurrency }} EUR
Please note! You changed the property cost parameter to {{ differentPrice }}%. This affects the relevance of the calculation of monthly payments for the current property. Return
{{ loanPercentValue.toLocaleString() }} %
{{ mortgageAmount }} EUR
{{ loanPeriodValue | pluralize("year", "years") }}
{{ paymentPerMonth }} EUR
Similar complexes
Green Park
Terini, Latvia
from
€6,580
TWENTY
Riga, Latvia
from
€178,500
Abava Biznesa Parks
Riga, Latvia
from
€1,250
S22
Riga, Latvia
from
€58,000
E. Birznieka Upīša iela 10
Riga, Latvia
from
€72,200
Other complexes
LOFTS&ROSEGOLD
Riga, Latvia
from
€121,001
Completion date: 2020
A place where time stands still Apartments hygge for enjoying life and inspiring space for business! Additional information Philosophy Being happy does not mean catching the latest trends and being ahead of everyone. The feeling when everyday things bring quiet, peaceful joy, people call differently. The Danes have a hygge, the Swedes call it lagom, but the Japanese follow every idea. Latvians also know how to combine current lifestyle trends with centuries of lasting connection and love for nature, and call it a warm name - living. Homes are a place to live with your own, according to your own rules, as you like. At home, there is a desire to create small moments of happiness for oneself and one's own and to experience them without haste. Accommodation is an evening with your own in the kitchen, where you smell like a freshly baked pie. Accommodation is to sit on the windowsill in the evening of June and watch the setting sunlight gradually creep into the room. Housing is to put your favorite pajamas in the suitcase to make you feel at home anywhere. Lofts & Rosegold - is a residential quarter, where lifestyle determines everything, where the form vividly reflects the content. More info about the project Lofts & Rosegold here >> Concept and architecture From time immemorial, people have combined gemstones and metals, believing that the frame is a vessel that stores the energy of the mineral, and if the gemstone has a suitable frame, such a duo will have a perfect sound, and it will endow the owner with great power. The Lofts & Rosegold residential quarter is a vivid example of the interaction of architectural art of two different eras, the interaction in which the old building is given the role of a gemstone, and the new - the role of a luxurious, Loft beauty-enhancing frame made of "pink gold". By creating examples of modern architecture that can become art monuments of the 21st century in the future, we treat the city's history with care, so we preserve the original appearance of the Loft building, which is designed in a solemn Neo-Renaissance style. The loft building with a brick facade, decorated with pilasters, semicircular arch windows and decorative niches, with a ceiling height of 5 and 6 meters in the apartments, in the quiet center of Riga will become the only example of a loft-style home in its pure form. For the frame, we chose exactly pink gold because it is a luxurious, warm metal that allows you to discover the mystical properties of the stone to which it is connected. The Rosegold residential building will house 70 apartments with terraces, balconies or with their own territory. The Rosegold building seems to protect the Lofts and highlights its beauty, the bay windows and the raised volumes of the upper floors gently frame the loft building. Interiors Modern design, brick-lined parts of the walls, background music, a mix of time and centuries, and the understanding that you don't want to go anywhere from here, and most importantly, you don't need to go anywhere, because you are at home - it will be the main gift for the residents of the quarter. . The main idea will permeate the interior: merging two buildings into one whole. The heart of Lofts & Rosegold will be the building's main lobby-hall with an area of ​​220 m2, a ceiling height of 4.20 meters, a 3-meter-long fireplace and, at the end, a glass roof. On cold winter evenings, summer starry nights in August, Rosegold in autumn or flowering spring, it will become a center of attraction and a focal point for the residents of the quarter. Location LOFTS & ROSEGOLD is located at Strelnieku Street 8, in the most respectable district of Riga, at the same time away from the tourist bustle. Within walking distance is the most beautiful part of the Pacific Center with the buildings included in the UNESCO Cultural Foundation, here a special cultural and artistic environment has been created, where beauty lovers can enjoy the pearls of Art Nouveau architecture. Museums, concert halls and theaters are a 5-minute walk away. Kronvalda, Esplanade and Viestura parks give special charm. The Old Town is only a 20-minute walk away. Project description The Lofts & Rosegold project is located in a landscaped area of ​​3955 square meters. The project consists of a new 7-storey apartment building and a four-storey building of an architectural monument, combined with a glass gallery. The new building has 75 apartments, ranging from 50.2 m2 to 171.4 m2, located on the 2nd to 7th floors. Ceiling height 2.96 m, on the 7th floor - 3.00 m. There are commercial areas on the first floor of the building. The 4-storey building deserves special attention - an architectural monument registered in the UNESCO heritage register. There are several layout concepts in this building. One of them is the division of apartments in LOFT style. It is also possible to make full use of the building for commercial space. Ceiling height from 3.11 m to 6.54 m.
Lāčplēša 24
Riga, Latvia
from
€46,080
Completion date: 2020
New apartments in the city center! In the offer of an apartment in a fully renovated, historic building Lāčplēša 24, which are located in the active center of Riga with a well-developed infrastructure. Additional information The house consists of 47 apartments, 6 workshops of artists and 2 commercial premises. The building has 2 entrances. 20 Compact Studio apartments are available, ranging from 19.9 to 36 m²; 19 one-bedroom apartments, ranging from 27.9 to 59 m²; apartments with 2 bedrooms with an area of 51.3 to 77.3 m². The apartments are offered with complete interior decoration using high-quality materials from manufacturers in Germany and Finland. The building has completed the renovation work: • facade and roof, • new high-quality wood and plastic windows, • a new network of electricity wires, • a new water supply system, • new ventilation system for each – apartment separately for kitchen and bathroom, • new «Schindler» elevators, • new express-optical internet and TV, • plumbing – IDEAL standard (Germany), • parquet floor made of oak or ash, • heaters with thermoregulation and meters, • fire-resistant front doors in each apartment; • light bodies (Germany), • code key and intercom.
KUBI
Riga, Latvia
from
€227
KUBI is the newest business park of the Realto Group. The business park offers spacious retail, warehouse and production premises. Daugavgrīvas Street is located in a strategically advantageous place, near the Vanšu Bridge and it stretches through four districts of Riga – Āgenskalns, Dzirciems, Iļģuciems and Spilve. The rent on the first floor depends on the necessary adjustments to the premises. On the upper floors of the building there is a wide range of premises with price starting from 1 €/m2 The object development plan is based on sustainability and maximum efficient use of the building, realizing historical, economic and social potential. It is planned to develop the KUBI business park into a unifying center for the activities of tenants of various industries – with premises for light production, warehouses, trade and offices. Potential tenants have the opportunity to receive rooms individually adapted and in the required area. Currently, several rooms on the second floor of the building are already available for rent. The area, ceiling height and open – type layout are suitable for a wide variety of business specifics-showroom, warehouses or small production facilities with an office.
