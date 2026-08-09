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Residential properties for sale in Ropazu novads, Latvia

;
Garkalnes pagasts
38
Stopinu pagasts
35
Ropazu pagasts
3
76 properties total found
4 bedroom house in Garkalnes pagasts, Latvia
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4 bedroom house
Garkalnes pagasts, Latvia
Rooms 10
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 357 m²
Number of floors 3
✨ We are pleased to present this spacious and cozy house, perfectly suited for a large famil…
$328,972
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Languages
Русский
2 room apartment in Lici, Latvia
2 room apartment
Lici, Latvia
Rooms 2
Area 37 m²
Floor 1/4
$110,806
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Agency
Tribus Realty
Languages
English, Русский, Latviešu
3 room apartment in Lici, Latvia
3 room apartment
Lici, Latvia
Rooms 3
Area 53 m²
Floor 4/4
$143,633
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Agency
Tribus Realty
Languages
English, Русский, Latviešu
TekceTekce
3 bedroom house in Stopinu pagasts, Latvia
3 bedroom house
Stopinu pagasts, Latvia
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 200 m²
For sale, a modern house built in 2018, located on the first line. House description: …
$634,203
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Agency
Metropolis Group
Languages
English, Русский
House in Villasmuiza, Latvia
House
Villasmuiza, Latvia
Rooms 1
Area 25 m²
Floor 1/1
A wonderful property half an hour's drive from Riga. A great holiday location where you can …
$78,248
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House 10 rooms in Priedkalne, Latvia
House 10 rooms
Priedkalne, Latvia
Rooms 10
Area 838 m²
Floor 4/4
A stunning single family home in exclusive residential development is offered for sale. Thi…
$872,862
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6 room house in Sunisi, Latvia
6 room house
Sunisi, Latvia
Rooms 6
Area 414 m²
Number of floors 2
In the protected, closed-type village ";Sunishi";, just 30 minutes drive from the center of …
$814,672
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6 room house in Sunisi, Latvia
6 room house
Sunisi, Latvia
Rooms 6
Area 450 m²
Floor 2/2
Only 20 minutes go from the city center, it is landscaped and kept the town «Sunisi» located…
$880,540
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House 10 rooms in Lici, Latvia
House 10 rooms
Lici, Latvia
Rooms 10
Area 750 m²
Number of floors 4
We offer very nice house for rent in the small town of Lichi, 15 minutes by car to Riga, nea…
$880,540
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3 room apartment in Lici, Latvia
3 room apartment
Lici, Latvia
Rooms 3
Area 78 m²
Floor 1/4
$199,267
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Agency
Tribus Realty
Languages
English, Русский, Latviešu
8 room house in Sunisi, Latvia
8 room house
Sunisi, Latvia
Rooms 8
Area 670 m²
Floor 3/3
We offer you a luxury villa on the lake for sale. Elite has closed village on the bench of L…
$1,10M
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5 room house in Priedkalne, Latvia
5 room house
Priedkalne, Latvia
Rooms 5
Area 230 m²
Floor 2/2
We sell a small, compact house with a view of the lake in the prestigious village of Priedka…
$807,749
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3 room apartment in Lici, Latvia
3 room apartment
Lici, Latvia
Rooms 3
Area 53 m²
Floor 2/4
$134,303
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Agency
Tribus Realty
Languages
English, Русский, Latviešu
3 bedroom house in Ropazu pagasts, Latvia
3 bedroom house
Ropazu pagasts, Latvia
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 326 m²
Number of floors 2
A unique property combining a modern, energy-efficient, high-quality, newly built two-story …
Price on request
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4 room house in Stopinu pagasts, Latvia
4 room house
Stopinu pagasts, Latvia
Rooms 4
Area 221 m²
Number of floors 1
$537,981
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Agency
Tribus Realty
Languages
English, Русский, Latviešu
3 room apartment in Lici, Latvia
3 room apartment
Lici, Latvia
Rooms 3
Area 88 m²
Floor 1/4
$227,706
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Agency
Tribus Realty
Languages
English, Русский, Latviešu
4 bedroom house in Riga, Latvia
4 bedroom house
Riga, Latvia
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 455 m²
Luxurious family home in the prestigious Bergi area of Riga. This meticulously designed hou…
$528,503
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Agency
Metropolis Group
Languages
English, Русский
4 room apartment in Lici, Latvia
4 room apartment
Lici, Latvia
Rooms 4
Area 116 m²
Floor -1/4
$222,466
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Agency
Tribus Realty
Languages
English, Русский, Latviešu
8 room house in Priedkalne, Latvia
8 room house
Priedkalne, Latvia
Rooms 8
Area 423 m²
Floor 1/2
$370,834
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Agency
Tribus Realty
Languages
English, Русский, Latviešu
6 room house in Sunisi, Latvia
6 room house
Sunisi, Latvia
Rooms 6
Area 730 m²
We offer to buy a large house, which is located in a picturesque private town next to the "S…
$1,12M
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2 room apartment in Lici, Latvia
2 room apartment
Lici, Latvia
Rooms 2
Area 37 m²
Floor 1/4
$127,124
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Agency
Tribus Realty
Languages
English, Русский, Latviešu
2 room apartment in Lici, Latvia
2 room apartment
Lici, Latvia
Rooms 2
Area 39 m²
Floor 4/4
$112,087
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Agency
Tribus Realty
Languages
English, Русский, Latviešu
House in Makstenieki, Latvia
House
Makstenieki, Latvia
$900,217
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Agency
Habita
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Français, Svenska, Suomi, Italiano, Dutch
6 room house in Stopinu pagasts, Latvia
6 room house
Stopinu pagasts, Latvia
Rooms 6
Area 255 m²
Floor 1/2
$352,100
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Agency
Tribus Realty
Languages
English, Русский, Latviešu
Apartment 16 rooms in Sunisi, Latvia
Apartment 16 rooms
Sunisi, Latvia
Rooms 16
Area 1 140 m²
Floor 1/3
For sale is a hotel complex located on the first line of the picturesque Sunishu Lake, just …
$1,77M
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4 bedroom house in Sunisi, Latvia
4 bedroom house
Sunisi, Latvia
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 478 m²
Unique Custom-Built House for Sale in Sunīši. - Main House Area: 402 m². - Guest Hou…
$557,864
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Agency
Metropolis Group
Languages
English, Русский
7 room house in Garkalnes pagasts, Latvia
7 room house
Garkalnes pagasts, Latvia
Rooms 7
Area 232 m²
Floor 2/2
We offer to purchase a house in Balthasers. Land area - 1246 square meters. mThe area of the…
$581,908
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2 room apartment in Lici, Latvia
2 room apartment
Lici, Latvia
Rooms 2
Area 47 m²
Floor 1/4
$113,916
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Agency
Tribus Realty
Languages
English, Русский, Latviešu
5 bedroom house in Garkalnes pagasts, Latvia
5 bedroom house
Garkalnes pagasts, Latvia
Rooms 6
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 2
Area 263 m²
For Sale: Ultra-Modern Passive House in Prestigious Baltezers. A unique opportunity to ac…
$512,060
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Agency
Metropolis Group
Languages
English, Русский
2 room apartment in Lici, Latvia
2 room apartment
Lici, Latvia
Rooms 2
Area 41 m²
Floor 3/4
$122,440
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Agency
Tribus Realty
Languages
English, Русский, Latviešu

Property types in Ropazu novads

apartments
houses

Properties features in Ropazu novads, Latvia

with Garage
with Garden
with Terrace
with Lake view
Cheap
Luxury
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