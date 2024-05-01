  1. Realting.com
Commercial real estate Grīziņa Nams

Riga, Latvia
from
$39,447
11/11/2024
$39,447
25/10/2024
$48,219
;
18
Address
Params
Description
Media
ID: 22401
New building ID on Realting
In CRM: 1505
ID of the new building on the company website
Last update: 21/07/2025

Location

  • Country
    Latvia
  • City
    Riga

Property characteristics

Property parameters

  The year of construction
    The year of construction
    2024

About the complex

Apartment for sale by the owner in a renovated Art Nouveau building - “Grīziņa Nams”. It was built in 1909 according to the project by architect Edmund von Trompowsky. It is located on the corner of Augšiela and A. Deglava streets, only 400 meters from Grīziņkalns park. Although the final renovation works are still underway, all the apartments are already divided into separate apartment properties and available for purchase. Renovation progress: - Renovated courtyard facade (street facade will be completed by June); - Renovated staircase; - New utility installations- completed construction works of the new electricity supply, water, sewage and heating risers; - Yard improvement works will be completed by June of this year. Apartment is sold without renovation done inside (as it is right now), to allow the new owners to arrange them in line with their taste, requirements and needs. We can also carry out the necessary construction works, upon separate agreement. In addition, it is possible to purchase a parking space in a closed yard, as well as storage rooms, that are located on every floor of the building. Just across the street is located Daugava stadium, where a new ice hockey hall and an indoor track and field arena have just been built. Infrastructure works on the surrounding streets have also been completed, thus creating a more convenient and comfortable environment. https://www.ss.com/msg/lv/real-estate/flats/riga/centre/gifjx.html

Location on the map

Riga, Latvia

Latest News in Latvia
What is Happening in the Latvian Real Estate Market. Interview with an Expert
01.05.2024
What is Happening in the Latvian Real Estate Market. Interview with an Expert
How much does land in Latvia cost? A selection of houses with turnkey plots
20.02.2023
How much does land in Latvia cost? A selection of houses with turnkey plots
It has become easier to move to Latvia: visa applications for remote employees open
17.06.2022
It has become easier to move to Latvia: visa applications for remote employees open
A two-room apartment is for sale in the center of Riga for €109,000. Why is this such a profitable option?
27.01.2022
A two-room apartment is for sale in the center of Riga for €109,000. Why is this such a profitable option?
Prime Minister of Latvia calls to cancel the issuance of a residence permit for real estate investing
31.03.2021
Prime Minister of Latvia calls to cancel the issuance of a residence permit for real estate investing
