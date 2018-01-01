  1. Realting.com
  3. A house, an apartment, a villa Mežaparka Rezidences

A house, an apartment, a villa Mežaparka Rezidences

Riga, Latvia
Mežaparka Rezidences will cover 31 ha of landscaped area. The historical and natural context of Mežaparks was taken into consideration while working on the project concept. The villas are carefully planned to ensure privacy, while providing connection to the beautiful environment and yard, which combines the opportunities of modern technologies and aesthetic values. The architectural solution of each building has been tailor-made according to the specific relief of each land plot, taking into account the scenery of the dunes, rational use of the land plot, and well considered layout of indoor premises towards the cardinal directions. The land plots are enclosed by a combined type of fencing with fence structures alternating with green hedges and clusters of plants. To ensure that the buildings are in harmony with the natural environment of Mežaparks, they are constructed from modern, high quality materials that complement the district’s characteristically reserved style.
The year of construction
2020
New building location
Riga, Latvia
"Roeder nami" is a renovated three-building complex on Maskavas Street 48. It is a fully renovated property on the Bank of the Daugava River with 78 apartments, a few minutes walk from the Old Town. Additional information Earlier 19. century end and 20. century at first, the profession – shipowners, shipbuilders and fleet owners – gained great prestige in Riga. Reeders along Daugavpils have purchased or built several rental houses, so in order to honor the brave boarders, we have completely renovated the House complex and given it the name Reeders houses. In buildings all communications – electrical wiring, water supply and sewerage networks have been replaced, a new gas heating unit has been installed, windows and doors have been replaced, the facade of the building has been renovated, new roofing has been laid, 1. a new “Shindler” elevator will be installed in the housing. In accordance with the requirements of the energy efficiency of the building, the outer walls of the apartments were warmed, the attic space insulation was carried out, an individual heat meter was installed for each apartment. Historical stairwells have been restored, space for easy parking of baby carriages and bicycles, possibility to charge electric scooter, storage facilities have been installed. Most apartments underwent full finishing. Functionally planned apartments can boast high-quality interiors made of natural finishing materials, high-quality 3-layer parquet, “Villeroy boch”, ”Laufen” and “Grohe” plumbing, stone tiles and veneered doors. Part of the apartments have a view of the Daugava River, on the last floor there are two-storey apartments with a terrace, for some apartments the apartment decoration and interior solutions will be implemented by the owners themselves. By separate agreement, the developer will gladly help to carry out repair work and solve interior design issues, as well as to pass the project documentation. In house No. 3 apartments are available for rent with a ransom. In the yard-the opportunity to buy or rent a parking lot. Especially thought about "green" thinking and bicycle parking options. The inner courtyard of the building complex is landscaped with greenery, wall painting, pergola, sandbox for children and swings. Provided waste sorting. New residents of the House are offered free of charge the opportunity to use the space for work and meetings, meetings, lectures and seminars.
The quiet part of Jurmala - Tears, Tears prospectus 53 - birch and pine trees surrounded by top complex "SKY GARDEN" first apartment building that will become the actual home 48 families. Green, cozy and modern apartment building is comfortable and modern construction with a comfortable and ergonomic housing design, build underground parking with each apartment will also be holding two bicycles, a wonderful roof garden and enclosed, landscaped courtyard to build a children's playground. Construction using natural and organic materials, energy-efficient technology in use. The first floor of each apartment will be constructed terrace area will be able to get home without stairs, on the second floor of each apartment will be built spacious and bright balcony and third floor apartments will each have their own rooftop garden - green and a sun terrace on the roof, where you are free to relax or grow what you liked so much - greens, vegetables, flowers or lawns. Green roof gardens will be created in the home and the environment unifying theme and will provide an opportunity for all the people sharing a home's roof terrace to hold a small, original private party, the green area in addition to the convenience of people on the roof will be installed in communal barbecue area with barbecue fireplace, a small equipped kitchenette and toilet facilities to-home residents and their guests feel most events free and comfortable. SKY GARDEN developers, thinking about the complex residents and neighbors as well as other holidaymakers planning to lease and upgrade of Jurmala municipality beach area between Expectation and Wind streets. For more information, plans and all other call or write.
The project is located in the center of Klīversala, between residential buildings and the green area. The project area is fenced, greened, there is a small children's playground. The place is located between important streets and close to the Akmens Bridge. The National Library of Latvia is a 5-minute walk away, and Old Riga is a 5-minute drive by car or just by public transport. There is a small local shop in a distance of 200 meters, near the Uzvaras Park and Daugava AB dam. Walls and ceiling - painted, floor - natural wood parquet. The bathrooms have heated floors, branded Vitra plumbing, walls in the bathroom - Spanish company IBERO porcelain tiles, on the floors Italian Ceramica Sadon tiles. All apartments are equipped with a hinges, alarm system and fire protection system. Each apartment has its own water and heat meter, but the house has its own gas heating. The project is managed by the project developer. In the staircase, there is an elevator, a bicycle storage room just below the canopy.
