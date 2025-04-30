Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Latvia
  3. Marupe
  4. Residential

Residential properties for sale in Marupe, Latvia

apartments
26
houses
27
53 properties total found
3 bedroom apartment in Marupe, Latvia
3 bedroom apartment
Marupe, Latvia
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 99 m²
Spacious 4-room apartment in the new quarter of Lindenholma. Photos with furniture from…
$334,099
Leave a request
3 room apartment in Marupe, Latvia
3 room apartment
Marupe, Latvia
Rooms 3
Area 120 m²
Floor 2/2
Are you looking for a spacious apartment in the beloved Zeltrīti neighborhood of Mārupe? Com…
$199,092
Leave a request
3 bedroom apartment in Marupe, Latvia
3 bedroom apartment
Marupe, Latvia
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 143 m²
Floor 2/2
A wonderful, well-maintained, warm house in the middle of terraced houses.Sunny rooms. Desig…
$283,429
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Habita
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Français, Svenska, Suomi, Italiano
2 room apartment in Marupe, Latvia
2 room apartment
Marupe, Latvia
Rooms 2
Area 47 m²
Floor 2/4
$100,947
Leave a request
5 room house in Marupe, Latvia
5 room house
Marupe, Latvia
Rooms 5
Area 208 m²
Number of floors 2
For sale quality two-storey two-family house section in the center of Marupe. Similar altern…
$281,872
Leave a request
5 room house in Marupe, Latvia
5 room house
Marupe, Latvia
Rooms 5
Area 204 m²
Number of floors 2
$289,238
Leave a request
5 room house in Marupe, Latvia
5 room house
Marupe, Latvia
Rooms 5
Area 332 m²
Number of floors 2
Interest-free installments for 3 years according to the schedule proposed by you.House area …
$341,450
Leave a request
House 17 rooms in Marupe, Latvia
House 17 rooms
Marupe, Latvia
Rooms 17
Area 591 m²
Floor 3/3
Transport links: final 25 buses 300 m from the house, minibuses; by car 5 min drive to Spice…
$597,877
Leave a request
4 room apartment in Marupe, Latvia
4 room apartment
Marupe, Latvia
Rooms 4
Area 99 m²
Floor 5/5
Lindenholm is a new part of Riga on the border of Riga and Marupe, which offers premium clas…
$293,006
Leave a request
8 room house in Marupe, Latvia
8 room house
Marupe, Latvia
Rooms 8
Area 450 m²
Number of floors 3
$583,092
Leave a request
4 room apartment in Marupe, Latvia
4 room apartment
Marupe, Latvia
Rooms 4
Area 100 m²
Floor 2/5
Lindenholm is a new part of Riga on the border of Riga and Marupe, which offers premium clas…
$277,309
Leave a request
4 room apartment in Marupe, Latvia
4 room apartment
Marupe, Latvia
Rooms 4
Area 99 m²
Floor 2/5
Lindenholm is a new part of Riga on the border of Riga and Marupe, which offers premium clas…
$277,309
Leave a request
4 room house in Marupe, Latvia
4 room house
Marupe, Latvia
Rooms 4
Area 155 m²
Number of floors 2
For sale a section of a bright and very cozy energy-efficient twin house with all household …
$255,675
Leave a request
2 room apartment in Marupe, Latvia
2 room apartment
Marupe, Latvia
Rooms 2
Area 60 m²
Floor 4/4
Bright and spacious 2, 5 room apartment, with a tasteful design and a built second floor in …
$128,362
Leave a request
4 bedroom house in Marupe, Latvia
4 bedroom house
Marupe, Latvia
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 1
Area 140 m²
Floor 2/2
Good location, green and peaceful surroundings. Live in the city with a feeling of countrysi…
$254,972
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Habita
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Français, Svenska, Suomi, Italiano
3 bedroom house in Marupe, Latvia
3 bedroom house
Marupe, Latvia
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 150 m²
We offer for sale a section of a row house with a terrace in Marupe! Section of a row ho…
$409,407
Leave a request
3 bedroom apartment in Marupe, Latvia
3 bedroom apartment
Marupe, Latvia
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 92 m²
4-room attic apartment in the new project "Vecozolu nami" in Marupe Apartment: Fully fin…
$182,339
Leave a request
4 room apartment in Marupe, Latvia
4 room apartment
Marupe, Latvia
Rooms 4
Area 99 m²
Floor 4/5
Lindenholm is a new part of Riga on the border of Riga and Marupe, which offers premium clas…
$287,774
Leave a request
4 room apartment in Marupe, Latvia
4 room apartment
Marupe, Latvia
Rooms 4
Area 100 m²
Floor 4/5
Lindenholm is a new part of Riga on the border of Riga and Marupe, which offers premium clas…
$287,774
Leave a request
5 room house in Marupe, Latvia
5 room house
Marupe, Latvia
Rooms 5
Area 225 m²
Number of floors 2
High-quality twin house with fully equipped kitchen, and all the furniture shown in pictures…
$267,907
Leave a request
4 bedroom house in Marupe, Latvia
4 bedroom house
Marupe, Latvia
Rooms 6
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 299 m²
Number of floors 2
Spacious 2-Story family house with a convenient layout and private land plot Enjoy the pr…
$335,817
Leave a request
5 room house in Marupe, Latvia
5 room house
Marupe, Latvia
Rooms 5
Area 290 m²
Number of floors 2
$666,700
Leave a request
6 room house in Riga, Latvia
6 room house
Riga, Latvia
Rooms 6
Area 650 m²
Number of floors 2
$677,318
Leave a request
4 room apartment in Marupe, Latvia
4 room apartment
Marupe, Latvia
Rooms 4
Area 99 m²
Floor 2/5
Lindenholm is a new part of Riga on the border of Riga and Marupe, which offers premium clas…
$277,309
Leave a request
4 room apartment in Marupe, Latvia
4 room apartment
Marupe, Latvia
Rooms 4
Area 99 m²
Floor 4/5
Lindenholm is a new part of Riga on the border of Riga and Marupe, which offers premium clas…
$287,774
Leave a request
5 room house in Marupe, Latvia
5 room house
Marupe, Latvia
Rooms 5
Area 185 m²
Number of floors 2
Contemporary Cottage Village in Marupe - make a Dream of Your House! Presit contemporary cot…
$199,617
Leave a request
5 room house in Marupe, Latvia
5 room house
Marupe, Latvia
Rooms 5
Area 329 m²
Number of floors 3
$583,092
Leave a request
7 room house in Marupe, Latvia
7 room house
Marupe, Latvia
Rooms 7
Area 430 m²
Number of floors 2
Two houses for the price of one. Two houses for sale - dwelling house 330m² and guest house …
$336,197
Leave a request
4 room apartment in Marupe, Latvia
4 room apartment
Marupe, Latvia
Rooms 4
Area 102 m²
Floor 2/4
"If you are selling a Bentley, no additional description is necessary..." - quoting the word…
$407,614
Leave a request
4 room apartment in Marupe, Latvia
4 room apartment
Marupe, Latvia
Rooms 4
Area 100 m²
Floor 3/5
Lindenholm is a new part of Riga on the border of Riga and Marupe, which offers premium clas…
$282,541
Leave a request

Properties features in Marupe, Latvia

with Terrace
Cheap
Luxury
Realting.com
Go