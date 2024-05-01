Commercial real estate Grīziņa Nams

Provide viewing of site content and gaining access to functionality. This type of cookies is used only for the correct operation of the site and is not transferred to third parties. Disabling is impossible without disrupting the functioning of the site.
Apartment for sale by the owner in a renovated Art Nouveau building - “Grīziņa Nams”.
It was built in 1909 according to the project by architect Edmund von Trompowsky. It is located on the corner of Augšiela and A. Deglava streets, only 400 meters from Grīziņkalns park.
Although the final renovation works are still underway, all the apartments are already divided into separate apartment properties and available for purchase.
Renovation progress:
- Renovated courtyard facade (street facade will be completed by June);
- Renovated staircase;
- New utility installations- completed construction works of the new electricity supply, water, sewage and heating risers;
- Yard improvement works will be completed by June of this year.
Apartment is sold without renovation done inside (as it is right now), to allow the new owners to arrange them in line with their taste, requirements and needs. We can also carry out the necessary construction works, upon separate agreement.
In addition, it is possible to purchase a parking space in a closed yard, as well as storage rooms, that are located on every floor of the building.
Just across the street is located Daugava stadium, where a new ice hockey hall and an indoor track and field arena have just been built. Infrastructure works on the surrounding streets have also been completed, thus creating a more convenient and comfortable environment.
https://www.ss.com/msg/lv/real-estate/flats/riga/centre/gifjx.html
Location on the map
Riga, Latvia
