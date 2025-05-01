Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Latvia
  3. Cesu novads
  4. Residential

Residential properties for sale in Cesu novads, Latvia

Priekulu pagasts
9
Cesis
7
Ligatne
6
Drabesu pagasts
3
32 properties total found
2 bedroom apartment in Jaunpiebalgas pagasts, Latvia
2 bedroom apartment
Jaunpiebalgas pagasts, Latvia
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 117 m²
Floor 2/2
A lovely and well-kept house near the Gauja River, landscaped grounds with a fireplace, a sa…
$145,594
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Habita
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Français, Svenska, Suomi, Italiano
4 room apartment in Jaunpiebalgas pagasts, Latvia
4 room apartment
Jaunpiebalgas pagasts, Latvia
Rooms 4
Area 110 m²
Floor 4/6
Rupniecibas street 7, next to Vidus street on the 4th floor of the front building (while wit…
$336,197
Leave a request
3 room apartment in Ligatne, Latvia
3 room apartment
Ligatne, Latvia
Rooms 3
Area 140 m²
Floor 3/4
$472,777
Leave a request
4 room apartment in Priekuli, Latvia
4 room apartment
Priekuli, Latvia
Rooms 4
Area 127 m²
Floor 4/7
The elegant and modern new apartment project with bright, spacious and quality apartments is…
$605,091
Leave a request
2 room apartment in Cesis, Latvia
2 room apartment
Cesis, Latvia
Rooms 2
Area 51 m²
Floor 4/7
5 building ensemble consisting of 4 reconstructed wooden buildings and a central apartment b…
$125,023
Leave a request
2 room apartment in Ligatne, Latvia
2 room apartment
Ligatne, Latvia
Rooms 2
Area 78 m²
Floor 1/4
$164,947
Leave a request
2 room apartment in Ligatne, Latvia
2 room apartment
Ligatne, Latvia
Rooms 2
Area 62 m²
Floor 2/4
Apartments are now offered for sale in the new Astra House development, which is located 29 …
$143,199
Leave a request
3 room apartment in Ligatne, Latvia
3 room apartment
Ligatne, Latvia
Rooms 3
Area 76 m²
Floor 2/4
Apartments are now offered for sale in the newproject, which is located 29 kilometres from t…
$199,092
Leave a request
6 room house in Cesis, Latvia
6 room house
Cesis, Latvia
Rooms 6
Area 220 m²
Number of floors 2
$420,246
Leave a request
2 room apartment in Cesis, Latvia
2 room apartment
Cesis, Latvia
Rooms 2
Area 40 m²
Floor 5/7
5 building ensemble consisting of 4 reconstructed wooden buildings and a central apartment b…
Price on request
Leave a request
6 room apartment in Priekuli, Latvia
6 room apartment
Priekuli, Latvia
Rooms 6
Area 186 m²
Floor 2/7
The elegant and modern new apartment project with bright, spacious and quality apartments is…
$827,885
Leave a request
3 room apartment in Priekuli, Latvia
3 room apartment
Priekuli, Latvia
Rooms 3
Area 100 m²
Floor 2/7
The elegant and modern new apartment project with bright, spacious and quality apartments is…
$382,571
Leave a request
2 room apartment in Cesis, Latvia
2 room apartment
Cesis, Latvia
Rooms 2
Area 41 m²
Floor 6/7
5 building ensemble consisting of 4 reconstructed wooden buildings and a central apartment b…
$130,907
Leave a request
House 10 rooms in Ligatnes pagasts, Latvia
House 10 rooms
Ligatnes pagasts, Latvia
Rooms 10
Area 900 m²
Number of floors 3
$557,162
Leave a request
5 bedroom apartment in Nitaures pagasts, Latvia
5 bedroom apartment
Nitaures pagasts, Latvia
Rooms 11
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 2
Area 326 m²
Floor 2/2
It is possible to purchase a truly fabulous property - Krīgaļi Manor, located 52 minutes (62…
$226,429
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Habita
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Français, Svenska, Suomi, Italiano
2 room apartment in Cesis, Latvia
2 room apartment
Cesis, Latvia
Rooms 2
Area 40 m²
Floor 3/7
5 building ensemble consisting of 4 reconstructed wooden buildings and a central apartment b…
$122,922
Leave a request
