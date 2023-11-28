UAE
Turkey
Greece
Spain
Portugal
Cyprus
Poland
All countries
New buildings
Leading agency in Alanya
New buildings
Flats in new buildings
New houses
All new buildings
Under construction
New projects
Finished projects
Developers
Residential
Leading agency in Alanya
Apartment
Penthouse
Condo
Multilevel apartments
Studio apartment
House
Villa
Castle
Cottage
Mansion
Townhouse
Chalet
Duplex
Bungalow
Land
Luxury Properties
Property from owners
Find an Agent
Real estate agencies
Agents
Commercial
All commercial properties
Restaurant
Shop
Hotel
Office
Manufacture
Revenue house
Investment
Warehouse
Established business
Other
Investment Properties
Property from owners
Find an Agent
Real estate agencies
Agents
Rent
Short-term rental
Long-term rental
Immigration
Immigration programs
Permanent residence
Residence permit
Second citizenship
Find a consultant
Immigration consultants
News
Real estate news
Company news
Analytics
Flights and hotels
Real Estate Glossary
EN
EUR
Change
Hide
Choose language:
English
Русский
Deutsch
Español
Polski
Currency:
EUR
USD
GBP
RUB
BYN
PLN
TRY
CZK
UZS
Log in
Sign up
Add property
Realting.com uses cookies to improve your interaction with the website.
Learn more
Yes, I agree
Filters
Price:
EUR
USD
GBP
RUB
BYN
PLN
TRY
CZK
UZS
Property type:
Apartment
Penthouse
House
Castle
Cottage
Villa
Category:
New building
Secondary market
Under construction
Tags:
Total area:
Land area:
Rooms:
1
2
3
4
5+
Bedrooms:
1
2
3
4
5+
Bathrooms:
1
2
3
4
5+
Select the year of completion:
Seller:
All
Agencies
Private seller
Show property on map
Show properties list
Realting.com
Latvia
Residential
Riga
Residential properties for sale in Riga, Latvia
apartments
1695
houses
219
Clear all
1 799 properties total found
Default
New
Cheapest first
Expensive first
Popular first
By rating
3 room apartment with balcony, with elevator, with electricity
Riga, Latvia
4
2
156 m²
4-room apartment in the unique project HOFT (House Of the Flying Trees). Apartment: - Un…
€981,000
Recommend
Leave a request
2 room apartment with elevator, with electricity, with water system
Riga, Latvia
3
2
89 m²
3-room apartment in the unique project HOFT (House Of the Flying Trees). Apartment: - Un…
€394,000
Recommend
Leave a request
3 room apartment with balcony, with elevator, with electricity
Riga, Latvia
4
2
191 m²
4-room apartment in the unique project HOFT (House Of the Flying Trees). Apartment: - Un…
€649,000
Recommend
Leave a request
2 room apartment with balcony, with furniture, with elevator
Riga, Latvia
3
2
94 m²
Kern Residence - 3 room apartment in a new project in the Quiet Center. Fresh renovation…
€335,000
Recommend
Leave a request
3 room apartment with balcony, with elevator, with electricity
Riga, Latvia
4
2
154 m²
Sale of last apartments in River Breeze Residences project. Premium class apartments in th…
€430,000
Recommend
Leave a request
2 room apartment in good condition
Riga, Latvia
2
1
51 m²
1/3
Two-room apartment on a quiet and pleasant street. Located on the 1st floor with a view of M…
€83,360
Recommend
Leave a request
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on
Realting.com
Agency
Habita
Languages: English
+37126104423
sindija.blicane@habita.com
2 room apartment in good condition
Riga, Latvia
2
1
47 m²
4/4
Two-room apartment on a quiet and pleasant street. Located on the 1st floor with a view of M…
€83,297
Recommend
Leave a request
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on
Realting.com
Agency
Habita
Languages: English
+37126104423
sindija.blicane@habita.com
4 room apartment
Riga, Latvia
4
120 m²
4/4
One of the most popular streets in Riga is Tērbatas iela. It is here that the stores of famo…
€155,000
Recommend
Leave a request
2 room apartment
Riga, Latvia
2
47 m²
4/7
We are selling a 2-room apartment with full decoration and high quality on the 4th floor of …
€135,500
Recommend
Leave a request
3 room apartment
Riga, Latvia
3
82 m²
4/9
For sale: Apartment in the new project "Tomsona terases I". High-quality interior finishing,…
€190,000
Recommend
Leave a request
3 room apartment with balcony, with elevator, with basement
Riga, Latvia
4
2
149 m²
Sale of last apartments in River Breeze Residences project! Apartments in a prestigious p…
€493,000
Recommend
Leave a request
1 room apartment with elevator, with electricity, with fridge
Riga, Latvia
2
1
45 m²
A beautiful 2-room apartment for sale in Teika. Apartment - 2-room apartment with design…
€95,000
Recommend
Leave a request
1 room apartment with furniture, with electricity, with fridge
Riga, Latvia
2
1
60 m²
Cozy 2-room apartment in Agenskalns. Apartment - Light walls and warm wooden floors crea…
