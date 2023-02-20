In Latvia, people are actively buying land to construct private houses; the demand is still there. About half of such transactions are in the Pierīga, or Pierīga statistical region.

According to Luminor Bank, over the past three years, the country has registered more than 13,000 deals with land intended for construction. The highest demand is for land in the Pierīga region and Riga itself.

However, in these popular areas, the prices for land are pretty high: in the territory of Riga, the average cost of land is €80,000, and in the Pierīga, it is €50,000. In Jurmala, the land is even more expensive to buy: the average price reaches €140,000. In the Pierīga, the most popular places to buy land are Mārupe, Ķekava, Salaspils, and Babīte.

“The price of land is influenced by a number of factors: the location of the plot, the area, and the availability of communications.” “Although land plots without an electricity connection or with unresolved legal issues are cheaper than properties in settlements with private houses and in a good location, it should be taken into account that additional funds will be required to install all necessary amenities,” explains Luminor Bank housing loan manager Kaspars Sausais.

The most popular size of a land plot for the construction of a private home at the moment is 600–2,000 square meters. The minimum size in the land allocation process is usually 1200 square meters. Land plots of less than 1,000 square meters are typically available in the areas of former horticultural cooperatives.

“The demand to buy land increased significantly during the pandemic; at that time, we noticed that customers were increasingly buying property farther from Riga.” If previously objects were searched primarily at a distance of up to 30 km from Riga, now the distance has increased to 40 km. “This trend is gaining momentum thanks to the opportunity to work remotely: it reduces the need for residents to make daily trips to the capital,” says Kaspars Sausais.

House in the suburbs of Riga

3 room house Mucenieki, Latvia € 295,000 5 Number of rooms 2 bath 192 m²

A 3-bedroom house (192 m²) for sale in the well-appointed village of Sunishi, near the pine forest and the lake. The village itself is located in the suburbs of Riga, which is only 7 minutes away by car.

The house was finished and delivered in 2006. It is important to note that the house has two floors: on the first floor, there is a hall, a living room with a terrace, a kitchen, a utility room, a toilet, and a shower; on the second floor, there is the hall, three bedrooms, and a large bathroom. The house was recently repaired.

By the way, the house is being sold with a large plot of land measuring 1346 square meters. This area already has a garden, a cozy terrace, an area to accommodate a gazebo, guest house, or bathhouse, and a room for tools and bicycles. It is also possible to build an enclosed garage.

Above we wrote about the livability of the village, and it is not just because: all of its territories have paving stones, there is lighting, all communications are laid, and more video surveillance has been installed. As the seller writes, the village is built into the forest landscape, which creates an atmosphere of comfort and privacy.

2-bedroom house in Jurmala

2 room house Jurmala, Latvia € 360,000 4 Number of rooms 1 bath 234 m²

This house is for sale in a quiet area of Jurmala, 10 minutes walk from the sea. The total area of the house is 234 sq. m., and the land is 1865 sq.m. Moreover, there is an outbuilding of 36 sq.m., which can be converted, for example, into a sauna.

The architecture of the house repeats the features typical of wooden buildings in Jurmala: there are elements of woodcarving, turrets, and a veranda with accents of colored glazing.

On the first floor of the house, there is a hall, living room combined with dining room, kitchen, 2 bedrooms, dressing room, bathroom with shower, veranda. The house is renovated in style, minimalist, and at the same time bright and eye-catching. The attic floor of the house is not yet equipped, but it can always do the new owner.

As noted in the listing, the house has recently had the roof restored and the entire structure of the house reinforced. There is also electricity, water, and gas heating in the house.

House with a tennis court in a prestigious neighborhood

The main feature of this house is that it is sold together with a tennis court. Not without reason, the house itself is sold in quite a prestigious Latvian neighborhood called Bukulti. It takes 5 minutes to the lake and 20–30 minutes to the center of Riga.

The total area of the house is 250 m², and the land is 2440 m². The seller emphasizes that the house is built of expanded clay concrete blocks with good insulation, and the walls and ceilings are plastered and aligned.

As for the “stuffing” of the house, the first floor has a large studio kitchen, a terrace, and a closet; the second floor has 4 rooms, a toilet with shower and bath, two balconies, and a large corridor. In addition, the corridors, bathroom, and kitchen have underfloor heating.