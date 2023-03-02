  1. Realting.com
B GROUP

Latvia, Riga
Real estate agency
2009
4 months
English, Русский, Français, Latviešu
www.b-grp.lv
About the agency

Welcome to the B Group.

Your reliable partner in the Latvian real estate market for more than 17 years

For more than 17 years, B GROUP has proudly been a pillar of trust and professionalism in the Latvian real estate market. Our mission is to accompany you every step of the way in real estate, providing solutions and support to ensure your success.

As a full-service real estate company, we specialize in managing all aspects of real estate transactions – from finding and selecting properties to concluding complex transactions with precision and confidence.

We are committed to providing tailored solutions for clients who want to buy, sell, invest or manage real estate. From initial search to post-purchase service, we ensure that every step of your journey is successful and comfortable.

Why are they choosing us?

• In-depth market knowledge
Our experience provides a deep understanding of the Latvian real estate market.

• Individual approach to the client
Your goals and needs are always the focus of our attention.

• Integrated solutions
Full cycle of services: from the selection of the object to property management.

• Reliable network of experts
Lawyers, architects, contractors and financial institutions.

Legacy of success

With successful transactions and satisfied customers, B GROUP is proud to be a reliable name in the Latvian real estate market. Whether it’s investment management, repair supervision or tenant selection, we always strive to exceed expectations.

Building your future together

We – B GROUP – not only help to buy and sell real estate – we make your path in the real estate sector profitable, convenient and peaceful. From finding the perfect object to managing content or selling it, we are with you at every step of the way.

Contact us today to find out how we can help you realize your real estate intentions in Latvia.

Services

Full range of real estate services

1. Search and selection of objects
Whether you are looking for your dream home, a lucrative investment or a top-notch commercial space, we have the expertise to find the perfect property.

  • Access to a diverse portfolio of properties.
  • Personalized recommendations based on your goals.
  • In-depth analysis of the market to identify promising opportunities.

2. Professional legal support
Real estate transactions require careful legal support. Our experienced legal team ensures compliance, transparency and security at every stage.

  • Preparation and verification of contracts.
  • Conducting a detailed due diligence (due diligence).
  • Managing complex legal processes professionally.

3. Managing transactions of any complexity
We successfully manage all aspects of the transaction process, regardless of its complexity.

  • Coordination of transactions involving multiple parties.
  • Clear and transparent communication at every stage.
  • Addressing emerging issues to successfully complete the transaction.

4. Property management after purchase
Our work does not end at the stage of the transaction. We provide a range of services to ensure that your property continues to meet your expectations and retains its value.

  • Maintenance management: Comprehensive maintenance of facilities, ensuring their optimal condition.
  • Repair and modernization: Assistance in projects to improve functionality, aesthetics and increase cost.
  • Tenant search and management: Assistance in the selection of reliable tenants, management of lease agreements and ensuring a carefree process.
  • Sales support: If your plans change, we will help you quickly find buyers and maximize your profits.

5. Various Real Estate Solutions
We specialize in all types of facilities, offering customized solutions:

  • Residential real estate: apartments, houses, villas.
  • Commercial real estate: office space, retail space, warehouses.
  • Investment projects: land acquisition and construction management.

6. Property Investment Management

  • We help investors achieve maximum returns through the professional management of their real estate portfolios.
  • Identification of promising investment opportunities in the real estate market of Latvia.
  • Develop individual investment strategies according to your financial goals.
  • Providing up-to-date market information and tracking results to optimize profitability.

7. Property Investment Management

For citizens who are not residents of the European Union, we specialize in obtaining a residence permit in Latvia through real estate investments. Thanks to 17 years of experience and a large number of satisfied customers, we accompany you at every stage:

  • Assistance in preparing documentation and meeting the requirements for obtaining a residence permit.
  • Legal and procedural support to ensure a smooth document submission process.
  • Continuous support for successful integration into Latvian life.

8. Real estate insurance and insurance event processing
Protect your investment with our reliable insurance services. We propose:

  • Comprehensive options for real estate and property insurance.
  • Support in the processing of insurance events for quick and smooth resolution of issues.
  • Advice and related services to effectively protect your assets.

Working time
Currently in the company: 14:10
(UTC+3:00, Europe/Riga)
Monday
09:00 - 21:00
Tuesday
09:00 - 21:00
Wednesday
09:00 - 21:00
Thursday
09:00 - 21:00
Friday
09:00 - 21:00
Saturday
Day off
Sunday
Day off
Our agents in Latvia
Olesja Bogodistaja
Olesja Bogodistaja
34 properties
Show contacts
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