4 bedroom house in Drabesu pagasts, Latvia
4 bedroom house
Drabesu pagasts, Latvia
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 280 m²
Floor 2/2
Log house in light colors, fresh and stylish. Ecological and healthy way of living. Special …
$671,361
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Habita
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Français, Svenska, Suomi, Italiano
1 bedroom house in Straupe, Latvia
1 bedroom house
Straupe, Latvia
Rooms 10
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 500 m²
Floor 2/2
A wonderful property, for brave people with imagination, desire and enthusiasm.500 m2 house,…
$142,650
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Habita
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Français, Svenska, Suomi, Italiano
5 room house in Amatciems, Latvia
5 room house
Amatciems, Latvia
Rooms 5
Area 208 m²
Floor 1/1
We bring to your attention a modern and cozy, one-story house with a view of the lake! The h…
$728,323
Leave a request
Villa 3 bedrooms in Amatciems, Latvia
Villa 3 bedrooms
Amatciems, Latvia
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 321 m²
Floor 2/3
The house is located on 3 floors. Panoramic windows in all rooms.On the first floor there is…
$656,643
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Habita
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Français, Svenska, Suomi, Italiano
3 room apartment in Priekuli, Latvia
3 room apartment
Priekuli, Latvia
Rooms 3
Area 93 m²
Floor 5/7
The elegant and modern new apartment project with bright, spacious and quality apartments is…
$410,812
Leave a request
4 bedroom house in Inesu pagasts, Latvia
4 bedroom house
Inesu pagasts, Latvia
Rooms 10
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 523 m²
Floor 3/3
The property is located on the banks of the Ogre River, perched on a hill with picturesque v…
$210,579
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Habita
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Français, Svenska, Suomi, Italiano
4 room apartment in Priekuli, Latvia
4 room apartment
Priekuli, Latvia
Rooms 4
Area 137 m²
Floor 5/7
The elegant and modern new apartment project with bright, spacious and quality apartments is…
$650,326
Leave a request
2 room apartment in Cesis, Latvia
2 room apartment
Cesis, Latvia
Rooms 2
Area 42 m²
Floor 3/7
5 building ensemble consisting of 4 reconstructed wooden buildings and a central apartment b…
$119,140
Leave a request
1 room apartment in Raiskuma pagasts, Latvia
1 room apartment
Raiskuma pagasts, Latvia
Rooms 1
Area 51 m²
Floor 3/4
New residential complex in Jurmala!Apartment sizes range from 40 to 180 m². The modern Sky G…
$128,795
Leave a request
3 room apartment in Ligatne, Latvia
3 room apartment
Ligatne, Latvia
Rooms 3
Area 114 m²
Floor 2/3
The new project Astra House consists of two three-story houses with terraces. Each of the bu…
$261,603
Leave a request
2 room apartment in Ligatne, Latvia
2 room apartment
Ligatne, Latvia
Rooms 2
Area 62 m²
Floor 1/4
Apartments are now offered for sale in the new Astra House development, which is located 29 …
$161,606
Leave a request
2 room apartment in Priekuli, Latvia
2 room apartment
Priekuli, Latvia
Rooms 2
Area 70 m²
Floor 3/7
The elegant and modern new apartment project with bright, spacious and quality apartments is…
$279,863
Leave a request
2 room apartment in Priekuli, Latvia
2 room apartment
Priekuli, Latvia
Rooms 2
Area 47 m²
Floor 3/7
The elegant and modern new apartment project with bright, spacious and quality apartments is…
$182,849
Leave a request
3 room apartment in Priekuli, Latvia
3 room apartment
Priekuli, Latvia
Rooms 3
Area 101 m²
Floor 5/7
The elegant and modern new apartment project with bright, spacious and quality apartments is…
$465,738
Leave a request

Property types in Cesu novads

apartments
houses

Properties features in Cesu novads, Latvia

with Terrace
Cheap
Luxury
Realting.com
Go