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Residential properties for sale in Adazu novads, Latvia

;
Adazi
16
Adazu pagasts
7
Carnikavas pagasts
12
35 properties total found
7 room house in Carnikavas pagasts, Latvia
7 room house
Carnikavas pagasts, Latvia
Rooms 7
Area 290 m²
Number of floors 2
$913,723
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Agency
Tribus Realty
Languages
English, Русский, Latviešu
3 room apartment in Adazi, Latvia
3 room apartment
Adazi, Latvia
Rooms 3
Area 88 m²
Floor 4/4
$178,701
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Agency
Tribus Realty
Languages
English, Русский, Latviešu
4 room house in Adazi, Latvia
4 room house
Adazi, Latvia
Rooms 4
Area 108 m²
Floor 1/1
Energy Class A terraced houses The external walls of the building are insulated, plastered …
$290,672
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It Is RealtyIt Is Realty
House in Gauja, Latvia
House
Gauja, Latvia
Rooms 1
Area 70 m²
Number of floors 1
New energy-efficient homes of 70–120 m² are for sale on spacious 1,200 m² plots with one par…
$147,744
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4 room house in Siguli, Latvia
4 room house
Siguli, Latvia
Rooms 4
Area 170 m²
Floor 1/2
$247,664
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Agency
Tribus Realty
Languages
English, Русский, Latviešu
5 room house in Carnikavas pagasts, Latvia
5 room house
Carnikavas pagasts, Latvia
Rooms 5
Area 263 m²
Number of floors 1
$420,932
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Agency
Tribus Realty
Languages
English, Русский, Latviešu
LDV InvestLDV Invest
4 room house in Adazu pagasts, Latvia
4 room house
Adazu pagasts, Latvia
Rooms 4
Area 219 m²
$477,718
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Agency
Tribus Realty
Languages
English, Русский, Latviešu
House in Adazi, Latvia
House
Adazi, Latvia
Natural log house near Riga on large land plot with own pond. Property has main building and…
$343,934
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Agency
Habita
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Français, Svenska, Suomi, Italiano, Dutch
4 room house in Adazi, Latvia
4 room house
Adazi, Latvia
Rooms 4
Area 112 m²
Floor 2/2
Energy Class A terraced houses The external walls of the building are insulated, plastered …
$325,567
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5 room house in Adazu pagasts, Latvia
5 room house
Adazu pagasts, Latvia
Rooms 5
Area 198 m²
Floor 1/2
$378,746
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Agency
Tribus Realty
Languages
English, Русский, Latviešu
3 bedroom house in Adazi, Latvia
3 bedroom house
Adazi, Latvia
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 99 m²
The architectural project of the Ādažu vide village includes one- and two-story buildings, d…
$305,240
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Agency
Metropolis Group
Languages
English, Русский
3 bedroom house in Adazi, Latvia
3 bedroom house
Adazi, Latvia
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 88 m²
The architectural project of the Ādažu vide village includes one- and two-story buildings, d…
$270,006
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Agency
Metropolis Group
Languages
English, Русский
4 room house in Adazi, Latvia
4 room house
Adazi, Latvia
Rooms 4
Area 108 m²
Floor 1/1
Energy Class A terraced houses The external walls of the building are insulated, plastered …
$279,041
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4 room house in Adazi, Latvia
4 room house
Adazi, Latvia
Rooms 4
Area 108 m²
Floor 1/1
Energy Class A terraced houses The external walls of the building are insulated, plastered …
$284,857
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2 room apartment in Adazi, Latvia
2 room apartment
Adazi, Latvia
Rooms 2
Area 54 m²
Floor 5/5
$108,077
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Agency
Tribus Realty
Languages
English, Русский, Latviešu
6 room house in Carnikavas pagasts, Latvia
6 room house
Carnikavas pagasts, Latvia
Rooms 6
Area 377 m²
Floor 2/2
We bring to your attention a modern house with a view of the dunes, located in the town of T…
$603,412
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9 room apartment in Gauja, Latvia
9 room apartment
Gauja, Latvia
Rooms 9
Area 1 385 m²
Floor 1/3
We offer for sale an exclusive spacious mansion with an area of 1384.10 m2. The house is loc…
$1,71M
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2 room house in Gauja, Latvia
2 room house
Gauja, Latvia
Rooms 2
Area 70 m²
Floor 1
New energy-efficient homes with an area of 65–120 m² on spacious 1,200 m² plots, plus one pa…
$147,744
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3 room apartment in Adazi, Latvia
3 room apartment
Adazi, Latvia
Rooms 3
Area 80 m²
Floor 2/5
$192,574
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Agency
Tribus Realty
Languages
English, Русский, Latviešu
7 room house in Baltezers, Latvia
7 room house
Baltezers, Latvia
Rooms 7
Area 310 m²
Floor 2/2
Modern, bright house with garden. Located in a quiet area with access to Lake Baltezers and…
$604,840
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4 room house in Adazi, Latvia
4 room house
Adazi, Latvia
Rooms 4
Area 114 m²
Floor 2/2
Energy Class A terraced houses The external walls of the building are insulated, plastered …
$289,625
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6 room house in Baltezers, Latvia
6 room house
Baltezers, Latvia
Rooms 6
Area 544 m²
Floor 2/2
We offer to buy luxurious and equipped properties near the city center - Baltezers. The hous…
$692,692
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2 room house in Adazi, Latvia
2 room house
Adazi, Latvia
Rooms 2
Area 67 m²
Floor 1/1
Selling a sunny property Insulated all-season wooden frame house with all amenities, an out…
$133,730
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4 room house in Adazu pagasts, Latvia
4 room house
Adazu pagasts, Latvia
Rooms 4
Area 276 m²
$500,156
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Agency
Tribus Realty
Languages
English, Русский, Latviešu
4 room house in Adazi, Latvia
4 room house
Adazi, Latvia
Rooms 4
Area 112 m²
Floor 2/2
Energy Class A terraced houses The external walls of the building are insulated, plastered …
$284,857
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8 bedroom House in Carnikavas pagasts, Latvia
8 bedroom House
Carnikavas pagasts, Latvia
Rooms 8
Bedrooms 8
Bathrooms count 4
Area 472 m²
For rent / For sale a unique, family house in Tsarnikava, next to the sea. The house is …
$563,736
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Agency
Metropolis Group
Languages
English, Русский
4 room house in Adazi, Latvia
4 room house
Adazi, Latvia
Rooms 4
Area 109 m²
Floor 1/2
Energy Class A terraced houses The external walls of the building are insulated, plastered …
$267,409
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3 bedroom house in Carnikavas pagasts, Latvia
3 bedroom house
Carnikavas pagasts, Latvia
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 129 m²
COZY HOUSE IN GĀRCIEMS WITH PRIVATE ACCESS TO THE RIVER. Spacious green territory • Sauna h…
$340,591
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Agency
Metropolis Group
Languages
English, Русский
4 room house in Adazi, Latvia
4 room house
Adazi, Latvia
Rooms 4
Area 108 m²
Floor 1/1
Energy Class A terraced houses The external walls of the building are insulated, plastered …
$290,672
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2 room apartment in Carnikavas pagasts, Latvia
2 room apartment
Carnikavas pagasts, Latvia
Rooms 2
Area 106 m²
Floor 5/11
$346,703
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Property types in Adazu novads

apartments
houses

Properties features in Adazu novads, Latvia

with Terrace
with Lake view
Cheap
Luxury
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