Babites novads, Latvia

Completion date: 2014

Balta Village - a great, cozy, close to nature and quiet private house elite village in the heart of Pinki near Jurmala Outlet Village. Energoeffective houses were built in 2014 and will be ideal for large families with several children. There are 2, 3 and even 5 bedroom houses available. An international village with inhabitants from different countries: Latvia, Norway, England, America, France, Italy, Poland, Switzerland, Finland, Estonia, Kazakhstan. This place for life and business is chosen by medium and large business owners, top managers of European companies, IT specialists, diplomats, specialists from international schools, journalists and artists. Three key reasons why people chose to live here: tidy territory, security and the international community. Other people chose this place because it is relatively easy to get a residence permit in Europe. Some others wanted to live outside the city, but at the same time have a "civilized" environment so that they would not have to worry about repairing the boiler house, mowing the lawn, taking care of the huge garden and clearing the snow. in mornings. Here they got what they were looking for - a private house, a sunny terrace and a full set of services. Many families moved here because of children. Mothers with prams can take a walk in the fresh air through the parks or the beautiful forest paths. Guide older babies to children's playgrounds, feed ducks with bread or horses with carrots. School-age children have the opportunity to study at one of the three international schools located 1-2 kilometers from home. They can get to school by bike or scooter in 5 minutes, but most importantly they can sleep longer in the morning. After school, the children of the nearby streets gather together and the fun hits a high wave. Riding bicycles, roller skates and scooters, playing various games, throwing kites in the air. Parents can not worry about them, because there is not much traffic in the village, and there is still enough space here so that children do not want to go anywhere without the permission of adults. What are the other benefits of living in a multinational environment? Of course, the fact that you will quickly learn a foreign language without much effort, all you have to do is grab a pie and visit a foreigner next door, and you are almost French or English! Children who did not know English at all may be able to study the school program in English after a year. But how interesting in the evening to sit in nice company and listen to stories about unknown countries! This dinner will always last until night! A special electronic card is issued to club members. It provides access to children's playgrounds, park and Mežaparks areas. The card works as an electronic pass when entering and leaving at night. Balta Village partners offer cardholders discounts on goods and services in shops, restaurants and lounges. Full house maintenance is also performed. Balta Village helps its clients to solve various household issues and adapt more easily to life in Latvia.