€113,000
Recommend
Leave a request
1 room apartment with electricity, with fridge, with water system
Riga, Latvia
2
1
46 m²
A cozy 2-room apartment for sale in the heart of Agenskalns. Apartment - Cozy 2-room apa…
€128,000
Recommend
Leave a request
1 room apartment with balcony, with elevator, with fridge
Riga, Latvia
2
1
70 m²
Beautiful two-room apartment in New Teika. Apartment: - Bright two-room apartment reno…
€168,000
Recommend
Leave a request
1 room apartment with balcony, with elevator, with internet
Riga, Latvia
2
1
93 m²
We offer for purchase a furnished 2-room apartment with a spacious terrace and a panoramic v…
€295,000
Recommend
Leave a request
3 room house with balcony, with furniture, with garage
Riga, Latvia
4
2
189 m²
For sale very cozy, two-story row house in a closed, in a safe village fenced fence with its…
€167,000
Recommend
Leave a request
1 room apartment with balcony, with elevator, with electricity
Riga, Latvia
2
1
59 m²
A cozy two-room apartment for sale in Teika. Apartment: - Cozy two-room apartment, requi…
€124,600
Recommend
Leave a request
3 room apartment with balcony, with furniture, with elevator
Riga, Latvia
4
2
217 m²
"Tomsona Terases" - apartment with 3 bedrooms, and 2 bathrooms. Living area: 130 m2 South…
€285,000
Recommend
Leave a request
3 room apartment with balcony, with elevator, with electricity
Riga, Latvia
4
3
188 m²
For sale 4 room penthouse in the new project Art Luxury House - Strelnieku 7. Layout: 3 …
€789,000
Recommend
Leave a request
2 room apartment with balcony, with elevator, with electricity
Riga, Latvia
3
2
148 m²
For sale 3-room penthouse in the new project Art Luxury House - Strelnieku 7. Layout: 2 b…
€590,000
Recommend
Leave a request
1 room apartment with balcony, with elevator, with electricity
Riga, Latvia
2
1
141 m²
For sale 2 room penthouse in the new project Art Luxury House - Strelnieku 7. Layout: be…
€568,000
Recommend
Leave a request
2 room apartment
Riga, Latvia
3
2
115 m²
The developer is selling a three-room apartment in the new project Mežaparka Rezidences. …
€269,700
Recommend
Leave a request
1 room apartment
Riga, Latvia
2
1
60 m²
The developer is selling a two-room apartment in the new project Mežaparka Rezidences. - …
€196,600
Recommend
Leave a request
3 room apartment with electricity, with water system
Riga, Latvia
4
3
246 m²
The developer is selling a four-room apartment in the new project Mežaparka Rezidences. -…
€564,000
Recommend
Leave a request
2 room apartment with furniture, with electricity, with fridge
Riga, Latvia
3
1
105 m²
Spacious three-room apartment for sale in the center of Riga. Apartment - Spacious three…
€228,000
Recommend
Leave a request
3 room apartment with balcony, with elevator, with electricity
Riga, Latvia
4
2
149 m²
The sale of the last apartments in the River Breeze project. Apartments in the prestigious …
€479,000
Recommend
Leave a request
1 room apartment
Riga, Latvia
2
1
59 m²
Cozy 2-room apartment for sale on the ground floor in the new J5 project, perfectly combinin…
€226,000
Recommend
Leave a request
2 room apartment with balcony, with furniture, with elevator
Riga, Latvia
3
2
111 m²
For sale: A three-story apartment with a panoramic view of Riga. The apartment is located…
€195,000
Recommend
Leave a request
3 room apartment with balcony, with furniture, with basement
Riga, Latvia
4
2
133 m²
3-bedroom penthouse in the new project Vecā Biķernieku Apartment: - Bright apartment, wi…
€202,000
Recommend
Leave a request
Show next 30 properties
1
2
3
...
Properties features in Riga, Latvia
with sea view
with swimming pool
with lake view
cheap
luxury
Look for
Immigration programs
on Realting.com
Go
Search using the map
Superlike!
Like this ad? Put
superlike
1 superlike = 10 likes
Confirm 50 R
Cancel
By pressing the "Confirm" button you will get 50 realtings (5 EUR) deducted from your personal account balance for the superlike
Pay 5 EUR
Cancel
When you click the "Pay" button, you will be automatically redirected to the top-up page, since you do not have enough Realtings on your balance
Superlike!
You have already given this property a superlike. To cancel the superlike, click "Remove".
Please note that there is no refund of realtings for cancelling a superlike
Remove
Leave
Clicking the "Remove" button you cancel the superlike without returning the realtings to your balance
Share recommendation!
why should I recommend?
You can share the recommendation on your social networks
Copy URL
This item is saved in your Realting recommendations. To remove it from your recommendations, click on the link below
Remove from recommendations
Share recommendation!
You can share the recommendation on your social networks
Copy URL