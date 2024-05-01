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Business center Skanstes 12

Riga, Latvia
Price on request
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ID: 15855
New building ID on Realting
In CRM: 644
ID of the new building on the company website
Last update: 29/04/2026

Location

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  • Country
    Latvia
  • City
    Riga
  • Address
    Skanstes iela, 12 Luminor

About the complex

Saknstes Street 12 offers Class A office spaces. The total area ranges from 184 m2 to 2500 m2, providing spacious and modern work environments. These spaces feature an open layout with isolated meeting rooms and a kitchen area, adhering to the highest office standards. The building's infrastructure includes raised floors, a modern air ventilation and conditioning system, as well as quality finishes, ensuring comfort and efficiency in the work environment. Rent also includes access to a large parking lot, where each tenant is provided with 1 parking space for every 60 m2 rented. Additional expenses include utilities, and the spaces can also be rented with furniture at no extra cost. These spaces are an ideal choice for those seeking a modern, high-quality office environment.

Location on the map

Riga, Latvia
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Business center Skanstes 12
Riga, Latvia
Price on request
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