  2. Latvia
  3. Residential
  4. adazu novads

Residential properties for sale in adazu novads, Latvia

apartments
4
houses
15
19 properties total found
4 room house with furniture, with garage, with basement in adazu novads, Latvia
4 room house with furniture, with garage, with basement
adazu novads, Latvia
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 2
Area 142 m²
For sale is a very cozy, quality twin house with a large, well-maintained area. The layou…
€240,000
5 room house with furniture, with garage, with sauna in adazu novads, Latvia
5 room house with furniture, with garage, with sauna
adazu novads, Latvia
Rooms 6
Bathrooms count 4
Area 310 m²
For sale new and very cozy family house (310m2) in a beautiful and prestigious location with…
€580,000
4 room house with furniture, with garage, with electricity in adazu novads, Latvia
4 room house with furniture, with garage, with electricity
adazu novads, Latvia
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 2
Area 242 m²
On offer is a spacious private house with a comfortable layout and landscaped area in a wond…
€270,000
2 room apartment with balcony, with furniture, with internet in adazu novads, Latvia
2 room apartment with balcony, with furniture, with internet
adazu novads, Latvia
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 75 m²
A three-room apartment is for sale in Ādaži, Pirmā iela 23. -Total area 74.5m2 - The lan…
€105,000
4 room house with furniture, with garage, with electricity in adazu novads, Latvia
4 room house with furniture, with garage, with electricity
adazu novads, Latvia
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 2
Area 242 m²
On offer is a spacious private house with a comfortable layout and landscaped area in a wond…
€280,000
3 room apartment with electricity, with water system, with alarm system in adazu novads, Latvia
3 room apartment with electricity, with water system, with alarm system
adazu novads, Latvia
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 144 m²
A new family house in Adazi is for sale. Perfect infrastructure, nearby there is everythin…
€185,000
4 room apartment with electricity, with water system, with Shower in adazu novads, Latvia
4 room apartment with electricity, with water system, with Shower
adazu novads, Latvia
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 2
Area 135 m²
A new, bright and spacious family house in Adazi is for sale. Perfect infrastructure, nearb…
€175,000
3 room house with electricity, with gas, with water system in Podnieki, Latvia
3 room house with electricity, with gas, with water system
Podnieki, Latvia
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 234 m²
Modern Single-Story Private House in New Settlement Marsili, Baltezers! Description of th…
€298,000
3 room apartment in good condition, with fridge, with stove in adazu novads, Latvia
3 room apartment in good condition, with fridge, with stove
adazu novads, Latvia
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 64 m²
Floor 1/5
In the center of Adaži. Layout - 3 isolated rooms, separate kitchen, shared bathroom, glazed…
€69,000
3 room house with garage, with electricity, with gas in Podnieki, Latvia
3 room house with garage, with electricity, with gas
Podnieki, Latvia
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 195 m²
For sale: a new building - half of a duplex with full finishing. Building construction: …
€255,000
House with electricity, with gas, with water system in adazu novads, Latvia
House with electricity, with gas, with water system
adazu novads, Latvia
Area 1 074 m²
For sale Mansion - 4-storey residential building - with a total area of ​​1074 m2 and a land…
€2,10M
5 room house in adazu novads, Latvia
5 room house
adazu novads, Latvia
Rooms 8
Bathrooms count 2
Area 220 m²
New building for sale in Adazi. - According to the project, the first floor is planned: …
€129,000
2 room house in good condition, with fridge, with stove in adazu novads, Latvia
2 room house in good condition, with fridge, with stove
adazu novads, Latvia
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 1
Area 180 m²
Floor 1/1
Natural log house near Riga on large land plot with own pond. Property has main building and…
€394,800
8 room house in Podnieki, Latvia
8 room house
Podnieki, Latvia
Rooms 8
Area 390 m²
Number of floors 2
€338,000
5 room house with parking, with balcony, with terrace in adazu novads, Latvia
5 room house with parking, with balcony, with terrace
adazu novads, Latvia
Rooms 5
Area 250 m²
Floor 2/2
Half a double house in the quiet town of Brivkalni, located on the lake, a ten-minute walk f…
€330,000
7 room house with parking, with balcony, with terrace in adazu novads, Latvia
7 room house with parking, with balcony, with terrace
adazu novads, Latvia
Rooms 7
Area 290 m²
€490,000
7 room house with parking, with balcony, with terrace in Podnieki, Latvia
7 room house with parking, with balcony, with terrace
Podnieki, Latvia
Rooms 7
Area 423 m²
We offer to buy luxurious and equipped properties near the city center - Baltezers. The hou…
€460,000
6 room house with parking, with balcony, with terrace in adazu novads, Latvia
6 room house with parking, with balcony, with terrace
adazu novads, Latvia
Rooms 6
Area 544 m²
Floor 2/2
We offer to buy luxurious and equipped properties near the city center - Baltezers. The hou…
€590,000
6 room house with Bedrooms in adazu novads, Latvia
6 room house with Bedrooms
adazu novads, Latvia
Rooms 6
Area 380 m²
Number of floors 2
2-story house located just 4 km out of Riga and 20 km from old town for sale. Accompanied by…
€560,000
